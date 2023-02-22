Anzeige
DPS Group - Boston: Arcadis DPS Group Welcomes Chris Oldham as Director of Project Management

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Arcadis DPS Group, a global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation firm serving high-tech process industries, is proud to welcome Chris Oldham as Director of Project Management. Reporting to Senior Vice President of Project Operations Paul DePriest, Chris will be responsible for all operations and projects while managing the DPS Boston office's expanding team of project management professionals. He will ensure Arcadis DPS Group projects are executed according to industry best practices and in compliance with Arcadis DPS Group procedures and guidelines.

DPS Group - Boston, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Press release picture

"Chris brings a broad knowledge of the design and construction process, and a solid understanding of complex mechanical and electrical systems," said Paul. "Like Arcadis DPS Group, he strives to remain at the forefront of both design and construction technology and builds long-term relationships with clients. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Prior to joining Arcadis DPS Group, Chris spent 30 years with JM Coull where he was the COO and Executive Vice President. He played a key role in the management of the company's most challenging projects for clients in the medical, commercial, advanced tech, and life sciences markets, including those with stringent ISO Cleanroom (Classes 4 - 8) and cGMP / cGLP requirements.

Chris received a Healthcare Construction Certificate from the American Society for Healthcare Engineering (ASHE), and he is a Construction Safety Technician Instructor with the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER). He attended Indian Valley Technical Collage and Eastern Nazarene College.

  1. Serving high-tech industries around the world, Arcadis DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

About Arcadis DPS Group

Arcadis DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting, and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. Arcadis DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification and validation; as well as contingent staffing solutions.

Arcadis DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 48 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart are the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people.

On December 2, 2022, DPS Group joined Arcadis, the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. The acquisition comes after five years of successful collaboration between both organizations. DPS (renamed as Arcadis DPS Group) is now part of Arcadis' Places GBA, providing clients with a one-stop, full-service provider across the entire spectrum of built environment facilities. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

Media Contact

Susan Shelby, FSMPS, CPSM
Rhino PR
978.985.4541
dps@rhinopr.com

SOURCE: DPS Group - Boston

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740204/Arcadis-DPS-Group-Welcomes-Chris-Oldham-as-Director-of-Project-Management

