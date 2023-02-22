Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1 + 1 = 2! Klarer geht es nicht: Hier dürfte der nächste große Gewinner sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912029 ISIN: US31428X1063 Ticker-Symbol: FDX 
Tradegate
22.02.23
15:26 Uhr
193,78 Euro
+0,66
+0,34 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
192,84193,3018:29
192,78193,3218:29
ACCESSWIRE
22.02.2023 | 18:02
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FedEx Corporation: FedEx Delivers Critical Aid, Commits More Than $1 Million Amid Earthquake Crisis Impacting Turkey and Syria

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) continues to support those affected by the catastrophic earthquakes that have devastated Southern Turkey and Northern Syria, committing more than $1,000,000 (USD) worth of in-kind shipping so far. Overnight, the company chartered a FedEx MD-11 of dedicated relief from Dubai, UAE, to Istanbul, Turkey. This was the fifth consecutive flight taking place from February 17 to 21 delivering approximately 230 metric tonnes of relief supplies including tents, blankets, baby items, household supplies, and hygiene kits from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

"FedEx is committed to helping the many communities impacted by the earthquakes during this incredibly difficult time," FedEx President and CEO Raj Subramaniam said. "We are inspired by the heroic work of first responders and humanitarian organizations and grateful to use our global network to donate flights, logistics support, and aid to advance recovery, rebuilding, and relief in the region."

To date, FedEx has also been able to help other non-profit organizations and governments respond during this crisis by utilizing its global network and logistics expertise.

- FedEx donated $100k on February 8 to the Red Cross to aid recovery efforts in Turkey and Syrian communities. The donation will provide support and aid, such as distributing essentials like first aid, food, water, and blankets; setting up temporary shelters; and providing psychological support and medical aid.

- On February 8, FedEx delivered critical humanitarian supplies from Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport to Malatya, Turkey on behalf of the Istanbul Governorship and local municipality, including food supplies from Umursan Un Ltd. and clothing donated by local residents.

- During the week of February 13, FedEx provided shipping support for Canadian disaster-relief organization GlobalMedic, including the delivery of AquaResponse3 Water Purification Units to feeding centers in the impacted area of Turkey.

- FedEx worked with U.S.-based World Central Kitchen to ship aid from Madrid, Spain and Capitol Heights, Maryland, U.S. to Adana, Turkey. The flights included a deployable kitchen unit, kitchen supplies, and operations kits.

FedEx continues to provide relief to regions impacted by natural disasters. FedEx relief moved for IFRC, GlobalMedic, and World Central Kitchen was a part of the company's FedEx Cares "Delivering for Good" initiative, in which FedEx lends its global network and unparalleled logistics expertise to organizations with mission-critical needs and helps communities before, during and after crises. Learn more at FedExCares.com.

FedEx Corporation, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740360/FedEx-Delivers-Critical-Aid-Commits-More-Than-1-Million-Amid-Earthquake-Crisis-Impacting-Turkey-and-Syria

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.