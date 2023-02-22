Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the MineHub platform for digitizing commodity supply chains is now available on SAP® Store. The MineHub platform integrates with SAP Smart Business for SAP Commodity Management. Corporations can then use the MineHub platform to unlock the benefits of paperless trade and gain a new level of efficiency, transparency and security in their sales and procurement operations.

"The MineHub platform streamlines the exchange of real-time and high-quality data across operations teams, helping users to save costs, provide a digital solution for their customers and mitigate against key risks in their supply chains," said Arnoud Star Busmann, CEO at MineHub Technologies. "SAP's footprint in our current and future customer base is vast, and this partnership is a logical and valuable step in our journey to becoming a provider of one of the most valuable platforms for commodity supply chains."

MineHub is a cloud-hosted platform where customers, suppliers and their service providers can securely exchange and collaborate on real-time, shared information like contracts, shipments, specifications, logistics, and ESG data. The data on MineHub is secured by a private blockchain network that secures the privacy, integrity and auditability of data shared amongst users. The MineHub network is global by design and runs on nodes in multiple geographical regions including mainland China, enabling companies to comply with data residence regulations or policies.

The MineHub platform brings the following benefits to participants in commodity supply chains such as miners, smelters, fabricators, steel mills and banks:

Gain real-time visibility into supply chains and verify compliance of shipments with ESG, trade regulations and purchasing policies

Digitalization of trade reduces reliance on paper and helps producers to secure delivery to customers and associated cashflows

Sellers and buyers can automate their Scope 3 emissions accounting

Financiers can better monitor and manage their credit and operational risk through real-time visibility of the transactions and collateral they are financing

All parties benefit from a reduction in fraud and cyber risks.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

MineHub Technologies Inc. is now a partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs - quickly and cost-effectively.

About MineHub Technologies

MineHub is an enterprise-grade platform connecting all parties along the physical commodities supply chain. The MineHub platform replaces existing processes in which thousands of data interactions and scores of documents are shared amongst counterparties by fax, phone and e-mail. By digitizing the complex workflow among participants in a physical commodity transaction, MineHub brings efficiency and security to the mining and metals supply chain. MineHub allows firms to create data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Global enterprises already use MineHub as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Arnoud Star Busmann

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

For further information regarding MineHub, please email info@ minehub.com or visit our website at www. minehub.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or nancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155709