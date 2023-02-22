Peer-reviewed article demonstrates effectiveness of company's technology in major disease area with global application for the detection and monitoring of disease

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (CSE: CGN) (FSE: 1UB) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") today announced the publication of its latest peer-reviewed scientific paper on its Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) technology in the journal 'Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders'. The paper provides further significant evidence of Cognetivity's technology's validity and clinical utility for cognitive assessment in patients with neurological diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS).

The study investigated the link between subjects' performance on ICA test, the technology that drives Cognetivity's CognICATM clinical cognitive assessment tool, and brain imaging markers of the disease. The effects of changes in brain volume (in particular deep grey matter) in patients with early relapse-remitting MS (RRMS) were related to brain performance in the form of information processing speed, as measured using CognICA.

The results showed that compared to healthy subjects, people with RRMS had lower accuracy in the ICA test and higher amounts of thalamic atrophy (loss of brain volume). This means that CognICA is capable of detecting lowered brain volume and predicting the extent of disease-related damage without having to use more invasive and expensive techniques.

These results further demonstrate the advantage of the CognICA platform in providing accurate and repeatable measures of cognition in MS, a disease that has nearly 1 million sufferers in the USA alone. Earlier detection at scale allows for more effective treatment and better patient outcomes. CognICA's use of machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence also allows the continuous monitoring and improvement of clinical decision making, leading to more personalised healthcare.

"Brain health is the biggest healthcare challenge of our time. We are extremely excited to see the impact that CognICA can have on the lives of people living with MS and other brain health issues. CognICA, with its unique characteristics of being able to detect the earliest signs and progression of such disorders will play a hugely important role in tackling this public health crisis." Said Dr Sina Habibi, Cognetiviy's CEO.

"By using CognICA," Dr Habibi continued, "we have the potential to bring about a new paradigm in monitoring the progression and treatment of MS in clinical care. We encourage physicians and researchers alike to come forward and partner with us to make the most of this powerful digital tool in the new age of telehealth."

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of cognitive impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain. The ICA is currently available for clinical use in the USA, UK, Europe and the Middle East, with regulatory approval for other regions planned for 2023.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Sina Habibi"

Sina Habibi

Chief Executive Officer and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "assume" "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Please visit: www.cognetivity.com or contact: info@cognetivity.com; for media inquiries please contact pr@cognetivity.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155726