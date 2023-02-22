Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results.



2022 Highlights for Continuing Operations

Glo Fiber data customers grew 113.5% year over year to approximately 24,000.

Glo Fiber passings grew by approximately 72,300, or 96.1%, to approximately 147,000.

Revenue grew 9.0% to $267.4 million.

Net loss in 2022 was $8.4 million, compared with net income of $7.9 million in 2021. The Company discontinued its Beam fixed wireless operations in 2022 and incurred $12.2 million in accelerated depreciation, impairment and restructuring charges.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 15.6% to $76.0 million.

"We executed very well on our Glo Fiber business plan in 2022, more than doubling our customers and expanding our network passings 96%. Key operating metrics including cost to pass, customer satisfaction, and average revenue per user ("ARPU") met or exceeded plan," said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. "As we continue to execute on our Fiber First growth plan, we are ramping up construction and sales to take advantage of the attractive market opportunity."

Shentel's fourth-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel's Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com/ .

Full Year 2022 Results

Broadband

Total Broadband Data Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs") grew 16,208, or 13.8%, in 2022 to 133,930. Glo Fiber Data RGUs grew 12,909, or 113.5%, year-over-year to 24,286 driven by network expansion of approximately 72,300 passings and churn of 1.1%. Incumbent Cable Data RGUs grew 3,299 to 109,644. Penetration for Incumbent Cable and Glo Fiber were 51.7% and 16.5%, respectively, as of December 31, 2022.

Broadband revenue grew $20.9 million, or 9.2%, to $249.0 million. Residential & SMB revenue increased approximately $16.4 million, or 9.3%, during 2022 primarily driven by 13.8% growth in data RGUs. Commercial Fiber revenue increased approximately $3.9 million or 11.2% during 2022 due to increased connections. Rural Local Exchange Carrier (RLEC) & Other revenue increased approximately $0.6 million, or 3.8%, compared with 2021.

Broadband operating expenses increased approximately $29.1 million, or 14.6%, to $228.3 million in 2022, compared with 2021, primarily due to $12.2 million in accelerated depreciation, impairment and restructuring charges due to cessation of Beam operations and services, $6.6 million in higher payroll costs due to additional employees and higher incentive costs, $2.5 million in higher advertising costs to support the expansion of Glo Fiber, $1.6 million in higher maintenance due to higher fuel, supplies, and contractor costs, $2.0 million in higher software related costs and professional fees resulting from operational system upgrades, and $1.7 million increases in bad debt and operating taxes.

Broadband operating income in 2022 was $20.7 million, compared with $28.8 million in 2021.

Broadband Adjusted EBITDA in 2022 grew 7.5% to $90.0 million, compared with $83.7 million in 2021.

Tower

Total macro towers and tenants were 222 and 446, respectively, as of December 31, 2022 as compared with 223 and 485, respectively, as of December 31, 2021.

Revenue increased approximately $1.2 million, or 6.9%, in 2022 to $18.9 million compared with 2021. This increase was primarily driven by a 4.1% increase in average revenue per tenant.

Operating expenses increased approximately $0.7 million, or 8.3%, in 2022 compared with 2021, primarily driven by higher costs of service as a result of higher rent costs and higher depreciation.

Tower operating income in 2022 was $9.5 million, compared with $9.0 million in 2021.

Tower Adjusted EBITDA grew 7.7% to $11.9 million, compared with $11.1 million in 2021.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 grew 11.8% to $70.0 million primarily due to growth of 11.4% in the Broadband segment and 18.0% in the Tower segment.

Loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.8 million, compared with loss from continuing operations of $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $7.2 million, or 51.9%, to $21.0 million due to growth of 28.7% in the Broadband segment, 19.2% growth in the Tower segment and a 16.4% decline in in corporate expenses.

Broadband

Broadband revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 grew $6.7 million, or 11.4%, to $65.5 million compared with $58.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by $4.6 million or 10.1% increase in Residential and SMB revenue as a result of a 13.8% increase in broadband data RGUs and a $1.01 improvement for data ARPU. Commercial fiber grew 22.9% to $10.9 million from higher enterprise and backhaul connections. RLEC revenue grew 1.3% to $4.1 million due primarily to government support revenue.

Broadband operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $61.9 million compared with $57.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to $2.3 million in additional depreciation primarily attributable to Beam assets described above, $0.9 million in higher advertising to support the Glo Fiber expansion and $0.8 million in higher software development and professional fees as Shentel upgrades its information technology resources.

Broadband net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.5 million, compared with $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Broadband Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022 grew 28.7% to $24.6 million, compared with $19.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Tower

Tower revenue increased $0.7 million, or 18.0%, to $4.7 million due to higher average revenue recognized per tenant.

Tower net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.9 million, compared with $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Tower Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022 grew 19.2% to $2.7 million, compared with $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Other Information

Capital expenditures were $189.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with $160.1 million in 2021. The $29.5 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily due to higher spending in the Broadband segment driven by the expansion of Glo Fiber.

The Company declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.08 per share in the fourth quarter 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $44.1 million and the availability under our delayed draw term loans and revolving line of credit was $325.0 million, for total available liquidity of $369.1 million. During 2022, we borrowed a total of $75.0 million under our term loans. We expect to draw the remaining $225.0 million in delay draw term loans by June 30, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. (ET)

Dial in number: (800) 715-9871

A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at http://investor.shentel.com/.

A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shentel provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 8,300 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements about Shentel regarding, among other things, its business strategy, its prospects and its financial position. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "could," or "anticipates" or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of strategy or risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to Shentel's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business that are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Shentel's control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. A discussion of other factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in Shentel's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Those factors may include natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19, changes in general economic conditions including high inflation, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other competitive factors. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Shentel undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.







SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Figures for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are unaudited)

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Service revenue and other $ 70,012 $ 62,604 $ 267,371 $ 245,239 Operating expenses: Cost of services exclusive of depreciation and amortization 26,974 28,480 107,546 102,299 Selling, general and administrative 23,240 21,740 92,392 82,451 Restructuring expense 220 (94 ) 1,251 1,727 Impairment expense 357 5,887 5,241 5,986 Depreciation and amortization 21,891 14,492 68,899 55,206 Total operating expenses 72,682 70,505 275,329 247,669 Operating loss (2,670 ) (7,901 ) (7,958 ) (2,430 ) Other (expense) income: Other (expense) income, net 619 5,589 (1,348 ) 8,665 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (2,051 ) (2,312 ) (9,306 ) 6,235 Income tax expense (benefit) (228 ) 825 (927 ) (1,694 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (1,823 ) (3,137 ) (8,379 ) 7,929 Discontinued operations: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - (4,965 ) - 94,667 Gain on the sale of discontinued operations, net of tax - 9,503 - 896,235 Total income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 4,538 - 990,902 Net (loss) income $ (1,823 ) $ 1,401 $ (8,379 ) $ 998,831 Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted: Basic - (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.16 Basic - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ - $ 0.09 $ - $ 19.81 Basic net (loss) income per share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.17 ) $ 19.97 Diluted - (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.16 Diluted - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ - $ 0.09 $ - $ 19.76 Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.17 ) $ 19.92 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 50,194 50,046 50,155 50,026 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 50,194 50,046 50,155 50,149







SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,061 $ 84,344 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $776 and $352, respectively 20,615 22,005 Income taxes receivable 29,755 30,188 Prepaid expenses and other 11,509 29,830 Current assets held for sale 22,622 - Total current assets 128,562 166,367 Investments 12,971 13,661 Property, plant and equipment, net 687,553 554,162 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 81,515 89,831 Operating lease right-of-use assets 53,859 56,414 Deferred charges and other assets 13,259 10,298 Total assets $ 977,719 $ 890,733 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized loan fees $ 648 $ - Accounts payable 49,173 28,542 Advanced billings and customer deposits 12,425 11,128 Accrued compensation 9,616 9,653 Current operating lease liabilities 2,829 3,318 Accrued liabilities and other 17,906 14,649 Current liabilities held for sale 3,824 - Total current liabilities 96,421 67,290 Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized loan fees 74,306 - Other long-term liabilities: Deferred income taxes 84,600 86,014 Asset retirement obligations 9,932 9,615 Benefit plan obligations 3,758 8,216 Non-current operating lease liabilities 50,477 51,692 Other liabilities 20,218 25,631 Total other long-term liabilities 168,985 181,168 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Shareholders' equity: Common stock, no par value, authorized 96,000; 50,110 and 49,965 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively - - Additional paid in capital 57,453 49,351 Retained earnings 580,554 592,924 Total shareholders' equity 638,007 642,275 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 977,719 $ 890,733







SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) 2022 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (8,379 ) $ 998,831 $ 125,673 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 990,902 124,097 (Loss) income from continuing operations (8,379 ) 7,929 1,576 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 68,175 54,389 47,964 Amortization 724 817 739 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 531 421 333 Bad debt expense 1,972 1,028 1,220 Stock-based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized 8,528 3,408 5,907 Deferred income taxes (1,414 ) 22,263 14,906 Restructuring expense 1,251 1,727 - Impairment expense 5,241 5,986 - Other, net (824 ) 481 (1,311 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (583 ) 163 (7,318 ) Current income taxes 434 (25,149 ) (15,896 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,322 4,779 3,980 Other assets (451 ) (7,005 ) (2,505 ) Accounts payable 19 2,976 (663 ) Lease liabilities (5,471 ) (4,333 ) (3,067 ) Other deferrals and accruals (1,180 ) (6,427 ) 7,494 Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 74,895 63,453 53,359 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - discontinued operations - (314,387 ) 249,508 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 74,895 (250,934 ) 302,867 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (189,609 ) (160,101 ) (120,450 ) Cash disbursed for acquisitions - - (1,890 ) Refund received (cash disbursed) for deposit on FCC spectrum leases 3,996 - (16,118 ) Proceeds from sale of assets and other 1,434 366 370 Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (184,179 ) (159,735 ) (138,088 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations - 1,944,089 (17,500 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (184,179 ) 1,784,354 (155,588 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from term loan borrowings 75,000 - - Payments for debt issuance costs - (841 ) - Dividends paid, net of dividends reinvested (3,991 ) (940,256 ) (16,424 ) Taxes paid for equity award issuances (1,076 ) (1,627 ) (2,217 ) Payments for financing arrangements and other (932 ) (1,193 ) (769 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - continuing operations 69,001 (943,917 ) (19,410 ) Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations - (700,556 ) (34,123 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 69,001 (1,644,473 ) (53,533 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (40,283 ) (111,053 ) 93,746 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 84,344 195,397 101,651 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 44,061 $ 84,344 $ 195,397







Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, impairment, other income (expense), net, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs, and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events, and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of net income (loss) from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company's business growth strategy. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant performance measure used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company's core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company's ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company's operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

Year Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 20,467 $ 9,512 $ (38,358 ) $ (8,379 ) Depreciation and amortization 63,175 2,416 3,308 68,899 Impairment expense 5,241 - - 5,241 Other expense (income), net 240 - 1,108 1,348 Income tax expense (benefit) - - (927 ) (927 ) Stock-based compensation - - 8,528 8,528 Restructuring charges and transaction related fees 849 - 402 1,251 Adjusted EBITDA $ 89,972 $ 11,928 $ (25,939 ) $ 75,961 Adjusted EBITDA margin 36 % 63 % N/A 28 %





Year Ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 28,571 $ 9,016 $ (29,658 ) $ 7,929 Depreciation and amortization 47,937 2,053 5,216 55,206 Impairment expense 5,986 - - 5,986 Other expense (income), net 261 - (8,926 ) (8,665 ) Income tax expense (benefit) - - (1,694 ) (1,694 ) Stock-based compensation - - 3,408 3,408 Restructuring charges and transaction related fees 924 6 2,626 3,556 Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,679 $ 11,075 $ (29,028 ) $ 65,726 Adjusted EBITDA margin 37 % 63 % N/A 27 %





Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 3,546 $ 1,884 $ (7,253 ) $ (1,823 ) Depreciation and amortization 20,451 854 586 21,891 Impairment expense 357 - - 357 Other expense (income), net 63 - (682 ) (619 ) Income tax expense (benefit) - - (228 ) (228 ) Stock-based compensation - - 1,229 1,229 Restructuring charges and transaction related fees 220 - - 220 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,637 $ 2,738 $ (6,348 ) $ 21,027 Adjusted EBITDA margin 38 % 58 % N/A 30 %





Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 897 $ 1,643 $ (5,677 ) $ (3,137 ) Depreciation and amortization 12,289 655 1,548 14,492 Impairment expense 5,887 - - 5,887 Other expense (income), net 70 (1 ) (5,658 ) (5,589 ) Income tax expense (benefit) - - 825 825 Stock-based compensation - - 1,455 1,455 Restructuring charges and transaction related fees - - (87 ) (87 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,143 $ 2,297 $ (7,594 ) $ 13,846 Adjusted EBITDA margin 33 % 58 % N/A 22 %







Segment Results

Year ended December 31, 2022:





(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 193,974 $ - $ - $ 193,974 Commercial Fiber 38,821 - - 38,821 RLEC & Other 16,035 - - 16,035 Tower lease - 18,541 - 18,541 Service revenue and other 248,830 18,541 - 267,371 Intercompany revenue and other 185 378 (563 ) - Total revenue 249,015 18,919 (563 ) 267,371 Operating expenses Cost of services 102,267 5,712 (433 ) 107,546 Selling, general and administrative 56,776 1,279 34,337 92,392 Restructuring expense 849 - 402 1,251 Impairment expense 5,241 - - 5,241 Depreciation and amortization 63,175 2,416 3,308 68,899 Total operating expenses 228,308 9,407 37,614 275,329 Operating income (loss) $ 20,707 $ 9,512 $ (38,177 ) $ (7,958 )



Year ended December 31, 2021:

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 177,530 $ - $ - $ 177,530 Commercial Fiber 30,842 - - 30,842 RLEC & Other 15,249 - - 15,249 Tower lease - 12,393 - 12,393 Service revenue and other 223,621 12,393 - 236,014 Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 4,459 5,311 (545 ) 9,225 Total revenue 228,080 17,704 (545 ) 245,239 Operating expenses Cost of services 97,283 5,438 (422 ) 102,299 Selling, general and administrative 47,840 1,197 33,414 82,451 Restructuring expense 202 - 1,525 1,727 Impairment expense 5,986 - - 5,986 Depreciation and amortization 47,937 2,053 5,216 55,206 Total operating expenses 199,248 8,688 39,733 247,669 Operating income (loss) $ 28,832 $ 9,016 $ (40,278 ) $ (2,430 )



Quarter ended December 31, 2022:





(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 50,462 $ - $ - $ 50,462 Commercial Fiber 10,897 - - 10,897 RLEC & Other 4,083 - - 4,083 Tower lease - 4,570 - 4,570 Service revenue and other 65,442 4,570 - 70,012 Intercompany revenue and other 61 123 (184 ) - Total revenue 65,503 4,693 (184 ) 70,012 Operating expenses Cost of services 25,466 1,658 (150 ) 26,974 Selling, general and administrative 15,400 297 7,543 23,240 Restructuring expense 220 - - 220 Impairment expense 357 - - 357 Depreciation and amortization 20,451 854 586 21,891 Total operating expenses 61,894 2,809 7,979 72,682 Operating income (loss) $ 3,609 $ 1,884 $ (8,163 ) $ (2,670 )



Quarter ended December 31, 2021:





(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 45,828 $ - $ - $ 45,828 Commercial Fiber 8,867 - - 8,867 RLEC & Other 4,041 - - 4,041 Tower lease - 3,868 - 3,868 Service revenue and other 58,736 3,868 - 62,604 Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 50 108 (158 ) - Total revenue 58,786 3,976 (158 ) 62,604 Operating expenses Cost of services 27,233 1,368 (121 ) 28,480 Selling, general and administrative 12,411 311 9,018 21,740 Restructuring expense (1 ) - (93 ) (94 ) Impairment expense 5,887 - - 5,887 Depreciation and amortization 12,289 655 1,548 14,492 Total operating expenses 57,819 2,334 10,352 70,505 Operating income (loss) $ 967 $ 1,642 $ (10,510 ) $ (7,901 )







Supplemental Information

Broadband Operating Statistics

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Broadband homes and businesses passed (1) 359,529 286,309 Incumbent Cable 212,050 211,120 Glo Fiber 147,479 75,189 Residential & SMB RGUs: Broadband Data 133,930 117,722 Incumbent Cable 109,644 106,345 Glo Fiber 24,286 11,377 Video 46,975 49,945 Voice 39,951 34,513 Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC) 220,856 202,180 Residential & SMB Penetration (2) Broadband Data 37.3 % 41.1 % Incumbent Cable 51.7 % 50.4 % Glo Fiber 16.5 % 15.1 % Video 13.1 % 17.4 % Voice 11.7 % 12.8 % Fiber route miles 8,346 7,392 Total fiber miles (3) 656,033 518,467

______________________________________________________

(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed ("passings") if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Passings is an estimate based upon the best available information. Passings will vary among video, broadband data and voice services.

(2) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of passings or available homes, as appropriate.

(3) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.





Broadband - Residential and SMB ARPU Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Residential and SMB Revenue: Broadband Data $ 31,916 $ 27,741 $ 120,803 $ 104,434 Incumbent Cable 26,945 25,427 105,433 97,848 Glo Fiber 4,971 2,314 15,370 6,586 Video 14,558 15,202 60,023 61,856 Voice 3,079 2,932 12,030 11,692 Discounts and adjustments 909 (47 ) 1,118 (452 ) Total Revenue $ 50,462 $ 45,828 $ 193,974 $ 177,530 Average RGUs: Broadband Data 132,123 116,277 125,484 110,631 Incumbent Cable 109,403 105,907 108,053 103,216 Glo Fiber 22,720 10,370 17,431 7,415 Video 47,571 50,400 48,654 51,368 Voice 39,910 34,561 38,217 34,068 ARPU: Broadband Data $ 80.46 $ 79.45 $ 80.14 $ 78.62 Incumbent Cable $ 82.10 $ 80.03 $ 81.31 $ 79.00 Glo Fiber $ 72.93 $ 74.38 $ 73.48 $ 74.02 Video $ 102.01 $ 100.54 $ 102.80 $ 100.35 Voice $ 25.72 $ 28.28 $ 26.23 $ 28.60

(1) Average Revenue Per Data RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue * 1,000) / average data RGUs / 12 months

Tower Operating Statistics

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

Macro tower sites 222 223 Tenants 446 485 Average tenants per tower 1.9 2.1



