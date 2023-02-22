Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market Size Worth USD 3.80 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bone growth stimulator market size was valued at USD 2.22 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The bone growth stimulator market revenue growth is driven by the increasing incidence of bone fractures and bone disorders, rising demand for non-invasive and pain-free treatment methods, and growing geriatric population.





Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1373

Drivers:

The increasing incidence of bone fractures and bone disorders, such as osteoporosis and osteoarthritis, is one of the major factors driving the market revenue growth. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, worldwide, one in three women over the age of 50 years and one in five men over the age of 50 years will experience osteoporotic fractures. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population is more prone to bone fractures, which is expected to increase the demand for bone growth stimulators. Additionally, the demand for non-invasive and pain-free treatment methods is driving the adoption of bone growth stimulators, as they provide an effective and non-surgical treatment option for bone fractures and disorders.

Restraints:

The high cost of bone growth stimulators is one of the major restraining factors for the growth of the bone growth stimulator market. The high cost of these devices limits their adoption, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, where healthcare expenses are a major concern. Moreover, the lack of awareness and inadequate reimbursement policies in certain regions is also a significant restraining factor for the market growth.

Growth Projections:

The global bone growth stimulator market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 2.22 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.80 Billion in 2032. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising incidence of bone fractures and disorders, the increasing geriatric population, and the demand for non-invasive and pain-free treatment methods.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1373

Current Trends and Innovations:

The bone growth stimulator market is undergoing significant changes during the forecast period. Currently, there is a trend toward the development of new and advanced bone growth stimulators that can be used in a variety of surgical procedures. These new devices are designed to be more efficient, more precise, and more versatile than traditional devices. Additionally, there is also a trend towards the use of bone growth stimulators in new and innovative procedures such as spinal fusion surgery, which is a type of surgical procedure used to treat spinal fractures and disorders.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are Isto Biologics, JOHNSON and Johnson, MEDTRONIC PLC., Orthofix Medical Inc., STRYKER CORPORATION, Terumo Corporation, ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, IGEA Pharma, Manamed Inc., and THERAGEN ETEX CO., LTD.

These companies are actively involved in strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, to expand their product portfolios and strengthen their market presence. For instance, in September 2022, Bioventus LLC announced the acquisition of Emerge Medical, a company that provides advanced wound care and compression therapy products, to expand its orthobiologics and biosurgery product portfolio.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bone-growth-stimulator-market

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 1.10 Billion CAGR (2022-2030) 5.8 % Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 1.84 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019-2020 Forecast period 2022-2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Orthofix US LLC, Stryker, Medical Device Business Services, Inc., Bioventus, Medtronic, DJO, LLC, Zimmer Biomet, Arthrex, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Ossatec Benelux BV Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1373

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global bone growth stimulator market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and Region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Bone Growth Stimulation Devices



Bone Morphogenetic Proteins



Platelet-rich Plasma

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Spinal Fusion Surgeries



Delayed Union & Non-Union Bone Fractures



Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeries



Other Applications

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals & ASCs



Home Care Settings



Academic & Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Spain





Benelux





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Turkey





Rest of MEA

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Sterilization Container Systems Market, By Product Type (Perforated Sterilization Container System, Others), By Technology, By Material Type (Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Plastic, Others), By Region Forecast to 2032

Precision Planting Market, By Product & Services (Hardware, Software, Others), By Technology (Ground Technology, Aerial Technology), By System Type, By Application (Cereals, Oilseeds & Pulses, Others), By Region Forecast to 2032

Smart Insulin Delivery Patch Market, By Product (Monitoring Patch and Transdermal Transmission Patch), By End-use (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Clinics), By Region Forecast to 2032

Surgical Sutures Market, By Product, By Type, By Application, (Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, and Others), By End-Use and By Region Forecast to 2032

Off the Road Tires Market, By Equipment Type, By Power Output, By Industrial Equipment Type, By Tire Type, By Rim Size, By Application (Construction & Mining Equipment, Agriculture Tractors, and Industrial Equipment), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Infusion Pump Market By Type (Volumetric Pumps, Syringe Pumps, Elastomeric Pumps, Insulin Pumps, Enteral Pumps, and Implantable Pumps), By Application (Diabetes, Oncology, and Pain Management), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Maritime Safety System Market, By System (Ship Security Reporting System, Automatic Identification System, Longer Range Tracking and Identification System, Others), By Application, By End-user, By Region Forecast to 2032

Extended Detection and Response Market, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), By Organization Size, By Vertical, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Decentralized Identity Market, By Identity Type (Biometrics and Non-Biometrics), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Size Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By End-Use (Individual and Enterprises), By Vertical, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Tech Enabled Care Delivery Market, By Models (Virtual-First Care and Hospital-at-Home), By Type, By Specialty Type, By Delivery Mode, By End-Users, and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Emergen Research Media Citations: https://www.emergenresearch.com/media-citations

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-bone-growth-stimulator-market

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Trending Titles LiDAR Market | Metaverse Market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-bone-growth-stimulator-market-size-worth-usd-3-80-billion-in-2032--emergen-research-301753184.html