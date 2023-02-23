AB Linas Agro Group will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for the half year of financial year 2022/2023

AB Linas Agro Group, company code: 148030011, address of the head office: Subaciaus str. 5, LT-01302 Vilnius, Lithuania.



AB Linas Agro Group invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar for the half year results of the financial year 2022/2023, scheduled onMarch1st, 2023 at 9:00 am (EET). The language of the event is English.

The webinar will be hosted by the Chief Financial Officer of the company Mažvydas Šileika who will introduce the financial results and comment on the recent developments in the company. After the presentation, investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage attendees to send their questions before the webinar until February28th, 2023 to Emilija.Ivanauskaite@nasdaq.com.

How to jointhewebinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_L3sdhiDgT4K0IyillCeRTQ

Youwillreceivethewebinar link and theinstructionsonhow to joinsuccessfully. Whenjoiningthewebinarforthefirsttime, youwill be asked to downloadtheplug-in. Incaseplug-incannot be downloaded, a webbrowserwhichenablestheattendance, opensautomatically. Thewebinarwill be recorded and availableonlineforeveryone at Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

Mažvydas Šileika, Chief Financial Officer of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt



