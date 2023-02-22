Google Cloud will become a validator on Tezos

The Tezos Foundation, which promotes the Tezos blockchain protocol's adoption and development, announced today that it is working with Google Cloud to accelerate Web3 application development on the Tezos blockchain. The collaboration includes Google Cloud becoming a Tezos network validator (or "baker"), and Tezos helping Google Cloud's corporate customers deploy Tezos nodes to support Web3 innovation on the Tezos blockchain.

The Tezos Foundation will provide new and existing Google Cloud customers access to its corporate baking program. Through the program, Tezos will offer Google Cloud customers that are interested in building Web3 applications, easy deployment of nodes and indexers on the Tezos protocol. Through this collaboration, companies and developers can easily host and deploy RPC nodes for Web3 applications, leveraging both the strength of the Tezos blockchain and the scale and resilience of Google Cloud infrastructure. The Tezos Foundation program has been successful in helping major brands, banks, and institutions enter the Web3 space, thanks to its corporate baking program.

Through the collaboration, select Tezos incubator startups will also be eligible to receive Google Cloud credits and mentorship via the Google for Startups Cloud Program, providing even more resources to the next generation of innovators in Web3.

Mason Edwards, chief commercial officer, Tezos Foundation, said: "To achieve institutional adoption and mass-market opportunities, technology that's reliable, scalable, and secure is essential. We see exciting synergies in working with Google Cloud, and look forward to accelerating development and innovation on the Tezos blockchain together."

"At Google Cloud, we're providing secure and reliable infrastructure for Web3 founders and developers to innovate and scale their applications," James Tromans, Engineering Director, Web3 at Google Cloud, said. "We look forward to bringing the dependability and scalability of Google Cloud to power Web3 applications on Tezos."

The collaboration is also driving forward a mutual goal of creating environmentally sustainable computing environments. Tezos is recognized as a pioneer of proof-of-stake, an energy-efficient alternative to more traditional proof-of-work blockchains. This collaboration reaffirms the Tezos Foundation's commitment to a sustainable blockchain future by collaborating with Google Cloud, the cleanest cloud in the industry.

About TEZOS

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow's innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com.

About TEZOS FOUNDATION

The Tezos Foundation is a Swiss non-profit foundation that supports the development and long-term success of the Tezos protocol, an energy efficient blockchain with the ability to evolve by upgrading itself. For more information, please visit www.tezos.foundation.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

