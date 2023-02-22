Telematics Service Providers, Fleet Management Service Companies and Fleet Managers to streamline efficiencies with Renault Group Easy Connect for Fleets cloud platform for fleet management and Wejo integration

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in Smart Mobility for Good cloud and software solutions for connected, electric and autonomous vehicle data, today announced its partnership with Renault Group (OTCMKTS: RNLSY) has expanded to provide Wejo with direct access to vehicle data from Renault Group through Renault Group cloud platform, Easy Connect for Fleet solutions for fleet management. The expanded partnership and integration with Easy Connect for Fleet Solutions represent the next step in Wejo's entrance into the fleet management market anticipated at $38 billion by 2024.

The data Wejo receives from the Renault Group Easy Connect for Fleets platform will come directly from participating fleet vehicles and be processed through Wejo's ADEPT data processing and analytics platform. The data can then be leveraged by telematics service providers (TSPs), fleet owners and fleet management service (FMS) companies interested in utilizing data from embedded vehicle hardware to support fleet services instead of more unreliable aftermarket hardware.

"Our expanded partnership with Renault Group and further integration of fleet solution capabilities underpin Wejo's rapid expansion in Europe," said Benoit Joly, chief commercial officer at Wejo. "Integrating with Renault Group Easy Connect for Fleets platform was a natural next step in our ongoing collaboration. We are committed to working closely with Renault Group to deliver a robust vision regarding the future of mobility. This partnership is a critical catalyst for Wejo's success in the European market."

TSPs and FMS companies with Wejo and Renault Group Easy Connect for Fleets platform will gain the insights needed to inform operations, including geographic locations, fuel insights, odometer and speed readings, and tire pressure. Additionally, Wejo will have access to driver behavior information that includes the necessary data to promote safe driving. By leveraging driver performance, Wejo's customers will be able to identify opportunities for improvement and training, ultimately allowing fleet owners peace of mind, knowing that they are leveraging data for the good of their fleets and drivers while protecting their investments and reducing exposure to liability.

About Wejo

Wejo is a global leader in Smart Mobility cloud and software solutions for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicle data, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The Company enables Smart Mobility for Good products and services by organizing trillions of data points from approximately 20 million vehicles and more than 85 billion journeys globally, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo has offices in Manchester in the UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit www.wejo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram

