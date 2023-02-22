Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Bolsters 21A West Zone Intersecting 18.18 g/t Au, 130.2 g/t Ag over 9.26 metres

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(NYSE:SKE) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling results from the 2022 regional and near mine exploration and delineation campaigns at the Eskay Creek gold-silver Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. This release completes the reporting for remaining drill holes from the 2022 program. Analytical results and reference images are detailed in this release as well as on the Company's website.
2022 Near Mine Exploration Drilling Highlights:
- 18.18 g/t Au, 130.2 g/t Ag over 9.26 m (SK-22-1132) - 21A West Zone
- 14.90 g/t Au, 2.5 g/t Ag over 5.70 m (SK-22-1177) - 21A West Zone
- 0.95 g/t Au, 1,003.3 g/t Ag over 6.42 m (SK-22-1187) - 23 Zone
- 1.11 g/t Au, 19.7 g/t Ag over 26.10 m (SK-22-1187) - 23 Zone
- 4.96 g/t Au, 14.6 g/t Ag over 25.98 m (SK-22-1171) - 21E Zone
- 3.39 g/t Au, 34.4 g/t Ag over 23.77 m (SK-22-1160) - 21E Zone
- 2.78 g/t Au, 59.0 g/t Ag over 20.49 m (SK-22-1173) - 21E Zone
True widths and zone geometries cannot be definitively determined at this time. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted composites. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.
New Mineralization Expands 21A West Zone
Situated at a vertical depth of 25 metres below surface, drill hole SK-22-1132 has vertically extended the 21A West Zone to near-surface with an intersection of 18.18 g/t Au, 130.2 g/t Ag over 9.26 m. This new intercept occurs in a portion of the 21A Zone that is devoid of historical drilling and 75 metres vertically up-dip of previously reported Skeena drill hole SK-22-1031, which intersected 2.21 g/t Au, 4.6 g/t Ag over 50.00 m.
An additional extension to the south end of the 21A West Zone just beyond the Feasibility Study pit limits and only 10 metres below surface was completed by drill hole SK-22-1177, averaging 14.90 g/t Au, 2.5 g/t Ag over 5.70 m. This new expansion occurs 100 metres vertically up-dip of previously reported drill hole SK-22-1028, which intersected 1.74 g/t Au, 1.7 g/t Ag over 46.77 m. The space between the two drill holes remains untested.
The 21A West Zone has been defined by 2022 drilling over a 350 metre strike length from surface to 200 metres below surface. Horizontal widths of the zone vary and range from thicknesses of 1 to 50 metres. The 21A West Zone remains open for expansion along strike as well as at depth.
23 Zone Continues to Develop
New rhyolite and dacite hosted mineralization analogous to that observed in the 23 Zone has been discovered south of the 21E Zone. Drill hole SK-22-1187 intersected two noteworthy horizons, the first of which is argentiferous and occurs at surface grading 0.95 g/t Au, 1,003.3 g/t Ag over 6.42 m. The second occurrence, averaging 1.11 g/t Au, 19.7 g/t Ag over 26.10 m, is situated 65 metres vertically below surface in a previously untested northern extension of the 23 Zone.
To date, the mineralized horizons comprising the 23 Zone have been traced by variably spaced exploratory drilling from the 21E Zone south for approximately 800 metres. Drilling has outlined mineralization from surface to more than 300 metres below surface and remains open for expansion.
21E Zone Exploration and Delineation
Exploration and delineation drilling within the area surrounding the 21E Zone was targeted at mineralization analogous to that observed along strike in the 23 Zone. New dacite hosted mineralization was encountered by SK-22-1170, averaging 1.01 g/t Au, 37.9 g/t Ag over 21.21 m, located 35 metres below the Feasibility Study pit shell.
Previously defined 21E Zone resources were corroborated by the 2022 drill holes in this area as they tested mineralization below and along strike of the known resources. Highlights include 4.96 g/t Au, 14.6 g/t Ag over 25.98 m, 3.39 g/t Au, 34.4 g/t Ag over 23.77 m and 2.78 g/t Au, 59.0 g/t Ag over 20.49 m in drill holes SK-22-1171, SK-22-1160 and SK-22-1173, respectively.
Expected Timing of Mineral Resource Estimate
The 21A West Zone and 23 Zones were discovered by Skeena in 2021 and represent rhyolite-dacite hosted synvolcanic feeder style mineralization that has not yet been included in any Mineral Resource Estimates ("MRE") or economic analyses. With all analytical results now received from the 2022 drilling program, the Company will be incorporating all drilling data from after September 2021 into an updated MRE scheduled for completion in H1 2023.
About Skeena
Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a Feasibility Study for Eskay Creek in September 2022 which highlights an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.4B, 50% IRR, and a 1-year payback at US$1,700/oz Au and US$19/oz Ag.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited,
Walter Coles Jr.
Executive Chairman
Randy Reichert
President & CEO
Contact Information
Investor Inquiries: info@skeenaresources.com
Office Phone: +1 604 684 8725
Company Website: www.skeenaresources.com
Qualified Persons
Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, John Tyler, P.Geo., Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and Vice President of Exploration, Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Senior Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.
Quality Assurance - Quality Control
Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.
Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5 ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and information contained or incorporated by reference in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or our future performance. The use of words such as "anticipates", "believes", "proposes", "contemplates", "generates", "targets", "is projected", "is planned", "considers", "estimates", "expects", "is expected", "potential" and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "might", "will", "could", or "would" be taken, achieved, or occur, may identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the results of the Feasibility Study, processing capacity of the mine, anticipated mine life, probable reserves, estimated project capital and operating costs, sustaining costs, results of test work and studies, planned environmental assessments, the future price of metals, metal concentrate, and future exploration and development. Such forward-looking statements are based on material factors and/or assumptions which include, but are not limited to, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and the assumptions set forth herein and in the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, its most recently filed interim MD&A, and the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") dated March 31, 2022. Such forward-looking statements represent the Company's management expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances on the date the statements are made, and are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date hereof, are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein, and are subject to significant operational, business, economic, and regulatory risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that may affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including permitting and other government approvals; changes in economic conditions, including changes in the price of gold and other key variables; changes in mine plans and other factors, including accidents, equipment breakdown, bad weather and other project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of the Company; environmental risks and unanticipated reclamation expenses; and other risk factors identified in the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, its most recently filed interim MD&A, the AIF dated March 31, 2022, the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated January 31, 2023, and in the Company's other periodic filings with securities and regulatory authorities in Canada and the United States that are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and the Company does not undertake any obligations to update and/or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.
Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Concerning Estimates of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources
Skeena's mineral reserves and mineral resources included or incorporated by reference herein have been estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. The terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve", "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") "CIM Definition Standards - For Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" adopted by the CIM Council (as amended, the "CIM Definition Standards"). These standards differ significantly from the mineral property disclosure requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Regulation S-K Subpart 1300 (the "SEC Modernization Rules"). Skeena is not currently subject to the SEC Modernization Rules. Accordingly, Skeena's disclosure of mineralization and other technical information may differ significantly from the information that would be disclosed had Skeena prepared the information under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.
In addition, investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of Skeena's mineral resources constitute or will be converted into reserves. These terms have a great amount of uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured", "indicated", or "inferred" mineral resources that Skeena reports are or will be economically or legally mineable. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an "inferred mineral resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or prefeasibility studies, except in rare cases where permitted under NI 43-101.
For these reasons, the mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and related information presented herein may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the U.S. federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.
Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2022 Exploratory Drilling Length-Weighted Drill Hole Composites:
|Hole-ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Sample Length (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|SK-22-1073
13.00
14.50
1.50
1.75
5.8
|SK-22-1077
50.00
51.00
1.00
4.93
4.4
|SK-22-1077
60.00
64.50
4.50
1.03
1.8
|SK-22-1077
103.50
105.00
1.50
0.79
4.5
|SK-22-1098
51.15
57.46
6.31
1.32
1.2
|SK-22-1098
71.77
73.95
2.18
0.97
10.7
|SK-22-1098
81.00
103.00
22.00
1.24
2.3
|SK-22-1098
160.00
161.00
1.00
0.38
64.0
|SK-22-1099
105.00
109.00
4.00
16.27
0.5
|Including
105.00
106.00
1.00
10.55
<0.50
|and
106.00
107.50
1.50
26.50
<0.50
|SK-22-1099
115.00
116.54
1.54
1.18
1.5
|SK-22-1099
192.50
200.50
8.00
1.32
1.0
|SK-22-1099
209.50
214.00
4.50
1.01
1.0
|SK-22-1100
182.00
182.53
0.53
0.70
33.1
|SK-22-1101
97.75
100.50
2.75
1.67
3.1
|SK-22-1101
134.50
136.00
1.50
0.65
3.6
|SK-22-1101
143.50
145.00
1.50
0.60
10.6
|SK-22-1101
152.50
190.00
37.50
0.88
13.4
|SK-22-1101
207.00
208.50
1.50
1.10
5.8
|SK-22-1102
114.79
116.29
1.50
0.70
3.4
|SK-22-1102
159.50
161.00
1.50
1.16
11.8
|SK-22-1102
193.50
195.00
1.50
0.64
33.1
|SK-22-1105
NSA
|SK-22-1106
133.00
134.50
1.50
1.88
2.0
|SK-22-1106
172.50
173.50
1.00
0.73
17.2
|SK-22-1106
178.34
178.92
0.58
0.14
114.0
|SK-22-1106
183.70
191.40
7.70
1.00
9.0
|SK-22-1106
210.48
232.00
21.52
1.25
9.2
|SK-22-1106
237.75
239.06
1.31
1.01
5.8
|SK-22-1106
252.50
263.90
11.40
1.03
9.1
|SK-22-1106
270.00
272.00
2.00
0.69
6.0
|SK-22-1106
300.00
301.70
1.70
0.59
3.2
|SK-22-1107
273.50
278.00
4.50
0.49
11.2
|SK-22-1107
288.50
303.00
14.50
2.29
6.1
|SK-22-1107
335.92
337.25
1.33
0.19
119.3
|SK-22-1107
345.50
350.00
4.50
0.78
14.8
|SK-22-1107
389.58
390.50
0.92
0.74
0.7
|SK-22-1108
102.00
106.00
4.00
2.68
1.0
|SK-22-1108
115.00
118.00
3.00
1.30
1.8
|SK-22-1108
192.58
193.90
1.32
0.59
0.9
|SK-22-1108
246.50
252.50
6.00
0.64
8.2
|SK-22-1108
268.58
274.50
5.92
1.36
5.2
|SK-22-1108
298.00
299.50
1.50
0.82
0.5
|SK-22-1109
80.50
83.50
3.00
1.32
48.8
|SK-22-1109
168.76
173.50
4.74
1.47
52.2
|SK-22-1110
137.00
141.50
4.50
2.02
8.3
|SK-22-1110
188.00
196.50
8.50
0.67
2.2
|SK-22-1111
36.50
37.50
1.00
0.64
7.4
|SK-22-1111
52.50
54.00
1.50
1.30
24.1
|SK-22-1111
70.50
74.00
3.50
1.32
34.7
|SK-22-1111
78.00
80.00
2.00
0.34
192.2
|SK-22-1111
110.00
112.50
2.50
1.11
11.7
|SK-22-1111
117.00
118.12
1.12
0.75
2.6
|SK-22-1111
130.00
131.50
1.50
0.85
0.7
|SK-22-1114
25.50
29.20
3.70
2.29
113.4
|SK-22-1114
80.50
86.00
5.50
0.50
8.3
|SK-22-1114
185.00
186.00
1.00
0.73
7.5
|SK-22-1114
205.50
218.00
12.50
0.83
7.4
|SK-22-1114
271.19
272.50
1.31
0.67
2.5
|SK-22-1115
16.50
21.00
4.50
1.11
65.7
|SK-22-1115
39.00
42.00
3.00
1.32
12.6
|SK-22-1115
49.10
51.50
2.40
0.72
12.7
|SK-22-1115
64.50
66.00
1.50
0.39
21.2
|SK-22-1115
162.60
163.20
0.60
0.76
43.0
|SK-22-1115
171.00
175.05
4.05
0.59
4.8
|SK-22-1115
203.50
205.00
1.50
0.52
7.4
|SK-22-1116
NSA
|SK-22-1117
49.96
72.27
22.31
0.68
3.6
|SK-22-1117
97.00
97.95
0.95
0.79
1.4
|SK-22-1117
140.00
153.50
13.50
0.57
14.7
|SK-22-1117
161.00
162.50
1.50
0.55
14.0
|SK-22-1117
173.00
174.50
1.50
1.68
2.6
|SK-22-1117
188.00
194.00
6.00
2.55
1.8
|SK-22-1117
198.50
200.00
1.50
0.76
1.1
|SK-22-1118
259.50
266.50
7.00
6.46
12.5
|Including
263.65
265.12
1.47
14.50
17.5
|and
265.12
266.50
1.38
11.70
4.0
|SK-22-1118
280.83
285.00
4.17
0.85
9.9
|SK-22-1118
314.55
319.00
4.45
0.74
25.6
|SK-22-1119
43.02
48.50
5.48
0.84
93.0
|SK-22-1120
42.50
47.00
4.50
0.80
39.1
|SK-22-1120
52.90
64.90
12.00
0.28
62.9
|SK-22-1120
120.00
130.50
10.50
3.14
40.6
|SK-22-1120
135.65
136.15
0.50
0.90
5.5
|SK-22-1121
NSA
|SK-22-1123
81.00
91.71
10.71
0.83
2.8
|SK-22-1123
124.50
126.00
1.50
1.45
2.8
|SK-22-1123
168.30
184.00
15.70
0.82
34.6
|SK-22-1123
203.00
206.00
3.00
0.63
5.0
|SK-22-1124
71.50
73.00
1.50
0.98
6.2
|SK-22-1124
87.50
89.00
1.50
1.44
13.6
|SK-22-1124
143.00
172.00
29.00
1.09
4.5
|SK-22-1125
NSA
|SK-22-1126
NSA
|SK-22-1127
NSA
|SK-22-1128
113.00
117.00
4.00
0.57
19.0
|SK-22-1129
72.50
74.00
1.50
0.81
45.0
|SK-22-1130
NSA
|SK-22-1132
46.35
55.61
9.26
18.18
130.2
|Including
48.25
49.16
0.91
20.30
665.0
|and
49.16
50.50
1.34
25.60
60.3
|and
50.50
51.80
1.30
27.20
45.8
|and
53.12
54.40
1.28
44.80
58.3
|SK-22-1133
123.50
126.50
3.00
1.01
2.7
|SK-22-1133
140.00
155.50
15.50
0.87
8.4
|SK-22-1133
161.50
163.00
1.50
0.75
2.0
|SK-22-1133
169.00
183.50
14.50
0.66
11.3
|SK-22-1134
55.60
58.56
2.96
0.89
5.1
|SK-22-1134
67.50
87.00
19.50
1.31
11.3
|SK-22-1134
94.50
97.50
3.00
0.24
154.2
|SK-22-1134
115.50
118.50
3.00
0.71
10.1
|SK-22-1134
130.50
138.71
8.21
2.06
6.2
|SK-22-1134
147.50
153.50
6.00
0.56
91.7
|SK-22-1135
48.28
52.00
3.72
4.13
0.5
|SK-22-1135
105.00
108.00
3.00
1.03
577.2
|Including
106.00
107.00
1.00
1.22
969.0
|SK-22-1135
113.32
117.00
3.68
0.79
1.2
|SK-22-1135
126.00
127.50
1.50
0.20
45.4
|SK-22-1136
112.50
114.00
1.50
0.71
2.9
|SK-22-1136
167.50
173.50
6.00
0.62
6.6
|SK-22-1137
129.60
131.38
1.78
0.83
9.7
|SK-22-1137
137.84
138.34
0.50
0.50
10.9
|SK-22-1137
159.92
161.00
1.08
1.28
26.7
|SK-22-1137
169.40
170.62
1.22
0.96
0.7
|SK-22-1138
80.00
81.50
1.50
0.19
40.8
|SK-22-1138
115.50
117.00
1.50
0.62
0.8
|SK-22-1138
129.20
133.50
4.30
0.69
3.9
|SK-22-1138
162.50
171.50
9.00
0.76
2.5
|SK-22-1138
176.00
177.50
1.50
0.59
1.7
|SK-22-1139
104.55
106.00
1.45
0.40
27.7
|SK-22-1139
151.50
152.20
0.70
0.47
12.8
|SK-22-1139
160.50
186.50
26.00
1.56
4.6
|SK-22-1139
194.50
199.21
4.71
0.20
15.5
|SK-22-1139
203.49
205.65
2.16
1.16
6.2
|SK-22-1140
95.10
96.69
1.59
2.29
9.8
|SK-22-1140
119.28
136.20
16.92
0.97
37.6
|SK-22-1141
88.32
89.70
1.38
0.37
20.9
|SK-22-1141
102.98
106.70
3.72
0.66
10.8
|SK-22-1141
112.50
114.00
1.50
0.23
39.3
|SK-22-1141
145.90
148.25
2.35
0.82
89.9
|SK-22-1141
158.50
164.50
6.00
0.32
16.1
|SK-22-1141
180.50
182.00
1.50
0.47
11.7
|SK-22-1141
187.75
195.27
7.52
0.38
30.0
|SK-22-1142
1.00
7.54
6.54
0.71
9.5
|SK-22-1142
30.00
32.00
2.00
0.78
11.9
|SK-22-1142
38.00
42.04
4.04
0.33
69.3
|SK-22-1142
66.63
67.15
0.52
0.23
41.7
|SK-22-1142
91.00
92.50
1.50
1.25
1.3
|SK-22-1143
2.50
5.50
3.00
0.68
25.9
|SK-22-1143
11.50
13.50
2.00
0.69
14.2
|SK-22-1143
18.53
36.00
17.47
0.67
25.9
|SK-22-1143
50.00
51.00
1.00
0.52
31.0
|SK-22-1143
80.00
84.00
4.00
0.55
5.2
|SK-22-1143
87.50
89.00
1.50
0.60
4.6
|SK-22-1144
4.50
14.51
10.01
0.83
16.1
|SK-22-1144
26.93
39.66
12.73
2.41
24.0
|Including
29.28
29.78
0.50
44.00
50.6
|SK-22-1144
51.00
57.50
6.50
0.72
30.5
|SK-22-1144
61.50
72.00
10.50
0.44
26.3
|SK-22-1144
76.50
80.00
3.50
0.80
50.8
|SK-22-1144
86.00
87.50
1.50
0.66
24.7
|SK-22-1144
105.50
108.50
3.00
0.47
13.5
|SK-22-1145
38.00
38.50
0.50
0.40
53.0
|SK-22-1145
46.00
47.50
1.50
0.68
1.4
|SK-22-1145
55.60
57.30
1.70
0.72
21.1
|SK-22-1145
66.00
67.50
1.50
1.82
9.3
|SK-22-1145
98.90
100.70
1.80
1.24
5.7
|SK-22-1145
104.50
110.50
6.00
0.73
1.0
|SK-22-1145
122.50
127.00
4.50
1.64
0.8
|SK-22-1145
144.00
145.50
1.50
0.84
0.5
|SK-22-1146
14.18
17.00
2.82
0.48
7.6
|SK-22-1146
21.50
40.75
19.25
0.96
11.5
|SK-22-1146
45.00
49.50
4.50
1.99
12.9
|SK-22-1146
118.58
119.50
0.92
0.55
7.6
|SK-22-1147
78.74
90.00
11.26
0.88
3.4
|SK-22-1147
97.50
100.50
3.00
1.15
4.7
|SK-22-1147
109.50
112.50
3.00
0.63
0.6
|SK-22-1147
117.00
123.00
6.00
0.59
0.6
|SK-22-1147
129.00
130.50
1.50
0.82
0.8
|SK-22-1147
138.83
141.50
2.67
0.94
1.8
|SK-22-1148
43.50
75.00
31.50
1.44
34.8
|SK-22-1148
97.50
98.30
0.80
0.44
20.2
|SK-22-1148
124.00
131.50
7.50
0.69
1.3
|SK-22-1148
139.00
147.50
8.50
0.84
0.9
|SK-22-1148
156.50
159.50
3.00
1.02
0.5
|SK-22-1149
15.50
23.00
7.50
0.52
18.7
|SK-22-1149
32.00
36.50
4.50
0.75
5.3
|SK-22-1149
150.50
151.50
1.00
0.92
11.0
|SK-22-1149
180.24
187.20
6.96
0.98
2.9
|SK-22-1149
197.40
200.28
2.88
0.97
49.1
|SK-22-1149
209.00
210.50
1.50
0.82
7.5
|SK-22-1149
220.00
221.12
1.12
0.72
10.7
|SK-22-1150
36.00
37.00
1.00
0.70
2.9
|SK-22-1150
56.29
57.00
0.71
1.88
42.4
|SK-22-1150
62.06
78.87
15.49
0.99
16.7
|SK-22-1150
82.42
88.13
5.71
0.79
9.1
|SK-22-1150
94.50
95.72
1.22
1.01
1.4
|SK-22-1150
100.97
104.00
3.03
1.78
4.0
|SK-22-1150
117.04
119.34
2.30
0.67
0.6
|SK-22-1150
123.30
136.88
13.58
0.60
5.1
|SK-22-1150
144.19
145.00
0.81
0.83
4.9
|SK-22-1150
157.93
163.05
5.12
0.56
0.5
|SK-22-1151
11.02
12.50
1.48
0.67
1.8
|SK-22-1151
18.75
19.75
1.00
0.60
57.4
|SK-22-1151
24.42
25.25
0.83
0.62
35.0
|SK-22-1151
31.00
32.22
1.22
0.42
28.2
|SK-22-1151
51.50
52.24
0.74
1.10
7.9
|SK-22-1151
65.40
68.00
2.60
0.68
13.6
|SK-22-1151
71.51
79.00
7.49
0.54
7.9
|SK-22-1151
175.00
178.15
3.15
0.52
2.6
|SK-22-1151
194.00
195.00
1.00
0.84
3.2
|SK-22-1151
204.00
208.93
4.93
1.59
8.7
|SK-22-1151
247.03
247.60
0.57
0.51
18.1
|SK-22-1152
20.50
22.00
1.50
0.64
1.7
|SK-22-1152
36.77
42.08
5.31
0.56
6.1
|SK-22-1152
45.19
47.00
1.81
0.75
183.0
|SK-22-1152
53.08
68.82
15.74
0.86
35.5
|SK-22-1152
72.64
97.00
24.36
0.91
2.2
|SK-22-1152
103.00
129.00
26.00
0.89
9.6
|SK-22-1152
135.82
138.86
3.04
2.29
16.8
|SK-22-1152
154.50
176.31
21.18
0.61
30.6
|SK-22-1152
190.22
190.97
0.75
0.60
7.4
|SK-22-1152
197.10
199.04
1.94
0.54
19.3
|SK-22-1152
210.33
213.98
3.65
0.56
8.8
|SK-22-1153
196.40
199.00
2.60
0.66
1.0
|SK-22-1154
84.00
86.00
2.00
0.61
121.4
|SK-22-1154
139.45
140.43
0.98
0.31
34.4
|SK-22-1154
145.50
147.00
1.50
0.63
2.2
|SK-22-1154
177.90
179.55
1.65
1.39
3.6
|SK-22-1154
187.00
188.50
1.50
0.74
1.4
|SK-22-1155
82.58
93.50
10.92
0.31
189.8
|SK-22-1155
98.00
99.50
1.50
0.54
68.4
|SK-22-1155
108.50
110.00
1.50
0.12
64.7
|SK-22-1155
189.80
196.66
6.86
0.83
7.0
|SK-22-1155
200.35
201.50
1.15
0.60
2.0
|SK-22-1155
228.50
230.00
1.50
0.91
1.4
|SK-22-1156
7.00
9.50
2.50
3.05
795.4
|Including
7.00
8.35
1.35
5.08
1390.0
|SK-22-1156
96.00
108.50
12.50
0.95
2.2
|SK-22-1157
5.00
11.00
6.00
0.62
96.0
|SK-22-1157
93.50
95.00
1.50
0.90
1.8
|SK-22-1157
101.00
111.50
10.50
0.88
26.3
|SK-22-1157
144.00
155.61
11.61
0.52
36.6
|SK-22-1158
6.50
12.00
5.50
0.34
70.2
|SK-22-1158
95.50
100.00
4.50
0.57
27.9
|SK-22-1158
152.00
152.70
0.70
0.45
13.2
|SK-22-1158
181.00
184.00
3.00
0.62
3.6
|SK-22-1158
196.00
197.00
1.00
0.55
4.4
|SK-22-1159
15.68
20.69
5.01
0.94
13.8
|SK-22-1159
29.00
32.00
3.00
0.79
7.9
|SK-22-1159
109.04
115.50
6.46
3.12
59.0
|SK-22-1159
160.00
164.00
4.00
0.93
2.3
|SK-22-1160
2.50
8.30
5.80
0.74
39.7
|SK-22-1160
20.05
43.82
23.77
3.39
34.4
|INCLUDING
35.00
36.50
1.50
9.96
32.3
|SK-22-1160
50.77
66.00
15.23
0.73
11.5
|SK-22-1160
70.50
84.79
14.29
0.79
31.1
|SK-22-1160
88.50
104.80
16.30
1.45
17.6
|INCLUDING
94.46
95.40
0.94
8.92
100.0
|SK-22-1160
114.60
119.17
4.57
0.74
11.4
|SK-22-1160
123.00
124.00
1.00
0.52
7.5
|SK-22-1160
179.50
184.41
4.91
0.53
8.5
|SK-22-1160
189.12
205.00
15.88
0.58
11.4
|SK-22-1160
215.00
230.65
15.65
0.99
7.5
|SK-22-1161
5.24
33.15
27.91
1.54
40.4
|SK-22-1161
38.72
47.43
8.71
0.97
19.1
|SK-22-1161
51.67
53.15
1.48
0.68
15.6
|SK-22-1161
158.50
160.00
1.50
0.54
10.1
|SK-22-1161
170.50
207.50
37.00
0.56
22.0
|SK-22-1161
222.76
223.50
0.74
0.43
17.8
|SK-22-1161
235.00
247.24
12.24
0.76
9.9
|SK-22-1161
256.15
257.64
1.49
0.68
31.8
|SK-22-1162
12.00
35.50
23.50
1.91
19.4
|Including
31.91
33.00
1.09
21.10
42.4
|SK-22-1162
96.61
99.00
2.39
0.76
3.4
|SK-22-1162
106.50
113.00
6.50
0.52
5.8
|SK-22-1162
125.00
126.47
1.47
0.35
34.4
|SK-22-1162
140.58
143.83
3.25
1.46
9.3
|SK-22-1162
152.00
157.50
5.50
0.86
6.3
|SK-22-1162
170.50
172.00
1.50
0.52
7.0
|SK-22-1162
190.00
196.00
6.00
0.81
4.0
|SK-22-1162
230.00
231.43
1.43
0.59
13.3
|SK-22-1163
9.00
10.50
1.50
0.76
1.3
|SK-22-1163
15.00
16.42
1.42
0.62
21.5
|SK-22-1163
31.50
42.25
10.75
0.29
26.2
|SK-22-1163
52.50
54.00
1.50
0.42
72.9
|SK-22-1163
62.60
73.00
10.40
0.82
8.4
|SK-22-1163
98.50
105.50
7.00
0.54
23.4
|SK-22-1163
120.33
121.00
0.67
1.37
31.3
|SK-22-1163
132.00
133.50
1.50
0.36
173.0
|SK-22-1163
182.50
183.35
0.85
0.62
6.2
|SK-22-1164
22.00
25.00
3.00
0.41
32.6
|SK-22-1164
38.50
39.90
1.40
0.36
47.8
|SK-22-1164
43.80
55.00
11.20
0.84
19.4
|SK-22-1164
87.67
106.45
18.78
0.56
28.4
|SK-22-1165
17.00
19.75
2.75
0.57
15.4
|SK-22-1165
32.00
42.35
10.35
0.93
7.6
|SK-22-1165
47.10
48.50
1.40
0.40
18.2
|SK-22-1165
53.00
54.50
1.50
0.54
22.7
|SK-22-1165
72.11
76.50
4.39
1.56
13.5
|SK-22-1166
4.00
8.00
4.00
0.48
9.2
|SK-22-1166
37.71
44.00
6.29
0.69
7.7
|SK-22-1166
47.50
57.70
10.20
0.54
14.9
|SK-22-1166
81.98
84.00
2.02
9.19
24.5
|Including
83.00
83.50
0.50
34.90
9.3
|SK-22-1166
88.50
93.00
4.50
0.62
2.5
|SK-22-1166
108.00
109.50
1.50
0.91
0.8
|SK-22-1167
11.00
17.54
6.54
0.61
7.9
|SK-22-1167
27.50
28.50
1.00
1.47
13.8
|SK-22-1167
110.50
112.00
1.50
0.73
7.7
|SK-22-1167
116.25
121.82
5.57
1.11
9.1
|SK-22-1167
131.40
134.00
2.60
0.66
5.2
|SK-22-1168
NSA
|SK-22-1169
NSA
|SK-22-1170
2.34
17.00
14.66
0.56
20.4
|SK-22-1170
25.04
33.50
8.46
1.89
112.8
|SK-22-1170
59.75
74.50
14.75
3.22
98.4
|INCLUDING
62.50
64.00
1.50
3.60
761.0
|SK-22-1170
108.50
110.00
1.50
0.22
69.6
|SK-22-1170
133.79
155.00
21.21
1.01
37.9
|SK-22-1170
159.50
164.00
4.50
0.63
11.3
|SK-22-1170
185.11
188.50
3.39
0.52
33.6
|SK-22-1170
192.49
200.00
7.51
0.82
3.6
|SK-22-1171
2.10
15.55
13.45
0.60
18.5
|SK-22-1171
21.96
29.00
7.04
0.80
39.1
|SK-22-1171
54.50
80.48
25.98
4.96
14.6
|Including
73.31
74.50
1.19
24.40
26.1
|SK-22-1171
83.89
93.00
9.11
3.60
11.0
|Including
83.89
85.00
1.11
11.90
5.0
|and
85.00
85.68
0.68
15.65
15.2
|SK-22-1171
124.50
126.00
1.50
0.98
1.2
|SK-22-1171
137.15
141.00
3.85
0.81
7.5
|SK-22-1171
184.00
185.14
1.14
0.70
0.5
|SK-22-1172
3.93
5.00
1.07
0.93
3.7
|SK-22-1172
13.00
14.50
1.50
0.56
44.3
|SK-22-1172
40.66
52.00
11.34
0.50
26.7
|SK-22-1172
57.08
61.55
4.47
2.57
71.9
|SK-22-1172
77.00
90.18
13.18
1.82
54.2
|SK-22-1172
139.54
167.00
27.46
1.18
12.4
|SK-22-1172
174.50
194.00
19.50
0.90
21.0
|SK-22-1172
238.00
239.10
1.10
0.68
0.5
|SK-22-1173
27.57
52.00
24.43
1.68
113.8
|SK-22-1173
74.00
94.49
20.49
2.78
59.0
|SK-22-1173
111.00
112.50
1.50
0.60
1.7
|SK-22-1173
123.00
124.50
1.50
0.53
9.7
|SK-22-1173
128.72
152.50
23.78
0.60
15.5
|SK-22-1173
160.00
161.50
1.50
0.54
8.0
|SK-22-1173
180.50
182.00
1.50
0.62
3.8
|SK-22-1173
189.83
198.00
8.17
0.82
8.5
|SK-22-1173
202.50
218.00
15.50
0.58
9.2
|SK-22-1173
226.00
238.52
12.52
0.93
10.9
|SK-22-1173
245.50
249.53
4.03
0.89
14.9
|SK-22-1174
14.34
15.87
1.53
5.98
100.0
|SK-22-1174
23.00
36.50
13.50
0.81
64.9
|SK-22-1174
54.00
70.47
16.47
3.17
41.9
|Including
68.50
69.50
1.00
10.40
53.0
|SK-22-1174
115.50
117.00
1.50
0.63
0.9
|SK-22-1174
138.71
141.00
2.29
0.97
2.4
|SK-22-1174
148.50
150.00
1.50
0.86
1.8
|SK-22-1174
159.50
161.00
1.50
0.60
0.5
|SK-22-1175
13.70
16.00
2.30
4.79
135.9
|INCLUDING
13.70
15.07
1.37
7.76
215.0
|SK-22-1175
22.50
34.50
12.00
0.69
66.8
|SK-22-1175
54.20
57.50
3.30
0.99
1.1
|SK-22-1175
63.00
78.50
15.50
1.62
167.8
|Including
65.50
66.75
1.25
6.50
1465.0
|SK-22-1175
86.00
89.00
3.00
1.01
0.9
|SK-22-1175
99.15
112.08
12.93
2.10
18.8
|SK-22-1175
135.00
143.00
8.00
0.64
8.0
|SK-22-1175
154.00
166.35
12.35
1.68
18.6
|SK-22-1175
171.00
172.50
1.50
0.97
2.7
|SK-22-1176
7.12
8.00
0.88
0.75
9.6
|SK-22-1176
19.50
23.84
4.34
2.35
48.0
|SK-22-1176
32.50
55.50
23.00
0.85
40.2
|SK-22-1176
60.50
70.00
9.50
0.63
5.5
|SK-22-1177
22.30
28.00
5.70
14.90
2.5
|Including
23.28
24.70
1.42
44.20
5.4
|and
24.70
25.80
1.10
12.00
2.1
|SK-22-1177
63.00
64.00
1.00
0.97
1.4
|SK-22-1177
69.00
70.50
1.50
0.63
1.3
|SK-22-1178
24.62
25.45
0.83
0.73
3.0
|SK-22-1178
48.50
50.00
1.50
1.20
1.3
|SK-22-1178
173.90
185.60
11.70
3.78
16.0
|Including
176.10
177.42
1.32
11.75
52.3
|SK-22-1178
210.33
219.50
9.17
1.14
2.8
|SK-22-1178
229.00
233.50
4.50
0.65
1.4
|SK-22-1179
16.70
18.00
1.30
0.65
1.9
|SK-22-1179
118.00
119.00
1.00
0.94
3.6
|SK-22-1179
166.78
179.97
13.19
1.90
13.3
|SK-22-1180
4.35
7.35
3.00
0.56
8.2
|SK-22-1180
53.50
55.00
1.50
0.88
2.0
|SK-22-1180
87.68
92.00
4.32
0.68
0.9
|SK-22-1180
185.35
187.90
2.55
2.22
10.4
|SK-22-1180
193.50
194.64
1.14
1.07
6.6
|SK-22-1180
206.00
210.50
4.50
0.52
2.4
|SK-22-1180
228.25
229.50
1.25
0.91
0.5
|SK-22-1180
242.00
251.25
9.25
0.68
0.9
|SK-22-1180
265.81
266.96
1.15
0.78
3.7
|SK-22-1180
275.00
276.16
1.16
0.65
0.5
|SK-22-1181
11.50
32.50
21.00
0.95
85.4
|SK-22-1181
80.23
81.23
1.00
0.56
6.2
|SK-22-1181
124.46
129.00
4.54
1.16
0.8
|SK-22-1183
9.00
15.50
6.50
1.40
65.0
|SK-22-1183
20.00
21.50
1.50
0.66
34.3
|SK-22-1183
35.00
38.00
3.00
0.75
1.5
|SK-22-1183
48.50
50.00
1.50
0.83
0.9
|SK-22-1183
54.50
56.00
1.50
0.70
3.7
|SK-22-1183
80.00
82.04
2.04
0.86
2.6
|SK-22-1183
89.19
90.50
1.31
0.69
5.1
|SK-22-1183
110.00
111.29
1.29
0.67
1.6
|SK-22-1183
114.50
119.00
4.50
0.54
2.9
|SK-22-1183
122.85
147.50
24.65
1.13
7.0
|SK-22-1184
13.00
23.50
10.50
0.76
16.3
|SK-22-1184
28.00
29.50
1.50
0.57
27.6
|SK-22-1184
83.60
87.06
3.46
1.74
17.0
|SK-22-1184
100.50
134.10
33.60
1.17
14.2
|SK-22-1184
148.25
152.20
3.95
0.53
13.6
|SK-22-1184
155.50
158.50
3.00
1.03
7.0
|SK-22-1184
163.00
166.00
3.00
1.10
4.9
|SK-22-1184
171.60
176.50
4.90
0.51
2.5
|SK-22-1185
26.00
48.50
22.50
1.37
1.6
|SK-22-1185
94.85
95.90
1.05
1.04
52.1
|SK-22-1185
121.00
122.50
1.50
0.49
13.8
|SK-22-1185
171.00
180.00
9.00
0.78
4.2
|SK-22-1185
183.20
197.00
13.80
1.04
9.3
|SK-22-1185
245.50
246.00
0.50
1.14
17.3
|SK-22-1186
5.20
6.00
0.80
0.51
451.0
|SK-22-1186
25.00
29.00
4.00
0.58
10.3
|SK-22-1186
32.93
38.50
5.57
0.57
2.4
|SK-22-1186
91.50
96.00
4.50
0.37
18.9
|SK-22-1187
1.45
7.87
6.42
0.95
1003.3
|Including
2.00
4.20
2.20
1.27
2180.0
|and
4.20
5.50
1.30
0.75
1245.0
|SK-22-1187
15.57
17.00
1.43
0.63
5.9
|SK-22-1187
26.50
28.00
1.50
1.16
0.7
|SK-22-1187
32.00
33.00
1.00
0.56
5.2
|SK-22-1187
37.00
38.00
1.00
0.50
11.8
|SK-22-1187
43.00
44.50
1.50
0.54
5.4
|SK-22-1187
48.97
50.45
1.48
0.94
9.4
|SK-22-1187
54.94
57.50
2.56
0.40
129.1
|SK-22-1187
61.40
87.50
26.10
1.11
19.7
|SK-22-1187
106.40
107.50
1.10
0.65
1.9
|SK-22-1187
135.50
137.00
1.50
1.02
0.5
|SK-22-1188
57.00
60.00
3.00
0.75
2.3
|SK-22-1188
87.40
99.00
11.60
1.00
4.6
|SK-22-1188
106.50
127.11
20.61
0.66
7.6
|SK-22-1188
176.00
177.40
1.40
0.67
1.3
|SK-22-1189
32.50
43.00
10.50
0.74
1.4
|SK-22-1189
47.50
50.50
3.00
0.82
1.4
|SK-22-1189
167.46
168.46
1.00
0.55
13.6
|SK-22-1190
94.10
95.50
1.40
0.15
105.0
|SK-22-1190
133.50
135.00
1.50
0.47
21.3
|SK-22-1190
165.00
165.69
0.69
0.54
7.8
|SK-22-1190
177.50
179.00
1.50
0.93
6.2
|SK-22-1191
14.00
15.00
1.00
0.49
10.0
|SK-22-1191
71.50
74.03
2.53
0.54
28.8
|SK-22-1191
83.00
90.00
7.00
0.44
2.3
|SK-22-1191
107.50
115.00
7.50
0.67
2.9
|SK-22-1191
123.50
133.90
10.40
1.26
5.0
|SK-22-1191
139.15
149.82
10.67
0.79
1.3
|SK-22-1192
16.00
19.34
3.34
0.60
7.6
|SK-22-1192
101.27
102.50
1.23
0.42
32.8
|SK-22-1193
12.00
13.50
1.50
0.72
5.5
|SK-22-1193
18.50
25.27
6.77
1.48
12.8
|SK-22-1193
58.00
59.50
1.50
0.67
1.9
|SK-22-1193
87.00
91.50
4.50
0.94
0.5
|SK-22-1193
111.50
112.60
1.10
0.87
0.5
True widths and zone geometries cannot be definitively determined at this time. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted composites. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero. NSA - No Significant Assays.
Table 2: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:
Hole-ID
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation (m)
Length (m)
Azimuth (°)
Dip (°)
SK-22-1073
9966.8
9094.6
965.6
130.0
66.9
-50.1
SK-22-1077
9979.1
8837.4
998.4
127.5
316.8
-50.1
SK-22-1098
9976.5
9445.7
1020.7
161.0
302.1
-50.0
SK-22-1099
9683.5
10155.3
1009.0
226.0
97.0
-55.0
SK-22-1100
9766.6
9344.1
1099.5
291.0
56.9
-50.1
SK-22-1101
9767.5
9342.8
1099.4
291.0
97.3
-50.4
SK-22-1102
9768.5
9340.8
1099.3
300.0
137.1
-49.9
SK-22-1105
9670.5
9485.1
1133.7
199.0
66.7
-49.7
SK-22-1106
9670.4
9484.4
1133.7
331.0
77.2
-70.0
SK-22-1107
9539.4
10238.3
965.5
399.4
67.0
-50.0
SK-22-1108
9683.6
10155.5
1009.0
316.0
116.5
-55.3
SK-22-1109
9685.6
9749.9
1071.7
249.0
36.9
-69.9
SK-22-1110
9684.4
9753.7
1071.0
250.9
137.5
-55.2
SK-22-1111
9801.9
9693.3
1057.2
181.9
265.0
-82.1
SK-22-1114
9541.3
8535.6
1100.8
291.1
86.9
-65.0
SK-22-1115
9543.8
8534.3
1099.9
259.1
100.0
-50.0
SK-22-1116
9612.2
10614.2
880.2
398.0
95.1
-71.1
SK-22-1117
9638.7
8487.5
1051.2
241.0
72.1
-50.0
SK-22-1118
9539.4
10237.3
965.6
452.0
82.0
-50.0
SK-22-1119
9634.7
10014.3
1008.5
200.2
77.2
-65.2
SK-22-1120
9634.2
10013.0
1008.5
200.2
127.0
-55.2
SK-22-1121
9631.0
10018.7
1007.1
151.0
327.4
-60.3
SK-22-1123
9704.6
9953.1
1036.7
225.9
51.0
-72.0
SK-22-1124
9705.7
9949.0
1037.6
183.8
112.0
-52.0
SK-22-1125
9733.0
9989.5
1056.3
41.4
77.0
-45.0
SK-22-1126
9729.8
9987.3
1056.0
82.1
147.0
-56.0
SK-22-1127
9727.6
9987.5
1056.2
147.1
237.0
-60.0
SK-22-1128
9726.5
9989.0
1056.2
131.7
267.0
-56.0
SK-22-1129
9763.8
9916.8
1066.5
82.0
337.0
-45.4
SK-22-1130
9763.4
9916.1
1066.7
138.0
310.0
-45.0
SK-22-1132
9761.1
9876.9
1066.8
120.0
312.2
-45.0
SK-22-1133
9688.1
9816.1
1068.6
205.1
92.0
-69.0
SK-22-1134
9741.8
9762.5
1067.8
193.2
70.0
-77.0
SK-22-1135
9734.3
9676.5
1085.8
136.1
65.0
-44.8
SK-22-1136
9733.1
9673.6
1085.4
231.7
71.9
-75.9
SK-22-1137
9733.7
9674.8
1085.7
201.6
77.0
-73.0
SK-22-1138
9733.8
9673.7
1085.7
201.0
85.0
-66.0
SK-22-1139
9735.3
9674.0
1086.3
225.0
87.2
-51.0
SK-22-1140
9962.2
9910.1
980.5
189.5
2.2
-67.2
SK-22-1141
9963.4
9911.1
980.4
210.0
36.7
-59.9
SK-22-1142
10072.9
9941.8
969.2
144.4
167.1
-62.1
SK-22-1143
10071.8
9941.4
969.4
150.6
215.0
-72.0
SK-22-1144
10070.3
9943.4
969.1
144.0
278.9
-68.0
SK-22-1145
10105.8
10088.6
972.4
163.3
67.6
-75.1
SK-22-1146
10108.4
10087.5
972.5
150.5
101.7
-45.5
SK-22-1147
10107.1
10083.7
972.0
171.0
147.1
-45.0
SK-22-1148
10103.2
10083.8
971.9
187.2
206.9
-70.4
SK-22-1149
10099.2
10087.1
970.7
234.5
261.3
-45.1
SK-22-1150
10101.9
10086.2
971.5
177.3
276.6
-87.0
SK-22-1151
10100.7
10087.1
971.2
256.0
291.9
-57.1
SK-22-1152
10101.8
10087.1
971.5
223.4
307.1
-68.1
SK-22-1153
9699.3
9633.6
1092.7
241.3
79.2
-67.2
SK-22-1154
9699.5
9633.3
1092.8
239.0
95.1
-58.8
SK-22-1155
9700.8
9633.7
1093.4
239.0
96.0
-47.3
SK-22-1156
9742.2
9597.2
1093.8
150.0
58.0
-45.0
SK-22-1157
9742.5
9591.6
1095.6
181.8
89.2
-45.2
SK-22-1158
9739.8
9588.2
1097.0
221.4
97.3
-55.9
SK-22-1159
10137.2
10380.3
970.9
211.0
93.0
-79.0
SK-22-1160
10133.0
10381.4
970.6
279.0
275.1
-52.1
SK-22-1161
10133.6
10382.6
970.8
265.0
275.9
-67.2
SK-22-1162
10134.4
10381.0
970.7
250.0
294.1
-82.7
SK-22-1163
10055.8
9996.9
959.9
189.0
337.0
-59.9
SK-22-1164
10056.0
9995.9
960.3
142.3
307.1
-64.9
SK-22-1165
10081.1
10000.7
960.5
140.1
152.0
-82.1
SK-22-1166
10080.1
10000.3
960.3
157.5
186.0
-54.1
SK-22-1167
10079.0
10002.5
959.8
155.5
297.1
-77.3
SK-22-1168
9777.8
9593.9
1101.2
114.9
35.4
-45.1
SK-22-1169
9776.8
9595.3
1100.9
102.4
96.7
-45.3
SK-22-1170
10100.8
10332.3
973.9
245.3
57.1
-89.0
SK-22-1171
10101.4
10330.7
973.3
242.1
97.2
-76.0
SK-22-1172
10097.7
10331.8
974.7
286.6
267.7
-59.0
SK-22-1173
10103.4
10333.9
973.4
280.9
282.0
-75.2
SK-22-1174
10081.8
10293.1
971.7
220.3
107.0
-56.9
SK-22-1175
10081.3
10293.7
971.7
229.7
107.1
-75.0
SK-22-1176
10077.6
10294.8
971.5
169.6
286.9
-84.9
SK-22-1177
9762.5
9651.6
1074.1
75.0
71.7
-45.4
SK-22-1178
10078.9
10127.4
964.0
282.2
271.1
-45.0
SK-22-1179
10079.2
10127.9
964.0
240.7
280.3
-54.1
SK-22-1180
10079.6
10128.2
964.0
282.3
283.1
-45.0
SK-22-1181
10107.0
10220.8
959.6
150.5
112.2
-61.0
SK-22-1183
10106.4
10220.5
959.5
170.0
132.0
-79.6
SK-22-1184
10103.8
10222.4
958.5
201.6
292.3
-77.9
SK-22-1185
10103.7
10222.7
958.4
266.9
294.8
-60.1
SK-22-1186
10114.0
10159.3
967.9
161.9
114.0
-52.0
SK-22-1187
10112.7
10160.9
968.0
163.4
117.1
-72.0
SK-22-1188
10109.3
10160.2
969.1
205.7
282.1
-75.3
SK-22-1189
10087.5
10176.0
962.9
255.7
288.1
-58.0
SK-22-1190
10088.3
10176.4
962.9
198.5
282.2
-70.0
SK-22-1191
10110.8
10161.3
968.5
181.9
292.0
-88.0
SK-22-1192
10150.9
10044.9
985.4
118.1
125.0
-45.1
SK-22-1193
10151.4
10045.2
985.5
112.6
124.9
-72.2
SOURCE: Skeena Resources LimitedView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740284/Skeena-Bolsters-21A-West-Zone-Intersecting-1818-gt-Au-1302-gt-Ag-over-926-metres