Emmvee Group is building a 1.5 GW cell production line with 1.75 GW of integrated PV module capacity in India. The new facility will expand its overall module capacity to 3 GW.From pv magazine India India's Emmvee Group, which currently has 1.25 GW of module production capacity, has started building a new 1.5 GW solar cell line and 1.75 GW module manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, India. "The facility will be the most advanced and fully automated production line with a built-up area of 500,000 square feet," said the company. The new production plans will expand Emmvee's module capacity to ...

