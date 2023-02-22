Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - Wasatch Nomads, which rents out camper vans that have been outfitted for life on the road, now offer customized up-fitting for clients looking for camper vans that can meet their specific needs.





As retirees, vacationers, and the growing popularity of remote work fuels the demand for travel, it has given rise to the popularity of camper vans and the vanlife movement.

Wasatch Nomads now offers custom builds for people who want to travel and take their home with them.

"At heart, Wasatch Nomads is a community for travelers, adventure seekers, and those who reside on the road," says JC Rogers, Co-founder.

About Wasatch Nomads

As remote work and retirement has opened opportunities for multiple generations, Wasatch Nomads sees opportunities in expanding forms of travel that supports people's needs in a customizable way. From COVID-19, the national park service saw a rise of 25% of visitors while RV sales are expected to decrease 21% in the upcoming forecasted years. All the while, the sprinter van saw an increase of 22% in sales despite overall brand sales falling 9%. As more Americans travel domestically, Wasatch Nomads is witnessing a shift to customizable vans that are affordable to several populations of customers ranging from weekend warriors, remote workers, to retired explorers.

Wasatch Nomads is passionate about building community through Up-fitting vehicles for people that thrive in the outdoors. Whether through customizing a van or renting out one of their own, Wasatch Nomads thinks it is important to enable people the ability to experience the planet for themselves.

Wasatch Nomads is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

