MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) (the "Company," the "Trust," "we," "our" and "us"), a self-managed health care real estate investment trust, today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.
John T. Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Trust, commented, "Our focus for 2022 was strong internal growth as investment activity slowed due to rapidly rising interest rates and market uncertainty. Our leasing team completed over 182,000 square feet of leasing activity during the fourth quarter with a weighted average lease term of 5 years. The weighted average leasing spread was 7.0% on 140,000 renewed square feet with 75% tenant retention on our consolidated portfolio in the fourth quarter.
"As markets stabilize, we intend to Invest in better® with a focus on acquisitions and new development opportunities, our commitment to ESG, and the communities we serve. We look forward to sharing more about our 2022 achievements and expectations for 2023 during today's conference call," Mr. Thomas concluded.
Fourth Quarter Financial Results
Total revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $132.6 million, an increase of 14.2% from the fourth quarter 2021. As of December 31, 2022, the portfolio was approximately 95% leased.
Total expenses for the fourth quarter 2022 were $120.3 million, compared to total expenses of $106.6 million for the fourth quarter 2021.
Net income for the fourth quarter 2022 was $11.9 million, compared to net income of $28.3 million for the fourth quarter 2021, a decrease of 57.9%.
Net income attributable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter 2022 was $11.4 million. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter 2022 was $0.05 based on approximately 241.0 million weighted average common shares and operating partnership units (OP Units) outstanding.
Funds From Operations (FFO) totaled $61.5 million for the fourth quarter 2022 and consisted of net income plus depreciation and amortization on our consolidated portfolio of $47.5 million and our unconsolidated joint ventures of $2.3 million offset by $0.2 million of other adjustments, resulting in FFO of $0.26 per share on a fully diluted basis. Normalized FFO, which adjusts for our proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments, was $61.5 million, or $0.26 per share on a fully diluted basis.
Normalized Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) for the fourth quarter 2022, which consists of Normalized FFO adjusted for non-cash share compensation, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of acquired above-market and below-market leases and assumed debt, amortization of lease inducements, amortization of deferred financing costs, recurring capital expenditures, loan reserve adjustments, and our share of adjustments from unconsolidated investments, was $57.9 million.
Our Medical Office Building (MOB) Same-Store portfolio, which includes 255 properties representing 87% of our consolidated leasable square footage, generated year-over-year MOB Same-Store Cash Net Operating Income (Cash NOI) growth of 1.5% for the fourth quarter 2022.
Other Recent Events
Fourth Quarter Investment Activity
During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of a medical condominium unit, summarized below, for a purchase price of approximately $0.4 million and funded $0.5 million of a previously announced term loan and $0.4 million of previously announced construction loan commitments. The Company also paid $0.4 million of additional purchase consideration under two earn-out agreements and invested $0.4 million in funds managed by a real estate technology private equity fund.
Atlanta Medical Condominium Investment - On December 5, 2022, the Company closed on the acquisition of a medical condominium unit located in an Atlanta "Pill Hill" MOB at a price of approximately $0.4 million. With this purchase, the units purchased by the Company represent 29% of the larger building and are 67% occupied. The property is 105,000 square feet and consists of additional condos that the Company intends to evaluate for investment in the future.
Capital Activity
During the fourth quarter 2022, the Company issued 5,000,000 shares pursuant to its at the market (ATM) program at a weighted average price of $15.00 for net proceeds of $74.3 million.
Recent Activity
Since December 31, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of a medical condominium unit located in an Atlanta "Pill Hill" MOB for a purchase price of approximately $1.3 million and a parcel of land adjacent to one of its medical office facilities located in Avondale, Arizona for a purchase price of approximately $0.8 million. The Company also repaid a $15.0 million senior unsecured note bearing fixed interest of 4.03% upon maturity and sold one 30,000 square foot medical office building located in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania for $2.6 million recognizing an immaterial net gain on the sale. The property disposition represents an exit cap rate of 2.3%.
Dividend Paid
On December 22, 2022, our Board of Trustees authorized and declared a cash distribution of $0.23 per common share and OP Unit for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2022. The dividend was paid on January 18, 2023 to common shareholders and OP Unit holders of record as of the close of business on January 4, 2023.
2023 Guidance
The Company anticipates general and administrative expenses to be between $41 million and $43 million and recurring capital expenditures to be between $24 million and $26 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.
ESG Property Certifications Earned
The Company is proud to announce it has earned ten new IREM® CSP designations in 2022 at DOC-owned properties, reinforcing the Company's ongoing commitment to expanding its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. The IREM® CSP is a sustainability certification program that focuses on the role of exceptional real estate management through green building performance. IREM's sustainability certification provides properties with recognition for resource efficiency and environmental initiatives. In total, the Company has earned 38 IREM® CSP designations since 2019.
The Company is also proud to have earned ENERGY STAR® Certification Nation Premier Member status in 2022 by receiving 16 new certifications (along with 10 retroactive 2021 certifications for properties previously ineligible before the U.S. Department of Energy restarted the program for medical real estate). The Certification Nation platform is a project of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, recognizing commercial real estate companies pursuing ENERGY STAR® certifications for their properties. As an ENERGY STAR® partner since 2014, the Company continually incorporates better environmental impact principles into our business thoughtfully and responsibly.
Physicians Realty Trust
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Rental revenues
$
93,496
$
83,706
$
371,727
$
328,144
Expense recoveries
36,122
28,099
143,646
112,054
Rental and related revenues
129,618
111,805
515,373
440,198
Interest income on real estate loans and other
2,947
4,319
11,262
17,501
Total revenues
132,565
116,124
526,635
457,699
Expenses:
Interest expense
19,878
19,382
72,234
60,136
General and administrative
9,809
9,641
40,209
37,757
Operating expenses
43,020
34,339
171,100
137,408
Depreciation and amortization
47,639
43,207
189,641
157,870
Impairment loss
-
-
-
340
Total expenses
120,346
106,569
473,184
393,511
Income before equity in loss of unconsolidated entities and gain on sale of investment properties, net:
12,219
9,555
53,451
64,188
Equity in loss of unconsolidated entities
(338
)
(357
)
(790
)
(1,570
)
Gain on sale of investment properties, net
-
19,054
57,375
24,165
Net income
11,881
28,252
110,036
86,783
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests:
Operating Partnership
(410
)
(806
)
(5,240
)
(2,211
)
Partially owned properties (1)
(46
)
(152
)
(430
)
(607
)
Net income attributable to controlling interest
11,425
27,294
104,366
83,965
Preferred distributions
-
-
-
(13
)
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
11,425
$
27,294
$
104,366
$
83,952
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.05
$
0.12
$
0.46
$
0.39
Diluted
$
0.05
$
0.12
$
0.46
$
0.39
Weighted average common shares:
Basic
229,134,463
220,642,565
226,598,474
216,135,385
Diluted
240,952,269
227,969,369
239,610,285
223,060,556
Dividends and distributions declared per common share
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.92
$
0.92
(1)
Includes amounts attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests.
Physicians Realty Trust
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Investment properties:
Land and improvements
$
241,559
$
235,453
Building and improvements
4,674,011
4,612,561
Tenant improvements
92,906
86,018
Acquired lease intangibles
505,335
498,221
5,513,811
5,432,253
Accumulated depreciation
(996,888
)
(821,036
)
Net real estate property
4,516,923
4,611,217
Real estate held for sale
-
1,964
Right-of-use lease assets, net
231,225
235,483
Real estate loans receivable, net
104,973
117,844
Investments in unconsolidated entities
77,716
69,793
Net real estate investments
4,930,837
5,036,301
Cash and cash equivalents
7,730
9,876
Tenant receivables, net
11,503
4,948
Other assets
146,807
131,584
Total assets
$
5,096,877
$
5,182,709
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Credit facility
$
188,328
$
267,641
Notes payable
1,465,437
1,464,008
Mortgage debt
164,352
180,269
Accounts payable
4,391
6,651
Dividends and distributions payable
60,148
57,246
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
87,720
86,254
Lease liabilities
105,011
104,957
Acquired lease intangibles, net
24,381
21,569
Total liabilities
2,099,768
2,188,595
Redeemable noncontrolling interests - partially owned properties
3,258
7,081
Equity:
Common shares, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 common shares authorized, 233,292,030 and 224,678,116 common shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
2,333
2,247
Additional paid-in capital
3,743,876
3,610,954
Accumulated deficit
(881,672
)
(776,001
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
5,183
(892
)
Total shareholders' equity
2,869,720
2,836,308
Noncontrolling interests:
Operating Partnership
123,015
150,241
Partially owned properties
1,116
484
Total noncontrolling interests
124,131
150,725
Total equity
2,993,851
2,987,033
Total liabilities and equity
$
5,096,877
$
5,182,709
Physicians Realty Trust
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$
11,881
$
28,252
$
110,036
$
86,783
Earnings per share - diluted
$
0.05
$
0.12
$
0.46
$
0.39
Net income
$
11,881
$
28,252
$
110,036
$
86,783
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - partially owned properties
(46
)
(152
)
(430
)
(607
)
Preferred distributions
-
-
-
(13
)
Depreciation and amortization expense
47,544
43,097
189,221
157,437
Depreciation and amortization expense - partially owned properties
(138
)
(70
)
(379
)
(280
)
Gain on sale of investment properties, net
-
(19,054
)
(57,375
)
(24,165
)
Impairment loss
-
-
-
340
Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments
2,258
2,296
9,289
8,860
FFO applicable to common shares
$
61,499
$
54,369
$
250,362
$
228,355
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
4,025
-
4,025
Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments
20
-
(340
)
-
Normalized FFO applicable to common shares
$
61,519
$
58,394
$
250,022
$
232,380
FFO per common share - diluted
$
0.26
$
0.24
$
1.04
$
1.02
Normalized FFO per common share - diluted
$
0.26
$
0.26
$
1.04
$
1.04
Normalized FFO applicable to common shares
$
61,519
$
58,394
$
250,022
$
232,380
Non-cash share compensation expense
3,272
4,192
15,672
15,032
Straight-line rent adjustments
(1,488
)
(1,395
)
(6,847
)
(8,671
)
Amortization of acquired above/below-market leases/assumed debt
1,151
902
4,924
3,459
Amortization of lease inducements
225
235
900
1,157
Amortization of deferred financing costs
575
581
2,314
2,325
TI/LC and recurring capital expenditures
(7,193
)
(7,548
)
(23,853
)
(25,532
)
Loan reserve adjustments
(84
)
(22
)
75
(133
)
Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments
(118
)
(420
)
(1,018
)
(998
)
Normalized FAD applicable to common shares
$
57,859
$
54,919
$
242,189
$
219,019
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
240,952,269
227,969,369
239,610,285
223,060,556
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$
11,881
$
28,252
$
110,036
$
86,783
General and administrative
9,809
9,641
40,209
37,757
Depreciation and amortization expense
47,639
43,207
189,641
157,870
Interest expense
19,878
19,382
72,234
60,136
Gain on sale of investment properties, net
-
(19,054
)
(57,375
)
(24,165
)
Impairment loss
-
-
-
340
Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments
3,636
3,633
13,925
14,358
NOI
$
92,843
$
85,061
$
368,670
$
333,079
NOI
$
92,843
$
85,061
$
368,670
$
333,079
Straight-line rent adjustments
(1,488
)
(1,395
)
(6,847
)
(8,671
)
Amortization of acquired above/below-market leases
1,152
917
4,935
3,521
Amortization of lease inducements
225
235
900
1,157
Loan reserve adjustments
(84
)
(22
)
75
(133
)
Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments
(139
)
(231
)
(485
)
(690
)
Cash NOI
$
92,509
$
84,565
$
367,248
$
328,263
Cash NOI
$
92,509
$
84,565
Assets not held for all periods or held for sale
(12,338
)
(4,217
)
Non-MOB health care properties
(2,778
)
(2,687
)
Interest income on real estate loans
(2,326
)
(3,458
)
Joint venture and other income
(3,568
)
(3,768
)
MOB Same-Store Cash NOI
$
71,499
$
70,435
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
Net income
$
11,881
$
28,252
Depreciation and amortization expense
47,639
43,207
Interest expense
19,878
19,382
Gain on sale of investment properties, net
-
(19,054
)
Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments
3,560
3,619
EBITDAre
$
82,958
$
75,406
Non-cash share compensation expense
3,272
4,192
Pursuit costs
328
264
Non-cash intangible amortization
1,376
1,143
Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments
20
-
Pro forma adjustments for investment activity
(40
)
6,983
Adjusted EBITDAre
$
87,914
$
87,988
This press release includes Funds From Operations (FFO), Normalized FFO, Normalized Funds Available For Distribution (FAD), Net Operating Income (NOI), Cash NOI, MOB Same-Store Cash NOI, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre) and Adjusted EBITDAre, which are non-GAAP financial measures. For purposes of the SEC's Regulation G, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the company, or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable financial measure so calculated and presented. As used in this press release, GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, we have provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
We believe that information regarding FFO is helpful to shareholders and potential investors because it facilitates an understanding of the operating performance of our properties without giving effect to real estate depreciation and amortization, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. We calculate FFO in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP) before noncontrolling interests of holders of OP units, excluding preferred distributions, gains (or losses) on sales of depreciable operating property, impairment write-downs on depreciable assets, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs). Our FFO computation includes our share of required adjustments from our unconsolidated joint ventures and may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the Nareit definition or that interpret the Nareit definition differently than we do. The GAAP measure that we believe to be most directly comparable to FFO, net income, includes depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses on property sales, impairments, and noncontrolling interests. In computing FFO, we eliminate these items because, in our view, they are not indicative of the results from the operations of our properties. To facilitate a clear understanding of our historical operating results, FFO should be examined in conjunction with net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as presented in our financial statements. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered to be an alternative to net income or loss (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity and is not indicative of funds available for our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions to shareholders.
We use Normalized FFO, which excludes from FFO net change in fair value of derivative financial instruments, acceleration of deferred financing costs, net change in fair value of contingent consideration, and other normalizing items. Our Normalized FFO computation includes our share of required adjustments from our unconsolidated joint ventures and our use of the term Normalized FFO may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as they may have different methodologies for computing this amount. Normalized FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), as an indicator of our financial performance or of cash flow from operating activities (computed in accordance with GAAP), or as an indicator of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make distributions. Normalized FFO should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements.
We define Normalized FAD, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes from Normalized FFO non-cash share compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of acquired above-market or below-market leases and assumed debt, amortization of lease inducements, amortization of deferred financing costs, and loan reserve adjustments, including our share of all required adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures. We also adjust for recurring capital expenditures related to building, site, and tenant improvements, leasing commissions, cash payments from seller master leases, and rent abatement payments, including our share of all required adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures. Other REITs or real estate companies may use different methodologies for calculating Normalized FAD, and accordingly, our computation may not be comparable to those reported by other REITs. Although our computation of Normalized FAD may not be comparable to that of other REITs, we believe Normalized FAD provides a meaningful supplemental measure of our performance due to its frequency of use by analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of our performance as a REIT. Normalized FAD should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss attributable to controlling interest (computed in accordance with GAAP) or as an indicator of our financial performance. Normalized FAD should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements.
NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net income or loss, computed in accordance with GAAP, generated from our total portfolio of properties and other investments before general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, net change in the fair value of derivative financial instruments, gain or loss on the sale of investment properties, and impairment losses, including our share of all required adjustments from our unconsolidated joint ventures. We believe that NOI provides an accurate measure of operating performance of our operating assets because NOI excludes certain items that are not associated with management of the properties. Our use of the term NOI may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as they may have different methodologies for computing this amount.
Cash NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes from NOI straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of acquired above and below market leases, and other non-cash and normalizing items, including our share of all required adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures. Other non-cash and normalizing items include items such as the amortization of lease inducements, loan reserve adjustments, payments received from seller master leases and rent abatements, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration. We believe that Cash NOI provides an accurate measure of the operating performance of our operating assets because it excludes certain items that are not associated with management of the properties. Additionally, we believe that Cash NOI is a widely accepted measure of comparative operating performance in the real estate community. Our use of the term Cash NOI may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as such other companies may have different methodologies for computing this amount.
MOB Same-Store Cash NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes from Cash NOI assets not held for the entire preceding five quarters, non-MOB assets, and other normalizing items not specifically related to the same-store property portfolio. Management considers MOB Same-Store Cash NOI a supplemental measure because it allows investors, analysts, and Company management to measure unlevered property-level operating results. Our use of the term MOB Same-Store Cash NOI may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies, as such other companies may have different methodologies for computing this amount.
We calculate EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by Nareit and define EBITDAre as net income or loss computed in accordance with GAAP plus depreciation and amortization, interest expense, gain or loss on the sale of investment properties, and impairment loss, including our share of all required adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures. We define Adjusted EBITDAre, which excludes from EBITDAre non-cash share compensation expense, non-cash changes in fair value, pursuit costs, non-cash intangible amortization, the pro forma impact of investment activity, and other normalizing items. We consider EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre important measures because they provide additional information to allow management, investors, and our current and potential creditors to evaluate and compare our core operating results and our ability to service debt.
