Mittwoch, 22.02.2023
WKN: A2QPCP ISIN: SE0015346812 Ticker-Symbol: 0NT 
Frankfurt
22.02.23
09:15 Uhr
0,258 Euro
-0,046
-15,13 %
GlobeNewswire
22.02.2023 | 12:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of EKOBOT AB (publ) (112/23)

With effect from February 23, 2023, the subscription rights in EKOBOT AB (publ)
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including March 06, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   EKOBOT TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019764598              
Order book ID:  284791                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from February 23, 2023, the paid subscription shares in EKOBOT AB
(publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   EKOBOT BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019764606              
Order book ID:  284788                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
