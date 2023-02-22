Listing of AS "Latvenergo" green bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on February 22, 2023 to list AS "Latvenergo" green bonds on Baltic Bond list as of February 23, 2023. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "Latvenergo" Issuer's short name ELEK Securities ISIN code LV0000802684 Securities maturity date 22.02.2029 Nominal value of one security 1 000 EUR Number of listed securities 50 000 Issue amount 50 000 000 EUR Fixed annual coupon rate 4,952 % Coupon payments Once per year, on every February 22 Orderbook short name ELEK0495229A AS "Latvenergo" has published Prospectus of April 20, 2022, Prospectus supplement of September 20, 2022 and Issue Final Terms. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.