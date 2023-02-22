Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Bolsters 21A West Zone Intersecting 18.18 g/t Au, 130.2 g/t Ag over 9.26 metres

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(NYSE:SKE) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling results from the 2022 regional and near mine exploration and delineation campaigns at the Eskay Creek gold-silver Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. This release completes the reporting for remaining drill holes from the 2022 program. Analytical results and reference images are detailed in this release as well as on the Company's website.

2022 Near Mine Exploration Drilling Highlights:

18.18 g/t Au, 130.2 g/t Ag over 9.26 m (SK-22-1132) - 21A West Zone

14.90 g/t Au, 2.5 g/t Ag over 5.70 m (SK-22-1177) - 21A West Zone

0.95 g/t Au, 1,003.3 g/t Ag over 6.42 m (SK-22-1187) - 23 Zone

1.11 g/t Au, 19.7 g/t Ag over 26.10 m (SK-22-1187) - 23 Zone

4.96 g/t Au, 14.6 g/t Ag over 25.98 m (SK-22-1171) - 21E Zone

3.39 g/t Au, 34.4 g/t Ag over 23.77 m (SK-22-1160) - 21E Zone

2.78 g/t Au, 59.0 g/t Ag over 20.49 m (SK-22-1173) - 21E Zone

True widths and zone geometries cannot be definitively determined at this time. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted composites. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

New Mineralization Expands 21A West Zone

Situated at a vertical depth of 25 metres below surface, drill hole SK-22-1132 has vertically extended the 21A West Zone to near-surface with an intersection of 18.18 g/t Au, 130.2 g/t Ag over 9.26 m. This new intercept occurs in a portion of the 21A Zone that is devoid of historical drilling and 75 metres vertically up-dip of previously reported Skeena drill hole SK-22-1031, which intersected 2.21 g/t Au, 4.6 g/t Ag over 50.00 m.

An additional extension to the south end of the 21A West Zone just beyond the Feasibility Study pit limits and only 10 metres below surface was completed by drill hole SK-22-1177, averaging 14.90 g/t Au, 2.5 g/t Ag over 5.70 m. This new expansion occurs 100 metres vertically up-dip of previously reported drill hole SK-22-1028, which intersected 1.74 g/t Au, 1.7 g/t Ag over 46.77 m. The space between the two drill holes remains untested.

The 21A West Zone has been defined by 2022 drilling over a 350 metre strike length from surface to 200 metres below surface. Horizontal widths of the zone vary and range from thicknesses of 1 to 50 metres. The 21A West Zone remains open for expansion along strike as well as at depth.

23 Zone Continues to Develop

New rhyolite and dacite hosted mineralization analogous to that observed in the 23 Zone has been discovered south of the 21E Zone. Drill hole SK-22-1187 intersected two noteworthy horizons, the first of which is argentiferous and occurs at surface grading 0.95 g/t Au, 1,003.3 g/t Ag over 6.42 m. The second occurrence, averaging 1.11 g/t Au, 19.7 g/t Ag over 26.10 m, is situated 65 metres vertically below surface in a previously untested northern extension of the 23 Zone.

To date, the mineralized horizons comprising the 23 Zone have been traced by variably spaced exploratory drilling from the 21E Zone south for approximately 800 metres. Drilling has outlined mineralization from surface to more than 300 metres below surface and remains open for expansion.

21E Zone Exploration and Delineation

Exploration and delineation drilling within the area surrounding the 21E Zone was targeted at mineralization analogous to that observed along strike in the 23 Zone. New dacite hosted mineralization was encountered by SK-22-1170, averaging 1.01 g/t Au, 37.9 g/t Ag over 21.21 m, located 35 metres below the Feasibility Study pit shell.

Previously defined 21E Zone resources were corroborated by the 2022 drill holes in this area as they tested mineralization below and along strike of the known resources. Highlights include 4.96 g/t Au, 14.6 g/t Ag over 25.98 m, 3.39 g/t Au, 34.4 g/t Ag over 23.77 m and 2.78 g/t Au, 59.0 g/t Ag over 20.49 m in drill holes SK-22-1171, SK-22-1160 and SK-22-1173, respectively.

Expected Timing of Mineral Resource Estimate

The 21A West Zone and 23 Zones were discovered by Skeena in 2021 and represent rhyolite-dacite hosted synvolcanic feeder style mineralization that has not yet been included in any Mineral Resource Estimates ("MRE") or economic analyses. With all analytical results now received from the 2022 drilling program, the Company will be incorporating all drilling data from after September 2021 into an updated MRE scheduled for completion in H1 2023.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a Feasibility Study for Eskay Creek in September 2022 which highlights an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.4B, 50% IRR, and a 1-year payback at US$1,700/oz Au and US$19/oz Ag.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, John Tyler, P.Geo., Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and Vice President of Exploration, Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Senior Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5 ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2022 Exploratory Drilling Length-Weighted Drill Hole Composites:

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Sample Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) SK-22-1073 13.00 14.50 1.50 1.75 5.8 SK-22-1077 50.00 51.00 1.00 4.93 4.4 SK-22-1077 60.00 64.50 4.50 1.03 1.8 SK-22-1077 103.50 105.00 1.50 0.79 4.5 SK-22-1098 51.15 57.46 6.31 1.32 1.2 SK-22-1098 71.77 73.95 2.18 0.97 10.7 SK-22-1098 81.00 103.00 22.00 1.24 2.3 SK-22-1098 160.00 161.00 1.00 0.38 64.0 SK-22-1099 105.00 109.00 4.00 16.27 0.5 Including 105.00 106.00 1.00 10.55 <0.50 and 106.00 107.50 1.50 26.50 <0.50 SK-22-1099 115.00 116.54 1.54 1.18 1.5 SK-22-1099 192.50 200.50 8.00 1.32 1.0 SK-22-1099 209.50 214.00 4.50 1.01 1.0 SK-22-1100 182.00 182.53 0.53 0.70 33.1 SK-22-1101 97.75 100.50 2.75 1.67 3.1 SK-22-1101 134.50 136.00 1.50 0.65 3.6 SK-22-1101 143.50 145.00 1.50 0.60 10.6 SK-22-1101 152.50 190.00 37.50 0.88 13.4 SK-22-1101 207.00 208.50 1.50 1.10 5.8 SK-22-1102 114.79 116.29 1.50 0.70 3.4 SK-22-1102 159.50 161.00 1.50 1.16 11.8 SK-22-1102 193.50 195.00 1.50 0.64 33.1 SK-22-1105 NSA SK-22-1106 133.00 134.50 1.50 1.88 2.0 SK-22-1106 172.50 173.50 1.00 0.73 17.2 SK-22-1106 178.34 178.92 0.58 0.14 114.0 SK-22-1106 183.70 191.40 7.70 1.00 9.0 SK-22-1106 210.48 232.00 21.52 1.25 9.2 SK-22-1106 237.75 239.06 1.31 1.01 5.8 SK-22-1106 252.50 263.90 11.40 1.03 9.1 SK-22-1106 270.00 272.00 2.00 0.69 6.0 SK-22-1106 300.00 301.70 1.70 0.59 3.2 SK-22-1107 273.50 278.00 4.50 0.49 11.2 SK-22-1107 288.50 303.00 14.50 2.29 6.1 SK-22-1107 335.92 337.25 1.33 0.19 119.3 SK-22-1107 345.50 350.00 4.50 0.78 14.8 SK-22-1107 389.58 390.50 0.92 0.74 0.7 SK-22-1108 102.00 106.00 4.00 2.68 1.0 SK-22-1108 115.00 118.00 3.00 1.30 1.8 SK-22-1108 192.58 193.90 1.32 0.59 0.9 SK-22-1108 246.50 252.50 6.00 0.64 8.2 SK-22-1108 268.58 274.50 5.92 1.36 5.2 SK-22-1108 298.00 299.50 1.50 0.82 0.5 SK-22-1109 80.50 83.50 3.00 1.32 48.8 SK-22-1109 168.76 173.50 4.74 1.47 52.2 SK-22-1110 137.00 141.50 4.50 2.02 8.3 SK-22-1110 188.00 196.50 8.50 0.67 2.2 SK-22-1111 36.50 37.50 1.00 0.64 7.4 SK-22-1111 52.50 54.00 1.50 1.30 24.1 SK-22-1111 70.50 74.00 3.50 1.32 34.7 SK-22-1111 78.00 80.00 2.00 0.34 192.2 SK-22-1111 110.00 112.50 2.50 1.11 11.7 SK-22-1111 117.00 118.12 1.12 0.75 2.6 SK-22-1111 130.00 131.50 1.50 0.85 0.7 SK-22-1114 25.50 29.20 3.70 2.29 113.4 SK-22-1114 80.50 86.00 5.50 0.50 8.3 SK-22-1114 185.00 186.00 1.00 0.73 7.5 SK-22-1114 205.50 218.00 12.50 0.83 7.4 SK-22-1114 271.19 272.50 1.31 0.67 2.5 SK-22-1115 16.50 21.00 4.50 1.11 65.7 SK-22-1115 39.00 42.00 3.00 1.32 12.6 SK-22-1115 49.10 51.50 2.40 0.72 12.7 SK-22-1115 64.50 66.00 1.50 0.39 21.2 SK-22-1115 162.60 163.20 0.60 0.76 43.0 SK-22-1115 171.00 175.05 4.05 0.59 4.8 SK-22-1115 203.50 205.00 1.50 0.52 7.4 SK-22-1116 NSA SK-22-1117 49.96 72.27 22.31 0.68 3.6 SK-22-1117 97.00 97.95 0.95 0.79 1.4 SK-22-1117 140.00 153.50 13.50 0.57 14.7 SK-22-1117 161.00 162.50 1.50 0.55 14.0 SK-22-1117 173.00 174.50 1.50 1.68 2.6 SK-22-1117 188.00 194.00 6.00 2.55 1.8 SK-22-1117 198.50 200.00 1.50 0.76 1.1 SK-22-1118 259.50 266.50 7.00 6.46 12.5 Including 263.65 265.12 1.47 14.50 17.5 and 265.12 266.50 1.38 11.70 4.0 SK-22-1118 280.83 285.00 4.17 0.85 9.9 SK-22-1118 314.55 319.00 4.45 0.74 25.6 SK-22-1119 43.02 48.50 5.48 0.84 93.0 SK-22-1120 42.50 47.00 4.50 0.80 39.1 SK-22-1120 52.90 64.90 12.00 0.28 62.9 SK-22-1120 120.00 130.50 10.50 3.14 40.6 SK-22-1120 135.65 136.15 0.50 0.90 5.5 SK-22-1121 NSA SK-22-1123 81.00 91.71 10.71 0.83 2.8 SK-22-1123 124.50 126.00 1.50 1.45 2.8 SK-22-1123 168.30 184.00 15.70 0.82 34.6 SK-22-1123 203.00 206.00 3.00 0.63 5.0 SK-22-1124 71.50 73.00 1.50 0.98 6.2 SK-22-1124 87.50 89.00 1.50 1.44 13.6 SK-22-1124 143.00 172.00 29.00 1.09 4.5 SK-22-1125 NSA SK-22-1126 NSA SK-22-1127 NSA SK-22-1128 113.00 117.00 4.00 0.57 19.0 SK-22-1129 72.50 74.00 1.50 0.81 45.0 SK-22-1130 NSA SK-22-1132 46.35 55.61 9.26 18.18 130.2 Including 48.25 49.16 0.91 20.30 665.0 and 49.16 50.50 1.34 25.60 60.3 and 50.50 51.80 1.30 27.20 45.8 and 53.12 54.40 1.28 44.80 58.3 SK-22-1133 123.50 126.50 3.00 1.01 2.7 SK-22-1133 140.00 155.50 15.50 0.87 8.4 SK-22-1133 161.50 163.00 1.50 0.75 2.0 SK-22-1133 169.00 183.50 14.50 0.66 11.3 SK-22-1134 55.60 58.56 2.96 0.89 5.1 SK-22-1134 67.50 87.00 19.50 1.31 11.3 SK-22-1134 94.50 97.50 3.00 0.24 154.2 SK-22-1134 115.50 118.50 3.00 0.71 10.1 SK-22-1134 130.50 138.71 8.21 2.06 6.2 SK-22-1134 147.50 153.50 6.00 0.56 91.7 SK-22-1135 48.28 52.00 3.72 4.13 0.5 SK-22-1135 105.00 108.00 3.00 1.03 577.2 Including 106.00 107.00 1.00 1.22 969.0 SK-22-1135 113.32 117.00 3.68 0.79 1.2 SK-22-1135 126.00 127.50 1.50 0.20 45.4 SK-22-1136 112.50 114.00 1.50 0.71 2.9 SK-22-1136 167.50 173.50 6.00 0.62 6.6 SK-22-1137 129.60 131.38 1.78 0.83 9.7 SK-22-1137 137.84 138.34 0.50 0.50 10.9 SK-22-1137 159.92 161.00 1.08 1.28 26.7 SK-22-1137 169.40 170.62 1.22 0.96 0.7 SK-22-1138 80.00 81.50 1.50 0.19 40.8 SK-22-1138 115.50 117.00 1.50 0.62 0.8 SK-22-1138 129.20 133.50 4.30 0.69 3.9 SK-22-1138 162.50 171.50 9.00 0.76 2.5 SK-22-1138 176.00 177.50 1.50 0.59 1.7 SK-22-1139 104.55 106.00 1.45 0.40 27.7 SK-22-1139 151.50 152.20 0.70 0.47 12.8 SK-22-1139 160.50 186.50 26.00 1.56 4.6 SK-22-1139 194.50 199.21 4.71 0.20 15.5 SK-22-1139 203.49 205.65 2.16 1.16 6.2 SK-22-1140 95.10 96.69 1.59 2.29 9.8 SK-22-1140 119.28 136.20 16.92 0.97 37.6 SK-22-1141 88.32 89.70 1.38 0.37 20.9 SK-22-1141 102.98 106.70 3.72 0.66 10.8 SK-22-1141 112.50 114.00 1.50 0.23 39.3 SK-22-1141 145.90 148.25 2.35 0.82 89.9 SK-22-1141 158.50 164.50 6.00 0.32 16.1 SK-22-1141 180.50 182.00 1.50 0.47 11.7 SK-22-1141 187.75 195.27 7.52 0.38 30.0 SK-22-1142 1.00 7.54 6.54 0.71 9.5 SK-22-1142 30.00 32.00 2.00 0.78 11.9 SK-22-1142 38.00 42.04 4.04 0.33 69.3 SK-22-1142 66.63 67.15 0.52 0.23 41.7 SK-22-1142 91.00 92.50 1.50 1.25 1.3 SK-22-1143 2.50 5.50 3.00 0.68 25.9 SK-22-1143 11.50 13.50 2.00 0.69 14.2 SK-22-1143 18.53 36.00 17.47 0.67 25.9 SK-22-1143 50.00 51.00 1.00 0.52 31.0 SK-22-1143 80.00 84.00 4.00 0.55 5.2 SK-22-1143 87.50 89.00 1.50 0.60 4.6 SK-22-1144 4.50 14.51 10.01 0.83 16.1 SK-22-1144 26.93 39.66 12.73 2.41 24.0 Including 29.28 29.78 0.50 44.00 50.6 SK-22-1144 51.00 57.50 6.50 0.72 30.5 SK-22-1144 61.50 72.00 10.50 0.44 26.3 SK-22-1144 76.50 80.00 3.50 0.80 50.8 SK-22-1144 86.00 87.50 1.50 0.66 24.7 SK-22-1144 105.50 108.50 3.00 0.47 13.5 SK-22-1145 38.00 38.50 0.50 0.40 53.0 SK-22-1145 46.00 47.50 1.50 0.68 1.4 SK-22-1145 55.60 57.30 1.70 0.72 21.1 SK-22-1145 66.00 67.50 1.50 1.82 9.3 SK-22-1145 98.90 100.70 1.80 1.24 5.7 SK-22-1145 104.50 110.50 6.00 0.73 1.0 SK-22-1145 122.50 127.00 4.50 1.64 0.8 SK-22-1145 144.00 145.50 1.50 0.84 0.5 SK-22-1146 14.18 17.00 2.82 0.48 7.6 SK-22-1146 21.50 40.75 19.25 0.96 11.5 SK-22-1146 45.00 49.50 4.50 1.99 12.9 SK-22-1146 118.58 119.50 0.92 0.55 7.6 SK-22-1147 78.74 90.00 11.26 0.88 3.4 SK-22-1147 97.50 100.50 3.00 1.15 4.7 SK-22-1147 109.50 112.50 3.00 0.63 0.6 SK-22-1147 117.00 123.00 6.00 0.59 0.6 SK-22-1147 129.00 130.50 1.50 0.82 0.8 SK-22-1147 138.83 141.50 2.67 0.94 1.8 SK-22-1148 43.50 75.00 31.50 1.44 34.8 SK-22-1148 97.50 98.30 0.80 0.44 20.2 SK-22-1148 124.00 131.50 7.50 0.69 1.3 SK-22-1148 139.00 147.50 8.50 0.84 0.9 SK-22-1148 156.50 159.50 3.00 1.02 0.5 SK-22-1149 15.50 23.00 7.50 0.52 18.7 SK-22-1149 32.00 36.50 4.50 0.75 5.3 SK-22-1149 150.50 151.50 1.00 0.92 11.0 SK-22-1149 180.24 187.20 6.96 0.98 2.9 SK-22-1149 197.40 200.28 2.88 0.97 49.1 SK-22-1149 209.00 210.50 1.50 0.82 7.5 SK-22-1149 220.00 221.12 1.12 0.72 10.7 SK-22-1150 36.00 37.00 1.00 0.70 2.9 SK-22-1150 56.29 57.00 0.71 1.88 42.4 SK-22-1150 62.06 78.87 15.49 0.99 16.7 SK-22-1150 82.42 88.13 5.71 0.79 9.1 SK-22-1150 94.50 95.72 1.22 1.01 1.4 SK-22-1150 100.97 104.00 3.03 1.78 4.0 SK-22-1150 117.04 119.34 2.30 0.67 0.6 SK-22-1150 123.30 136.88 13.58 0.60 5.1 SK-22-1150 144.19 145.00 0.81 0.83 4.9 SK-22-1150 157.93 163.05 5.12 0.56 0.5 SK-22-1151 11.02 12.50 1.48 0.67 1.8 SK-22-1151 18.75 19.75 1.00 0.60 57.4 SK-22-1151 24.42 25.25 0.83 0.62 35.0 SK-22-1151 31.00 32.22 1.22 0.42 28.2 SK-22-1151 51.50 52.24 0.74 1.10 7.9 SK-22-1151 65.40 68.00 2.60 0.68 13.6 SK-22-1151 71.51 79.00 7.49 0.54 7.9 SK-22-1151 175.00 178.15 3.15 0.52 2.6 SK-22-1151 194.00 195.00 1.00 0.84 3.2 SK-22-1151 204.00 208.93 4.93 1.59 8.7 SK-22-1151 247.03 247.60 0.57 0.51 18.1 SK-22-1152 20.50 22.00 1.50 0.64 1.7 SK-22-1152 36.77 42.08 5.31 0.56 6.1 SK-22-1152 45.19 47.00 1.81 0.75 183.0 SK-22-1152 53.08 68.82 15.74 0.86 35.5 SK-22-1152 72.64 97.00 24.36 0.91 2.2 SK-22-1152 103.00 129.00 26.00 0.89 9.6 SK-22-1152 135.82 138.86 3.04 2.29 16.8 SK-22-1152 154.50 176.31 21.18 0.61 30.6 SK-22-1152 190.22 190.97 0.75 0.60 7.4 SK-22-1152 197.10 199.04 1.94 0.54 19.3 SK-22-1152 210.33 213.98 3.65 0.56 8.8 SK-22-1153 196.40 199.00 2.60 0.66 1.0 SK-22-1154 84.00 86.00 2.00 0.61 121.4 SK-22-1154 139.45 140.43 0.98 0.31 34.4 SK-22-1154 145.50 147.00 1.50 0.63 2.2 SK-22-1154 177.90 179.55 1.65 1.39 3.6 SK-22-1154 187.00 188.50 1.50 0.74 1.4 SK-22-1155 82.58 93.50 10.92 0.31 189.8 SK-22-1155 98.00 99.50 1.50 0.54 68.4 SK-22-1155 108.50 110.00 1.50 0.12 64.7 SK-22-1155 189.80 196.66 6.86 0.83 7.0 SK-22-1155 200.35 201.50 1.15 0.60 2.0 SK-22-1155 228.50 230.00 1.50 0.91 1.4 SK-22-1156 7.00 9.50 2.50 3.05 795.4 Including 7.00 8.35 1.35 5.08 1390.0 SK-22-1156 96.00 108.50 12.50 0.95 2.2 SK-22-1157 5.00 11.00 6.00 0.62 96.0 SK-22-1157 93.50 95.00 1.50 0.90 1.8 SK-22-1157 101.00 111.50 10.50 0.88 26.3 SK-22-1157 144.00 155.61 11.61 0.52 36.6 SK-22-1158 6.50 12.00 5.50 0.34 70.2 SK-22-1158 95.50 100.00 4.50 0.57 27.9 SK-22-1158 152.00 152.70 0.70 0.45 13.2 SK-22-1158 181.00 184.00 3.00 0.62 3.6 SK-22-1158 196.00 197.00 1.00 0.55 4.4 SK-22-1159 15.68 20.69 5.01 0.94 13.8 SK-22-1159 29.00 32.00 3.00 0.79 7.9 SK-22-1159 109.04 115.50 6.46 3.12 59.0 SK-22-1159 160.00 164.00 4.00 0.93 2.3 SK-22-1160 2.50 8.30 5.80 0.74 39.7 SK-22-1160 20.05 43.82 23.77 3.39 34.4 INCLUDING 35.00 36.50 1.50 9.96 32.3 SK-22-1160 50.77 66.00 15.23 0.73 11.5 SK-22-1160 70.50 84.79 14.29 0.79 31.1 SK-22-1160 88.50 104.80 16.30 1.45 17.6 INCLUDING 94.46 95.40 0.94 8.92 100.0 SK-22-1160 114.60 119.17 4.57 0.74 11.4 SK-22-1160 123.00 124.00 1.00 0.52 7.5 SK-22-1160 179.50 184.41 4.91 0.53 8.5 SK-22-1160 189.12 205.00 15.88 0.58 11.4 SK-22-1160 215.00 230.65 15.65 0.99 7.5 SK-22-1161 5.24 33.15 27.91 1.54 40.4 SK-22-1161 38.72 47.43 8.71 0.97 19.1 SK-22-1161 51.67 53.15 1.48 0.68 15.6 SK-22-1161 158.50 160.00 1.50 0.54 10.1 SK-22-1161 170.50 207.50 37.00 0.56 22.0 SK-22-1161 222.76 223.50 0.74 0.43 17.8 SK-22-1161 235.00 247.24 12.24 0.76 9.9 SK-22-1161 256.15 257.64 1.49 0.68 31.8 SK-22-1162 12.00 35.50 23.50 1.91 19.4 Including 31.91 33.00 1.09 21.10 42.4 SK-22-1162 96.61 99.00 2.39 0.76 3.4 SK-22-1162 106.50 113.00 6.50 0.52 5.8 SK-22-1162 125.00 126.47 1.47 0.35 34.4 SK-22-1162 140.58 143.83 3.25 1.46 9.3 SK-22-1162 152.00 157.50 5.50 0.86 6.3 SK-22-1162 170.50 172.00 1.50 0.52 7.0 SK-22-1162 190.00 196.00 6.00 0.81 4.0 SK-22-1162 230.00 231.43 1.43 0.59 13.3 SK-22-1163 9.00 10.50 1.50 0.76 1.3 SK-22-1163 15.00 16.42 1.42 0.62 21.5 SK-22-1163 31.50 42.25 10.75 0.29 26.2 SK-22-1163 52.50 54.00 1.50 0.42 72.9 SK-22-1163 62.60 73.00 10.40 0.82 8.4 SK-22-1163 98.50 105.50 7.00 0.54 23.4 SK-22-1163 120.33 121.00 0.67 1.37 31.3 SK-22-1163 132.00 133.50 1.50 0.36 173.0 SK-22-1163 182.50 183.35 0.85 0.62 6.2 SK-22-1164 22.00 25.00 3.00 0.41 32.6 SK-22-1164 38.50 39.90 1.40 0.36 47.8 SK-22-1164 43.80 55.00 11.20 0.84 19.4 SK-22-1164 87.67 106.45 18.78 0.56 28.4 SK-22-1165 17.00 19.75 2.75 0.57 15.4 SK-22-1165 32.00 42.35 10.35 0.93 7.6 SK-22-1165 47.10 48.50 1.40 0.40 18.2 SK-22-1165 53.00 54.50 1.50 0.54 22.7 SK-22-1165 72.11 76.50 4.39 1.56 13.5 SK-22-1166 4.00 8.00 4.00 0.48 9.2 SK-22-1166 37.71 44.00 6.29 0.69 7.7 SK-22-1166 47.50 57.70 10.20 0.54 14.9 SK-22-1166 81.98 84.00 2.02 9.19 24.5 Including 83.00 83.50 0.50 34.90 9.3 SK-22-1166 88.50 93.00 4.50 0.62 2.5 SK-22-1166 108.00 109.50 1.50 0.91 0.8 SK-22-1167 11.00 17.54 6.54 0.61 7.9 SK-22-1167 27.50 28.50 1.00 1.47 13.8 SK-22-1167 110.50 112.00 1.50 0.73 7.7 SK-22-1167 116.25 121.82 5.57 1.11 9.1 SK-22-1167 131.40 134.00 2.60 0.66 5.2 SK-22-1168 NSA SK-22-1169 NSA SK-22-1170 2.34 17.00 14.66 0.56 20.4 SK-22-1170 25.04 33.50 8.46 1.89 112.8 SK-22-1170 59.75 74.50 14.75 3.22 98.4 INCLUDING 62.50 64.00 1.50 3.60 761.0 SK-22-1170 108.50 110.00 1.50 0.22 69.6 SK-22-1170 133.79 155.00 21.21 1.01 37.9 SK-22-1170 159.50 164.00 4.50 0.63 11.3 SK-22-1170 185.11 188.50 3.39 0.52 33.6 SK-22-1170 192.49 200.00 7.51 0.82 3.6 SK-22-1171 2.10 15.55 13.45 0.60 18.5 SK-22-1171 21.96 29.00 7.04 0.80 39.1 SK-22-1171 54.50 80.48 25.98 4.96 14.6 Including 73.31 74.50 1.19 24.40 26.1 SK-22-1171 83.89 93.00 9.11 3.60 11.0 Including 83.89 85.00 1.11 11.90 5.0 and 85.00 85.68 0.68 15.65 15.2 SK-22-1171 124.50 126.00 1.50 0.98 1.2 SK-22-1171 137.15 141.00 3.85 0.81 7.5 SK-22-1171 184.00 185.14 1.14 0.70 0.5 SK-22-1172 3.93 5.00 1.07 0.93 3.7 SK-22-1172 13.00 14.50 1.50 0.56 44.3 SK-22-1172 40.66 52.00 11.34 0.50 26.7 SK-22-1172 57.08 61.55 4.47 2.57 71.9 SK-22-1172 77.00 90.18 13.18 1.82 54.2 SK-22-1172 139.54 167.00 27.46 1.18 12.4 SK-22-1172 174.50 194.00 19.50 0.90 21.0 SK-22-1172 238.00 239.10 1.10 0.68 0.5 SK-22-1173 27.57 52.00 24.43 1.68 113.8 SK-22-1173 74.00 94.49 20.49 2.78 59.0 SK-22-1173 111.00 112.50 1.50 0.60 1.7 SK-22-1173 123.00 124.50 1.50 0.53 9.7 SK-22-1173 128.72 152.50 23.78 0.60 15.5 SK-22-1173 160.00 161.50 1.50 0.54 8.0 SK-22-1173 180.50 182.00 1.50 0.62 3.8 SK-22-1173 189.83 198.00 8.17 0.82 8.5 SK-22-1173 202.50 218.00 15.50 0.58 9.2 SK-22-1173 226.00 238.52 12.52 0.93 10.9 SK-22-1173 245.50 249.53 4.03 0.89 14.9 SK-22-1174 14.34 15.87 1.53 5.98 100.0 SK-22-1174 23.00 36.50 13.50 0.81 64.9 SK-22-1174 54.00 70.47 16.47 3.17 41.9 Including 68.50 69.50 1.00 10.40 53.0 SK-22-1174 115.50 117.00 1.50 0.63 0.9 SK-22-1174 138.71 141.00 2.29 0.97 2.4 SK-22-1174 148.50 150.00 1.50 0.86 1.8 SK-22-1174 159.50 161.00 1.50 0.60 0.5 SK-22-1175 13.70 16.00 2.30 4.79 135.9 INCLUDING 13.70 15.07 1.37 7.76 215.0 SK-22-1175 22.50 34.50 12.00 0.69 66.8 SK-22-1175 54.20 57.50 3.30 0.99 1.1 SK-22-1175 63.00 78.50 15.50 1.62 167.8 Including 65.50 66.75 1.25 6.50 1465.0 SK-22-1175 86.00 89.00 3.00 1.01 0.9 SK-22-1175 99.15 112.08 12.93 2.10 18.8 SK-22-1175 135.00 143.00 8.00 0.64 8.0 SK-22-1175 154.00 166.35 12.35 1.68 18.6 SK-22-1175 171.00 172.50 1.50 0.97 2.7 SK-22-1176 7.12 8.00 0.88 0.75 9.6 SK-22-1176 19.50 23.84 4.34 2.35 48.0 SK-22-1176 32.50 55.50 23.00 0.85 40.2 SK-22-1176 60.50 70.00 9.50 0.63 5.5 SK-22-1177 22.30 28.00 5.70 14.90 2.5 Including 23.28 24.70 1.42 44.20 5.4 and 24.70 25.80 1.10 12.00 2.1 SK-22-1177 63.00 64.00 1.00 0.97 1.4 SK-22-1177 69.00 70.50 1.50 0.63 1.3 SK-22-1178 24.62 25.45 0.83 0.73 3.0 SK-22-1178 48.50 50.00 1.50 1.20 1.3 SK-22-1178 173.90 185.60 11.70 3.78 16.0 Including 176.10 177.42 1.32 11.75 52.3 SK-22-1178 210.33 219.50 9.17 1.14 2.8 SK-22-1178 229.00 233.50 4.50 0.65 1.4 SK-22-1179 16.70 18.00 1.30 0.65 1.9 SK-22-1179 118.00 119.00 1.00 0.94 3.6 SK-22-1179 166.78 179.97 13.19 1.90 13.3 SK-22-1180 4.35 7.35 3.00 0.56 8.2 SK-22-1180 53.50 55.00 1.50 0.88 2.0 SK-22-1180 87.68 92.00 4.32 0.68 0.9 SK-22-1180 185.35 187.90 2.55 2.22 10.4 SK-22-1180 193.50 194.64 1.14 1.07 6.6 SK-22-1180 206.00 210.50 4.50 0.52 2.4 SK-22-1180 228.25 229.50 1.25 0.91 0.5 SK-22-1180 242.00 251.25 9.25 0.68 0.9 SK-22-1180 265.81 266.96 1.15 0.78 3.7 SK-22-1180 275.00 276.16 1.16 0.65 0.5 SK-22-1181 11.50 32.50 21.00 0.95 85.4 SK-22-1181 80.23 81.23 1.00 0.56 6.2 SK-22-1181 124.46 129.00 4.54 1.16 0.8 SK-22-1183 9.00 15.50 6.50 1.40 65.0 SK-22-1183 20.00 21.50 1.50 0.66 34.3 SK-22-1183 35.00 38.00 3.00 0.75 1.5 SK-22-1183 48.50 50.00 1.50 0.83 0.9 SK-22-1183 54.50 56.00 1.50 0.70 3.7 SK-22-1183 80.00 82.04 2.04 0.86 2.6 SK-22-1183 89.19 90.50 1.31 0.69 5.1 SK-22-1183 110.00 111.29 1.29 0.67 1.6 SK-22-1183 114.50 119.00 4.50 0.54 2.9 SK-22-1183 122.85 147.50 24.65 1.13 7.0 SK-22-1184 13.00 23.50 10.50 0.76 16.3 SK-22-1184 28.00 29.50 1.50 0.57 27.6 SK-22-1184 83.60 87.06 3.46 1.74 17.0 SK-22-1184 100.50 134.10 33.60 1.17 14.2 SK-22-1184 148.25 152.20 3.95 0.53 13.6 SK-22-1184 155.50 158.50 3.00 1.03 7.0 SK-22-1184 163.00 166.00 3.00 1.10 4.9 SK-22-1184 171.60 176.50 4.90 0.51 2.5 SK-22-1185 26.00 48.50 22.50 1.37 1.6 SK-22-1185 94.85 95.90 1.05 1.04 52.1 SK-22-1185 121.00 122.50 1.50 0.49 13.8 SK-22-1185 171.00 180.00 9.00 0.78 4.2 SK-22-1185 183.20 197.00 13.80 1.04 9.3 SK-22-1185 245.50 246.00 0.50 1.14 17.3 SK-22-1186 5.20 6.00 0.80 0.51 451.0 SK-22-1186 25.00 29.00 4.00 0.58 10.3 SK-22-1186 32.93 38.50 5.57 0.57 2.4 SK-22-1186 91.50 96.00 4.50 0.37 18.9 SK-22-1187 1.45 7.87 6.42 0.95 1003.3 Including 2.00 4.20 2.20 1.27 2180.0 and 4.20 5.50 1.30 0.75 1245.0 SK-22-1187 15.57 17.00 1.43 0.63 5.9 SK-22-1187 26.50 28.00 1.50 1.16 0.7 SK-22-1187 32.00 33.00 1.00 0.56 5.2 SK-22-1187 37.00 38.00 1.00 0.50 11.8 SK-22-1187 43.00 44.50 1.50 0.54 5.4 SK-22-1187 48.97 50.45 1.48 0.94 9.4 SK-22-1187 54.94 57.50 2.56 0.40 129.1 SK-22-1187 61.40 87.50 26.10 1.11 19.7 SK-22-1187 106.40 107.50 1.10 0.65 1.9 SK-22-1187 135.50 137.00 1.50 1.02 0.5 SK-22-1188 57.00 60.00 3.00 0.75 2.3 SK-22-1188 87.40 99.00 11.60 1.00 4.6 SK-22-1188 106.50 127.11 20.61 0.66 7.6 SK-22-1188 176.00 177.40 1.40 0.67 1.3 SK-22-1189 32.50 43.00 10.50 0.74 1.4 SK-22-1189 47.50 50.50 3.00 0.82 1.4 SK-22-1189 167.46 168.46 1.00 0.55 13.6 SK-22-1190 94.10 95.50 1.40 0.15 105.0 SK-22-1190 133.50 135.00 1.50 0.47 21.3 SK-22-1190 165.00 165.69 0.69 0.54 7.8 SK-22-1190 177.50 179.00 1.50 0.93 6.2 SK-22-1191 14.00 15.00 1.00 0.49 10.0 SK-22-1191 71.50 74.03 2.53 0.54 28.8 SK-22-1191 83.00 90.00 7.00 0.44 2.3 SK-22-1191 107.50 115.00 7.50 0.67 2.9 SK-22-1191 123.50 133.90 10.40 1.26 5.0 SK-22-1191 139.15 149.82 10.67 0.79 1.3 SK-22-1192 16.00 19.34 3.34 0.60 7.6 SK-22-1192 101.27 102.50 1.23 0.42 32.8 SK-22-1193 12.00 13.50 1.50 0.72 5.5 SK-22-1193 18.50 25.27 6.77 1.48 12.8 SK-22-1193 58.00 59.50 1.50 0.67 1.9 SK-22-1193 87.00 91.50 4.50 0.94 0.5 SK-22-1193 111.50 112.60 1.10 0.87 0.5

True widths and zone geometries cannot be definitively determined at this time. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted composites. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero. NSA - No Significant Assays.

Table 2: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:

Hole-ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) SK-22-1073 9966.8 9094.6 965.6 130.0 66.9 -50.1 SK-22-1077 9979.1 8837.4 998.4 127.5 316.8 -50.1 SK-22-1098 9976.5 9445.7 1020.7 161.0 302.1 -50.0 SK-22-1099 9683.5 10155.3 1009.0 226.0 97.0 -55.0 SK-22-1100 9766.6 9344.1 1099.5 291.0 56.9 -50.1 SK-22-1101 9767.5 9342.8 1099.4 291.0 97.3 -50.4 SK-22-1102 9768.5 9340.8 1099.3 300.0 137.1 -49.9 SK-22-1105 9670.5 9485.1 1133.7 199.0 66.7 -49.7 SK-22-1106 9670.4 9484.4 1133.7 331.0 77.2 -70.0 SK-22-1107 9539.4 10238.3 965.5 399.4 67.0 -50.0 SK-22-1108 9683.6 10155.5 1009.0 316.0 116.5 -55.3 SK-22-1109 9685.6 9749.9 1071.7 249.0 36.9 -69.9 SK-22-1110 9684.4 9753.7 1071.0 250.9 137.5 -55.2 SK-22-1111 9801.9 9693.3 1057.2 181.9 265.0 -82.1 SK-22-1114 9541.3 8535.6 1100.8 291.1 86.9 -65.0 SK-22-1115 9543.8 8534.3 1099.9 259.1 100.0 -50.0 SK-22-1116 9612.2 10614.2 880.2 398.0 95.1 -71.1 SK-22-1117 9638.7 8487.5 1051.2 241.0 72.1 -50.0 SK-22-1118 9539.4 10237.3 965.6 452.0 82.0 -50.0 SK-22-1119 9634.7 10014.3 1008.5 200.2 77.2 -65.2 SK-22-1120 9634.2 10013.0 1008.5 200.2 127.0 -55.2 SK-22-1121 9631.0 10018.7 1007.1 151.0 327.4 -60.3 SK-22-1123 9704.6 9953.1 1036.7 225.9 51.0 -72.0 SK-22-1124 9705.7 9949.0 1037.6 183.8 112.0 -52.0 SK-22-1125 9733.0 9989.5 1056.3 41.4 77.0 -45.0 SK-22-1126 9729.8 9987.3 1056.0 82.1 147.0 -56.0 SK-22-1127 9727.6 9987.5 1056.2 147.1 237.0 -60.0 SK-22-1128 9726.5 9989.0 1056.2 131.7 267.0 -56.0 SK-22-1129 9763.8 9916.8 1066.5 82.0 337.0 -45.4 SK-22-1130 9763.4 9916.1 1066.7 138.0 310.0 -45.0 SK-22-1132 9761.1 9876.9 1066.8 120.0 312.2 -45.0 SK-22-1133 9688.1 9816.1 1068.6 205.1 92.0 -69.0 SK-22-1134 9741.8 9762.5 1067.8 193.2 70.0 -77.0 SK-22-1135 9734.3 9676.5 1085.8 136.1 65.0 -44.8 SK-22-1136 9733.1 9673.6 1085.4 231.7 71.9 -75.9 SK-22-1137 9733.7 9674.8 1085.7 201.6 77.0 -73.0 SK-22-1138 9733.8 9673.7 1085.7 201.0 85.0 -66.0 SK-22-1139 9735.3 9674.0 1086.3 225.0 87.2 -51.0 SK-22-1140 9962.2 9910.1 980.5 189.5 2.2 -67.2 SK-22-1141 9963.4 9911.1 980.4 210.0 36.7 -59.9 SK-22-1142 10072.9 9941.8 969.2 144.4 167.1 -62.1 SK-22-1143 10071.8 9941.4 969.4 150.6 215.0 -72.0 SK-22-1144 10070.3 9943.4 969.1 144.0 278.9 -68.0 SK-22-1145 10105.8 10088.6 972.4 163.3 67.6 -75.1 SK-22-1146 10108.4 10087.5 972.5 150.5 101.7 -45.5 SK-22-1147 10107.1 10083.7 972.0 171.0 147.1 -45.0 SK-22-1148 10103.2 10083.8 971.9 187.2 206.9 -70.4 SK-22-1149 10099.2 10087.1 970.7 234.5 261.3 -45.1 SK-22-1150 10101.9 10086.2 971.5 177.3 276.6 -87.0 SK-22-1151 10100.7 10087.1 971.2 256.0 291.9 -57.1 SK-22-1152 10101.8 10087.1 971.5 223.4 307.1 -68.1 SK-22-1153 9699.3 9633.6 1092.7 241.3 79.2 -67.2 SK-22-1154 9699.5 9633.3 1092.8 239.0 95.1 -58.8 SK-22-1155 9700.8 9633.7 1093.4 239.0 96.0 -47.3 SK-22-1156 9742.2 9597.2 1093.8 150.0 58.0 -45.0 SK-22-1157 9742.5 9591.6 1095.6 181.8 89.2 -45.2 SK-22-1158 9739.8 9588.2 1097.0 221.4 97.3 -55.9 SK-22-1159 10137.2 10380.3 970.9 211.0 93.0 -79.0 SK-22-1160 10133.0 10381.4 970.6 279.0 275.1 -52.1 SK-22-1161 10133.6 10382.6 970.8 265.0 275.9 -67.2 SK-22-1162 10134.4 10381.0 970.7 250.0 294.1 -82.7 SK-22-1163 10055.8 9996.9 959.9 189.0 337.0 -59.9 SK-22-1164 10056.0 9995.9 960.3 142.3 307.1 -64.9 SK-22-1165 10081.1 10000.7 960.5 140.1 152.0 -82.1 SK-22-1166 10080.1 10000.3 960.3 157.5 186.0 -54.1 SK-22-1167 10079.0 10002.5 959.8 155.5 297.1 -77.3 SK-22-1168 9777.8 9593.9 1101.2 114.9 35.4 -45.1 SK-22-1169 9776.8 9595.3 1100.9 102.4 96.7 -45.3 SK-22-1170 10100.8 10332.3 973.9 245.3 57.1 -89.0 SK-22-1171 10101.4 10330.7 973.3 242.1 97.2 -76.0 SK-22-1172 10097.7 10331.8 974.7 286.6 267.7 -59.0 SK-22-1173 10103.4 10333.9 973.4 280.9 282.0 -75.2 SK-22-1174 10081.8 10293.1 971.7 220.3 107.0 -56.9 SK-22-1175 10081.3 10293.7 971.7 229.7 107.1 -75.0 SK-22-1176 10077.6 10294.8 971.5 169.6 286.9 -84.9 SK-22-1177 9762.5 9651.6 1074.1 75.0 71.7 -45.4 SK-22-1178 10078.9 10127.4 964.0 282.2 271.1 -45.0 SK-22-1179 10079.2 10127.9 964.0 240.7 280.3 -54.1 SK-22-1180 10079.6 10128.2 964.0 282.3 283.1 -45.0 SK-22-1181 10107.0 10220.8 959.6 150.5 112.2 -61.0 SK-22-1183 10106.4 10220.5 959.5 170.0 132.0 -79.6 SK-22-1184 10103.8 10222.4 958.5 201.6 292.3 -77.9 SK-22-1185 10103.7 10222.7 958.4 266.9 294.8 -60.1 SK-22-1186 10114.0 10159.3 967.9 161.9 114.0 -52.0 SK-22-1187 10112.7 10160.9 968.0 163.4 117.1 -72.0 SK-22-1188 10109.3 10160.2 969.1 205.7 282.1 -75.3 SK-22-1189 10087.5 10176.0 962.9 255.7 288.1 -58.0 SK-22-1190 10088.3 10176.4 962.9 198.5 282.2 -70.0 SK-22-1191 10110.8 10161.3 968.5 181.9 292.0 -88.0 SK-22-1192 10150.9 10044.9 985.4 118.1 125.0 -45.1 SK-22-1193 10151.4 10045.2 985.5 112.6 124.9 -72.2

