Red Light Holland will release its financial and operational results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, prior to the opening of the financial markets on Monday, February 27, 2023

Red Light Holland looks forward to holding its AGSM on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 11am EST

Brad J Lamb, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will Chair the AGSM

CEO Todd Shapiro, CTIO Sarah Hashkes and CFO David Ascott of Red Light Holland will conduct a live Q&A immediately after the AGSM

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announce that it will release its financial and operational results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, prior to the opening of the financial markets on Monday, February 27, 2023. The Company's third quarter 2023 financial and operational results will be available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.redlight.co/investors.

The Company is also excited to have registered shareholders, as of February 6, 2023, attend the Company's annual general and special meeting on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 11am EST. Please refer to the notice received for access to the meeting. Brad J Lamb, Chairman of the Board of Directors will Chair the AGSM.

Following the AGSM, Red Light Holland will be hosting a live Q&A session, with Chief Executive Officer, Todd Shapiro, Chief Technology Innovation Officer, Sarah Hashkes and Chief Financial Officer, David Ascott.

"The AGSM will take place in person at the offices of the Company located at 1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 801, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 2V9 on March 23rd at 11am and we hope to see you there! For the last few years it's been difficult to meet Shareholders due to Covid-19, however; we are truly looking forward to meeting and shaking hands with as many of our Shareholders as possible - as we are grateful and truly appreciative of your support. We look forward to answering all of your questions and sharing some food and drinks with you. For those who can't make it, we hope to see you online as well," said Todd Shapiro CEO and Director of Red Light Holland

The Company will provide an online link for the AGSM and live Q&A in the coming weeks.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

For additional information on the Company:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: 647-643-TRIP (8747)

Email: todd@redlight.co

Website: www.RedLight.co

