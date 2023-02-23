An important component of the global effort to protect the climate is clean energy generation and storage. Efficient electricity use requires high-performance storage systems that allow energy to be used regardless of the time of day. The chemical industry has been working for decades on processes that enable more efficient exploitation of our resources. For the chemical giant BASF from Ludwigsburg, Germany is not an easy terrain for innovative research and development due to its high-cost structure. We provide an update from Ludwigshafen.

