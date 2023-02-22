Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Richard Buzbuzian as President, CEO and Director.

"InsuJet, our needle-free injection device has tremendous sales opportunity globally and is approved for sale in 42 countries with active sales distribution agreements in 11. I look to complement our existing business with an expanded plan to monetize InsuJet sales with an ecommerce model, primarily B2C," commented Mr. Richard Buzbuzian, NuGen's President and CEO. "A particular region of initial interest for us is Europe where InsuJet is already approved for sale and a large TAM (total addressable market) is present, estimated to be upwards of 13B Euro for the diabetic market. Demand in this region could easily be met through an ecommerce model employing online purchasing with 3rd party shipping and fulfillment. A new method of deliver of care for diabetic patients using a historically proven ecommerce business model known for high volumes and high margins. I look forward to reporting more granularity on the roll out of this plan in the coming weeks ahead."

The Company wishes to thank Derek Lindsay who has resigned as interim CEO and as a director effective today. Mr. Lindsay has agreed to assist the Company in its transition period as a consultant until April 14th, 2023.

Bio: Richard Buzbuzian

Richard Buzbuzian is a capital markets executive with over 25 years of experience in Canada and Europe. Previously, Mr. Buzbuzian was President of Drone Delivery Canada (TSXV: FLT), which he cofounded, took public, and raised over Cdn$120M in equity financings achieving market capitalization in excess of $550M. Mr. Buzbuzian sits on the boards of several public, private, and non-profit organizations including Give-A-Mile and the Richard and Jacob Buzbuzian Family Foundation. He holds a degree from the University of Toronto.

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen is an emerging specialty medical device company developing the next generation of needle-free technologies and other innovative medical delivery products. The Company's products, which include the InsuJet and PetJet needle-free injection systems, are designed to improve the lives of millions of people. NuGen continues to receive approval in numerous countries, including Canada. NuGen's products are designed for use in several important areas including, but not limited to, diabetes, veterinary medicine, and vaccines.

