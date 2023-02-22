Nominees Announced for ASSEMBLY Show South Best in Show Awards; Winners to Be Announced at Trade Show in Nashville on April 6th

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / More than 150 exhibitors will display the latest manufacturing products and services at the inaugural ASSEMBLY Show South including fasteners, power tools, adhesives, dispensing equipment, conveyors, robots, software and, of course, automated assembly systems. The editors of ASSEMBLY Magazine have chosen ten innovative assembly line products for the event's "Best in Show" contest. The products will be showcased at the trade show taking place at the Music City Center in Nashville from April 5-6 and attendees will be invited to vote for the best product throughout exhibit hall hours on Wednesday, April 5. The winners will be announced on Thursday, April 6, at 9:30 a.m.

"To draw attention to the breadth and quality of new technologies that will be on display at this first-time event in Nashville we evaluated dozens of products and will showcase ten of them for attendees to judge in our Best in Show contest," said John Sprovieri, Editor in Chief of ASSEMBLY Magazine, sponsor of the event. "Attendees are invited to the Learning Theater on the show floor at 4 pm on Wednesday, April 5, to hear from the 10 nominees who will be presenting their products in an elevator-pitch style. This is a great opportunity for attendees to check out the nominees, learn more about these extraordinary products, and then vote for their favorite."

Winners will be announced on Thursday morning during the Morning Mingle and Breakfast on the tradeshow floor, in the Learning Theater at 9:30 am. Full descriptions and images of each product can be viewed online at www.assemblymag.com/the-assembly-show-south/best-in-show. The nominees are:

Modular Platform for Automation from Automation Nth. Flexbase is a configurable, modular platform for automation. It enables manufacturers to standardize production equipment, simplify engineering and maintenance, and adapt quickly to rapidly changing production requirements. It also provides a lower risk path to transition manual processes to semiautomatic or fully automatic production. Booth #329

from BalTec Corp. The Electric EA30 is the first roller-forming machine with servo-controlled articulation. With three individually programmable servos, the Electric EA30 can execute a variety of profile shapes in a single stroke. The forming capabilities include traditional roller forming, articulating roller forming, 3D articulating roller forming, and crimping. Booth #511

from Epson Robots. The GX4 and GX8 SCARA robots are equipped with Epson's patented Gyroplus technology to provide fast speeds, smooth motion control, and high payload capabilities. The robots are available in multiple arm configurations, with maximum reach of 650 millimeters. They can handle a maximum payload of 8 kilograms. The robots have a slim design for easily integration into clean room and static-safe environments. Booth #535

from Hoosier Feeder Co. The Clip Placement System feeds plastic clips at high rates of speed in automotive assembly applications. The system feeds clips at a rate three times faster than conventional methods. It accommodates standard-size plastic clips used to assemble automotive interior panels and other parts. Booth #744

from Inficon. The Strix sensor and hand probe are ideal for leak testing a wide range of automotive systems and components, including engine assemblies, air-conditioning systems, battery cases, brake lines and fuel systems. The Strix is 30 percent lighter than the company's P60 hand probe, and its tip is 12.5 percent smaller for easier access to hard-to-reach checkpoints. Booth #742

fromIngersoll Rand. Joints that are subjected to vibration, temperature fluctuations and other stresses are often secured by fasteners with features, such as a locking insert or a thread-locking adhesive patch, to prevent loosening. QX Connect cordless assembly tools have a tare compensation algorithm to detect the moment when that locking mechanism engages. Booth #100

from MS Automation. A global supplier of automotive electric components needed a custom machine capable of assembling nearly 5 million connectors annually. Each four-component connector required validation after every assembly step, a detailed final dimensional inspection, and laser marking before final pack-out. The system needed a compact footprint and simple change-out capabilities to accommodate more than 100 connector variations. Booth #341

from MTA Automation Inc. The Continuous Flow Dispenser (CFD) is a highly accurate volumetric dispenser based on progressive cavity technology. This versatile device can dispense low-viscosity, high-viscosity, chemically reactive, and filled materials. Booth #720

fromSCHUNK. SCHUNK has developed the 2D Grasping Kit for handling individual objects randomly arranged on one plane. This fully coordinated package of hardware, software and service can be used for all robots. Booth #517

from Weiss North America Inc. The Flex-Dial Chassis System is a standardized automation platform. The cost of construction, installation and commissioning are minimized, thanks to an innovative plug-and-play design. Before delivery, the system goes through a comprehensive functionality and quality inspection, after which, the system can be set up and put into operation on-site quickly and smoothly. Booth #703

The sold-out trade show floor will feature 150 leading vendors with working machinery and live demonstrations for attendees to interact with, including Gold Sponsor Promess; Silver Sponsors Desoutter Industrial Tools and Bosch Rexroth; and Bronze Sponsors Schmidt Technology, Tutelar Technologies, and Weiss North America. For access to the complete exhibitor list and floor plan, click here.

Registration is now open for The ASSEMBLY Show South taking place Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6, 2023 with pre-conference workshops scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, at the Music City Center, Nashville, TN. Buyers and users of assembly equipment, products and services for manufacturing plants can register to attend the event for free if they register before February 28, 2023.

The ASSEMBLY Show South taking place on April 4-6, 2023 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN and The ASSEMBLY Show taking place on October 24-26, 2023 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL are sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

