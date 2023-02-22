Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023
PR Newswire
22.02.2023 | 15:24
128 Leser
RCB Fund Services: Fair Fund to Compensate Certain Investors in Kraft Heinz Co., Common Stock.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RCB Fund Services LLC, the Fund Administrator for the Kraft Heinz Co. ("KHC") Fair Fund (the "KHC Fair Fund"), announces the opening of the claims process for the KHC Fair Fund. The KHC Fair Fund was established by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") enforcement action against KHC to distribute more than $62 million in civil money penalties to investors harmed by KHC's alleged accounting misconduct that resulting in KHC reporting inflated earnings metrics during the period from 2015 through 2018. Pursuant to the Plan of Distribution (the "Plan") approved on December 23, 2022, the KHC Fair Fund will compensate certain investors who purchased KHC common stock between February 26, 2016 and February 21, 2019 and who satisfy the conditions of the Plan. The Plan can be found at: khcfairfund.com or sec.gov.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.