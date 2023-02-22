EQ Inc. Named as a Top Performing Company in the TSX Venture 50 List

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence driven software, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange as one of the top 10 performing technology stocks in the 2023 TSX Venture 50.

The TSX Venture 50 is the Exchange's flagship program, ranking the top performing companies from over 1,600 companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange across five different sectors.

"Our focus of combining data and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive impactful results for our clients is working" said Geoffrey Rotstein, President, and CEO of EQ Works. "I am very proud of how our team has continued to execute and we are honored to have been selected by the TMX Group as one of the top 10 performing technology companies. The ranking is a strong acknowledgement of the work and commitment of the entire EQ team and sets a solid foundation as we strive to deliver even stronger results in 2023."

About EQ Works

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, thereby enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

