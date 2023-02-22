Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1 + 1 = 2! Klarer geht es nicht: Hier dürfte der nächste große Gewinner sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QFEP ISIN: CA36117T1003 Ticker-Symbol: AUN1 
Stuttgart
22.02.23
12:17 Uhr
0,559 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5600,59913:26
0,5580,60313:18
ACCESSWIRE
22.02.2023 | 13:02
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fury Gold Mines Limited: Fury Appoints Brian Christie as New Board Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Brian Christie as an Independent Director, effective immediately.

Mr. Christie served as the Vice President of Investor Relations at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle") for over 9 years until June 2022, and is currently retained by Agnico Eagle as a Senior Advisor, Investor Relations. During his tenure at Agnico Eagle, the company was consistently recognized as having one of the top Investor Relations programs across all industries in Canada. From 2016 until 2021 he served as an Independent Director (including 2 years as Board Chair and Compensation Committee Chair) of the Denver Gold Group, a Colorado based not-for-profit association owned by its member gold companies who control most of the world's precious metal output and mineral assets. Before joining Agnico Eagle, he worked for over 17 years in the investment industry, primarily as a precious and base metals mining analyst with Desjardins Securities, National Bank Financial, Canaccord Capital and HSBC Securities. Prior to this, Mr. Christie spent 13 years in the mining industry as a geologist for a variety of mining companies, including Homestake, Billiton, Falconbridge Copper and Newmont Mining. Mr. Christie holds a BSc. in Geology (University of Toronto) and an MSc. in Geology (Queen's University) and is a member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) and the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI). He currently serves as an Independent Director of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are delighted to welcome Brian Christie to Fury, strengthening our overall Board's diversified skill set. Brian's extensive experience in the capital markets and the mining industry will be a meaningful and complementary addition, as we continue to grow as a high-grade gold exploration company. Brian comes to us not only having been a trained geologist, and a well-recognized former senior analyst, but also having run one of the top-ranked investor relations teams in the industry at one of the largest and well-managed growing senior gold mining producers in the world," stated Jeffrey Mason, Board Chair of Fury.

"Fury is in an incredibly unique position with under-valued gold assets, a robust gold exploration portfolio and pipeline, and a very strong financial position with C$65 million of combined cash and current marketable securities, as we enter a prospective exploration year for Fury by building on and realizing on our high drill hit ratio. I am looking forward to continuing to work closely with the Board in executing our strategy to generate and realize value," commented Tim Clark, CEO of Fury.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited
Fury Gold Mines Limited is a well-financed Canadian-focused exploration company positioned in two prolific mining regions across the country and holds a 59.5 million common share position in Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (23.5%). Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and advancing exploration assets, Fury intends to grow its multi-million-ounce gold platform through rigorous project evaluation and exploration excellence. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury Gold Mines, visit www.furygoldmines.com.

For further information on Fury Gold Mines Limited, please contact:
Margaux Villalpando, Investor Relations
Tel: (844) 601-0841
Email: info@furygoldmines.com
Website: www.furygoldmines.com

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

SOURCE: Fury Gold Mines Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740274/Fury-Appoints-Brian-Christie-as-New-Board-Director

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.