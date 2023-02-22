Decrypt Studios: Camp Decrypt Makes its 2023 Return to Yosemite, CA

The must-attend Web3 event of the year, Camp Decrypt brings the crypto community together for a one-of-a-kind experience featuring four days of curated programming and special events from August 29th through September 1st

JACKSON, WY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Decrypt , the media company demystifying crypto and the decentralized web, and production arm Decrypt Studios , a Web3 studio specializing in metaverse activations, have announced the dates and location of Camp Decrypt 2023, their intimate yearly retreat specially curated for the crypto community. This year's Camp will take place from Tuesday, August 29th through Friday, September 1st at AutoCamp Yosemite, nestled in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Camp Decrypt brings together builders, developers, investors, artists, collectors, writers, executives, and entrepreneurs looking to build camaraderie through a one-of-a-kind shared experience. Now in its third installment, Camp features high-value panel discussions, fireside chats, small group dinners, and meetings in truly unique destinations. Attendees are also invited to participate in wellness treatments, outdoor activities, and dinner and drinks with colleagues and friends made over the week.

"At Camp Decrypt, our guests forge lifelong personal and professional bonds. It truly is an experience unlike any other, and Yosemite will be the perfect setting for this year's event," said Alanna Roazzi-Laforet, co-founder and CEO of Decrypt Studios and publisher of Decrypt Media. "By cultivating an intimate space for deep and uninhibited conversations, attendees can comfortably share their stories and personal experiences in the world of Web3: exciting new developments they're working towards, ideas for the future, and solutions to some of the greatest challenges we're facing in the industry today."

At the latest Camp Decrypt held in Napa Valley in October 2022, speakers included Edward Snowden (watch his extensive conversation with Decrypt Editor in Chief Dan Roberts ); Rebecca Barkin, CEO, Lamina1; Jon-Ross Le Haye, Global Head of Digital Design & Innovation, Christie's; Michael Musante, Co-Founder, Decentralized Pictures Foundation; and John Wu, President, Ava Labs. A speakers list for 2023 will be announced shortly.

