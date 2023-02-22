DJ Ørsted successfully issues green bonds

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Ørsted successfully issues green bonds 22-Feb-2023 / 18:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22.2.2023 18:29:24 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE UNITED STATES), OR TO ANY US PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933), OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Today, Ørsted has secured investor commitment for an aggregate amount of nominal EUR 2,000 million through the issuance of green senior bonds to finance its global build-out of renewable energy and its green growth ambition of reaching approx. 50 GW of installed capacity by 2030.

Ørsted has completed the pricing of the new unsecured green senior bonds of nominal EUR 2,000 million in total, comprising a EUR 700 million fixed-rate tranche with maturity in 2026, a EUR 600 million fixed-rate tranche with maturity in 2030, and a EUR 700 million fixed-rate tranche with maturity in 2035. All bonds are issued as green bonds in accordance with Ørsted's green finance framework.

Key details of the new EUR 700 million fixed-rate green bond maturing in 2026:

Nominal amount: EUR 700 million Maturity date: 1 March 2026 Coupon (fixed until maturity): 3.625 % Price: 99.852 % of the nominal amount Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Key details of the new EUR 600 million fixed-rate green bond maturing in 2030:

Nominal amount: EUR 600 million Maturity date: 1 March 2030 Coupon (fixed until maturity): 3.750 % Price: 99.264 % of the nominal amount Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Key details of the new EUR 700 million fixed-rate green bond maturing in 2035:

Nominal amount: EUR 700 million Maturity date: 1 March 2035 Coupon (fixed until maturity): 4.125 % Price: 99.323 % of the nominal amount Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær +45 99 55 77 65 cabkj@orsted.com

Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. Attachments . Ørsted successfully issues green bonds 22 February 2023.pdf News Source: Ritzau

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: Orsted Sequence No.: 225119 EQS News ID: 1566285 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1566285&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 22, 2023 12:29 ET (17:29 GMT)