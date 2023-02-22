SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 and provided its financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2023.

2022 Financial Highlights

In comparing the year ended December 31, 2022 to the same period of 2021:

Worldwide installed base increased 29 percent to approximately 420,000 customers.

Worldwide GAAP sales increased 14 percent to $801.2 million; worldwide non-GAAP sales increased 15 percent to $804.8 million. GAAP sales in the United States increased 12 percent; non-GAAP sales increased 13 percent. Renewal pump shipments in the U.S. increased approximately 60 percent. Sales outside the U.S. increased 19 percent.

$616.9 million in cash, cash equivalents & short-term investments as of December 31, 2022.

Recent Strategic Highlights

Expanded worldwide insulin pump market with approximately half of new U.S. customers adopting t:slim X2 from using multiple daily injection.

Exited 2022 with record growth rate in renewal pump shipments of 75 percent in the fourth quarter.

Achieved the milestone of having approximately 500,000 patient years of data in our t:connect platform for users of the t:slim X2 in the United States.

Acquired AMF Medical SA, developer of the ergonomic, rechargeable Sigi Patch Pump that features use of pre-filled insulin cartridges.

Received Great Place to Work Certification, a prestigious award based entirely on results from in-depth employee surveys around their experience working at the Company.

"In 2022, we continued to expand the worldwide insulin pump market, bringing the benefits of our t:slim X2 technology to more people living with diabetes," said John Sheridan, president and chief executive officer. "In the year ahead, we are focused on driving growth by promoting our best-in-class Control-IQ technology, with future acceleration to come from delivering multiple new product innovations."

Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Sales Results Compared to 2021

In September 2022, the Company began offering the Tandem Choice Program (Tandem Choice) to eligible t:slim X2 customers to provide a pathway to ownership of its newest hardware platform when available. As a result of this program, and as previously announced, the Company is now providing select financial results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. Additional information, including the accounting treatment of this program, can be found under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Financial Results" in this press release.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, $ in millions 2022 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Pump Shipments United States 23,684 N/A 25,712 83,554 N/A 83,317 Outside United States 11,939 N/A 11,873 44,785 N/A 44,995 Total Worldwide 35,623 N/A 37,585 128,339 N/A 128,312 Sales United States $ 165.8 $ 168.7 $ 160.9 $ 588.8 $ 592.3 $ 524.9 Outside United States 54.7 54.7 49.1 212.4 212.4 177.9 Total Worldwide $ 220.5 $ 223.4 $ 210.0 $ 801.2 $ 804.7 $ 702.8

Fourth Quarter 2022 Additional Financial Results Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021

Gross profit: GAAP gross profit increased to $115.5 million, compared to $113.7 million. GAAP gross margin was 52 percent, compared to 54 percent.



Non-GAAP gross profit(1) increased to $118.5 million. Non-GAAP gross margin(1) was 53 percent.

Operating income (loss): GAAP operating loss totaled $17.8 million, or negative 8 percent of sales, compared to operating income of $12.7 million, or 6 percent of sales.



Non-GAAP operating loss(1) totaled $2.4 million, or negative 1 percent of sales.



Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $25.7 million, or 11 percent of sales, compared to $33.4 million, or 16 percent of sales.

Net income (loss): GAAP net loss(1) was $15.9 million, compared to net income of $10.8 million.



Non-GAAP net loss(1) was $0.5 million.

The fourth quarter 2022 non-GAAP(1) additional financial results exclude the $3.0 million impact associated with the Tandem Choice program, as well as $12.4 million for certain facility consolidation costs and $28.1 million non-cash depreciation and stock-based compensation charges.

Full Year 2022 Additional Financial Results Compared to Full Year 2021

Gross profit: GAAP gross profit increased to $413.0 million, compared to $376.2 million. GAAP gross margin was 52 percent, compared to 54 percent.



Non-GAAP gross profit(1) increased to $416.5 million. Non-GAAP gross margin(1) was 52 percent.

Operating income (loss): GAAP operating loss totaled $92.8 million, or negative 12 percent of sales, compared to operating income of $22.7 million, or 3 percent of sales.



Non-GAAP operating loss(1) totaled $45.8 million, or negative 6 percent of sales.



Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $53.4 million, or 7 percent of sales, compared to $97.3 million, or 14 percent of sales.

Net income (loss): GAAP net loss(1) was $94.6 million, compared to net income of $15.6 million.



Non-GAAP net loss(1) was $47.6 million.

The full year 2022 non-GAAP(1) additional financial results exclude the $3.5 million impact associated with the Tandem Choice program, as well as $12.4 million for certain facility consolidation costs, $31.0 million for certain Capillary Biomedical, Inc. acquisition costs and $99.2 million non-cash depreciation and stock-based compensation charges.

See tables for additional financial information.

2023 Financial Guidance

For the year ending December 31, 2023, the Company is providing financial guidance as follows:

Non-GAAP sales (1) are estimated to be in the range of $885 million to $900 million, which represents an annual sales growth of 10 percent to 12 percent compared to 2022. Sales inside the United States of approximately $650 million to $660 million. Sales outside the United States of approximately $235 million to $240 million.

are estimated to be in the range of $885 million to $900 million, which represents an annual sales growth of 10 percent to 12 percent compared to 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin (1) is estimated to be approximately 52 percent.

is estimated to be approximately 52 percent. Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) is estimated to be approximately 5 percent to 6 percent of sales. Includes approximately 3 percent from the impact of operating costs associated with the acquisitions of Capillary Biomedical and AMF Medical.

is estimated to be approximately 5 percent to 6 percent of sales. Non-cash charges included in cost of goods sold and operating expenses are estimated to be approximately $115 million. This includes: Approximately $95 million non-cash, stock-based compensation expense. Approximately $20 million depreciation and amortization expense.



(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their closest GAAP equivalent and additional information can be found in Table E and under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Financial Results."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are presented in this press release to provide information that may assist investors in understanding the Company's financial results and assessing its prospects for future performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important operating performance indicators because they exclude items that are unrelated to, and may not be indicative of, the Company's core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated, may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for comparing the performance of other companies relative to the Company. These non-GAAP financial results are not intended to represent, and should not be considered to be more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. To the extent the Company utilizes such non-GAAP financial measures in the future, they will be calculated using a consistent method from period to period. A reconciliation of each of the GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in Table E "Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Financial Results" attached to this press release.

In particular, the accounting treatment for Tandem Choice has a high degree of complexity. In September 2022 when the program was launched, the Company began deferring a portion of sales for each eligible t:slim X2 pump shipped in the United States. Such deferrals will be recognized on a customer-by-customer basis following the commercial launch of the Company's new hardware platform. The timing of recognition will be based on either a) an affirmative election to participate in Tandem Choice or b) expiration of the right to participate. Notably:

Offering the program does not impact the economics associated with how or when the initial pump sale is reimbursed.

Customer eligibility is automatic and no election is necessary to participate in Tandem Choice at the time of a t:slim X2 purchase. An affirmative election is only required when the new hardware platform is commercially available, at which time any customer fees will be received and recognized as a sale.

The expiration date of Tandem Choice is December 31, 2024.

Consistent with SEC regulations, the Company has not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in reliance on the "unreasonable efforts" exception set forth in the applicable regulations, because there is substantial uncertainty associated with predicting any future adjustments that may be made to the Company's GAAP financial measures in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, creates new possibilities for people living with diabetes, their loved ones, and healthcare providers through a positively different experience. The Company's human-centered approach to design, development, and support delivers innovative products and services for people who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.

Tandem Diabetes Care is a registered trademark and t:slim X2 and Control-IQ are trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the Company's projected financial results. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. For instance, the Company's ability to achieve projected financial results will be impacted by market acceptance of the Company's existing products and products under development by physicians and people with diabetes; the Company's ability to establish and sustain operations to support international sales, including expansion into additional geographies; changes in reimbursement rates or insurance coverage for the Company's products; the Company's ability to meet increasing operational and infrastructure requirements from higher customer interest and a larger base of existing customers; the Company's ability to complete the development and launch of new products when anticipated; the potential that newer products, or other technological breakthroughs for the monitoring, treatment or prevention of diabetes, may render the Company's products obsolete or less desirable; the depth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the global response thereto; reliance on third-party relationships, such as outsourcing and supplier arrangements; global economic conditions; and other risks identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Tandem undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement in this press release because of new information, future events or other factors.

TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Table A (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 616,901 $ 623,811 Accounts receivable, net 114,717 110,725 Inventories 111,117 68,551 Other current assets 7,241 8,433 Total current assets 849,976 811,520 Property and equipment, net 68,552 50,386 Operating lease right-of-use assets 110,626 27,503 Other long-term assets 23,631 15,728 Total assets $ 1,052,785 $ 905,137 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and employee-related liabilities $ 104,007 $ 89,007 Operating lease liabilities 13,121 9,279 Deferred revenue 18,837 10,182 Other current liabilities 29,325 23,388 Total current liabilities 165,290 131,856 Convertible senior notes, net - long-term 283,232 281,467 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 123,524 23,922 Deferred revenue - long-term 16,874 16,940 Other long-term liabilities 23,918 17,840 Total liabilities 612,838 472,025 Total stockholders' equity 439,947 433,112 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,052,785 $ 905,137

TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Table B (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 220,502 $ 209,996 $ 801,217 $ 702,799 Cost of sales 104,979 96,267 388,231 326,584 Gross profit 115,523 113,729 412,986 376,215 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 97,692 71,498 335,681 261,508 Research and development 35,585 29,493 139,114 92,054 Acquired in-process research and development expenses 23 - 31,039 - Total operating expenses 133,300 100,991 505,834 353,562 Operating income (loss) (17,777 ) 12,738 (92,848 ) 22,653 Total other income (expense), net 1,664 (1,593 ) (4 ) (6,752 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (16,113 ) 11,145 (92,852 ) 15,901 Income tax expense (benefit) (261 ) 337 1,742 335 Net income (loss) $ (15,852 ) $ 10,808 $ (94,594 ) $ 15,566 Net income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.25 ) $ 0.17 $ (1.47 ) $ 0.25 Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.25 ) $ 0.16 $ (1.47 ) $ 0.24 Weighted average shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share 64,384 63,650 64,146 63,000 Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 64,384 65,927 64,146 64,349

TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC. SALES BY GEOGRAPHY Table C(1) (Unaudited) ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change United States: Pump $ 92,614 $ 98,174 (6 )% $ 329,061 $ 319,898 3 % Infusion sets 53,088 43,136 23 % 181,578 140,387 29 % Cartridges 22,685 19,239 18 % 80,187 63,375 27 % Other 344 333 3 % 1,488 1,247 19 % Deferral for Tandem Choice (2,950 ) - - % (3,549 ) - - % Total GAAP Sales in the United States $ 165,781 $ 160,882 3 % $ 588,765 $ 524,907 12 % Adjustment for Tandem Choice 2,950 - - % 3,549 - - % Total Non-GAAP Sales in the United States $ 168,731 $ 160,882 5 % $ 592,314 $ 524,907 13 % Outside the United States: Pump $ 27,347 $ 26,158 5 % $ 102,846 $ 96,458 7 % Infusion sets 19,654 15,989 23 % 76,912 57,063 35 % Cartridges 7,434 6,631 12 % 31,973 23,509 36 % Other 286 336 (15 )% 721 862 (16 )% Total Sales Outside the United States $ 54,721 $ 49,114 11 % $ 212,452 $ 177,892 19 % Total GAAP Worldwide Sales $ 220,502 $ 209,996 5 % $ 801,217 $ 702,799 14 % Adjustment for Tandem Choice 2,950 - - % 3,549 - - % Total Non-GAAP Worldwide Sales $ 223,452 $ 209,996 6 % $ 804,766 $ 702,799 15 % (1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their closest GAAP equivalent and additional information can be found in Table E and under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Financial Results."

TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC. PUMP SHIPMENTS Table D Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Pumps Shipped: United States 23,684 25,712 (8 )% 83,554 83,317 - % Outside the United States 11,939 11,873 1 % 44,785 44,995 - % Total Pumps Shipped 35,623 37,585 (5 )% 128,339 128,312 - %

TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Financial Results (Unaudited) Table E ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP sales $ 220,502 $ 209,996 $ 801,217 $ 702,799 Adjustments for Tandem Choice (1) 2,950 - 3,549 - Non-GAAP sales $ 223,452 $ 209,996 $ 804,766 $ 702,799 GAAP gross profit $ 115,522 $ 113,729 $ 412,986 $ 376,215 Adjustments for Tandem Choice(1) 2,950 - 3,549 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 118,472 $ 113,729 $ 416,535 $ 376,215 Non-GAAP gross margin(4) 53 % 54 % 52 % 54 % GAAP operating income (loss) $ (17,778 ) $ 12,738 $ (92,848 ) $ 22,653 Acquired in-process research and development(2) 23 - 31,039 - Non-recurring facility consolidation costs(3) 12,420 - 12,420 - Adjustments for Tandem Choice(1) 2,950 - 3,549 - Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (2,385 ) $ 12,738 $ (45,840 ) $ 22,653 Non-GAAP operating margin(4) (1 )% 6 % (6 )% 3 % GAAP net income (loss) $ (15,853 ) $ 10,808 $ (94,594 ) $ 15,566 Income tax expense (benefit) (261 ) 337 1,742 335 Interest income and other, net (3,199 ) 47 (6,057 ) (674 ) Interest expense 1,579 1,514 6,208 6,040 Depreciation and amortization 3,641 3,520 14,330 13,845 EBITDA $ (14,093 ) $ 16,226 $ (78,371 ) $ 35,112 Change in fair value of common stock warrants (44 ) 32 (147 ) 1,386 Stock-based compensation expense 24,441 17,099 84,918 60,752 Acquired in-process research and development(2) 23 - 31,039 - Non-recurring facility consolidation costs(3) 12,420 - 12,420 - Adjustments for Tandem Choice(1) 2,950 - 3,549 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,697 $ 33,357 $ 53,408 $ 97,250 Adjusted EBITDA Margin(4) 12 % 16 % 7 % 14 % GAAP net income (loss) $ (15,853 ) $ 10,808 $ (94,594 ) $ 15,566 Acquired in-process research and development(2) 23 - 31,039 - Non-recurring facility consolidation costs(3) 12,420 - 12,420 - Adjustments for Tandem Choice(1) 2,950 - 3,549 - Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (460 ) $ 10,808 $ (47,586 ) $ 15,566 (1) The accounting treatment for Tandem Choice has a high degree of complexity. Additional information can be found under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (2) The Company recorded a $31.0 million charge representing the value of acquired in-process research and development assets with no alternative future use, and acquisition related expenses. (3) The Company recorded $12.4 million of facility consolidation costs primarily related to our office space in Boise, Idaho. (4) Non-GAAP margins including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin are calculated using non-GAAP sales.

