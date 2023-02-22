Cado Security, the cloud investigation and response automation company, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Cado Security to its annual Security 100 list. Recognizing leading IT channel security leaders, the Security 100 list honorees bring channel focus and trailblazing, innovative technology to solution providers.

Today, security remains a top concern for organizations of all sizes in all industries as hybrid-remote work becomes the new normal. Growing concerns around cybersecurity and critical data loss, coupled with the need for protection from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, are expected to fuel further market growth.

Recipients chosen for this year's Security 100 list have been selected explicitly by CRN editors for their outstanding channel-focused security offerings across five categories: Identity Management and Data Protection; Endpoint and Managed Security; Network Security; Web, Email and Application Security; and Security Operations, Risk and Threat Intelligence. This list serves as a comprehensive guide for solution providers, helping them to identify the top security vendors to team with as they build innovative solutions for their customers.

Cado Security's platform provides comprehensive forensics and response capabilities, enabling organizations to quickly and accurately respond to security incidents in the cloud. The company's platform allows for the automation of forensic data capture and processing across cloud, containers, and serverless environments, presenting key incident details in a central console for investigation.

"We are proud to receive this honor, which aligns with our vision to accelerate the transformation of security operations by leveraging the scale, speed, and automation of the cloud," said James Campbell, CEO Co-founder of Cado Security. "Receiving this recognition further confirms that Cado Security is well-positioned to provide a best-in-class cloud security solution that meets the needs of today's modern enterprises. Our inclusion in the Security Operations, Risk and Threat Intelligence category is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the most effective and advanced security solutions. We look forward to continuing to deliver innovative and valuable capabilities to our clients and partners."

Cado Security had a productive 2022, marked by several significant news events demonstrating the company's continued commitment to innovation and growth. In the first half of the year, Cado Security launched Cado varc, a free volatile artifact collector tool designed to enhance the collection and analysis of digital evidence. Additionally, the company extended its support to serverless environments and unveiled cross-cloud support to streamline cloud investigations.

"With all the unexpected changes organizations have faced since the beginning of COVID-19, security still remains the most critical factor in business today. This year's Security 100 list acknowledges industry-leading companies that deliver pioneering security offerings to the IT channel that can withstand a wide range of threats. These companies are laying the groundwork for the most advanced cybersecurity solutions," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.

The company was also a top 10 finalist for the RSA Conference 2022 Innovation Sandbox Contest, a prestigious recognition of the company's cutting-edge technology; announced board appointments, further strengthening its leadership team; and offered its flagship product available in AWS and Azure Marketplace.

CRN will feature the Security 100 list in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100.

About Cado Security

Cado Security is the cloud investigation and response automation company. By leveraging the cloud's scale, speed, and automation, the company's platform delivers forensic-level detail into cloud, container, and serverless environments. Only Cado empowers security teams to investigate and respond at cloud speed. Backed by Blossom Capital and Ten Eleven Ventures, Cado Security has offices in the United States and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit https://www.cadosecurity.com/ or follow us on Twitter @cadosecurity.

