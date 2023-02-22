Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023
WKN: 884113 ISIN: US1011371077 Ticker-Symbol: BSX 
Tradegate
22.02.23
15:30 Uhr
43,550 Euro
+0,115
+0,26 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,71043,78517:05
43,69543,79017:04
22.02.2023 | 16:02
Boston Scientific Named a Fortune World's Most Admired Company for 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / For the eighth consecutive year, Boston Scientific has been recognized on Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies. Companies are selected based on nine attributes encompassing leadership, innovation, quality, social responsibility and workplace culture.

"What makes Boston Scientific so extraordinary is not only our innovative technology, but the passion, commitment and strong values that unite us," said Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, Boston Scientific. "I'm so proud of the work our employees do to help improve the lives of millions of patients and customers in communities across the globe."

Fortune's list of World's Most Admired Companies is developed annually in partnership with Korn Ferry. Candidates include 1,500 of the largest companies around the globe, spanning 27 countries and 52 industries. Winners are chosen based on the results of a corporate reputation survey administered to executives, directors and securities analysts in those industries.

Learn more about what makes Boston Scientific a "Best Place to Work" by exploring our benefits, culture and careers, and by watching the video above.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

View original content here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Boston Scientific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Boston Scientific
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/boston-scientific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Boston Scientific

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740331/Boston-Scientific-Named-a-Fortune-Worlds-Most-Admired-Company-for-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
