Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1 + 1 = 2! Klarer geht es nicht: Hier dürfte der nächste große Gewinner sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRX0 ISIN: DK0061549052 Ticker-Symbol: 70R 
Frankfurt
22.02.23
08:03 Uhr
0,497 Euro
-0,002
-0,40 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAPSPEOPLE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAPSPEOPLE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
22.02.2023 | 14:22
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - increase

New shares in MapsPeople A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 24 February 2023. The new shares are issued in a
private placement. 



Name:              MapsPeople    
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061549052   
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           MAPS       
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 55,519,158 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             2,444,488 shares 
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  57,963,646 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 4.09     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.02     
--------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:     224523      
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton,
Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, on tel (+45) 31 79 90 00
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.