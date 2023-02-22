SolGold PLC Announces Publication of Prospectus

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Further to the announcement on 7 October 2022, SolGold (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) announces that its prospectus (the "Prospectus") has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and has been published by the Company today. The Prospectus is available for viewing on the Company's website at https://www.solgold.com.au/investors-center .

The Prospectus relates to the admission of 525,954,360 of the Company's shares to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities ("Admission"). This is in connection to the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which SolGold will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (TSXV:CGP; OTC:CTNXF; FWB:GWN1) ("Cornerstone"), other than Cornerstone shares already held by SolGold.

It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the Company's shares on the main market will commence at 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 27 February 2023. The Company is not raising any funds in connection with Admission.

On Admission, the total issued share capital of the Company will comprise 3,002,005,861 ordinary shares of 1p each with voting rights. SolGold does not currently hold any shares in treasury and, therefore, the above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

A copy of the Prospectus is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

ABOUT SOLGOLD

SolGold is a leading resources company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper and gold deposits and continues to strive to deliver objectives efficiently and in the interests of shareholders. SolGold is exploring the length and breadth of the highly prospective and gold-rich section of the Andean Copper Belt which is currently responsible for c. 40% of global mined copper production.

The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. SolGold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact.

SolGold is listed on the London Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (LSE/TSX: SOLG).

See www.solgold.com.au for more information. Follow us on twitter @SolGold plc

