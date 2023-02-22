MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) (the "Company," the "Trust," "we," "our" and "us"), a self-managed health care real estate investment trust, today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

John T. Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Trust, commented, "Our focus for 2022 was strong internal growth as investment activity slowed due to rapidly rising interest rates and market uncertainty. Our leasing team completed over 182,000 square feet of leasing activity during the fourth quarter with a weighted average lease term of 5 years. The weighted average leasing spread was 7.0% on 140,000 renewed square feet with 75% tenant retention on our consolidated portfolio in the fourth quarter.

"As markets stabilize, we intend to Invest in better® with a focus on acquisitions and new development opportunities, our commitment to ESG, and the communities we serve. We look forward to sharing more about our 2022 achievements and expectations for 2023 during today's conference call," Mr. Thomas concluded.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $132.6 million, an increase of 14.2% from the fourth quarter 2021. As of December 31, 2022, the portfolio was approximately 95% leased.

Total expenses for the fourth quarter 2022 were $120.3 million, compared to total expenses of $106.6 million for the fourth quarter 2021.

Net income for the fourth quarter 2022 was $11.9 million, compared to net income of $28.3 million for the fourth quarter 2021, a decrease of 57.9%.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter 2022 was $11.4 million. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter 2022 was $0.05 based on approximately 241.0 million weighted average common shares and operating partnership units (OP Units) outstanding.

Funds From Operations (FFO) totaled $61.5 million for the fourth quarter 2022 and consisted of net income plus depreciation and amortization on our consolidated portfolio of $47.5 million and our unconsolidated joint ventures of $2.3 million offset by $0.2 million of other adjustments, resulting in FFO of $0.26 per share on a fully diluted basis. Normalized FFO, which adjusts for our proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments, was $61.5 million, or $0.26 per share on a fully diluted basis.

Normalized Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) for the fourth quarter 2022, which consists of Normalized FFO adjusted for non-cash share compensation, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of acquired above-market and below-market leases and assumed debt, amortization of lease inducements, amortization of deferred financing costs, recurring capital expenditures, loan reserve adjustments, and our share of adjustments from unconsolidated investments, was $57.9 million.

Our Medical Office Building (MOB) Same-Store portfolio, which includes 255 properties representing 87% of our consolidated leasable square footage, generated year-over-year MOB Same-Store Cash Net Operating Income (Cash NOI) growth of 1.5% for the fourth quarter 2022.

Other Recent Events

Fourth Quarter Investment Activity

During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of a medical condominium unit, summarized below, for a purchase price of approximately $0.4 million and funded $0.5 million of a previously announced term loan and $0.4 million of previously announced construction loan commitments. The Company also paid $0.4 million of additional purchase consideration under two earn-out agreements and invested $0.4 million in funds managed by a real estate technology private equity fund.

Atlanta Medical Condominium Investment - On December 5, 2022, the Company closed on the acquisition of a medical condominium unit located in an Atlanta "Pill Hill" MOB at a price of approximately $0.4 million. With this purchase, the units purchased by the Company represent 29% of the larger building and are 67% occupied. The property is 105,000 square feet and consists of additional condos that the Company intends to evaluate for investment in the future.

Capital Activity

During the fourth quarter 2022, the Company issued 5,000,000 shares pursuant to its at the market (ATM) program at a weighted average price of $15.00 for net proceeds of $74.3 million.

Recent Activity

Since December 31, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of a medical condominium unit located in an Atlanta "Pill Hill" MOB for a purchase price of approximately $1.3 million and a parcel of land adjacent to one of its medical office facilities located in Avondale, Arizona for a purchase price of approximately $0.8 million. The Company also repaid a $15.0 million senior unsecured note bearing fixed interest of 4.03% upon maturity and sold one 30,000 square foot medical office building located in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania for $2.6 million recognizing an immaterial net gain on the sale. The property disposition represents an exit cap rate of 2.3%.

Dividend Paid

On December 22, 2022, our Board of Trustees authorized and declared a cash distribution of $0.23 per common share and OP Unit for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2022. The dividend was paid on January 18, 2023 to common shareholders and OP Unit holders of record as of the close of business on January 4, 2023.

2023 Guidance

The Company anticipates general and administrative expenses to be between $41 million and $43 million and recurring capital expenditures to be between $24 million and $26 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

ESG Property Certifications Earned

The Company is proud to announce it has earned ten new IREM® CSP designations in 2022 at DOC-owned properties, reinforcing the Company's ongoing commitment to expanding its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. The IREM® CSP is a sustainability certification program that focuses on the role of exceptional real estate management through green building performance. IREM's sustainability certification provides properties with recognition for resource efficiency and environmental initiatives. In total, the Company has earned 38 IREM® CSP designations since 2019.

The Company is also proud to have earned ENERGY STAR® Certification Nation Premier Member status in 2022 by receiving 16 new certifications (along with 10 retroactive 2021 certifications for properties previously ineligible before the U.S. Department of Energy restarted the program for medical real estate). The Certification Nation platform is a project of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, recognizing commercial real estate companies pursuing ENERGY STAR® certifications for their properties. As an ENERGY STAR® partner since 2014, the Company continually incorporates better environmental impact principles into our business thoughtfully and responsibly.

Conference Call Information

The Company has scheduled a conference call on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial performance and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0784 from within the U.S. or (201) 689-8560 for international callers. Participants can reference the Physicians Realty Trust Fourth Quarter Earnings Call or passcode: 13735126. The conference call also will be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.docreit.com. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning February 22, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET until March 22, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International); passcode: 13735126. A replay of the webcast also will be accessible on the Investor Relations website for one year following the event. Beginning February 22, 2023, the Company's supplemental information package for the fourth quarter 2022 will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website under the "Supplemental" tab.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the "operating partnership"), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of December 31, 2022, owned approximately 95.9% of OP Units.

Investors are encouraged to visit the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website (www.docreit.com) for additional information, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K, and amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, press releases, supplemental information packages and investor presentations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", "continue", "intend", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the Company's strategic and operational plans, the Company's ability to generate internal and external growth, the future outlook, anticipated cash returns, cap rates or yields on properties, anticipated closing of property acquisitions, ability to execute its business plan, and the impact of the Coronavirus and its variants, including the Delta and Omicron variants and any future variants which may emerge, (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company's business. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"), including, without limitation, the Company's annual and periodic reports and other documents filed with the Commission. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of factors that could impact the Company's results, performance, or transactions, see Part I, Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Physicians Realty Trust Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Rental revenues $ 93,496 $ 83,706 $ 371,727 $ 328,144 Expense recoveries 36,122 28,099 143,646 112,054 Rental and related revenues 129,618 111,805 515,373 440,198 Interest income on real estate loans and other 2,947 4,319 11,262 17,501 Total revenues 132,565 116,124 526,635 457,699 Expenses: Interest expense 19,878 19,382 72,234 60,136 General and administrative 9,809 9,641 40,209 37,757 Operating expenses 43,020 34,339 171,100 137,408 Depreciation and amortization 47,639 43,207 189,641 157,870 Impairment loss - - - 340 Total expenses 120,346 106,569 473,184 393,511 Income before equity in loss of unconsolidated entities and gain on sale of investment properties, net: 12,219 9,555 53,451 64,188 Equity in loss of unconsolidated entities (338 ) (357 ) (790 ) (1,570 ) Gain on sale of investment properties, net - 19,054 57,375 24,165 Net income 11,881 28,252 110,036 86,783 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Operating Partnership (410 ) (806 ) (5,240 ) (2,211 ) Partially owned properties (1) (46 ) (152 ) (430 ) (607 ) Net income attributable to controlling interest 11,425 27,294 104,366 83,965 Preferred distributions - - - (13 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 11,425 $ 27,294 $ 104,366 $ 83,952 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.46 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.46 $ 0.39 Weighted average common shares: Basic 229,134,463 220,642,565 226,598,474 216,135,385 Diluted 240,952,269 227,969,369 239,610,285 223,060,556 Dividends and distributions declared per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.92 $ 0.92

(1) Includes amounts attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests.

Physicians Realty Trust Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Investment properties: Land and improvements $ 241,559 $ 235,453 Building and improvements 4,674,011 4,612,561 Tenant improvements 92,906 86,018 Acquired lease intangibles 505,335 498,221 5,513,811 5,432,253 Accumulated depreciation (996,888 ) (821,036 ) Net real estate property 4,516,923 4,611,217 Real estate held for sale - 1,964 Right-of-use lease assets, net 231,225 235,483 Real estate loans receivable, net 104,973 117,844 Investments in unconsolidated entities 77,716 69,793 Net real estate investments 4,930,837 5,036,301 Cash and cash equivalents 7,730 9,876 Tenant receivables, net 11,503 4,948 Other assets 146,807 131,584 Total assets $ 5,096,877 $ 5,182,709 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Credit facility $ 188,328 $ 267,641 Notes payable 1,465,437 1,464,008 Mortgage debt 164,352 180,269 Accounts payable 4,391 6,651 Dividends and distributions payable 60,148 57,246 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 87,720 86,254 Lease liabilities 105,011 104,957 Acquired lease intangibles, net 24,381 21,569 Total liabilities 2,099,768 2,188,595 Redeemable noncontrolling interests - partially owned properties 3,258 7,081 Equity: Common shares, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 common shares authorized, 233,292,030 and 224,678,116 common shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2,333 2,247 Additional paid-in capital 3,743,876 3,610,954 Accumulated deficit (881,672 ) (776,001 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,183 (892 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,869,720 2,836,308 Noncontrolling interests: Operating Partnership 123,015 150,241 Partially owned properties 1,116 484 Total noncontrolling interests 124,131 150,725 Total equity 2,993,851 2,987,033 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,096,877 $ 5,182,709

Physicians Realty Trust Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 11,881 $ 28,252 $ 110,036 $ 86,783 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.46 $ 0.39 Net income $ 11,881 $ 28,252 $ 110,036 $ 86,783 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - partially owned properties (46 ) (152 ) (430 ) (607 ) Preferred distributions - - - (13 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 47,544 43,097 189,221 157,437 Depreciation and amortization expense - partially owned properties (138 ) (70 ) (379 ) (280 ) Gain on sale of investment properties, net - (19,054 ) (57,375 ) (24,165 ) Impairment loss - - - 340 Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments 2,258 2,296 9,289 8,860 FFO applicable to common shares $ 61,499 $ 54,369 $ 250,362 $ 228,355 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 4,025 - 4,025 Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments 20 - (340 ) - Normalized FFO applicable to common shares $ 61,519 $ 58,394 $ 250,022 $ 232,380 FFO per common share - diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 1.04 $ 1.02 Normalized FFO per common share - diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 1.04 $ 1.04 Normalized FFO applicable to common shares $ 61,519 $ 58,394 $ 250,022 $ 232,380 Non-cash share compensation expense 3,272 4,192 15,672 15,032 Straight-line rent adjustments (1,488 ) (1,395 ) (6,847 ) (8,671 ) Amortization of acquired above/below-market leases/assumed debt 1,151 902 4,924 3,459 Amortization of lease inducements 225 235 900 1,157 Amortization of deferred financing costs 575 581 2,314 2,325 TI/LC and recurring capital expenditures (7,193 ) (7,548 ) (23,853 ) (25,532 ) Loan reserve adjustments (84 ) (22 ) 75 (133 ) Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments (118 ) (420 ) (1,018 ) (998 ) Normalized FAD applicable to common shares $ 57,859 $ 54,919 $ 242,189 $ 219,019 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 240,952,269 227,969,369 239,610,285 223,060,556

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 11,881 $ 28,252 $ 110,036 $ 86,783 General and administrative 9,809 9,641 40,209 37,757 Depreciation and amortization expense 47,639 43,207 189,641 157,870 Interest expense 19,878 19,382 72,234 60,136 Gain on sale of investment properties, net - (19,054 ) (57,375 ) (24,165 ) Impairment loss - - - 340 Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments 3,636 3,633 13,925 14,358 NOI $ 92,843 $ 85,061 $ 368,670 $ 333,079 NOI $ 92,843 $ 85,061 $ 368,670 $ 333,079 Straight-line rent adjustments (1,488 ) (1,395 ) (6,847 ) (8,671 ) Amortization of acquired above/below-market leases 1,152 917 4,935 3,521 Amortization of lease inducements 225 235 900 1,157 Loan reserve adjustments (84 ) (22 ) 75 (133 ) Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments (139 ) (231 ) (485 ) (690 ) Cash NOI $ 92,509 $ 84,565 $ 367,248 $ 328,263 Cash NOI $ 92,509 $ 84,565 Assets not held for all periods or held for sale (12,338 ) (4,217 ) Non-MOB health care properties (2,778 ) (2,687 ) Interest income on real estate loans (2,326 ) (3,458 ) Joint venture and other income (3,568 ) (3,768 ) MOB Same-Store Cash NOI $ 71,499 $ 70,435

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Net income $ 11,881 $ 28,252 Depreciation and amortization expense 47,639 43,207 Interest expense 19,878 19,382 Gain on sale of investment properties, net - (19,054 ) Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments 3,560 3,619 EBITDAre $ 82,958 $ 75,406 Non-cash share compensation expense 3,272 4,192 Pursuit costs 328 264 Non-cash intangible amortization 1,376 1,143 Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments 20 - Pro forma adjustments for investment activity (40 ) 6,983 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 87,914 $ 87,988

This press release includes Funds From Operations (FFO), Normalized FFO, Normalized Funds Available For Distribution (FAD), Net Operating Income (NOI), Cash NOI, MOB Same-Store Cash NOI, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre) and Adjusted EBITDAre, which are non-GAAP financial measures. For purposes of the SEC's Regulation G, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the company, or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable financial measure so calculated and presented. As used in this press release, GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, we have provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

We believe that information regarding FFO is helpful to shareholders and potential investors because it facilitates an understanding of the operating performance of our properties without giving effect to real estate depreciation and amortization, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. We calculate FFO in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP) before noncontrolling interests of holders of OP units, excluding preferred distributions, gains (or losses) on sales of depreciable operating property, impairment write-downs on depreciable assets, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs). Our FFO computation includes our share of required adjustments from our unconsolidated joint ventures and may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the Nareit definition or that interpret the Nareit definition differently than we do. The GAAP measure that we believe to be most directly comparable to FFO, net income, includes depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses on property sales, impairments, and noncontrolling interests. In computing FFO, we eliminate these items because, in our view, they are not indicative of the results from the operations of our properties. To facilitate a clear understanding of our historical operating results, FFO should be examined in conjunction with net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as presented in our financial statements. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered to be an alternative to net income or loss (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity and is not indicative of funds available for our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions to shareholders.

We use Normalized FFO, which excludes from FFO net change in fair value of derivative financial instruments, acceleration of deferred financing costs, net change in fair value of contingent consideration, and other normalizing items. Our Normalized FFO computation includes our share of required adjustments from our unconsolidated joint ventures and our use of the term Normalized FFO may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as they may have different methodologies for computing this amount. Normalized FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), as an indicator of our financial performance or of cash flow from operating activities (computed in accordance with GAAP), or as an indicator of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make distributions. Normalized FFO should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements.

We define Normalized FAD, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes from Normalized FFO non-cash share compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of acquired above-market or below-market leases and assumed debt, amortization of lease inducements, amortization of deferred financing costs, and loan reserve adjustments, including our share of all required adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures. We also adjust for recurring capital expenditures related to building, site, and tenant improvements, leasing commissions, cash payments from seller master leases, and rent abatement payments, including our share of all required adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures. Other REITs or real estate companies may use different methodologies for calculating Normalized FAD, and accordingly, our computation may not be comparable to those reported by other REITs. Although our computation of Normalized FAD may not be comparable to that of other REITs, we believe Normalized FAD provides a meaningful supplemental measure of our performance due to its frequency of use by analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of our performance as a REIT. Normalized FAD should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss attributable to controlling interest (computed in accordance with GAAP) or as an indicator of our financial performance. Normalized FAD should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements.

NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net income or loss, computed in accordance with GAAP, generated from our total portfolio of properties and other investments before general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, net change in the fair value of derivative financial instruments, gain or loss on the sale of investment properties, and impairment losses, including our share of all required adjustments from our unconsolidated joint ventures. We believe that NOI provides an accurate measure of operating performance of our operating assets because NOI excludes certain items that are not associated with management of the properties. Our use of the term NOI may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as they may have different methodologies for computing this amount.

Cash NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes from NOI straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of acquired above and below market leases, and other non-cash and normalizing items, including our share of all required adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures. Other non-cash and normalizing items include items such as the amortization of lease inducements, loan reserve adjustments, payments received from seller master leases and rent abatements, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration. We believe that Cash NOI provides an accurate measure of the operating performance of our operating assets because it excludes certain items that are not associated with management of the properties. Additionally, we believe that Cash NOI is a widely accepted measure of comparative operating performance in the real estate community. Our use of the term Cash NOI may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as such other companies may have different methodologies for computing this amount.

MOB Same-Store Cash NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes from Cash NOI assets not held for the entire preceding five quarters, non-MOB assets, and other normalizing items not specifically related to the same-store property portfolio. Management considers MOB Same-Store Cash NOI a supplemental measure because it allows investors, analysts, and Company management to measure unlevered property-level operating results. Our use of the term MOB Same-Store Cash NOI may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies, as such other companies may have different methodologies for computing this amount.

We calculate EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by Nareit and define EBITDAre as net income or loss computed in accordance with GAAP plus depreciation and amortization, interest expense, gain or loss on the sale of investment properties, and impairment loss, including our share of all required adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures. We define Adjusted EBITDAre, which excludes from EBITDAre non-cash share compensation expense, non-cash changes in fair value, pursuit costs, non-cash intangible amortization, the pro forma impact of investment activity, and other normalizing items. We consider EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre important measures because they provide additional information to allow management, investors, and our current and potential creditors to evaluate and compare our core operating results and our ability to service debt.

