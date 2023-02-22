First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - increase

New shares in MapsPeople A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 24 February 2023. The new shares are issued in a private placement. Name: MapsPeople -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061549052 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: MAPS -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 55,519,158 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,444,488 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 57,963,646 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 4.09 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.02 -------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 224523 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, on tel (+45) 31 79 90 00