EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate
Dexus (ASX: DXS)
ASX release
23 February 2023
Appendix 3y Elana Rubin
Dexus provides Appendix 3Y- Change of Director's Interest Notice for Elana Rubin.
The full announcement is available at www.dexus.com/investor-centre/listed-funds/dexus-dxs/results-and-reporting/asx-announcements
Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited
About Dexus
Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real asset groups, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $62.3 billion (pro forma post completion of the Collimate Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We directly own $17.8 billion of office and industrial assets and investments. We manage a further $44.3 billion of investments in our funds management business (pro forma post completion of the Collimate Capital acquisition) which provides third party capital with exposure to quality sector specific and diversified real asset products. The funds within this business have a strong track record of delivering outperformance and benefit from Dexus's capabilities. The group's $15.8 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. We consider sustainability (ESG) to be an integral part of our business with the objectives of Leading Cities, Future Enabled Customers, Strong Communities, Thriving People and an Enriched Environment supporting our overarching goal of Sustained Value. Dexus is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is supported by more than 31,000 investors from 23 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com
Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)
