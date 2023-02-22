Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023
1 + 1 = 2! Klarer geht es nicht: Hier dürfte der nächste große Gewinner sein…
22.02.2023 | 15:36
Capital for Colleagues plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

Capital for Colleagues plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, February 22

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Financials

22 February 2023

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:


CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Richard Bailey, Chairman
Alistair Currie, Chief Executive
John Lewis, Finance Director
01985 201 980
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Mark Anwyl		020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues plc

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

