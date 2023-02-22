Acquisition To Arm Multichannel Brands With MikMak 3.0, The Most Advanced eCommerce Enablement and Analytics Platform Worldwide

MikMak, the leading eCommerce acceleration platform for multichannel brands, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Swaven, a preeminent eCommerce enablement and analytics software company across EMEA, APAC, and LATAM. The union of the two companies paves the path towards MikMak 3.0, the world's most advanced eCommerce enablement and analytics platform.

MikMak is at the forefront of eCommerce acceleration with its "where to buy" product discovery and checkout solution for brand websites and media. Its game-changing patented technology is used to power multi-retail selection and checkout within online video marketing campaigns. The acquisition of Swaven is the company's latest advancement toward providing brands with a complete omnichannel view of their consumers.

MikMak's strong North American retailer marketplace combined with Swaven's international network enables an unmatched value proposition for both local and global brands with 3000+ retailer integrations across over 20 industries and 80 countries. The combined global entity will now service a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of $2.4 trillion with an increased foothold in the EMEA, APAC, and LATAM markets. The acquisition solidifies the company's place in the Commerce-Marketing industry with a Total Addressable Market (TAM) valued at $120 Billion.

Bringing MikMak and Swaven together to create MikMak 3.0 offers the companies' global consumer brand partners self-service solutions for both media campaigns and integrated brand.com solutions. It immediately makes implementation faster and easier than ever. It also provides unmatched data accuracy and scale, with retailer-direct feeds that allow brands to know exactly how their marketing channels across search, social, video, display, influencers, brand.com, and more lead to directly attributable sales.

"To navigate the ever-changing and fragmented eCommerce and media ecosystem while driving profitable growth, brands need to harness all consumer signals from around the globe in one place. MikMak and Swaven have helped us make this possible at Remy Cointreau," said Rich Sileo, Vice President eCommerce at Remy Cointreau.

"Understanding the customer journey, and how it differs by region, retailer and media platform, is invaluable to COTY. With the success we had with MikMak in the US market, we encouraged them to explore their capabilities globally which led to them meeting Swaven. The eCommerce, media and website data that MikMak and Swaven combine worldwide will create boundless possibilities," said Kevin Shapiro, Senior Vice President US Marketing Consumer Beauty at COTY.

Expected early this summer, MikMak 3.0 will enable more advanced analytics, and direct integrations with multiple third-party data visualization, analytics and product information management (PIM) platforms. Additionally, shopper experiences will be enhanced with features such as embedded ad units and integrated coupons, accelerating the path to purchase.

"Today's leading brands want a single platform for eCommerce enablement and analytics across all their media channels and brand websites around the world. They want the most robust inventory and sales data set that touches over 3000 retailers worldwide. They want a platform so easy to use that they never have to get IT involved. They want best-in-class customer support with the option to do everything on their own. They want all of this in the name of driving profitable brand growth," said Rachel Tipograph, Founder and CEO of MikMak. "The acquisition of Swaven better enables us to meet these needs. This acquisition is just the first hint of all of the major innovations planned for MikMak in 2023 as we continue to build upon our commerce marketing tech stack and become a global leader in the industry."

"MikMak is the ideal partner to take our advanced technology platform to the next level. Our combined expertise and innovative solutions make us the most agile global player in our industry. We can, in a single platform, address the challenges brands face in operating and adjusting their digital and retail mix," said Laurent Quatrefages, Co-Founder and CEO of Swaven.

Sébastien Thiberge, Co-Founder and COO of Swaven, added, "Our customers are already benefiting from the combination of our companies with a ready-to-use platform. We are honored to have a partner who shares our ambitions to accelerate growth and revolutionize the industry with disruptive digital technologies."

To learn more about MikMak and what the company is doing to help multichannel brands accelerate eCommerce please visit https://www.mikmak.com/.

About MikMak:

MikMak is the leading global platform for eCommerce acceleration for multichannel brands and provides analytics and eCommerce enablement software to help product manufacturers and CPG companies understand their consumers' online behavior, determine the best use of marketing dollars, and drive sales.

The flagship product, MikMak Insights improves marketing effectiveness, drives market share over competitors, and strengthens a brand's positioning with retailers. The MikMak Commerce product enables brands to create shopping experiences connected to 3000+ online retailers and streamline the path to purchase from any media, ad, or website.

MikMak's investors include Wavecrest Growth Partners, Luminari Capital and VaynerMedia.

About Swaven:

Swaven offers omnichannel "where to buy" technology and a conversion funnel management platform. It allows multi-channel consumer brands to accelerate and measure consumer journeys from any acquisition channel to purchase at online offline retailers.

Swaven's PoP (Point of Purchase) solutions integrate easily and immersively within any branded organic and sponsored content to accelerate sales. Marketers can also create and manage their "shoppable" campaigns with total autonomy on a self-service studio. By tracking and analyzing the entire digital conversion funnel, Swaven allows brands to identify and optimize their most profitable media mix levers.

www.swaven.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005004/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Kaitlyn Webb

Kaitlyn@SamsonPR.com