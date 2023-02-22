Anzeige
WKN: A2PPPV ISIN: US69121K1043 Ticker-Symbol: 1D6 
Tradegate
23.02.23
09:33 Uhr
13,152 Euro
+0,866
+7,05 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,68413,16410:20
12,68413,16410:20
PR Newswire
22.02.2023 | 22:15
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation: Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports Full Year Results and Fourth Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.41 and NAV Per Share of $14.99

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the "Company") today announced financial results for its full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR FULL YEAR AND QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

  • Fourth quarter NII of $0.41 per share exceeded the fourth quarter dividend of $0.33 per share by approximately 25%
  • In addition, the Board declared a fourth quarter supplemental dividend of $0.04 per share
  • Total dividends for the fourth quarter were $0.37 per share, which represents an approximately 10% annualized yield based on current NAV per share
  • Delivered NII ROE 1 of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, up from 9.3% the prior year
  • Net asset value per share increased to $14.99 compared to $14.85 as of September 30, 2022

"In 2022 we achieved record net investment income, its highest level since our IPO, to finish an outstanding year characterized by continued earnings momentum from rising interest rates," commented Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer of Owl Rock Capital Corporation. "Credit performance remains strong and the portfolio is well positioned for strong performance, even in a more challenging environment."

Dividend Declarations
The Company's Board of Directors has declared a first quarter 2023 dividend of $0.33 per share for stockholders of record as of March 31, 2023, payable on or before April 14, 2023 and a fourth quarter 2022 supplemental dividend of $0.04 per share for stockholders of record as of March 3, 2023, payable on or before March 17, 2023 .

Stock Repurchases
On November 1, 2022, the Board approved the 2022 Repurchase Program under which the Company may repurchase up to $150 million of the Company's common stock. In addition, last quarter certain affiliates and employees of Blue Owl participated in an investment vehicle to purchase up to $25 million of ORCC common stock. As of February 17, 2023, a total of $52 million of ORCC common stock was purchased, of which $35 million was bought by ORCC, at an average price of $12.05 per share.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTING ACTIVITY

Full Year

For the full year ended December 31, 2022, new investment commitments totaled $1,772.4 million across 52 new portfolio companies and 23 existing portfolio companies.

This compares to $6,824.8 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021 across 67 new portfolio companies and 34 existing portfolio companies.

For the full year ended December 31, 2022, the principal amount of new investments funded was $1,177.1 million . For this period, the Company had $1,208.0 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

For the full year ended December 31, 2021, the principal amount of new investments funded was $5,842.4 million . For this period, the Company had $4,258.8 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

Fourth Quarter

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, new investment commitments totaled $211.2 million across 6 new portfolio companies and 2 existing portfolio companies.

This compares to $427.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 across 13 new portfolio companies and 7 existing portfolio companies, and $1,589.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 across 22 new portfolio companies and 9 existing portfolio companies.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the principal amount of new investments funded was $184.1 million . For this period, the Company had $115.7 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the principal amount of new investments funded was $303.8 million . For this period, the Company had $229.3 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the principal amount of new investments funded was $1,459.8 million . For this period, the Company had $909.6 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

As of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, the Company had investments in 184 and 180 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $13.0 billion and $12.8 billion, respectively. As of December 31, 2022, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $70.7 million based on fair value.

As of December 31, 2022, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 71.4% first lien senior secured debt investments, 14.3% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.9% unsecured debt investments, 2.2% investment funds and vehicles, 2.7% preferred equity investments, and 7.5% common equity investments.

As of September 30, 2022, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 72.2% first lien senior secured debt investments, 14.4% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.8% unsecured debt investments, 2.4% investment funds and vehicles, 2.6% preferred equity investments, and 6.6% common equity investments.

As of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, approximately 85.7% and 86.6% of the portfolio was invested in secured debt, respectively. As of December 31, 2022, 98.3% of our debt investments based on fair value in our portfolio were at floating rates.

As of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 11.5% and 10.2%, respectively, and the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 11.5% and 10.2%, respectively.

As of December 31, 2022, 3 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $153.6 million were on non-accrual status, representing 1.3% of the total fair value of the debt portfolio.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE FULL YEAR AND QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Investment Income
Investment income increased to $1.2 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2022 from $1.0 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in our portfolio's weighted average yield, partially offset by a decrease in our debt portfolio at par. Included in investment income is dividend income which increased from period to period. Also included in investment income are other fees such as prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees from unscheduled paydowns. Period over period, income generated from these fees decreased due to a decrease in unscheduled paydown activity year over year. While these fees are non-recurring in nature, we expect repayments to increase when the interest rate environment stabilizes. Other income decreased period over period due to a decrease in incremental fee income, which are fees that are generally available to us as a result of closing investments and normally paid at the time of closing. We expect that investment income will vary based on a variety of factors including the pace of our originations and repayments.

Investment income increased to $350.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from $281.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Expenses
Total expenses increased to $639.5 million for the full year ended December 31, 2022 from $527.3 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in interest expense, gross management fees and incentive fees. The increase in interest expense was driven by an increase in average daily borrowings coupled with an increase in the average interest rate, including non-recurring interest expenses. As a percentage of total assets, professional fees, directors' fees and other general and administrative expenses remained relatively consistent period over period.

Total expenses increased to $188.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from $143.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of December 31, 2022, we had $445.1 million in cash and restricted cash, $7.4 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, and $1.4 billion of undrawn capacity on our credit facilities. The Company's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 4.7% and 3.9% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively. Ending net debt to equity was 1.19x and 1.18x as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

Conference Call Information:
The conference call will be broadcast live on February 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the Events section of ORCC's website at www.OwlRockCapitalCorporation.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

  • Domestic: (877) 737-7048
  • International: +1 (201) 689-8523

All callers will need to reference "Owl Rock Capital Corporation" once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected.

Replay Information:
An archived replay will be available for 14 days via a webcast link located on the Events section of ORCC's website, and via the dial-in numbers listed below:

  • Domestic: (877) 660-6853
  • International: +1 (201) 612-7415
  • Conference ID: 13735293

________________

(1) NII ROE is calculated as annualized Q4'22 net investment income divided by Q4'22 net asset value.

ABOUT OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of December 31, 2022, ORCC had investments in 184 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $13.0 billion . ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and part of Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl. Owl Rock, together with its subsidiaries, is a New York based direct lending platform. Owl Rock, together with its subsidiaries, is a New York based direct lending platform with approximately $68.6 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2022.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about ORCC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond ORCC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in ORCC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which ORCC makes them. ORCC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Investor Contact:
 Dana Sclafani
212-419-3000
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Prosek Partners
Josh Clarkson
[email protected]

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



For the three months ended

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021

Investments at Fair Value

$ 13,010,345

$ 12,835,918


$ 12,741,640

Total Assets

$ 13,584,853

$ 13,413,191


$ 13,298,170

Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 14.99

$ 14.85


$ 15.08






Investment Income

$ 350,506

$ 314,053


$ 281,624

Net Investment Income

$ 162,464

$ 146,774


$ 137,854

Net Income

$ 191,888

$ 265,427


$ 174,006






Net Investment Income Per Share

$ 0.41

$ 0.37


$ 0.35

Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (and Losses)
Per Share

$ 0.07

$ 0.30


$ 0.09

Net Income Per Share

$ 0.49

$ 0.67


$ 0.44

Distributions Declared from Net Investment
Income Per Share

$ 0.33

$ 0.31


$ 0.31

Supplemental Distributions Declared from Net
Investment Income Per Share

$ 0.04

$ 0.03


$ -

Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and
Income Producing Securities at Fair Value

11.5 %

10.2 %


7.9 %

Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and
Income Producing Securities at Amortized Cost

11.5 %

10.2 %


7.9 %

Percentage of Debt Investment Commitments at
Floating Rates

98.3 %

98.3 %


98.9 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)




December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021

Assets





Investments at fair value





Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of
$12,133,062 and $12,073,126, respectively)


$ 12,010,369


$ 12,124,860

Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $6,224
and $-, respectively)


6,175


-

Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $906,846,
and $575,427, respectively)


993,801


616,780

Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $13,046,132 and
$12,648,553, respectively)


13,010,345


12,741,640

Cash (restricted cash of $96,420 and $21,481, respectively)


444,278


431,442

Foreign cash (cost of $809 and $16,096, respectively)


809


15,703

Interest receivable


108,085


81,716

Receivable from a controlled affiliate


17,709


3,953

Prepaid expenses and other assets


3,627


23,716

Total Assets


$ 13,584,853


$ 13,298,170

Liabilities





Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $95,647 and
$110,239, respectively)


$ 7,281,744


$ 7,079,326

Distribution payable


129,517


122,068

Management fee payable


47,583


46,770

Incentive fee payable


34,462


29,242

Payables to affiliates


6,351


5,802

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


202,793


77,085

Total Liabilities


7,702,450


7,360,293

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)





Net Assets





Common shares $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized;
392,476,687 and 393,766,855 shares issued and outstanding,
respectively


3,925


3,938

Additional paid-in-capital


5,970,674


5,990,360

Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings


(92,196)


(56,421)

Total Net Assets


5,882,403


5,937,877

Total Liabilities and Net Assets


$ 13,584,853


$ 13,298,170

Net Asset Value Per Share


$ 14.99


15.08

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)



For the Years Ended December 31,


2022


2021


2020

Investment Income






Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:






Interest income

$ 931,870


$ 887,753


$ 732,309

Payment-in-kind interest income(1)

113,256


53,185


36,408

Dividend income

52,422


28,052


10,409

Other income

18,514


25,845


14,736

Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

1,116,062


994,835


793,862

Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:






Interest income

8,206


5,531


327

Dividend income

77,047


20,394


9,063

Other Income

689


643


35

Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments

85,942


26,568


9,425

Total Investment Income

1,202,004


1,021,403


803,287

Expenses






Interest expense

307,539


219,132


152,939

Management fees

188,755


178,472


144,448

Performance based incentive fees

118,091


103,968


93,892

Professional fees

14,709


15,071


14,654

Directors' fees

1,092


1,021


849

Other general and administrative

9,290


9,593


7,936

Total Operating Expenses

639,476


527,257


414,718

Management and incentive fees waived

-


-


(130,906)

Total Operating Expenses

639,476


527,257


283,812

Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes

562,528


494,146


519,475

Income tax expense (benefit)

5,810


4,009


2,019

Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes

$ 556,718


$ 490,137


$ 517,456

Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)






Net change in unrealized gain (loss):






Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ (133,980)


$ 148,300


$ (75,039)

Non-controlled, affiliated investments

(49)


-


-

Controlled, affiliated investments

45,602


44,081


(1,913)

Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies

(2,118)


(3,953)


4,634

Income tax (provision) benefit

(3,964)


(8,604)


(3,686)

Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)

(94,509)


179,824


(76,004)

Net realized gain (loss):






Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

5,171


(46,332)


(51,376)

Foreign currency transactions

(1,025)


1,253


(2,336)

Total Net Realized Gain (Loss)

4,146


(45,079)


(53,712)

Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)

(90,363)


134,745


(129,716)

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 466,355


$ 624,882


$ 387,740

Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted

$ 1.18


$ 1.59


$ 1.00

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted

394,006,852


392,297,907


388,645,561

________________

(1)

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, interest income and payment-in-kind interest income were reported in aggregate as interest income.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY




For the Years Ended December 31,

($ in thousands)


2022


2021


2020

New investment commitments







Gross originations


1,997,087


$ 7,456,901


$ 3,667,048

Less: Sell downs


(224,665)


(632,072)


(222,276)

Total new investment commitments


$ 1,772,422


$ 6,824,829


$ 3,444,772

Principal amount of investments funded:







First-lien senior secured debt investments


$ 788,717


$ 4,369,794


$ 2,132,417

Second-lien senior secured debt investments


6,883


846,299


518,480

Unsecured debt investments


90,451


132,288


55,873

Preferred equity investments(4)


90,110


238,367


22,163

Common equity investments(4)


131,777


113,780


97,617

Investment funds and vehicles


69,125


141,876


18,950

Total principal amount of investments funded


$ 1,177,063


$ 5,842,404


$ 2,845,500

Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:







First-lien senior secured debt investments


$ (1,116,583)


$ (3,343,381)


$ (1,060,352)

Second-lien senior secured debt investments


(29,800)


(910,582)


(90,686)

Unsecured debt investments


(31,427)


-


-

Preferred equity investments(4)


(22,843)


-


-

Common equity investments(4)


(7,350)


(4,827)


(867)

Investment funds and vehicles


-


-


-

Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid


$ (1,208,003)


$ (4,258,790)


$ (1,151,905)

Number of new investment commitments in new
portfolio companies(1)


52


67


30

Average new investment commitment amount


$ 22,757


$ 82,831


$ 84,891

Weighted average term for new debt investment
commitments (in years)


5.6


6.3


5.9

Percentage of new debt investment commitments at
floating rates


95.1 %


98.1 %


96.3 %

Percentage of new debt investment commitments at
fixed rates


4.9 %


1.9 %


3.7 %

Weighted average interest rate of new debt
investment commitments(2)(3)


10.4 %


7.3 %


7.8 %

Weighted average spread over applicable base rate
of new floating rate debt investment commitments


6.9 %


6.4 %


6.9 %

________________

(1)

Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company.

(2)

For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month LIBOR, which was 0.21% and 0.24%, respectively.

(3)

For the year ended December 31, 2022, assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was 4.59%.

(4)

As of December 31, 2020, preferred equity investments and common equity investments were reported in aggregate as equity investments.

SOURCE Owl Rock Capital Corporation

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.