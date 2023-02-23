Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all assay results from the 2022 winter drilling program at the historical Standard Mine Project have been received.

Luisa Moreno, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: "We are delighted that the initial exploration drilling program at the Standard Mine Project resulted in the highest graphite mineralized intersections that the Company has reported to date, exceeding in significance even the very positive results from its LAB Project immediately adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine. The results are highly encouraging as Graphano looks to establish mineral resources in this region of historical graphite production and great infrastructure. Our focus is to bring to market the much-needed low carbon footprint graphite for the North America electric vehicle supply chain, in the shortest possible timeline."

Graphano owns a 100% interest in four graphite properties, including the Standard Mine Project and all within trucking distance from the Lac-Aux-Bouleaux ("LAB") mine region, to allow for the Company's resource consolidation strategy to feed a centralized processing plant at LAB. The historical resource at LAB, the recently announced Zone 3 discovery at LAB (see news release dated February 8, 2023) and now the exciting results from the Standard Mine Project re-enforce the economic potential of this consolidation strategy.

The winter drill program at the Standard Mine has intersected very significant graphite mineralization over more than a 500-metre length. The mineralized zones range in thickness from 3 to 20.5 metres with an average thickness of 9.3 metres. The mineralization has been tested from surface (see Table 2: Surface Trenching Results) to a maximum vertical depth of approximately 60 metres and remains open in all directions for continued expansion.

Key Highlights (See Full Results in Table 1)

Drill Hole ST23-10 intersected 5.11% graphitic carbon (Cg) over 20.5 meters (m) starting at 39.0 m drilled depth, including 6.7% Cg over 9.0 m at 41 m;

Drill Hole ST23-11 intersected 7.44% Cg over 13.0 m at 31 m;

Drill Hole ST23-13 intersected 8.99% Cg over 11.3 m at 4.2 m, and 7.65% Cg over 13 m at 56 m;

Drill Hole ST23-05 intersected 5.79% Cg over 14.0 m at 4.6 m; and

Drill Hole ST23-07 intersected 5.5% Cg over 8.5 m at 17 metres.

(Note: All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.)

Select samples from the 14 holes drilled at the Standard Mine Project were submitted for assay analysis and the results are reported below. A total of 1033 metres were drilled. Most of the drilled holes were shallow to test the immediate near surface depth and thickness of the graphite mineralization that was exposed during the trenching and channelling program conducted earlier during the 2022 fall program. Highlights of the exposed surface mineralization include 6.21% Cg over 26 metres and 10.32% Cg over 9.5 metres in trenches 18 and 21 respectively. See Table 2 for surface trenching results for reference.

One method of evaluating and visually demonstrating the exploration significance of a drill program and thus the indicated economic potential is to calculate a drill hole's mineralized zone thickness multiplied by the zone's grade. The last column of the table on Figure 1 shows the thickness times metres values for Standard Mine drill holes. The values greater than 20 (yellow highlight) are significant and those above 50 (red highlight) are very significant.





Figure 1 - Map with the location of the drill holes at the Standard Project



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8293/155837_cee1ede7147ca850_002full.jpg

All drill core samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario, for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories' Code 4F-C Graphitic, analyzing C-Graphite (infrared) where the sample is subjected to a multistage furnace treatment to remove all forms of carbon with the exception of graphitic carbon; and C-Total (infrared). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory. The core samples also include field duplicates and blanks for quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) purposes.

Table 1 - Drill Hole Results

Standard Mine Graphite Project Exploration Drill Results Hole No. Azimuth Dip Easting Northing From (m) To (m) Thickness (m) A1 % Cg T x %Cg ST22-01 305 -45 483175 5154223 10.50 11.00 0.50 7.23 4 ST22-02 305 -42 483203 5154180 12.30 12.70 0.40 6.02 2









22.50 27.65 5.15 7.69 40







including 23.50 26.70 3.20 11.61 37 ST22-03 330 -50 483124 5154186 No Significant Mineralization intersected underground workings

ST23-04 305 -45 483214 5154510 14.00 18.00 4.00 6.66 27









23.00 25.00 2.00 4.25 9 ST23-05 305 -45 483254 5154546 4.60 19.00 14.40 5.79 83







including 7.50 11.00 3.50 6.44 23







and 14.00 19.00 5.00 8.11 41









30.00 39.00 9.00 4.27 38 ST23-06 305 -45 483284 5154513 20.00 23.00 3.00 2.06 6









31.00 33.00 2.00 5.57 11









53.00 55.00 2.00 7.42 15 ST23-07 305 -45 483274 5154587 17.00 25.50 8.50 5.55 47







including 17.00 23.60 6.60 6.61 44







and 20.00 23.60 3.60 8.45 30









30.00 36.00 6.00 3.60 22 ST23-08 305 -45 483315 5154601 20.00 23.00 3.00 3.84 12









53.00 57.00 4.00 6.44 26 ST23-09 305 -45 483208 5154460 26.00 34.00 8.00 3.62 29







including 27.00 31.00 4.00 4.52 18









39.00 47.00 8.00 5.37 43







including 44.00 47.00 3.00 8.49 25









54.00 57.00 3.00 4.21 13 ST23-10 305 -45 483259 5154259 39.00 59.50 20.50 5.11 105







including 41.00 50.00 9.00 6.70 60







and 55.00 57.60 2.60 7.20 19 ST23-11 125 -45 483223 5154285 20.00 23.50 3.50 5.17 18









31.00 44.00 13.00 7.44 97 ST23-12 125 -45 483229 5154328 5.00 7.30 2.30 6.26 14









12.00 13.00 1.00 7.96 8 ST23-13 305 -45 483206 5154390 4.20 15.50 11.30 8.99 102







including 7.00 13.60 6.60 13.52 89









56.00 69.00 13.00 7.65 99







including 61.00 69.00 8.00 9.95 80









65.00 69.00 4.00 12.61 50 ST23-14 305 -45 483243 5154213 37.50 38.00 0.50 11.40 6









70.50 75.50 5.00 3.39 17 ST23-15 305 -45 483225 5154175 18.00 21.00 3.00 2.62 8









29.50 30.50 1.00 14.40 14









56.00 58.00 2.00 6.42 13 ST23-16 305 -45 483216 5154330 84.00 89.50 5.50 4.25 23







including 88.00 89.50 1.50 8.85 13 Notes: A1 Thickness are core length. True width will be defined with additional drilling



Hole ST22-01, ST22-02 and ST22-03 were completed earlier in 2022.



UTM Nad 83, Zone 18



Table 2 - Surface Trenching Results

Standard Mine Graphite Project 2022 Fall Trenching Program Results Zone Trench # Easting Northing From (m) To (m) Length (m) % Cg Summary NW Airborne Trend

















TR 22-18 483207 5154552 0 26.0 26 6.21 6.21% Cg over 26 meters 1

TR 22-19 483182 5154543 0.5 10.5 10 11.76 11.76% Cg over 10 meters 1

TR 22-20 483150 5154405 0 10.0 10 5.06 5.06% Cg over 10 meters 1





including 7 10.0 3 10.07 10.07% Cg over 3 meters 1 SE Airborne Trend

















TR 22-21 483245 5154278 0 9.5 9.5 10.32 10.32% Cg over 9.5 meters 2 Notes: UTM Nad 83, Zone 18

All channel samples were taken perpendicular to the strike of the mineralization 1 Mineralization in trenches TR 22-18, TR 22-19 and TR 22-20 is shallowly dipping to the southeast at ~30 deg. Thus the estimated true thickness is ~ 50% of the channel sample length (Ex. 26 m channel length = ~ 13 m true thickness.) 2 Mineralization in trench TR 22-21 is moderately dipping to the southeast at ~40 deg. Thus the estimated true thickness is ~ 64% of the channel sample length (Ex. 9.5 m channel length = ~ 6 m true thickness.)

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Roger Dahn, B.Sc., P.Geo., a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has provided the technical information in this press release, and by Mr. Martin Ethier, Géo (#1520), who is a Member of the Order of Geologists of Québec and also a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

