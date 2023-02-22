DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) (the "Company" or "Civitas") today announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial and operating results, as well as its 2023 outlook. In addition, the Company announced plans to repurchase up to $1 billion of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock"), effective through December 31, 2024. A conference call to discuss the results is planned for 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET), February 23, 2023. Dial-in details can be found in this release. In addition, supplemental slides have been posted to the Company's website, www.civitasresources.com.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Average daily sales of 169.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBoe/d"), of which 45% was oil

Total capital expenditures of $278.2 million

GAAP net income of $281.9 million and Adjusted EBITDAX (1) of $505.1 million

of $505.1 million Net cash provided by operating activities of $512.2 million and free cash flow (1) of $230.7 million

of $230.7 million Fixed-plus-variable dividend, to be paid in March, increased to $2.15 per share, up approximately 10% sequentially from $1.95 per share in the prior quarter

Total liquidity was $1.8 billion as of December 31, 2022, which consisted of $768.0 million of cash plus funds available under the Company's credit facility

Peer-Leading Shareholder Return Framework Enhanced with $1 Billion Buyback Authorization

Civitas is committed to sustainably returning cash to its shareholders and its return philosophy and track record is one of the strongest in the industry today. Recent shareholder cash return highlights are below:

The company repurchased $300 million worth of its outstanding Common Stock in January, 2023

Today, the Company announced Board approval for the repurchase of up to $1 billion of additional Common Stock, effective through December 31, 2024

In 2022, the Company paid out over $530 million in base and variable dividends

In 2023, Civitas expects to distribute over $600 million in dividends, more than 60% of expected free cash flow(1) during the year, at current strip prices

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure; see attached reconciliation schedules at the end of this release.

Dividend to be Paid in March

The Company's Board of Directors approved a dividend of $2.15 per share, payable on March 30, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023. The total reflects the combination of the quarterly base dividend of $0.50 per share and a quarterly variable dividend of $1.65 per share. Additional details regarding the calculation of the variable dividend can be found in the Company's new investor presentation located on its website.

Civitas CEO Chris Doyle said, "Civitas reported outstanding results this quarter, with production coming in at the high end of our guidance range despite the cold temperatures we experienced in December. Recently, we've seen a meaningful pullback in commodity prices while service costs remain high given current utilization. As a result, we are choosing to moderate our capital spending in 2023 to maximize capital efficiency. With capital spending down year-over-year and production broadly flat, we expect to generate significant free cash flow in 2023 and return the vast majority of it to shareholders through dividends and the newly authorized share repurchase program."

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company reported average daily sales of 169.4 MBoe/d, of which 45% was crude oil, 29% was natural gas, and 26% was natural gas liquids. The table below provides sales volumes, product mix, and average sales prices for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 and 2021.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 % Change 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 % Change Avg. Daily Sales Volumes: Crude oil (Bbls/d) 75,912 48,916 55 % 75,753 25,711 195 % Natural gas (Mcf/d) 299,952 222,787 35 % 308,160 100,722 206 % Natural gas liquids (Bbls/d) 43,539 30,182 44 % 42,922 13,517 218 % Crude oil equivalent (Boe/d) 169,443 116,229 46 % 170,035 56,015 204 % Product Mix Crude oil 45 % 42 % 45 % 46 % Natural gas 29 % 32 % 30 % 30 % Natural gas liquids 26 % 26 % 25 % 24 % Average Sales Prices (before derivatives): Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 79.39 $ 70.43 13 % $ 91.70 $ 65.41 40 % Natural gas (per Mcf) $ 5.74 $ 4.42 30 % $ 6.15 $ 3.84 60 % Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) $ 25.04 $ 36.56 (32) % $ 35.76 $ 34.68 3 % Crude oil equivalent (per Boe) $ 52.16 $ 47.61 10 % $ 61.03 $ 45.29 35 %

Net crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $814.3 million, compared to $1.0 billion for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily related to 12%, 22%, and 25% lower crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids realized prices, respectively. Crude oil accounted for approximately 68% of total revenue for the quarter. Differentials for the Company's crude oil production averaged approximately negative $3.30 per barrel in the fourth quarter.

Capital expenditures were $278.2 million and $988.5 million, which included $18.6 million and $74.4 million of land and midstream investments, for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2022, respectively. During the fourth quarter, the Company drilled 37 gross (30.1 net), completed 39 gross (33.5 net), and turned to sales 18 gross (17.5 net) operated wells.

Lease operating expense ("LOE") for the fourth quarter of 2022, on a unit basis, increased to $3.02 per Boe from $2.78 per Boe in the third quarter of 2022. Full-year 2022 LOE was $2.74 per Boe.

The Company's general and administrative ("G&A") expenses for the fourth quarter were $40.8 million, which included $6.9 million in non-cash stock-based compensation and $6.2 million of other non-recurring G&A expenses. Recurring cash G&A, which excludes non-recurring and non-cash items, was $27.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. On a per unit basis, the Company's recurring cash G&A increased 34% sequentially from $1.33 per Boe in the third quarter of 2022 to $1.78 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Recurring cash G&A is a non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Schedule 7 at the end of this release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

2022 Proved Reserves, Costs Incurred, and Finding and Development Costs

At December 31, 2022, the Company had proved reserves of 416.0 million Boe, a 5% increase from year-end 2021 reserves. The Company's year-end 2022 proved reserves were comprised of 152.6 million barrels of crude oil, 867.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 118.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids. 83% of the total proved reserves are proved developed. The Company's proved reserves PV-10, utilizing Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") pricing, was $9.8 billion. Civitas' independent reserve engineering firm, Ryder Scott Company, LP., completed its estimate of the Company's year-end 2022 proved reserves in accordance with SEC guidelines using pricing of $93.67 per barrel for crude oil and $6.36 per million British Thermal Units for natural gas. Please see Schedule 10 at the end of this release for information on SEC pricing and a reconciliation of PV-10 to the GAAP figure "Standardized Measure of Oil and Gas."

A breakout of the Company's costs incurred are provided in the table below.

(in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 Acquisition(1) $ 437,100 Development(2)(3) 1,044,392 Exploration 6,981 Total $ 1,488,473 (1) Acquisition costs for unproved and proved properties were $16.8 million and $420.3 million, respectively. (2) Development costs include workover costs of $8.6 million charged to lease operating expense. (3) Includes amounts relating to asset retirement obligations of $64.7 million.

Proved Reserve Roll-Forward

Net Reserves (MBoe) Balance as of December 31, 2021 397,690 Production (62,063 ) Purchases of minerals in place 27,269 Extensions, discoveries, and other additions 27,904 Removed from capital program (228 ) Revisions to previous estimates 25,447 Balance as of December 31, 2022 416,019

2023 Outlook

2023 guidance is shown below.

2023 Guidance Low High D&C Capital Expenditures ($MM) $725 $825 Land, Midstream & Other Capital Expenditures ($MM) $75 $85 Total Production (MBoe/d) 160 170 Oil Production (MBbl/d) 72 77 % Liquids 68% 70% Realized Oil Price ($/Bbl relative to WTI) $(4.00) $(5.00) Lease Operating Expenses ($/Boe) $2.90 $3.20 Gathering, Transportation and Processing Expenses ($/Boe) $4.50 $5.00 Midstream Operating Expenses ($/Boe) $0.60 $0.70 Recurring Cash G&A Expenses ($MM) $90 $100 Production Taxes (% of revenue) 8% 9% Cash Income Taxes ($MM)(1) $75 $125 (1) At current strip prices

Note: Guidance is forward-looking information that is subject to considerable change and numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Schedule 1: Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, expect for per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating net revenues: Oil and natural gas sales $ 814,273 $ 510,457 $ 3,791,398 $ 930,614 Operating expenses: Lease operating expense 47,027 23,742 169,986 52,391 Midstream operating expense 9,549 6,112 31,944 17,426 Gathering, transportation, and processing 73,070 31,714 287,474 64,507 Severance and ad valorem taxes 71,498 41,491 305,701 65,113 Exploration 545 2,781 6,981 7,937 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 214,997 137,498 816,446 226,931 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties - 55,045 17,975 57,260 Unused commitments 941 - 3,641 7,692 Bad debt expense (recovery) (943 ) 328 (950 ) 607 Merger transaction costs 917 16,434 24,683 43,555 General and administrative (including $6,898, $9,462, $31,367, and $15,558, respectively, of stock-based compensation) 40,795 32,013 143,477 65,132 Total operating expenses 458,396 347,158 1,807,358 608,551 Other income (expense): Derivative gain (loss) 23,702 73,103 (335,160 ) (60,510 ) Interest expense (7,549 ) (3,015 ) (32,199 ) (9,700 ) Gain on property transactions, net 21 981 15,880 1,932 Other income (expense) 3,352 (3,177 ) 21,217 (2,006 ) Total other income (expense) 19,526 67,892 (330,262 ) (70,284 ) Income from operations before income taxes 375,403 231,191 1,653,778 251,779 Income tax expense (93,535 ) (67,491 ) (405,698 ) (72,858 ) Net income $ 281,868 $ 163,700 $ 1,248,080 $ 178,921 Comprehensive income $ 281,868 $ 163,700 $ 1,248,080 $ 178,921 Net income per common share: Basic $ 3.31 $ 2.49 $ 14.68 $ 4.82 Diluted $ 3.29 $ 2.46 14.58 $ 4.74 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 85,114 65,851 85,005 37,155 Diluted 85,750 66,543 85,604 37,746

Schedule 2: Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 281,868 $ 163,700 $ 1,248,080 $ 178,921 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 214,997 137,498 816,446 226,931 Deferred income tax expense 97,736 67,490 337,502 72,858 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties - 55,045 17,975 57,260 Stock-based compensation 6,898 9,462 31,367 15,558 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,145 927 4,464 1,890 Derivative (gain) loss (23,702 ) (73,103 ) 335,160 60,510 Derivative cash settlement loss (84,682 ) (225,378 ) (576,802 ) (275,914 ) Gain on property transactions, net (21 ) (981 ) (15,880 ) (1,932 ) Other 2,386 76 2,588 90 Changes in current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (39,968 ) (83,831 ) (941 ) (100,881 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (31,926 ) (5,582 ) (34,025 ) (3,338 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 93,901 38,006 335,563 47,510 Settlement of asset retirement obligations (6,454 ) (973 ) (24,456 ) (4,864 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 512,178 82,356 2,477,041 274,599 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties (3,154 ) (630 ) (377,923 ) (1,250 ) Cash acquired - 173,865 44,310 223,692 Exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties (258,138 ) (47,293 ) (967,096 ) (151,500 ) Proceeds from sale of oil and natural gas properties 2,355 - 2,355 - Purchases of carbon offsets (102 ) - (7,298 ) - Proceeds from (additions to) other property and equipment (482 ) 2,465 (579 ) 2,393 Other 10 8 136 212 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (259,511 ) 128,415 (1,306,095 ) 73,547 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from credit facility - - 100,000 155,000 Payments to credit facility - (340,000 ) (100,000 ) (589,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes - 400,000 - 400,000 Redemption of senior notes - - (100,000 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 76 869 308 1,585 Dividends paid (166,331 ) (39,182 ) (536,922 ) (60,780 ) Payment of employee tax withholdings in exchange for the return of common stock (518 ) (3,037 ) (19,580 ) (5,927 ) Deferred financing costs - (15,377 ) (1,174 ) (19,292 ) Other - - - (21 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (166,773 ) 3,273 (657,368 ) (118,435 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 85,894 214,044 513,578 229,711 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Beginning of period 682,240 40,512 254,556 24,845 End of period $ 768,134 $ 254,556 $ 768,134 $ 254,556

Schedule 3: Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited) As of December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 768,032 $ 254,454 Accounts receivable, net: Oil and natural gas sales 343,500 362,262 Joint interest and other 135,816 66,390 Derivative assets 2,490 3,393 Prepaid income taxes 29,604 - Prepaid expenses and other 48,988 33,438 Total current assets 1,328,430 719,937 Property and equipment (successful efforts method): Proved properties 6,774,635 5,457,213 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion, and amortization (1,214,484 ) (430,201 ) Total proved properties, net 5,560,151 5,027,012 Unproved properties 593,971 688,895 Wells in progress 407,351 177,296 Other property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $7,329 in 2022 and $4,742 in 2021 49,632 51,639 Total property and equipment, net 6,611,105 5,944,842 Long-term derivative assets 794 - Right-of-use assets 24,125 39,885 Deferred income tax assets - 22,284 Other noncurrent assets 6,945 14,085 Total assets $ 7,971,399 $ 6,741,033 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 295,297 $ 246,188 Production taxes payable 258,932 144,408 Oil and natural gas revenue distribution payable 538,343 466,233 Lease liability 13,464 18,873 Derivative liability 46,334 219,804 Asset retirement obligations 25,557 24,000 Total current liabilities 1,177,927 1,119,506 Long-term liabilities: Senior notes 393,293 491,710 Lease liability 11,324 21,398 Ad valorem taxes 412,650 232,147 Derivative liability 17,199 19,959 Deferred income tax liabilities 319,618 - Asset retirement obligations 265,469 201,315 Total liabilities 2,597,480 2,086,035 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 225,000,000 shares authorized, 85,120,287 and 84,572,846 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 4,918 4,912 Additional paid-in capital 4,211,197 4,199,108 Retained earnings 1,157,804 450,978 Total stockholders' equity 5,373,919 4,654,998 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,971,399 $ 6,741,033

Schedule 4: Per unit cash cost margins (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Percent Change 2022 2021 Percent Change Crude oil equivalent sales volumes (MBoe) 15,589 10,693 46 % 62,063 20,445 204 % Realized price (before derivatives)(1) $ 52.16 $ 47.61 10 % $ 61.03 $ 45.29 35 % Per unit costs ($/Boe) Lease operating expense $ 3.02 $ 2.22 36 % $ 2.74 $ 2.56 7 % RMI net effective cost(1) $ 0.54 $ 0.45 20 % $ 0.45 $ 0.63 (29 ) % Gathering, transportation, and processing $ 4.69 $ 2.97 58 % $ 4.63 $ 3.16 47 % Severance and ad valorem taxes $ 4.59 $ 3.88 18 % $ 4.93 $ 3.18 55 % Recurring cash general and administrative(2) $ 1.78 $ 2.00 (11 ) % $ 1.52 $ 2.30 (34 ) % Interest expense $ 0.48 $ 0.28 71 % $ 0.52 $ 0.47 11 % Total cash costs $ 15.10 $ 11.80 28 % $ 14.79 $ 12.30 20 % Cash cost margin (before derivatives) $ 37.06 $ 35.81 3 % $ 46.24 $ 32.99 40 % Derivative cash settlement loss $ (5.43 ) $ (21.08 ) (74 ) % $ (9.29 ) $ (13.50 ) (31 ) % Cash cost margin (after derivatives) $ 31.63 $ 14.73 115 % $ 36.95 $ 19.49 90 % Non-cash and non-recurring items Depreciation, depletion, and amortization $ 13.79 $ 12.86 7 % $ 13.16 $ 11.10 19 % Non-cash and non-recurring general and administrative $ 0.84 $ 0.99 (15 ) % $ 0.80 $ 0.89 (10 ) % (1) Realized prices exclude $1.2 million, $1.3 million, $3.8 million, and $4.6 million of oil transportation and natural gas gathering revenues from third parties, which do not have associated sales volumes for three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Alternatively, the aforementioned oil transportation and natural gas gathering revenues from third parties have been netted against the midstream operating expense to arrive at the RMI net effective cost. See Schedule 8 for a reconciliation from GAAP midstream operating expense to RMI net effective cost. (2) Recurring cash general and administrative expense excludes stock-based compensation, cash severance costs, and other non-recurring fees. Please see Schedule 7 for a reconciliation from GAAP G&A to recurring cash G&A.

Schedule 5: Adjusted Net Income (in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Adjusted net income is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management to present a more comparable, recurring profitability between periods. We believe that adjusted net income provides external users of our consolidated financial statements with additional information to assist in their analysis of the Company. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income after adjusting for (1) the impact of certain non-cash items and one-time transactions and correspondingly (2) the related tax effect in each period. Adjusted net income is not a measure of net income as determined by GAAP. The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income to the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted net income. Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 281,868 $ 163,700 $ 1,248,080 $ 178,921 Adjustments to net income: Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties - 55,045 17,975 57,260 Unused commitments 941 - 3,641 7,692 Stock-based compensation(1) 6,898 9,462 31,367 15,558 Non-recurring general and administrative expense(1) 6,221 1,165 18,037 2,609 Merger transaction costs 917 16,434 24,683 43,555 Gain on property transactions, net (21 ) (981 ) (15,880 ) (1,932 ) Derivative (gain) loss (23,702 ) (73,103 ) 335,160 60,510 Derivative cash settlement loss (84,682 ) (225,378 ) (576,802 ) (275,914 ) Other 2,386 76 2,588 90 Total adjustments before taxes (91,042 ) (217,280 ) (159,231 ) (90,572 ) Tax effect of adjustments(2) 22,305 53,451 39,012 22,281 Total adjustments after taxes (68,737 ) (163,829 ) (120,219 ) (68,291 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 213,131 $ (129 ) $ 1,127,861 $ 110,630 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share $ 2.49 $ - $ 13.18 $ 2.93 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 85,750 66,543 85,604 37,746 (1) Included as a portion of general and administrative expense in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income. (2) Estimated using the federal and state effective tax rate of 24.5% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 24.6% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Schedule 6: Adjusted EBITDAX (in thousands, unaudited) Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management to provide a metric of the Company's ability to internally generate funds for exploration and development of oil and gas properties. The metric excludes items which are non-recurring in nature. We believe that adjusted EBITDAX provides external users of the our consolidated financial statements with additional information to assist in their analysis of the Company. The Company defines adjusted EBITDAX as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, and amortization, impairment, exploration expenses, and other similar non-cash and non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by GAAP. The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income to the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted EBITDAX. Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 281,868 $ 163,700 $ 1,248,080 $ 178,921 Exploration 545 2,781 6,981 7,937 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 214,997 137,498 816,446 226,931 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties - 55,045 17,975 57,260 Stock-based compensation (1) 6,898 9,462 31,367 15,558 Non-recurring general and administrative expense (1) 6,221 1,165 18,037 2,609 Merger transaction costs 917 16,434 24,683 43,555 Unused commitments 941 - 3,641 7,692 Gain on property transactions, net (21 ) (981 ) (15,880 ) (1,932 ) Interest expense 7,549 3,015 32,199 9,700 Derivative (gain) loss (23,702 ) (73,103 ) 335,160 60,510 Derivative cash settlement loss (84,682 ) (225,378 ) (576,802 ) (275,914 ) Income tax expense 93,535 67,491 405,698 72,858 Adjusted EBITDAX $ 505,066 $ 157,129 $ 2,347,585 $ 405,685 (1) Included as a portion of general and administrative expense in the consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive income.

Schedule 7: Recurring Cash G&A (in thousands, unaudited) Recurring cash G&A is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management to provide only the cash portion of its G&A expense, which can be used to evaluate cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period. We believe that recurring cash G&A provides external users of our consolidated financial statements with additional information to assist in their analysis of the Company. The Company defines recurring cash G&A as GAAP general and administrative expense exclusive of stock-based compensation and one-time charges. The Company refers to recurring cash G&A to provide typical recurring cash G&A costs that are planned for in a given period. Recurring cash G&A is not a fully inclusive measure of general and administrative expense as determined by GAAP. The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of general and administrative expense to the non-GAAP financial measure of recurring cash G&A. Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 General and administrative expense $ 40,795 $ 32,013 $ 143,477 $ 65,132 Stock-based compensation (6,898 ) (9,462 ) (31,367 ) (15,558 ) Non-recurring general and administrative expense(1) (6,221 ) (1,165 ) (18,037 ) (2,609 ) Recurring cash G&A $ 27,676 $ 21,386 $ 94,073 $ 46,965 (1) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, non-recurring general and administrative expense represents certain one-time expenditures including, but not limited to, donations towards humanitarian relief in Ukraine, cash severance costs, and CEO transition costs. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, non-recurring general and administrative expense represents certain one-time expenditures including, but not limited to, legal fees and penalties assumed through the HighPoint Merger.

Schedule 8: RMI Net Effective Cost (in thousands, unaudited) RMI net effective cost is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management to assess only the net cash impact RMI has on the Company's consolidated financials. We believe that the net effective cost provides external users of our consolidated financial statements with additional information to assist in their analysis of the Company. The Company defines the RMI net effective cost as GAAP midstream operating expense less revenue generated from working interest partners utilizing the RMI assets. The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measures of midstream operating expense and RMI working interest partner revenue to the non-GAAP financial measure of RMI net effective cost. Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Midstream operating expense $ 9,549 $ 6,112 $ 31,944 $ 17,426 RMI working interest partner revenue (1,184 ) (1,323 ) (3,814 ) (4,625 ) RMI net effective cost $ 8,365 $ 4,789 $ 28,130 $ 12,801

Schedule 9: Free Cash Flow (in thousands, unaudited) Free cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in current assets and liabilities and less exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, changes in working capital related to drilling expenditures, and purchases of carbon offsets. We believe that free cash flow provides additional information that may be useful to external users of our consolidated financial statements in evaluating our ability to generate cash from our existing oil and natural gas assets to fund future exploration and development activities and to return cash to shareholders. Free cash flow is a supplemental measure of liquidity and should not be viewed as a substitute for cash flows from operations because it excludes certain required cash expenditures. The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measure of free cash flow. Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 512,178 $ 82,356 $ 2,477,041 $ 274,599 Add back: changes in current assets and liabilities (15,553 ) 52,380 (276,141 ) 61,573 Cash flow from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities 496,625 134,736 2,200,900 336,172 Less: exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties (258,138 ) (47,293 ) (967,096 ) (151,500 ) Less: changes in working capital related to capital expenditures (7,712 ) (106,802 ) (7,679 ) (128,977 ) Less: purchases of carbon offsets (102 ) - (7,298 ) - Free cash flow $ 230,673 $ (19,359 ) $ 1,218,827 $ 55,695

Schedule 10: PV-10 of Estimated Proved Reserves PV-10 is derived from the Standardized Measure, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. PV-10 is a computation of the Standardized Measure on a pre-tax basis. PV-10 is equal to the Standardized Measure at the applicable date, before deducting future income taxes, discounted at 10%. We believe that the presentation of PV-10 is relevant and useful to external users of our consolidated financial statements because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our estimated net proved reserves prior to taking into account future corporate income taxes, and it is a useful measure for evaluating the relative monetary significance of our oil and natural gas properties. Further, external users of our consolidated financial statements may utilize the measure as a basis for comparison of the relative size and value of our reserves to other companies. We use this measure when assessing the potential return on investment related to our oil and natural gas properties. PV-10, however, is not a substitute for the Standardized Measure. Our PV-10 measure and the Standardized Measure do not purport to present the fair value of our proved oil and natural gas reserves. The following table presents a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure of PV-10 to the GAAP Standardized Measure (in thousands). As of December 31, 2022 PV-10 (1) $ 9,834,278 Present value of future income taxes discounted at 10% (1,906,787 ) Standardized Measure $ 7,927,491 (1) The 12-month average benchmark pricing used to estimate SEC proved reserves and PV-10 value for crude oil and natural gas was $93.67 per Bbl of WTI crude oil and $6.36 per MMBtu of natural gas at Henry Hub before differential adjustments. After differential adjustments, the Company's SEC pricing realizations for year-end 2022 were $90.28 per Bbl of oil, $39.05 per Bbl of natural gas liquids, and $5.54 per Mcf of natural gas.

