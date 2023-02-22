Callon Petroleum Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

FY22 net cash provided by operating activities and net income set Company records
Increased full year operating margin by nearly 40%
4Q22 and FY22 capital expenditures and production in-line with guidance
HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results. In addition, Callon today issued a separate release on its 2023 outlook.
2022 Highlights
- Set Company records for full-year net cash provided by operating activities of $1.5 billion and adjusted free cash flow of $622.7 million
- Set Company record for full-year net income of $19.54 per diluted share (all per share amounts are stated on a diluted basis)
- Improved full-year operating margin by 38% year-over-year to $58.04 per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe)
- Grew annual production by nearly 10% to 104.3 MBoe/d, in line with guidance
- Invested $841.5 million in operational capital expenditures, or less than 60% of net cash provided by operating activities
- Year-end total proved reserves of 479.5 MMBoe (57% oil) with a standardized measure of future discounted cash flows of total proved reserves of $9.0 billion ; PV-10 of total proved reserves of $10.5 billion
- Increased proved developed reserves by 7% to 293.2 MMBoe (58% oil), representing 61% of total reserve volumes
- Paid down $461.9 million in debt and reduced leverage ratio, as defined by our credit facility, by over 40% over the last 12 months
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Generated $372.6 million of net cash provided by operating activities and adjusted free cash flow of $165.4 million
- Net income of $272.5 million, or $4.41 per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA of $412.2 million, and adjusted income of $207.7 million or $3.36 per diluted share
- Fourth quarter 2022 production averaged 106.3 MBoe/d (62% oil)
- Reduced lease operating expense (LOE) to $7.58 per Boe
- Reduced debt by an additional $133.0 million
"Callon's fourth quarter and full year performance drove new company records in profitability and cash flow," said Joe Gatto, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our results demonstrate what our strong operational team plus a quality, oil-weighted asset base can do, profitably growing production while improving margins and investing less than 60% of our cash flow. We believe our business model is sustainable with a deep inventory of high-return oil projects that adhere to our "Life of Field" co-development model. Our cash flow will continue to be allocated to disciplined reinvestment, further debt reduction and eventual returns of capital as we pursue shareholder value creation from multiple sources."
Financial Results
Callon reported fourth quarter 2022 net income of $272.5 million, or $4.41 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA of $412.2 million . The Company's adjusted income was $207.7 million, or $3.36 per diluted share.
The Company generated $372.6 million of net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter, a 2% year-over-year increase. Net cash provided by operating activities in 2022 was up 54% year-over-year to $1.5 billion .
Total operational capital expenditures for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 were $191.7 million and $841.5 million, respectively. Callon is committed to not outspending cash flow and had a capital reinvestment rate of less than 60% of net cash provided by operating activities in 2022.
For full-year 2022, debt was reduced by $461.9 million . The year-end balance on the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") was $503.0 million and cash balances were $3.4 million . In mid-October, Callon and its lenders entered into an amendment to the Credit Facility which extended the maturity to October 19, 2027 . The Credit Facility has a borrowing base of $2.0 billion with an elected commitment of $1.5 billion .
Operational Results
Fourth quarter production averaged 106.3 MBoe/d (62% oil and 82% liquids), in line with guidance. Results reflect the negative impact of adverse winter weather, which is estimated at approximately 0.6 MBoe/d.
Average realized commodity prices during the quarter were $84.33 per Bbl for oil (102% of NYMEX WTI), $25.79 per Bbl for natural gas liquids, and $4.06 per MMBtu for natural gas (66% of NYMEX HH). Total average realized price for the period was $62.00 per Boe on an unhedged basis.
LOE, which includes workover expense, for the quarter was $74.1 million or $7.58 per Boe, compared to $7.71 per Boe in the prior quarter of 2022. The sequential decrease in LOE was primarily related to lower operating costs for fuel, power, chemicals and repairs and maintenance.
Year-End Proved Reserves
DeGolyer and MacNaughton prepared the estimates of Callon's proved reserves as of December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2022, Callon's estimated net proved reserves were 479.5 MMBoe and included 275.6 MMBbls of oil, 592.8 Bcf of natural gas, and 105.1 MMBbls of NGLs with a standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows of $9.0 billion using average realized prices for sales of oil, natural gas, and NGLs on the first calendar day of each month during the year of $95.02 /Bbl for oil, $5.75 /Mcf for natural gas, and $36.40 /Bbl for NGLs. PV-10 using the same realized pricing was $10.5 billion for total proved reserves and $7.1 billion for proved developed reserves.
Oil comprised approximately 57% of the estimated total proved reserves. The Company added 68.0 MMBoe of new reserves in extensions and discoveries through development efforts in 2022, with a total of 114 gross (103.0 net) wells drilled and 106 gross (94.5 net) wells completed.
Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Updates
The Company is committed to GHG emission reductions and has made significant progress in its 2022 environmental performance. Highlights include:
- On pace to achieve 2024 goal of reducing GHG intensity by 50%
- Exceeded our 2022 target for replacement of pneumatic devices
- Set a safety record, achieving the Company's lowest recorded incident rate
About Callon Petroleum
Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas .
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This news release refers to non-GAAP financial measures such as "adjusted free cash flow," "adjusted EBITDA," "adjusted income," "adjusted income per diluted share," and "PV-10." These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our filings with the SEC and posted on our website.
- Adjusted free cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that is defined by the Company as adjusted EBITDA less operational capital expenditures (accrual), capitalized cash interest, capitalized cash G&A (which excludes capitalized expense related to share-based awards), and cash interest expense, net. We believe adjusted free cash flow provides useful information to investors because it is a comparable metric against other companies in the industry and is a widely accepted financial indicator of an oil and natural gas company's ability to generate cash for the use of internally funding their capital development program and to service or incur debt. Adjusted free cash flow is not a measure of a company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, or as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to net income (loss).
- Callon calculates adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion and amortization, (gains) losses on derivative instruments excluding net settled derivative instruments, impairment of evaluated oil and gas properties, non-cash share-based compensation expense, merger, integration and transaction expense, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, and certain other expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flow provided by operating activities or other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it provides additional information with respect to our performance or ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Because adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and may vary among companies, the adjusted EBITDA presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
- Adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share are supplemental non-GAAP measures that Callon believes are useful to investors because they provide readers with a meaningful measure of our profitability before recording certain items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably determined. These measures exclude the net of tax effects of these items and non-cash valuation adjustments, which are detailed in the reconciliation provided. Adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, neither should be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss), or other income data prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes that adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share provide additional information with respect to our performance. Because adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and may vary among companies, the adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
- Callon believes that the presentation of PV-10 provides greater comparability when evaluating oil and gas companies due to the many factors unique to each individual company that impact the amount and timing of future income taxes. In addition, we believe that PV-10 is widely used by investors and analysts as a basis for comparing the relative size and value of our proved reserves to other oil and gas companies. PV-10 should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows or any other measure of a company's financial or operating performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Neither PV-10 nor the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows purport to represent the fair value of our proved oil and gas reserves.
Adjusted Income and Adjusted EBITDA. The following tables reconcile the Company's adjusted income and adjusted EBITDA to net income:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands except per share data)
Net income
$272,467
$549,603
$285,351
$1,209,816
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts
25,855
(134,850)
10,145
330,953
Loss on commodity derivative settlements, net
(44,380)
(105,006)
(149,938)
(467,420)
Non-cash expense related to share-based awards
1,452
99
939
2,507
Merger, integration, transaction and other
(485)
2,861
12,343
3,414
Loss on extinguishment of debt
3,241
-
43,460
45,658
Tax effect on adjustments above (a)
3,007
49,748
17,441
17,827
Change in valuation allowance
(53,438)
(112,640)
(60,585)
(244,745)
Adjusted income
$207,719
$249,815
$159,156
$898,010
Net income per diluted share
$4.41
$8.88
$4.78
$19.54
Adjusted income per diluted share
$3.36
$4.04
$2.66
$14.51
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
61,610
61,703
59,143
61,620
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (GAAP)
61,844
61,870
59,737
61,904
(a)
Calculated using the federal statutory rate of 21%.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
Net income
$272,467
$549,603
$285,351
$1,209,816
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts
25,855
(134,850)
10,145
330,953
Loss on commodity derivative settlements, net
(44,380)
(105,006)
(149,938)
(467,420)
Non-cash expense related to share-based awards
1,452
99
939
2,507
Merger, integration, transaction and other
(485)
2,861
12,343
3,414
Income tax (benefit) expense
4,785
3,515
(837)
11,793
Interest expense, net
17,950
19,468
25,226
79,667
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
131,296
122,833
112,551
466,517
Loss on extinguishment of debt
3,241
-
43,460
45,658
Adjusted EBITDA
$412,181
$458,523
$339,240
$1,682,905
Adjusted Free Cash Flow. The following table reconciles the Company's adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$372,647
$475,275
$372,325
$281,270
$366,310
Changes in working capital and other
6,786
(75,748)
25,096
123,805
(67,390)
Changes in accrued hedge settlements
15,816
40,590
1,839
(31,951)
6,781
Cash interest expense, net
16,932
18,406
19,206
19,842
22,268
Merger, integration and transaction
-
-
-
769
11,271
Adjusted EBITDA
$412,181
$458,523
$418,466
$393,735
$339,240
Less: Operational capital expenditures (accrual)
191,673
254,662
237,812
157,378
159,786
Less: Capitalized interest
27,187
25,964
24,416
23,506
22,591
Less: Interest expense, net of capitalized amounts
16,932
18,406
19,206
19,842
22,268
Less: Capitalized cash G&A
11,035
11,053
11,432
9,703
11,035
Adjusted free cash flow
$165,354
$148,438
$125,600
$183,306
$123,560
PV-10. PV-10 as of December 31, 2022 is reconciled below to the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows:
As of December 31, 2022
(In millions)
Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows
$9,004.1
Add: present value of future income taxes discounted at 10% per annum
$1,530.7
Total proved reserves - PV-10
$10,534.8
Total proved developed reserves - PV-10
$7,122.9
Total proved undeveloped reserves - PV-10
$3,411.9
Callon Petroleum Company
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par and share amounts)
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$3,395
$9,882
Accounts receivable, net
237,128
232,436
Fair value of derivatives
21,332
22,381
Other current assets
35,783
30,745
Total current assets
297,638
295,444
Oil and natural gas properties, full cost accounting method:
Evaluated properties, net
4,023,603
3,352,821
Unevaluated properties
1,711,306
1,812,827
Total oil and natural gas properties, net
5,734,909
5,165,648
Other property and equipment, net
26,152
28,128
Deferred financing costs
18,822
18,125
Other assets, net
68,560
40,158
Total assets
$6,146,081
$5,547,503
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$536,233
$569,991
Fair value of derivatives
16,197
185,977
Other current liabilities
150,384
116,523
Total current liabilities
702,814
872,491
Long-term debt
2,241,295
2,694,115
Asset retirement obligations
53,892
54,458
Fair value of derivatives
13,415
11,409
Other long-term liabilities
49,243
49,262
Total liabilities
3,060,659
3,681,735
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 130,000,000 and 78,750,000 shares authorized;
61,621,518 and 61,370,684 shares outstanding, respectively
616
614
Capital in excess of par value
4,022,194
4,012,358
Accumulated deficit
(937,388)
(2,147,204)
Total stockholders' equity
3,085,422
1,865,768
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$6,146,081
$5,547,503
Callon Petroleum Company
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating Revenues:
Oil
$513,734
$506,445
$2,262,647
$1,516,225
Natural gas
42,774
56,674
232,681
141,493
Natural gas liquids
49,776
69,782
260,472
193,861
Sales of purchased oil and gas
97,965
59,287
475,164
193,451
Total operating revenues
704,249
692,188
3,230,964
2,045,030
Operating Expenses:
Lease operating
74,097
73,522
290,486
203,141
Production and ad valorem taxes
34,079
33,693
159,920
100,160
Gathering, transportation and processing
25,285
22,083
96,902
80,970
Cost of purchased oil and gas
100,338
61,530
478,445
201,088
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
131,296
112,551
466,517
356,556
General and administrative
15,341
13,116
57,393
50,483
Merger, integration and transaction
-
11,271
769
14,289
Total operating expenses
380,436
327,766
1,550,432
1,006,687
Income From Operations
323,813
364,422
1,680,532
1,038,343
Other (Income) Expenses:
Interest expense, net of capitalized amounts
17,950
25,226
79,667
102,012
Loss on derivative contracts
25,855
10,145
330,953
522,300
Loss on extinguishment of debt
3,241
43,460
45,658
41,040
Other (income) expense
(485)
1,077
2,645
7,660
Total other (income) expense
46,561
79,908
458,923
673,012
Income Before Income Taxes
277,252
284,514
1,221,609
365,331
Income tax benefit (expense)
(4,785)
837
(11,793)
(180)
Net Income
$272,467
$285,351
$1,209,816
$365,151
Net Income Per Common Share:
Basic
$4.42
$4.82
$19.63
$7.51
Diluted
$4.41
$4.78
$19.54
$7.26
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
61,610
59,143
61,620
48,612
Diluted
61,844
59,737
61,904
50,311
Callon Petroleum Company
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
For the Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$272,467
$285,351
$1,209,816
$365,151
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
131,296
112,551
466,517
356,556
Amortization of non-cash debt related items, net
1,017
2,958
5,280
10,124
Deferred income tax expense
2,653
-
4,279
-
Loss on derivative contracts
25,855
10,145
330,953
522,300
Cash paid for commodity derivative settlements, net
(60,196)
(156,719)
(493,714)
(395,097)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
3,241
43,460
45,658
41,040
Non-cash expense related to share-based awards
1,452
939
2,507
12,923
Other, net
(1,568)
31
7,136
11,037
Changes in current assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
48,943
(3,175)
(3,480)
(86,402)
Other current assets
(3,163)
(1,698)
(15,392)
(10,399)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(49,350)
72,467
(58,043)
146,910
Net cash provided by operating activities
372,647
366,310
1,501,517
974,143
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(238,760)
(150,935)
(992,985)
(578,487)
Acquisition of oil and gas properties
(10,139)
(426,496)
(28,253)
(493,732)
Proceeds from sales of assets
17,780
152,686
27,093
188,101
Cash paid for settlement of contingent consideration arrangement
-
-
(19,171)
-
Other, net
792
3,512
14,289
7,718
Net cash used in investing activities
(230,327)
(421,233)
(999,027)
(876,400)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings on credit facility
751,000
904,000
3,286,000
2,140,500
Payments on credit facility
(884,000)
(842,000)
(3,568,000)
(2,340,500)
Issuance of senior notes
-
-
600,000
650,000
Redemption of senior notes
-
-
(467,287)
(542,755)
Redemption of 9.0% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2025
-
-
(339,507)
-
Payment of deferred financing costs
(10,275)
(504)
(21,898)
(12,672)
Other, net
-
(390)
1,715
(2,670)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(143,275)
61,106
(508,977)
(108,097)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(955)
6,183
(6,487)
(10,354)
Balance, beginning of period
4,350
3,699
9,882
20,236
Balance, end of period
$3,395
$9,882
$3,395
$9,882
