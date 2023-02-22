Optii Solutions is welcoming Carmen Franklin, as Sales Manager EMEA, to support demand and growth in the region.

Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, has announced the appointment of Carmen Franklin as Sales Manager for Europe, Middle East, and Africa. In her role, she will help the company respond to increasing demand for its productivity focused hotel operations solutions, as labor challenges continue for hoteliers in most markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005277/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Franklin joins Optii with over 30 years of experience in sales and account management, across a multitude of industries. She notably supported OYO's UK expansion plans prior to the pandemic, where she worked directly with hoteliers across the UK. Franklin is no stranger to technology sales, having spent considerable time guiding clients in their digital marketing efforts in her positions at various media companies.

In addition to growing the commercial organization in EMEA, Optii is ramping up the operations in the region in response to expected exponential growth there. Optii will create a local customer success team to support new and existing client needs from implementation to ongoing support. This will be critical as the customer base grows quickly.

Katherine Grass, CEO, Optii Solutions, said: "We're excited to welcome Carmen to the Optii family! She brings a world of experience and skills to the table, along with a consultative and solution oriented approach. I believe she will not only be an asset to Optii, but to prospective clients trying to navigate a transformation of their hotel operations and housekeeping operation. Further, we are ramping up our presence in the region across most functions to support the growth the EMEA commercial team will bring."

Carmen Franklin, Sales Manager EMEA, Optii Solutions, said: "I am thrilled to join Optii and the EMEA team. I see exciting times ahead for the hospitality sector post pandemic with a surge in growth, and Optii is critical to manage that growth for hoteliers. I am looking forward to guiding them and their operation on this journey!"

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005277/en/

Contacts:

Rama Samal-McCausland

rsamalmccausland@fireoth.com

+44 7842 797728

+44 7597 569660