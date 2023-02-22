Anzeige
22.02.2023
Listing of AS "Latvenergo" green bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on February 22, 2023 to list AS "Latvenergo" green bonds on
Baltic Bond list as of February 23, 2023. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       AS "Latvenergo"          
Issuer's short name      ELEK                
Securities ISIN code      LV0000802684            
Securities maturity date    22.02.2029             
Nominal value of one security 1 000 EUR             
Number of listed securities  50 000               
Issue amount          50 000 000 EUR           
Fixed annual coupon rate    4,952 %              
Coupon payments        Once per year, on every February 22
Orderbook short name      ELEK0495229A            



AS "Latvenergo" has published Prospectus of April 20, 2022, Prospectus
supplement of September 20, 2022 and Issue Final Terms. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
