DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") reports consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. In addition, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share payable on March 30, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2023. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian tax purposes.

Rod Antal, President and CEO of SSR Mining, said, "We closed 2022 with a strong balance sheet and met our revised guidance targets. We are now focused on delivering strong production and free cash flow in 2023. With the release of our 2023 and three-year guidance earlier this month, we presented our expectations for a significant year-over-year production improvement and a three-year production profile targeting 700,000 gold equivalent ounces.

Our 2023 cost guidance incorporates two significant growth initiatives for the business, the ramp-up at Çöpler's Çakmaktepe Extension where first production is expected within the year, and waste stripping activities at Marigold's Red Dot as we aim to optimize Marigold's longer-term production profile. These initiatives, along with our continued advancement of the C2 expansion project at Çöpler and exploration and resource development activities across the portfolio, are key elements of our plan to sustain a longer-term production platform at or above 700,000 gold equivalent ounces annually.

Despite our continued and significant reinvestment in the business, we expect to deliver another strong year of free cash flow and capital returns to shareholders. The Company has a number of potential key catalysts targeted for 2023, including continued work on updated mine plans at Çöpler incorporating the C2 expansion project, and at Marigold highlighting the initial contribution of the New Millennium target. All considered, we see a strong and exciting year ahead for the business."

(1) The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted attributable net income, adjusted attributable net income per share, cash generated by operating activities before working capital adjustments, free cash flow, free cash flow before changes in working capital, net cash (debt), cash costs and AISC per ounce sold a common measure in the mining industry), to manage and evaluate its operating performance at its mines. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation of these financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

(2) During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company has revised the "Production costs" caption to "Cost of sales" within its Consolidated Statements of Operations to provide a more accurate description of the costs and align with commonly used terminology by industry participants. No changes were made to the previously reported amounts or the applicable accounting policies. Cost of sales excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Highlights:

(All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

Solid fourth quarter operating performance: Delivered fourth quarter production of 182,655 gold equivalent ounces at cost of sales of $1,064 per gold equivalent ounce and AISC of $1,358 per gold equivalent ounce. For the full year 2022, SSR Mining reported production of 623,819 gold equivalent ounces at cost of sales of $985 per gold equivalent ounce and AISC of $1,339 per gold equivalent ounce. Production and costs were previously reported in early February 2023 and were in line with revised 2022 guidance.

Delivered fourth quarter production of 182,655 gold equivalent ounces at cost of sales of $1,064 per gold equivalent ounce and AISC of $1,358 per gold equivalent ounce. For the full year 2022, SSR Mining reported production of 623,819 gold equivalent ounces at cost of sales of $985 per gold equivalent ounce and AISC of $1,339 per gold equivalent ounce. Production and costs were previously reported in early February 2023 and were in line with revised 2022 guidance. Announced 2023 guidance and three-year operating outlook: Previously announced 2023 production guidance of 700,000 to 780,000 gold equivalent ounces at consolidated cost of sales of $1,055 to $1,115 per gold equivalent ounce and AISC of $1,365 to $1,425 per gold equivalent ounce. SSR Mining's three-year outlook highlights a strong and stable production base of approximately 700,000 gold equivalent ounces through 2025 without requiring significant capital investment. The Company believes these production levels are sustainable through the end of the decade.

Previously announced 2023 production guidance of 700,000 to 780,000 gold equivalent ounces at consolidated cost of sales of $1,055 to $1,115 per gold equivalent ounce and AISC of $1,365 to $1,425 per gold equivalent ounce. SSR Mining's three-year outlook highlights a strong and stable production base of approximately 700,000 gold equivalent ounces through 2025 without requiring significant capital investment. The Company believes these production levels are sustainable through the end of the decade. Strong quarterly free cash flow: Attributable net income in the fourth quarter was $93.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, and adjusted attributable net income was $25.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share. Fourth quarter operating cash flow was $118.1 million with free cash flow of $96.7 million and free cash flow before changes in working capital of $74.1 million. For the full year 2022, attributable net income was $194.1 million, or $0.89 per diluted share and adjusted attributable net income was $144.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, operating cash flow was $160.9 million, free cash flow was $23.4 million and free cash flow before changes in working capital was $170.7 million.

Attributable net income in the fourth quarter was $93.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, and adjusted attributable net income was $25.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share. Fourth quarter operating cash flow was $118.1 million with free cash flow of $96.7 million and free cash flow before changes in working capital of $74.1 million. For the full year 2022, attributable net income was $194.1 million, or $0.89 per diluted share and adjusted attributable net income was $144.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, operating cash flow was $160.9 million, free cash flow was $23.4 million and free cash flow before changes in working capital was $170.7 million. Continued delivery of peer-leading capital returns program: For the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, SSR Mining returned $158.8 million to shareholders, marking the Company's second consecutive year with a capital returns yield of approximately 5.0%. Quarterly dividend payments in 2022 totaled $58.8 million, reflecting SSR Mining's announcement of a 40% increase to the base dividend on January 31, 2022. In addition, the Company returned $100.0 million to shareholders through the cancellation of 6,053,126 shares as part of SSR Mining's current NCIB program. Subsequent to the quarter, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share to be payable on March 30, 2023.

For the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, SSR Mining returned $158.8 million to shareholders, marking the Company's second consecutive year with a capital returns yield of approximately 5.0%. Quarterly dividend payments in 2022 totaled $58.8 million, reflecting SSR Mining's announcement of a 40% increase to the base dividend on January 31, 2022. In addition, the Company returned $100.0 million to shareholders through the cancellation of 6,053,126 shares as part of SSR Mining's current NCIB program. Subsequent to the quarter, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share to be payable on March 30, 2023. Robust balance sheet with strong net cash position: At the end of 2022, SSR Mining had a cash and cash equivalent balance of $655.5 million reflecting $58.8 million in dividend payments to shareholders, $100.0 million in share repurchases, $71.2 million in scheduled debt repayments, and $170.0 million for strategic M&A transactions, including the acquisition of Taiga Gold Corp. for $20.0 million and 30% of the Kartaltepe joint venture for $150.0 million. Net cash as of year-end 2022 was $387.3 million.

At the end of 2022, SSR Mining had a cash and cash equivalent balance of $655.5 million reflecting $58.8 million in dividend payments to shareholders, $100.0 million in share repurchases, $71.2 million in scheduled debt repayments, and $170.0 million for strategic M&A transactions, including the acquisition of Taiga Gold Corp. for $20.0 million and 30% of the Kartaltepe joint venture for $150.0 million. Net cash as of year-end 2022 was $387.3 million. Technical Report Summaries published for all producing assets: On February 23, 2022, the Company released Technical Report Summaries ("TRS") for each of its operating assets in compliance with Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K, which TRS were subsequently amended and released on September 29, 2022. These reports include refreshed operating and economic assumptions for each asset and provided a base case for further growth and optimization to support the Company's target of a long-term annual production base of 700,000 gold equivalent ounces.

On February 23, 2022, the Company released Technical Report Summaries ("TRS") for each of its operating assets in compliance with Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K, which TRS were subsequently amended and released on September 29, 2022. These reports include refreshed operating and economic assumptions for each asset and provided a base case for further growth and optimization to support the Company's target of a long-term annual production base of 700,000 gold equivalent ounces. Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resource : The Company reported updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource ("MRMR") figures as of December 31, 2022 in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Annual Report"), including total Mineral Reserves of 7.6 million gold ounces and 8.3 million gold equivalent ounces. This MRMR update does not incorporate new drilling results or resource modeling changes since the prior MRMR's December 31, 2021 effective date and accordingly solely reflects depletion that occurred through 2022 mining activity, stockpile changes and changes resulting from asset acquisitions and divestment activity completed in 2022.

: The Company reported updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource ("MRMR") figures as of December 31, 2022 in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Annual Report"), including total Mineral Reserves of 7.6 million gold ounces and 8.3 million gold equivalent ounces. This MRMR update does not incorporate new drilling results or resource modeling changes since the prior MRMR's December 31, 2021 effective date and accordingly solely reflects depletion that occurred through 2022 mining activity, stockpile changes and changes resulting from asset acquisitions and divestment activity completed in 2022. Çöpler operations return to steady state with record sulfide plant throughput: Gold production was 65,603 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2022 at cost of sales of $1,065/oz and AISC of $1,269/oz, reflecting the successful restart of operations that began in the third quarter of 2022. Sulfide plant throughput in the fourth quarter of 2022 averaged more than 8,000 tonnes per day ("tpd"), a quarterly record. In 2022, gold production for Çöpler was 191,366 ounces, above the revised full-year guidance, at full-year cost of sales of $985/oz and AISC of $1,328/oz. In 2023, Çöpler is expected to produce 240,000 to 270,000 ounces of gold, 55% weighted to the second half of 2023, at mine site cost of sales of $1,070 to $1,100 per ounce and AISC of $1,245 to $1,295 per ounce. Çöpler's cost profile in 2023 reflects the ramp up of the Çakmaktepe Extension project, where first production is expected within the year.

Gold production was 65,603 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2022 at cost of sales of $1,065/oz and AISC of $1,269/oz, reflecting the successful restart of operations that began in the third quarter of 2022. Sulfide plant throughput in the fourth quarter of 2022 averaged more than 8,000 tonnes per day ("tpd"), a quarterly record. In 2022, gold production for Çöpler was 191,366 ounces, above the revised full-year guidance, at full-year cost of sales of $985/oz and AISC of $1,328/oz. In 2023, Çöpler is expected to produce 240,000 to 270,000 ounces of gold, 55% weighted to the second half of 2023, at mine site cost of sales of $1,070 to $1,100 per ounce and AISC of $1,245 to $1,295 per ounce. Çöpler's cost profile in 2023 reflects the ramp up of the Çakmaktepe Extension project, where first production is expected within the year. Marigold delivers solid cost performance in fourth quarter; poised for strong 2023: Gold production was 62,875 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2022, a solid finish that included the continued recovery of the higher grade ounces stacked earlier in 2022. Cost of sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1,004/oz and AISC of $1,160/oz. In 2022, gold production for Marigold was 194,668 ounces, in line with revised full-year guidance, at cost of sales of $1,053/oz and AISC of $1,378/oz. In 2023, Marigold is expected to produce 260,000 to 290,000 ounces of gold, 60 to 70% weighted to the second half of 2023, at cost of sales of $1,000 to $1,030 per ounce and AISC of $1,315 to $1,365 per ounce.

Gold production was 62,875 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2022, a solid finish that included the continued recovery of the higher grade ounces stacked earlier in 2022. Cost of sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1,004/oz and AISC of $1,160/oz. In 2022, gold production for Marigold was 194,668 ounces, in line with revised full-year guidance, at cost of sales of $1,053/oz and AISC of $1,378/oz. In 2023, Marigold is expected to produce 260,000 to 290,000 ounces of gold, 60 to 70% weighted to the second half of 2023, at cost of sales of $1,000 to $1,030 per ounce and AISC of $1,315 to $1,365 per ounce. Seabee delivers record full-year production: Gold production was 24,709 ounces at cost of sales of $909/oz and AISC of $1,234/oz in the fourth quarter of 2022. Underground mining and plant throughput averaged approximately 1,300 tonnes per day during the fourth quarter, highlighting the ongoing success of continuous improvement initiatives at the mine. For 2022, gold production for Seabee was a record 136,125 ounces at cost of sales of $559/oz and AISC of $823/oz. Seabee is expected to produce 100,000 to 110,000 ounces of gold in 2023, 55% weighted to the second half of 2023, at mine site cost of sales of $810 to $840 per ounce and AISC of $1,160 to $1,210 per ounce.

Gold production was 24,709 ounces at cost of sales of $909/oz and AISC of $1,234/oz in the fourth quarter of 2022. Underground mining and plant throughput averaged approximately 1,300 tonnes per day during the fourth quarter, highlighting the ongoing success of continuous improvement initiatives at the mine. For 2022, gold production for Seabee was a record 136,125 ounces at cost of sales of $559/oz and AISC of $823/oz. Seabee is expected to produce 100,000 to 110,000 ounces of gold in 2023, 55% weighted to the second half of 2023, at mine site cost of sales of $810 to $840 per ounce and AISC of $1,160 to $1,210 per ounce. Strong finish to a solid year at Puna: Silver production was 2.4 million ounces in the fourth quarter of 2022 at cost of sales of $16.53/oz and AISC of $15.97/oz. For 2022, Puna's silver production was 8.4 million ounces at cost of sales of $17.48/oz and AISC of $15.50/oz, all metrics within the mine's original full year guidance range. In 2023, Puna is expected to produce 8.0 to 9.0 million ounces of silver, 50 - 55% weighted to the second half of 2023, at mine site cost of sales of $18.00 to $19.50 per payable ounce and AISC of $16.25 to $17.75 per payable ounce.

Silver production was 2.4 million ounces in the fourth quarter of 2022 at cost of sales of $16.53/oz and AISC of $15.97/oz. For 2022, Puna's silver production was 8.4 million ounces at cost of sales of $17.48/oz and AISC of $15.50/oz, all metrics within the mine's original full year guidance range. In 2023, Puna is expected to produce 8.0 to 9.0 million ounces of silver, 50 - 55% weighted to the second half of 2023, at mine site cost of sales of $18.00 to $19.50 per payable ounce and AISC of $16.25 to $17.75 per payable ounce. Closed the acquisition of Taiga Gold Corp.: On April 14, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Taiga Gold Corp. The transaction consolidated a 100% interest in the Fisher property contiguous to the Seabee mine, eliminated a 2.5% NSR royalty on the Fisher property, and added five new properties covering over 29,100 hectares to complement the Company's existing exploration platform in the underexplored and geologically prospective Province of Saskatchewan. The Company's Saskatchewan assets now cover an area of approximately 131,150 hectares. In 2023, up to 35% of Seabee's exploration budget is planned for follow-up drilling of targets on the Fisher property.

On April 14, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Taiga Gold Corp. The transaction consolidated a 100% interest in the Fisher property contiguous to the Seabee mine, eliminated a 2.5% NSR royalty on the Fisher property, and added five new properties covering over 29,100 hectares to complement the Company's existing exploration platform in the underexplored and geologically prospective Province of Saskatchewan. The Company's Saskatchewan assets now cover an area of approximately 131,150 hectares. In 2023, up to 35% of Seabee's exploration budget is planned for follow-up drilling of targets on the Fisher property. Completed the sale of the non-core Pitarrilla project: On July 6, 2022 the Company announced the closing of the sale of the Pitarrilla project to Endeavour Silver following receipt of all required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. As consideration for the sale, SSR Mining received $35.0 million in cash, $35.0 million (3) in common shares of Endeavour Silver, and a 1.25% net smelter return royalty on the Pitarrilla property. The sale was originally announced on January 13, 2022.

On July 6, 2022 the Company announced the closing of the sale of the Pitarrilla project to Endeavour Silver following receipt of all required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. As consideration for the sale, SSR Mining received $35.0 million in cash, $35.0 million in common shares of Endeavour Silver, and a 1.25% net smelter return royalty on the Pitarrilla property. The sale was originally announced on January 13, 2022. Closed the acquisition of an additional 30% ownership in Kartaltepe: In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company announced and completed an agreement to acquire an additional 30% ownership interest in the Kartaltepe Mining Joint Venture at the Çöpler District from partner Lidya Mining for total cash consideration of $150.0 million (the "Kartaltepe Transaction"), streamlining operating, financial and exploration activities across the ??pler District while creating tangible synergies. The Company now owns 80% of the entirety of the Çöpler District.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company announced and completed an agreement to acquire an additional 30% ownership interest in the Kartaltepe Mining Joint Venture at the Çöpler District from partner Lidya Mining for total cash consideration of $150.0 million (the "Kartaltepe Transaction"), streamlining operating, financial and exploration activities across the ??pler District while creating tangible synergies. The Company now owns 80% of the entirety of the Çöpler District. Delivered strong near-mine exploration results across the portfolio: In the fourth quarter of 2022, SSR Mining announced positive exploration updates from Çöpler's Çakmaktepe Extension, Seabee, and Marigold. These results showcase the opportunities for growth across SSR Mining's global platform and may be incorporated into future MRMR updates as the required technical work is completed at each respective project.

(3) The fair value of the common shares of Endeavour Silver on July 6, 2022 was $25.6 million. See Note 3 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in SSR Mining's Form 10-K filed February 22, 2023 for more information.

Financial and Operating Highlights

A summary of the Company's consolidated financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 are presented below:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands of US dollars, except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Financial Results Revenue $ 306,377 $ 407,919 $ 1,148,033 $ 1,474,199 Operating income $ 39,367 $ 118,816 $ 190,268 $ 444,375 Net income $ 95,177 $ 156,499 $ 210,428 $ 425,922 Net income attributable to equity holders of SSR Mining $ 93,884 $ 127,435 $ 194,140 $ 368,076 Basic net income per share attributable to equity holders of SSR Mining $ 0.45 $ 0.60 $ 0.92 $ 1.70 Diluted net income per share attributable to equity holders of SSR Mining $ 0.43 $ 0.57 $ 0.89 $ 1.63 Adjusted attributable net income (4) $ 25,580 $ 98,259 $ 144,814 $ 401,757 Adjusted basic attributable net income per share (4) $ 0.12 $ 0.46 $ 0.69 $ 1.86 Adjusted diluted attributable net income per share (4) $ 0.12 $ 0.44 $ 0.67 $ 1.78 Cash generated by operating activities before changes in working capital (4) $ 95,463 $ 157,218 $ 308,166 $ 638,281 Cash generated by operating activities $ 118,097 $ 184,606 $ 160,896 $ 608,986 Cash generated by (used in) investing activities $ (166,299) $ 1,362 $ (236,282) $ (129,137) Cash generated by (used in) financing activities $ (33,148) $ (29,380) $ (271,782) $ (319,769) Operating Results Gold produced (oz) 153,187 185,044 522,159 683,446 Gold sold (oz) 146,385 186,159 521,928 689,354 Silver produced ('000 oz) 2,389 2,044 8,397 8,010 Silver sold ('000 oz) 2,098 2,461 7,864 7,810 Lead produced ('000 lb) (5) 13,422 11,318 41,004 37,695 Lead sold ('000 lb) (5) 10,138 12,748 38,393 33,378 Zinc produced ('000 lb) (5) 3,643 3,208 8,583 13,642 Zinc sold ('000 lb) (5) 1,452 4,855 6,998 10,751 Gold equivalent produced (oz) (6) 182,655 211,140 623,819 794,456 Gold equivalent sold (oz) (6) 172,308 218,271 617,135 797,602 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 1,749 $ 1,798 $ 1,811 $ 1,800 Average realized silver price ($/oz sold) $ 18.58 $ 23.48 $ 19.58 $ 22.92 Cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold (6) $ 1,064 $ 861 $ 985 $ 842 Cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold (4, 6) $ 1,019 $ 697 $ 928 $ 698 AISC per gold equivalent ounce sold (4, 6) $ 1,358 $ 961 $ 1,339 $ 955 Financial Position December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 655,453 $ 1,017,562 Current assets $ 1,376,435 $ 1,600,314 Total assets $ 5,254,657 $ 5,211,438 Current liabilities $ 279,252 $ 283,882 Total liabilities $ 1,128,458 $ 1,158,921 Working capital (7) $ 1,097,183 $ 1,316,432

(4) The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted attributable net income, adjusted attributable net income per share, cash generated by operating activities before changes in working capital, cash costs and AISC per ounce sold to manage and evaluate its operating performance at its mines. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation of these financial measures to net income, cost of sales, and cash generated by operating activities, which are the most comparable GAAP financial measures. (5) Data for lead production and sales relate only to lead in lead concentrate. Data for zinc production and sales relate only to zinc in zinc concentrate. (6) Gold equivalent ounces are calculated multiplying the silver ounces by the ratio of the silver price to the gold price, using the average London Bullion Market Association ("LBMA") prices for the period. The Company does not include by-products in the gold equivalent ounce calculations. (7) Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities.

Updated Mineral Reserves and Resources for Year End 2022

SSR Mining reported its updated MRMR as of December 31, 2022 in the Company's Annual Report. For a detailed summary by asset, please refer to Item 2 Properties in the annual report, and for a reconciliation of year-over-year changes to the MRMR figures below, please see " Supplemental Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Information" at the end of this news release.

As per Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K, MRMR are presented on an attributable basis.

The MRMR as of December 31, 2022 reflect depletion that occurred through mining activity, stockpile changes and changes resulting from asset acquisitions and divestments completed during 2022. SSR Mining continues to advance exploration and resource development activities at each of its assets, and this data will be incorporated into MRMR statements as the accompanying technical work so dictates. A summary of the Company's year-end 2022 MRMR are presented below:

Commodity price assumptions unchanged from 2021: Commodity prices used in the calculation of Mineral Reserves for both 2022 and 2021 are $1,350/oz gold, $18.50/oz silver, $0.90/lb of lead, $1.05/lb of zinc, and $3.30/lb copper. Mineral Resource prices of $1,750/oz gold, $22.00/oz silver, $0.95/lb lead, $1.15/lb zinc and $3.95/lb copper were unchanged from 2021.

Commodity prices used in the calculation of Mineral Reserves for both 2022 and 2021 are $1,350/oz gold, $18.50/oz silver, $0.90/lb of lead, $1.05/lb of zinc, and $3.30/lb copper. Mineral Resource prices of $1,750/oz gold, $22.00/oz silver, $0.95/lb lead, $1.15/lb zinc and $3.95/lb copper were unchanged from 2021. Acquisition of an additional 30% of Kartaltepe; Pitarrilla divested: In the fourth quarter of 2022, SSR Mining closed the Kartaltepe Transaction, consolidating SSR Mining's 80% ownership of the entire Çöpler district. On an attributable basis, the transaction added 64,000 gold equivalent ounces in Mineral Reserves, 123,000 gold equivalent ounces in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, and 124,000 gold equivalent ounces in Inferred Mineral Resources to the Company's MRMR. The accretive sale of the non-core Pitarrilla project in 2022 drove the reduction of silver and base metal Mineral Resources.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, SSR Mining closed the Kartaltepe Transaction, consolidating SSR Mining's 80% ownership of the entire Çöpler district. On an attributable basis, the transaction added 64,000 gold equivalent ounces in Mineral Reserves, 123,000 gold equivalent ounces in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, and 124,000 gold equivalent ounces in Inferred Mineral Resources to the Company's MRMR. The accretive sale of the non-core Pitarrilla project in 2022 drove the reduction of silver and base metal Mineral Resources. Mineral Reserves: Gold Mineral Reserves as of December 31, 2022 were 7.6 million, down 5% or 0.4 million ounces as compared to year-end 2021 Mineral Reserves reflecting mine depletion. Total gold equivalent Mineral Reserves as of December 31, 2022 were 8.3 million ounces, down 6% or 0.6 million ounces from 8.9 million ounces as compared to year-end 2021.

Gold Mineral Reserves as of December 31, 2022 were 7.6 million, down 5% or 0.4 million ounces as compared to year-end 2021 Mineral Reserves reflecting mine depletion. Total gold equivalent Mineral Reserves as of December 31, 2022 were 8.3 million ounces, down 6% or 0.6 million ounces from 8.9 million ounces as compared to year-end 2021. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources: Gold Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources as of December 31, 2022 were 5.8 million ounces, effectively flat as compared to year-end 2021. Total gold equivalent Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources were 7.3 million ounces, a decrease of 9.5 million ounces from the prior year as a result of the divestment of the Pitarrilla project in 2022.

Gold Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources as of December 31, 2022 were 5.8 million ounces, effectively flat as compared to year-end 2021. Total gold equivalent Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources were 7.3 million ounces, a decrease of 9.5 million ounces from the prior year as a result of the divestment of the Pitarrilla project in 2022. Inferred Mineral Resources: Gold Inferred Mineral Resources of 4.7 million ounces increased by 2% or 0.1 million ounces as compared to year-end 2021 Inferred Mineral Resources, a result of the acquisition of an additional 30% interest at the Kartaltepe licenses. Gold equivalent Inferred Mineral Resources of 5.8 million ounces decreased by 6% or 0.3 million ounces as compared to year-end 2021 Inferred Mineral Resources. This was largely driven by lower silver ounces as a result of the sale of Pitarrilla in 2022.

SSR Mining Mineral Reserves and Resources as of December 31, 2022 (8)

Gold y/y Silver y/y Lead Zinc Copper GEO (11) koz % koz % Mlb Mlb Mlb Koz Total P+P Reserves (9) 7,620 (5%) 39,903 (13%) 190 37 7 8,339 Total M&I Resource (10) 5,753 0% 67,162 (89%) 111 281 224 7,349 Total Inferred Resource 4,716 2% 38,696 (41%) 2 178 228 5,836

(8) MRMR are shown as attributable to SSR Mining only. SSR owns 80% of the Çöpler district. (9) At Seabee, a $1,600/oz gold price was used in the calculation of Mineral Reserves for 2021 and 2022 to better align with site-level mine plans. (10) Measured and indicated Mineral Resources are shown exclusive of Mineral Reserves. (11) All gold equivalent ounces (GEO) figures are based on the above-mentioned commodity prices. metal equivalence is calculated for the respective and applicable metals as follows: AuEq = Au koz + ((Ag koz * Ag price) + (Pb klb * Pb price per pound) + (Zn klb * Zn price per pound) + (Cu klb * Cu price per pound)) / (Au price per ounce).

Çöpler, Türkiye

(amounts presented on 100% basis)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Operating Data 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gold produced (oz) 65,603 92,069 191,366 329,276 Gold sold (oz) 59,949 94,333 192,811 333,761 Ore mined (kt) 1,407 2,270 3,161 9,750 Waste removed (kt) 5,596 4,124 17,311 15,015 Total material mined (kt) 7,003 6,395 20,472 24,765 Strip ratio 4.0 1.8 5.5 1.5 Ore stacked (kt) 249 95 459 1,786 Gold grade stacked (g/t) 1.22 1.07 1.06 1.24 Ore milled (kt) 748 609 2,068 2,325 Gold mill feed grade (g/t) 2.75 4.11 2.86 3.71 Gold recovery (%) 86.8 91.0 87.0 91.0 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 1,743 $ 1,789 $ 1,826 $ 1,800 Cost of sales ($/oz gold sold) $ 1,065 $ 667 $ 985 $ 794 Cash costs ($/oz gold sold) (12) $ 1,053 $ 474 $ 969 $ 578 AISC ($/oz gold sold) (12) $ 1,269 $ 591 $ 1,328 $ 713

(12) The Company reports the non-GAAP financial measures of cash costs and AISC per ounce of gold sold to manage and evaluate operating performance at Çöpler. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation to cost of sales, which are the comparable GAAP financial measure. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, cash costs and AISC per ounce of gold sold include the impact of any fair value adjustment on acquired inventories. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, cash costs and AISC per ounce of gold sold exclude the impact of any fair value adjustment on acquired inventories.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, Çöpler produced 65,603 and 92,069 ounces of gold, respectively. During the fourth quarter of 2022, cost of sales was $1,065 per ounce while AISC were $1,269 per ounce. The sulfide plant operated at an average throughput rate of more than 8,000 tonnes per day in the fourth quarter of 2022, a quarterly record and reflecting the successful restart of operations that began in the third quarter of 2022.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, Çöpler produced 191,366 and 329,276 ounces of gold, respectively. During the full year 2022, cost of sales was $985 per ounce while AISC were $1,328 per ounce. Operations at Çöpler were suspended in late June until late September in response to a leak of leach solution containing diluted cyanide at the Çöpler mine site on June 21, 2022. After completing the required improvement initiatives in early August, the Company received the required regulatory approvals on September 22, 2022 from Türkiye's Government authorities and all operations were subsequently restarted.

In 2023, Çöpler is expected to produce 240,000 to 270,000 ounces of gold at mine site cost of sales of $1,070 to $1,100 per payable ounce and AISC of $1,245 to $1,295 per payable ounce, reflecting the costs associated with the ramp up of mining activity at the Çakmaktepe Extension starter pit, where first production is expected in 2023. ??pler's production profile is approximately 55% weighted to the second half of 2023, reflecting a second half weighted grade profile and the planned maintenance shutdown in the second quarter of 2023. The C2 expansion project continues to progress towards a pre-feasibility study, including maiden Mineral Reserves and updated Mineral Resources, anticipated in the second half of 2023.

Marigold, USA

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Operating Data 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gold produced (oz) 62,875 57,405 194,668 235,282 Gold sold (oz) 62,936 58,496 195,617 236,847 Ore mined (kt) 4,861 4,478 18,061 19,999 Waste removed (kt) 15,880 21,221 72,166 79,885 Total material mined (kt) 20,741 25,699 90,227 99,884 Strip ratio 3.3 4.7 4.0 4.0 Ore stacked (kt) 4,861 4,478 18,061 19,999 Gold grade stacked (g/t) 0.60 0.39 0.56 0.41 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 1,719 $ 1,811 $ 1,747 $ 1,763 Cost of sales ($/oz gold sold) $ 1,004 $ 1,085 $ 1,053 $ 925 Cash costs ($/oz gold sold) (13) $ 1,010 $ 1,095 $ 1,056 $ 926 AISC ($/oz gold sold) (13) $ 1,160 $ 1,332 $ 1,378 $ 1,187

(13) The Company reports the non-GAAP financial measures of cash costs and AISC per ounce of gold sold to manage and evaluate operating performance at Marigold. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation to cost of sales, which are the comparable GAAP financial measure.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, Marigold produced 62,875 and 57,405 ounces of gold, respectively. The fourth quarter of 2022 represented a strong finish to the year for Marigold and included the continued recovery of the higher grade ounces stacked earlier in 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, cost of sales was $1,004 per ounce while AISC were $1,160 per ounce.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, Marigold produced 194,668 and 235,282 ounces of gold, respectively. During the full year 2022, cost of sales was $1,053 per ounce while AISC were $1,378 per ounce.

In 2023, Marigold is expected to produce 260,000 to 290,000 ounces of gold at mine site cost of sales of $1,000 to $1,030 per payable ounce and AISC of $1,315 to $1,365 per ounce. For the full year, production is expected to be 60 to 70% weighted to the second half of 2023, reflecting a slower than expected leach cycle due to the increased proportion of finer ore stacked to the pads earlier in 2022. Marigold's cost profile is expected to largely reflect the 2023 production profile, with first half costs above the full-year guidance range and the lowest cost periods in the third and fourth quarters.

Activities to enhance and extend the Marigold life of mine plan are continuing to advance. This includes accelerating spend associated with waste stripping activity at the Red Dot target in order to optimize the production profile for the remainder of the decade. In 2023, $28 million of Marigold's $81 million sustaining capital budget is allocated to the purchase of new haul trucks. The stripping activity associated with Red Dot accounts for nearly $100 per ounce of SSR Mining's corporate-level cost of sales. .

Seabee, Canada

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Operating Data 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gold produced (oz) 24,709 35,570 136,125 118,888 Gold sold (oz) 23,500 33,330 133,500 118,746 Ore mined (kt) 118 97 425 384 Waste removed (kt) 90 63 291 272 Total material mined (kt) 208 160 716 656 Ore milled (kt) 119 113 414 382 Gold mill feed grade (g/t) 6.69 10.32 10.36 9.92 Gold recovery (%) 97.2 98.3 98.0 98.4 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 1,725 $ 1,805 $ 1,795 $ 1,800 Cost of sales ($/oz gold sold) $ 909 $ 578 $ 559 $ 559 Cash costs ($/oz gold sold) (14) $ 911 $ 542 $ 561 $ 521 AISC ($/oz gold sold) (14) $ 1,234 $ 738 $ 823 $ 804

(14) The Company reports the non-GAAP financial measures of cash costs and AISC per ounce of gold sold to manage and evaluate operating performance at Seabee. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation to cost of sales, which are the comparable GAAP financial measure.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, Seabee produced 24,709 and 35,570 ounces of gold, respectively. Underground mining and plant throughput in the fourth quarter averaged approximately 1,300 tonnes per day, highlighting the ongoing success of continuous improvement initiatives at the mine. During the fourth quarter of 2022, cost of sales was $909 per ounce while AISC were $1,234 per ounce.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, Seabee produced 136,125 and 118,888 ounces of gold, respectively. Gold production in 2022 was a record in Seabee's 30-year operating life. During the full year 2022, cost of sales was $559 per ounce while AISC were $823 per ounce.

In 2023, Seabee is expected to produce 100,000 to 110,000 ounces of gold at mine site cost of sales of $810 to $840 per payable ounce and AISC of $1,160 to $1,210 per payable ounce. Seabee's production is expected to be 55% weighted to the second half of the year, as processed grades are expected to be lowest in the first and second quarters of 2023 before improving in the second half. Mine and plant productivity are expected to average between 1,250 and 1,300 tonnes per day through 2023. Cost of sales and AISC are expected to be highest in the first half of the year, particularly in the first quarter, reflecting the concentration of capital spend associated with the Seabee ice road.

Puna, Argentina

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Operating Data 2022 2021 2022 2021 Silver produced ('000 oz) 2,389 2,044 8,397 8,010 Silver sold ('000 oz) 2,098 2,461 7,864 7,810 Lead produced ('000 lb) 13,422 11,318 41,004 37,695 Lead sold ('000 lb) 10,138 12,748 38,393 33,378 Zinc produced ('000 lb) 3,643 3,208 8,583 13,642 Zinc sold ('000 lb) 1,452 4,855 6,998 10,751 Gold equivalent sold ('000 oz) (15) 25,923 32,112 95,207 108,248 Ore mined (kt) 455 398 1,851 1,449 Waste removed (kt) 2,017 2,429 8,634 9,594 Total material mined (kt) 2,472 2,827 10,485 11,043 Strip ratio 4.4 6.1 4.7 6.6 Ore milled (kt) 415 429 1,638 1,643 Silver mill feed grade (g/t) 186.5 154.4 166.7 158.0 Lead mill feed grade (%) 1.59 0.50 1.23 1.12 Zinc mill feed grade (%) 0.69 1.27 0.49 0.57 Silver mill recovery (%) 95.8 96.1 95.7 95.8 Lead mill recovery (%) 92.0 94.4 92.3 93.0 Zinc mill recovery (%) 57.9 67.4 48.7 65.6 Average realized silver price ($/oz sold) $ 18.58 $ 23.48 $ 19.58 $ 22.92 Cost of sales ($/oz sold) $ 16.53 $ 17.15 $ 17.48 $ 15.51 Cash costs ($/oz silver sold) (16) $ 13.01 $ 10.24 $ 13.23 $ 10.56 AISC ($/oz silver sold) (16) $ 15.97 $ 11.62 $ 15.50 $ 12.40

(15) Gold equivalent ounces are calculated multiplying the silver ounces by the ratio of the silver price to the gold price, using the average LBMA prices for the period. The Company does not include by-products in the gold equivalent ounce calculations. (16) The Company reports the non-GAAP financial measures of cash costs and AISC per ounce of silver sold to manage and evaluate operating performance at Puna. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation to cost of sales, which are the comparable GAAP financial measure.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, Puna produced 2.4 million and 2.0 million ounces of silver, respectively. During the fourth quarter of 2022, cost of sales was $16.53 per ounce of silver sold while AISC were $15.97 per ounce of silver sold.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, Puna produced 8.4 million ounces of silver and 8.0 million ounces of silver. During the full year 2022, cost of sales was $17.48 per ounce of silver sold while AISC were $15.50 per ounce of silver sold.

In 2023, Puna is expected to produce 8.0 to 9.0 million ounces of silver at mine site cost of sales of $18.00 to $19.50 per payable ounce and AISC of $16.25 to $17.75 per payable ounce. Production is expected to be 50 to 55% weighted to the second half of 2023, driven largely by grades that peak in the third quarter, while tonnes processed are targeted to remain at approximately 4,500 tonnes per day throughout the year. Cost of sales and AISC are expected to be highest in the first half of 2023, including a peak in the second quarter, reflecting the site-level capital spend profile.

Dividend Declaration

On February 22, 2023 the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, payable on March 30, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2023. This dividend qualifies as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

The dividend payment applies to holders of SSR Mining's common shares, which trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq under the symbol SSRM, and to holders of its CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs"), which trade on the Australian Securities Exchange under the symbol SSR. Each CDI confers a beneficial interest in one common share. Therefore, CDI holders are entitled to a dividend calculated on the same basis as the holders of SSR Mining's common shares.

SSR Mining has sought and been granted a temporary waiver of certain of the ASX Settlement Operating Rules. Under the authority of the waiver, the processing of conversions of common shares to CDIs, or CDIs to common shares, lodged on or after or after March 2, 2023, will be deferred until after the record date of March 3, 2023. The key dates with respect to the dividend are as follows:

Last date for processing requests to convert CDIs into common shares and to convert common shares into CDIs before the record date for the dividend March 1, 2023 CDIs trade on the ASX on an ex-dividend basis March 2, 2023 Common shares trade on the TSX and Nasdaq on an ex-dividend basis March 2, 2023 Record date for the dividend March 3, 2023 Processing recommences for requests to convert CDIs into common shares and to convert common shares into CDIs March 6, 2023 Common share dividend payment date (in Canada and the United States) March 30, 2023 Payment of dividend to CDI holders (in Australia) March 31, 2023

Payments to Canadian shareholders will be made in Canadian dollars based on the exchange rate on the record date as reported by the Bank of Canada. Payments to other shareholders will be made in U.S. dollars. For CDI holders, payments will be made in Australian dollars, and it is expected to be based on the prevailing exchange rate sourced from the wholesale foreign exchange market on or around 5 business days after the record date.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing operations located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. Over the last three years, the four operating assets combined have produced on average more than 700,000 gold-equivalent ounces annually. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have included certain non-GAAP financial measures to assist in understanding the Company's financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are employed by us to measure our operating and economic performance and to assist in decision-making, as well as to provide key performance information to senior management. We believe that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, certain investors and other stakeholders will find this information useful to evaluate our operating and financial performance; however, these non-GAAP performance measures do not have any standardized meaning. These performance measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements.

Cash costs, AISC per ounce sold, adjusted attributable net income (loss), free cash flow, and net cash are Non-GAAP Measures with no standardized definition under U.S GAAP.

Non-GAAP Measure - Net Cash

Net cash and net debt are used by management and investors to measure the Company's underlying operating performance. The Company believes that net cash is a useful measure for shareholders as it helps evaluate the strength of liquidity and available cash.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to net cash:

As of (in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 655,453 $ 1,017,562 Restricted cash $ 33,653 $ 35,303 Total Cash $ 689,106 $ 1,052,865 Short and Long Term Portion of Term Loan $ 70,000 $ 140,000 Face Value of 2019 Convertible Note $ 230,000 $ 230,000 Other Debt $ 1,797 $ 1,450 Total Debt $ 301,797 $ 371,450 Net Cash (Debt) $ 387,309 $ 681,415

Non-GAAP Measure - Cash Costs and AISC

The Company uses cash costs per ounce of precious metals sold to monitor its operating performance internally. The most directly comparable measure prepared in accordance with GAAP is cost of sales. The Company believes this measure provides investors and analysts with useful information about its underlying cash costs of operations and the impact of by-product credits on its cost structure. The Company also believes it is a relevant metric used to understand its operating profitability and ability to generate cash flow. When deriving the cost of sales associated with an ounce of precious metal, the Company includes by-product credits. Thereby allowing management and other stakeholders to assess the net costs of gold and silver production. In calculating cash costs per ounce, the Company also excludes the impact of specific items that are significant, but not reflective of its underlying operations.

AISC includes total cost of sales incurred at the Company's mining operations, which forms the basis of cash costs. Additionally, the Company includes sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining mine-site exploration and evaluation costs, reclamation cost accretion and amortization, and general and administrative expenses. This measure seeks to reflect the ongoing cost of gold and silver production from current operations; therefore, expansionary capital and non-sustaining expenditures are excluded. Certain other cash expenditures, including tax payments and financing costs are also excluded.

The Company believes that AISC represents the total costs of producing gold and silver from current operations and provides the Company and other stakeholders with additional information about its operating performance and ability to generate cash flows. It allows the Company to assess its ability to support capital expenditures and to sustain future production from the generation of operating cash flows.

When deriving the number of ounces of precious metal sold, the Company considers the physical ounces available for sale after the treatment and refining process, commonly referred to as payable metal, as this is what is sold to third parties.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of cost of sales to cash costs and AISC:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Çöpler Marigold Seabee Puna Corporate Total Cost of sales (GAAP) (17) $ 63,839 $ 63,173 $ 21,360 $ 34,669 $ - $ 183,041 By-product credits $ (726 ) $ (30 ) $ (14 ) $ (11,107 ) $ - $ (11,877 ) Treatment and refining charges $ - $ 393 $ 53 $ 3,723 $ - $ 4,169 Cash costs (non-GAAP) $ 63,113 $ 63,536 $ 21,399 $ 27,286 $ - $ 175,334 Sustaining capital expenditures $ 10,411 $ 8,083 $ 6,664 $ 2,361 $ - $ 27,519 Sustaining exploration and evaluation expense $ 764 $ 800 $ - $ 3,388 $ - $ 4,951 Care and maintenance (18) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Reclamation cost accretion and amortization $ 643 $ 585 $ 930 $ 432 $ - $ 2,590 General and administrative expense and stock-based compensation expense $ 1,125 $ - $ - $ 33 $ 22,081 $ 23,239 Total AISC (non-GAAP) $ 76,055 $ 73,004 $ 28,993 $ 33,499 $ 22,081 $ 233,632 Gold sold (oz) 59,949 62,936 23,500 - - 146,385 Silver sold (oz) - - - 2,097,482 - 2,097,482 Gold equivalent sold (oz) (19, 20) 59,949 62,936 23,500 25,657 - 172,042 Cost of sales per gold ounces sold 1,065 1,004 909 N/A N/A N/A Cost of sales per silver ounces sold N/A N/A N/A 16.53 N/A N/A Cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold 1,065 1,004 909 1,351 N/A 1,064 Cash cost per gold ounce sold 1,053 1,010 911 N/A N/A N/A Cash cost per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A 13.01 N/A N/A Cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold 1,053 1,010 911 1,063 N/A 1,019 AISC per gold ounce sold 1,269 1,160 1,234 N/A N/A N/A AISC per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A 15.97 N/A N/A AISC per gold equivalent ounce sold 1,269 1,160 1,234 1,306 N/A 1,358

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Çöpler Marigold Seabee Puna Corporate Total Cost of sales (GAAP) (17) $ 62,962 $ 63,453 $ 19,249 $ 42,201 $ - $ 187,865 By-product credits $ (1,495 ) $ (29 ) $ (15 ) $ (21,127 ) $ - $ (22,665 ) Treatment and refining charges $ - $ 629 $ 87 $ 5,281 $ - $ 5,997 Incremental COVID-19 related costs (21) $ - $ - $ (1,260 ) $ (1,166 ) $ (2,426 ) Fair value adjustment on acquired inventories $ (16,734 ) $ - $ - $ - $ 22,849 $ 6,115 Cash costs (non-GAAP) $ 44,734 $ 64,053 $ 18,061 $ 25,190 $ 22,849 $ 174,887 Sustaining capital expenditures $ 9,287 $ 11,930 $ 6,417 $ 2,552 $ - $ 30,186 Sustaining exploration and evaluation expense $ 625 $ 1,254 $ - $ 49 $ - $ 1,928 Reclamation cost accretion and amortization $ 483 $ 683 $ 173 $ 406 $ - $ 1,745 General and administrative expense and stock-based compensation expense $ 643 $ - $ (47 ) $ 389 $ 984 Total AISC (non-GAAP) $ 55,772 $ 77,921 $ 24,604 $ 28,586 $ 22,849 $ 209,731 Gold sold (oz) 94,333 58,496 33,330 - - 186,159 Silver sold (oz) - - - 2,460,894 - 2,460,894 Gold equivalent sold (oz) (19, 20) 94,333 58,496 33,330 32,123 - 218,282 Cost of sales per gold ounces sold 667 1,085 578 N/A N/A N/A Cost of sales per silver ounces sold N/A N/A N/A 17.15 N/A N/A Cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold 667 1,085 578 1,314 N/A 861 Cash cost per gold ounce sold 474 1,095 542 N/A N/A N/A Cash cost per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A 10.24 N/A N/A Cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold 474 1,095 542 784 N/A 697 AISC per gold ounce sold 591 1,332 738 N/A N/A N/A AISC per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A 11.62 N/A N/A AISC per gold equivalent ounce sold 591 1,332 738 890 N/A 961

(17) Excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization. (18) Care and maintenance expense in the AISC calculation only includes direct costs, as depreciation is not included in the calculation of AISC. (19) Gold equivalent ounces are calculated multiplying the silver ounces by the ratio of the silver price to the gold price, using the average LBMA prices for the period. The Company does not include by-products in the gold equivalent ounce calculations. (20) Gold equivalent ounces sold may not re-calculate based on amounts presented in this table due to rounding. (21) COVID-19 related costs include direct, incremental costs associated with COVID-19.

Year Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Çöpler Marigold Seabee Puna Corporate Total Cost of sales (GAAP) (17) $ 189,825 $ 206,014 $ 74,679 $ 137,424 $ - $ 607,942 By-product credits $ (2,928 ) $ (125 ) $ (111 ) $ (48,124 ) $ - $ (51,288 ) Treatment and refining charges $ - $ 693 $ 316 $ 14,753 $ - $ 15,762 Cash costs (non-GAAP) $ 186,897 $ 206,582 $ 74,884 $ 104,053 $ - $ 572,416 Sustaining capital expenditures $ 31,189 $ 53,514 $ 32,980 $ 10,446 $ - $ 128,129 Sustaining exploration and evaluation expense $ 2,875 $ 7,377 $ - $ 5,372 $ - $ 15,624 Care and maintenance (18) $ 31,067 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 31,067 Reclamation cost accretion and amortization $ 1,320 $ 2,181 $ 1,983 $ 1,726 $ - $ 7,210 General and administrative expense and stock-based compensation expense $ 2,794 $ 1 $ 11 $ 266 $ 68,588 $ 71,660 Total AISC (non-GAAP) $ 256,142 $ 269,655 $ 109,858 $ 121,863 $ 68,588 $ 826,106 Gold sold (oz) 192,811 195,617 133,500 - - 521,928 Silver sold (oz) - - - 7,863,646 - 7,863,646 Gold equivalent sold (oz) (19, 20) 192,811 195,617 133,500 95,207 - 617,135 Cost of sales per gold ounces sold 985 1,053 559 N/A N/A N/A Cost of sales per silver ounces sold N/A N/A N/A 17.48 N/A N/A Cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold 985 1,053 559 1,443 N/A 985 Cash cost per gold ounce sold 969 1,056 561 N/A N/A N/A Cash cost per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A 13.23 N/A N/A Cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold 969 1,056 561 1,093 N/A 928 AISC per gold ounce sold 1,328 1,378 823 N/A N/A N/A AISC per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A 15.50 N/A N/A AISC per gold equivalent ounce sold 1,328 1,378 823 1,280 N/A 1,339

Year Ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Çöpler Marigold Seabee Puna Corporate Total Cost of sales (GAAP) (17) $ 264,889 $ 219,035 $ 66,354 $ 121,096 $ - $ 671,374 By-product credits $ (5,989 ) $ (103 ) $ (94 ) $ (50,192 ) $ - $ (56,378 ) Treatment and refining charges $ - $ 956 $ 394 $ 15,724 $ - $ 17,074 Incremental COVID-19 related costs (21) $ - $ (649 ) $ (4,786 ) $ (4,151 ) $ - $ (9,586 ) Fair value adjustment on acquired inventories $ (65,939 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (65,939 ) Cash costs (non-GAAP) $ 192,961 $ 219,239 $ 61,868 $ 82,477 $ - $ 556,545 Sustaining capital expenditures $ 35,015 $ 57,722 $ 33,010 $ 10,458 $ - $ 136,205 Sustaining exploration and evaluation expense $ 992 $ 1,572 $ - $ 140 $ - $ 2,704 Reclamation cost accretion and amortization $ 2,395 $ 2,738 $ 642 $ 1,624 $ - $ 7,399 General and administrative expense and stock-based compensation expense $ 6,664 $ (103 ) $ (28 ) $ 2,165 $ 50,072 $ 58,770 Total AISC (non-GAAP) $ 238,027 $ 281,168 $ 95,492 $ 96,864 $ 50,072 $ 761,623 Gold sold (oz) 333,761 236,847 118,746 - - 689,354 Silver sold (oz) - - - 7,810,282 - 7,810,282 Gold equivalent sold (oz) (19, 20) 333,761 236,847 118,746 108,248 - 797,602 Cost of sales per gold ounces sold 794 925 559 N/A N/A N/A Cost of sales per silver ounces sold N/A N/A N/A 15.50 N/A N/A Cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold 794 925 559 1,119 N/A 842 Cash cost per gold ounce sold 578 926 521 N/A N/A N/A Cash cost per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A 10.56 N/A N/A Cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold 578 926 521 762 N/A 698 AISC per gold ounce sold 713 1,187 804 N/A N/A N/A AISC per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A 12.40 N/A N/A AISC per gold equivalent ounce sold 713 1,187 804 895 N/A 955

(17) Excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization. (18) Care and maintenance expense in the AISC calculation only includes direct costs, as depreciation is not included in the calculation of AISC. (19) Gold equivalent ounces are calculated multiplying the silver ounces by the ratio of the silver price to the gold price, using the average LBMA prices for the period. The Company does not include by-products in the gold equivalent ounce calculations. (20) Gold equivalent ounces sold may not re-calculate based on amounts presented in this table due to rounding. (21) COVID-19 related costs include direct, incremental costs associated with COVID-19.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of production costs to cash costs and AISC used in our 2023 guidance:

Current Guidance as of February 9, 2023 (operating guidance 100% basis) (22) Çöpler Marigold Seabee Puna Corporate Total Gold Production koz 240 - 270 260 - 290 100 - 110 - - 600 - 670 Silver Production Moz - - - 8.0 - 9.0 - 8.0 - 9.0 Gold Equivalent Production koz 240 - 270 260 - 290 100 - 110 100 - 110 - 700 - 780 Gold Sold koz 240 - 270 260 - 290 100 - 110 - - 600 - 670 Silver Sold Moz - - - 8.0 - 9.0 - 8.0 - 9.0 Gold Equivalent Sold koz 240 - 270 260 - 290 100 - 110 100 - 110 - 700 - 780 Cost of Sales (GAAP) (23) $M 265 - 290 270 - 290 78 - 88 150 - 160 - 763 - 828 By-Product Credits + Treatment & Refining Costs $M (2) - - (32) - (34) Cash Cost (non-GAAP) $M 263 - 288 270 - 290 78 - 88 118 - 128 - 729 - 794 Sustaining Capital Expenditures (24) $M 45 81 33 15 - 174 Sustaining Exploration Expenditures $M 4 6 - 3 - 13 Reclamation Cost Accretion & Amortization $M 2 2 4 2 - 10 General & Administrative $M - - - - 68 - 73 68 - 73 All-In Sustaining Cost (non-GAAP) $M 314 - 339 359 - 379 115 - 125 138 - 148 68 - 73 994 - 1,064 Cost of Sales per Ounce (GAAP) (25) $/oz 1,070 - 1,100 1,000 - 1,030 810 - 840 18.00 - 19.50 - 1,055 - 1,115 Cash Cost per Ounce (non-GAAP) (25) $/oz 1,060 - 1,090 1,000 - 1,030 810 - 840 14.00 - 15.50 - 1,015 - 1,075 All-In Sustaining Cost per Ounce (non-GAAP) (25) $/oz 1,245 - 1,295 1,315 - 1,365 1,160 - 1,210 16.25 - 17.75 - 1,365 - 1,425 Growth Capital Expenditures $M 40 - 2 - - 42 Growth Exploration and Resource Development Expenditures (26) $M 27 20 21 5 9 81 Total Growth Capital $M 67 20 23 5 9 123

(22) Figures may not add due to rounding. Figures are reported on a 100% basis. Çöpler is 80% owned by SSR Mining. (23) Excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization. (24) Excludes sustaining exploration and evaluation expenditures. Includes approximately $9 million in lease payments at Çöpler. Includes $19 million in underground mine development at Seabee. (25) Çöpler, Marigold and Seabee costs per ounce based on gold ounces sold; Puna costs per ounce based on silver ounces sold. Gold equivalent ounces sold are used in the calculation for total costs per ounce. (26) Growth exploration and resource development expenditures are shown on a 100% basis, of which SSR Mining attributable amount totals $76 million.

Non-GAAP Measure - Adjusted Attributable Net Income (loss)

Adjusted attributable net income (loss) and adjusted attributable net income (loss) per share are used by management to measure the Company's underlying operating performance. We believe this measure is also useful for shareholders to assess the Company's operating performance. The most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP are net income (loss) attributable to equity holders of SSR Mining and net income (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of SSR Mining. Adjusted attributable net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the after-tax impact of specific items that are significant, but not reflective of the Company's underlying operations, including impairment charges; foreign exchange (gains) losses and inflationary impacts on tax balances; transaction, integration, and SEC conversion expenses; and other non-recurring items.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to equity holders of SSR Mining to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to equity holders of SSR Mining:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands of US dollars, except per share data) December 31 December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to equity holders of SSR Mining (GAAP) $ 93,884 $ 127,435 $ 194,140 $ 368,076 Interest saving on convertible notes, net of tax $ 1,233 $ 1,227 $ 4,910 $ 4,889 Net income used in the calculation of diluted net income per share $ 95,117 $ 128,662 $ 199,050 $ 372,965 Weighted-average shares used in the calculation of net income and adjusted net income per share Basic 206,612 211,838 209,883 215,993 Diluted 219,227 224,069 222,481 228,241 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders (GAAP) Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.60 $ 0.92 $ 1.70 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.57 $ 0.89 $ 1.63 Adjustments: Fair value adjustment on acquired assets (27) $ - $ 28,786 $ - $ 104,714 COVID-19 related costs (28) $ - $ 2,426 $ - $ 9,586 Foreign exchange loss (gain) $ 12,727 $ (6,533) $ 32,460 $ (3,629) Alacer transaction and integration costs $ - $ 2,780 $ - $ 8,595 Gain on Kartaltepe acquisition $ (81,852) $ - $ (81,852) $ - Pitarrilla transaction costs $ - $ - $ 1,561 $ - SEC conversion costs $ - $ 2,400 $ 1,255 $ 2,645 Impairment of long-lived and other assets $ - $ (2,079) $ - $ 20,275 Change in fair value of marketable securities $ (4,438) $ 4,269 $ (602) $ 10,741 Loss (gain) on sale of mineral properties, plant and equipment $ 288 $ 50 $ 1,501 $ (412) Income tax impact related to above adjustments $ 1,079 $ (8,672) $ (966) $ (34,120) Foreign exchange (gain) loss and inflationary impacts on tax balances $ 3,892 $ (52,622) $ (14,128) $ (97,288) Other tax adjustments (29) $ - $ - $ 11,445 $ - Impact of tax rate change on fair value adjustments $ - $ 19 $ - $ 12,574 Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of SSR Mining (Non-GAAP) $ 25,580 $ 98,259 $ 144,814 $ 401,757 Adjusted net income per share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders (Non-GAAP) Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.46 $ 0.69 $ 1.86 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.44 $ 0.67 $ 1.78

(27) Fair value adjustments on acquired assets relate to the acquisition of Alacer's inventories and mineral properties. (28) COVID-19 related costs include direct, incremental costs associated with COVID-19 at all operations. (29) Represents charges related to a tax settlement and an uncertain tax position.

Non-GAAP Measure - Free Cash Flow

The Company uses free cash flow, cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital, and free cash flow before changes in working capital to supplement information in its condensed consolidated financial statements. The most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP is cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes that in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP, certain investors and analysts use this information to evaluate the ability of the Company to generate cash flow after capital investments and build the Company's cash resources. The Company calculates free cash flow by deducting cash capital spending from cash generated by operating activities.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands of US dollars, except per share data) December 31, December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 118,097 $ 184,606 $ 160,896 $ 608,986 Expenditures on mineral properties, plant, and equipment (30) $ (21,360) $ (35,886) $ (137,515) $ (164,810) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 96,737 $ 148,720 $ 23,381 $ 444,176

(30) Represents purchases of plant and equipment, excluding purchases of mineral properties.

Starting in this period, we are presenting operating cash flow before working capital adjustments and free cash flow before working capital adjustments as non-GAAP cash flow measures to supplement our operating cash flow and free cash flow (non-GAAP) measures. We believe presenting both operating cash flow and free cash flow before working capital adjustments, which reflects an exclusion of net changes in operating assets and liabilities, will be useful for investors because it presents cash flow that is actually generated from the continuing business. The Company calculates cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital by adjusting cash provided by operating activities by the net change in operating assets and liabilities. The Company also calculates free cash flow before changes in working capital by deducting cash capital spending from cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow before changes in working capital:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands of US dollars, except per share data) December 31, December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 118,097 $ 184,606 $ 160,896 $ 608,986 Net change in operating assets and liabilities $ (22,634) $ (27,388) $ 147,270 $ 29,295 Cash generated by (used in) operating activities before changes in working capital (non-GAAP) $ 95,463 $ 157,218 $ 308,166 $ 638,281 Expenditures on mineral properties, plant, and equipment (31) $ (21,360) $ (35,886) $ (137,515) $ (164,810) Free cash flow before changes in working capital (non-GAAP) $ 74,103 $ 121,332 $ 170,651 $ 325,139

(31) Represents purchases of plant and equipment, excluding purchases of mineral properties.

Supplemental Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Information

The Company provides a reconciliation for 2022 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resource. The Company believes this information provides investors and analysts with useful information associated with changes in Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as compared to the prior year period. This information is meant to supplement MRMR information available in the Company's Annual Report.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resource between December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022:

Gold Silver Lead Zinc Copper Gold-Equivalent Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resource (32, 36) koz koz Mlb Mlb Mlb koz (35) Total P+P Mineral Reserves as of December 31, 2021 (33) 8,059 45,956 219 48 7 8,890 Mining depletion in 2022 (607) (7,002) (34) (14) 0 (736) Stockpile changes 106 793 5 3 0 123 Changes due to increased ownership of Kartaltepe 62 156 0 0 0 64 Changes due to the sale of Pitarrilla n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Total P+P Mineral Reserves as of December 31, 2022 (33) 7,620 39,903 190 37 7 8,339 Total change in ounces (439) (6,053) (29) (11) 0 (551) Total change in ounces (%) (5%) (13%) (13%) (23%) 0% (6%) Total M&I Mineral Resource as of December 31, 2021 (34) 5,728 593,498 1,430 3,584 239 16,860 Mining depletion in 2022 (92) (1,509) (7) (6) (15) (152) Changes due to increased ownership of Kartaltepe 117 440 0 0 0 123 Changes due to the sale of Pitarrilla 0 (525,267) (1,312) (3,297) 0 (9,482) Total M&I Mineral Resource as of December 31, 2022 (34) 5,753 67,162 111 281 224 7,349 Total change in ounces 25 (526,336) (1,319) (3,303) (15) (9,511) Total change in ounces (%) 0% (89%) (92%) (92%) (6%) (56%) Total Inferred Mineral Resource as of December 31, 2021 4,602 65,048 59 320 228 6,177 Mining depletion in 2022 (4) (112) (0) (0) (0) (6) Changes due to increased ownership of Kartaltepe 118 434 0 0 0 124 Changes due to the sale of Pitarrilla 0 (26,674) (57) (142) 0 (460) Total Inferred Mineral Resource as of December 31, 2022 4,716 38,696 2 178 228 5,836 Total change in ounces 114 (26,352) (57) (142) 0 (341) Total change in ounces (%) 2% (41%) (97%) (44%) 0% (6%)

(32) MRMR are shown as attributable to SSR Mining only. SSR owns 80% of the Çöpler district. (33) At Seabee, a $1,600/oz gold price was used in the calculation of Mineral Reserves. (34) Measured and indicated Mineral Resources are shown exclusive of Mineral Reserves. (35) All gold equivalent ounces (GEO) figures are based on the above-mentioned commodity prices. metal equivalence is calculated for the respective and applicable metals as follows: AuEq = Au koz + ((Ag koz * Ag price) + (Pb klb * Pb price per pound) + (Zn klb * Zn price per pound) + (Cu klb * Cu price per pound)) / (Au price per ounce). (36) Figures may not add due to rounding.

