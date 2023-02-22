Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - Concentrated in pure Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide, the HYALURON ACTIV B3 product range brings a new approach to anti-aging: it acts on the cause of aging, for firmer skin and corrected wrinkles. Niacinamide at 6% is an unprecedented concentration in an anti-aging product. Paired with pure hyaluronic acid, it delays the onset of cellular senescence, slows the spread of aging in the skin and stimulates cellular regeneration for lasting results.

HYALURON ACTIV B3 RENEWAL FIRMING CREAM

The Hyaluron Activ B3 Renewal Firming Cream has a non-greasy finish and a natural tone up effect that illuminates the skin. Ideal for massaging in, or as a base for makeup. Using a jar that can be recycled and refilled.

HYALURON ACTIV B3 CONCENTRATED PLUMPING SERUM

With only 8 ingredients, this serum has a texture with no fatty phase and no fragrances, which means it is also suitable for the fragile eye contour area. It can be used alone or in combination with other care products in a routine. Comes with 6% niacinamide and pure and natural hyaluronic acid (low and high molecular weight).

HYALURON ACTIV B3 MULTI-INTENSIVE NIGHT CREAM

To reinforce the skin's nighttime repair process, this rich, cocooning cream uses Haritaki Extract and Retinal, which is 10 times more active than Retinol, to stimulate cell renewal and activate collagen synthesis.

HYALURON ACTIV B3 TRIPLE ACTION EYE CREAM

The formula is enriched with Haritaki Extract and Dextran Sulfate, a microcirculation activator, to decongest and reduce puffiness and dark circles. The silky gel-cream texture provides a fresh effect. This fragrance-free product is suitable for the eye contour area, even sensitive ones, as well as the lip contour area.

Available February 6th in pharmacies across Canada.





Hyaluron Activ B3 Renewal Firming Cream



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9418/155306_picture1.jpg





Hyaluron Activ B3 Renewal Firming Cream Eco-Refill



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9418/155306_picture2.jpg





Hyaluron Activ B3 Concentrated Plumping Serum



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9418/155306_picture3.jpg





Hyaluron Activ B3 Multi-Intensive Night Cream



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9418/155306_picture4.jpg





Hyaluron Activ B3 Triple Action Night Cream



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9418/155306_picture5.jpg

About Eau Thermale Avène Canada:

Thanks to their skin expertise and advanced scientific research, Eau Thermale Avène dermatological care products are recognized and recommended by dermatologists throughout the world. They guarantee all skin types, even the most sensitive, the efficacy and tolerance they require. Their innovative formulas originate in the heart of the living world, in the richness of Avène thermal spring water. Thanks to its unique biological activity, it is the source of powerful active ingredients with clinically proven dermatological properties. Eau Thermale Avène dermatological care products also benefit from the expertise developed by the Avène Hydrotherapy Center, which hosts and soothes around 300 patients every day. This internationally renowned center is entirely dedicated to skin health and practices spa techniques and innovative hydrotherapy in the treatment of skin diseases.

-30-

PRESS CONTACTS:

Shyla Strathman | shyla@langtonpr.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155306