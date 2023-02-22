Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1 + 1 = 2! Klarer geht es nicht: Hier dürfte der nächste große Gewinner sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853681 ISIN: JP3119600009 Ticker-Symbol: AJI 
Tradegate
21.02.23
14:22 Uhr
28,400 Euro
-0,200
-0,70 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
AJINOMOTO CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AJINOMOTO CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,20028,60015:37
28,20028,60015:11
PR Newswire
22.02.2023 | 14:06
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Successfully Develops Highly Functional Ancestral RNA Ligase

TOKYO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, is pleased to announce the development of a new enzyme for double strand oligonucleotide formation with high productivity.


In collaboration with researchers from the University of Shizuoka, Aji Bio-Pharma succeeded in developing a highly functional artificial RNA ligase using the ancestral design method. It was found that this artificial RNA ligase has higher thermostability than natural RNA ligase as well as superior ligation activity for RNA fragments containing xenonucleic acid.

When using the natural RNA ligase for RNA fragments (including xenonucleic acid) as reaction substrates to synthesize a marketed siRNA drug substance, the yield was only 20% after 24 hours of reaction. In contrast, when using the highly functional artificial RNA ligase, the reaction yield improved to 80% under the same conditions, confirming that it has properties suitable for enzymatic synthesis of nucleic acid medicines. This approach attains more productive and environmentally safe oligonucleotide synthesis when compared to the conventional method.

"We are excited to provide new research to our partners and support them in their efforts to supply lifesaving therapeutics," said Yusuke Hagiwara, Senior Researcher, Ajinomoto Bioscience & Fine Chemicals Research Laboratories. "This discovery for siRNA is a great example of Aji Bio-Pharma continuing to provide reliable and innovative solutions to our clients."

The RNA fragments used as reaction substrates can be produced by not only conventional solid phase synthesis, but also by Ajinomoto Co.'s AJIPHASE® technology, especially in large quantities and with high purity. This achievement is expected to be applied as one of the technologies that enables the mass production of nucleic acid drugs with high efficiency and high purity. This result was presented in the journal "Applied and Environmental Microbiology" published by the American Society for Microbiology.

About Ajinomoto Co. and Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Based on the corporate message "Eat Well, Live Well.", Ajinomoto Co., Inc. has been scientifically pursuing the possibilities of amino acids to aim for future growth by creating new value through sustainable and innovative solutions for communities and society. For additional information about Ajinomoto Co. (TYO: 2802), please visit www.ajinomoto.com.

As its pharmaceutical arm, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with sites in Belgium, United States, Japan, and India, providing comprehensive development, cGMP manufacturing, and aseptic fill finish services for small through large molecule APIs and intermediates. For more information about Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, please visit www.AjiBio-Pharma.com.

In addition, Ajinomoto Co. and Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services offer a broad range of innovative platform technologies and capabilities for pre-clinical and pilot programs to commercial quantities, including AJIPHASE® oligonucleotide manufacturing technology, CORYNEX® and TALAMAX® protein expression systems, AJICAP® site-specific conjugation and linker technologies for ADCs, and continuous flow manufacturing. For additional information on the platform technologies, please visit https://ajibio-pharma.ajinomoto.com/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751177/Aji_BioPharma_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ajinomoto-bio-pharma-services-successfully-develops-highly-functional-ancestral-rna-ligase-301752161.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.