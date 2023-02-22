Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Collie as a director of the Company and Non-Executive Chair of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company, effective February 21, 2023.

Don Collie is a partner at DLA Piper (Canada) LLP practicing in the areas of Securities Law, Corporate Finance, Mergers & Acquisitions and related corporate and commercial transactions. He is currently recognized by Best Lawyers in Canada in the areas of Securities Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law and Mining Law, and by the Canadian Legal Lexpert Dictionary in the area of Mining.

In over 30 years of practice, he has worked on a wide variety of corporate and commercial transactions, including public financings (including IPOs), private placements, takeover bids and defences, plans of arrangement, proxy contests, related-party transactions and cross-border acquisitions and financings.

Don also has significant expertise and experience in mining law. His experience includes mining option and joint venture agreements, confidentiality agreements, royalty agreements, acquisitions and dispositions of mineral properties, ownership disputes, permitting matters, mineral title opinions and investigations, and advising on compliance with disclosure requirements for mineral projects.

Additionally, the Company announces that Judy Baker has resigned from the Company's Board.

Robert Metcalfe, the Company's Chair of the Board stated, "Blue Star wishes to thank Judy for her valuable contributions as a Board member over the last several years. On behalf of the Board, management and the Company's shareholders, I wish Judy all the best in the future."

