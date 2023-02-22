Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of EKOBOT AB (publ) (112/23)

With effect from February 23, 2023, the subscription rights in EKOBOT AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 06, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: EKOBOT TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019764598 Order book ID: 284791 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 23, 2023, the paid subscription shares in EKOBOT AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: EKOBOT BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019764606 Order book ID: 284788 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB