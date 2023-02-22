KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenue $ 178,703 $ 154,906 $ 658,031 $ 531,680 Net income available to common shareholders 36,287 38,523 152,088 74,472 Net income available to common shareholders per diluted common share 0.48 0.51 2.03 1.00 Funds From Operations as adjusted (FFOAA) (1) 94,967 80,880 355,157 231,293 FFOAA per diluted common share (1) 1.25 1.08 4.69 3.09 Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) (1) 96,799 83,290 370,340 243,937 AFFO per diluted common share (1) 1.27 1.11 4.89 3.26 (1) A non-GAAP financial measure

Fourth Quarter and 2022 Company Headlines

Strong Fourth Quarter Caps Off Year of Significant Earnings Growth - The Company's net income per diluted share and FFOAA per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022 grew by approximately 103% and 52%, respectively, versus the prior year demonstrating the Company's continued strong recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

- The Company's net income per diluted share and FFOAA per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022 grew by approximately 103% and 52%, respectively, versus the prior year demonstrating the Company's continued strong recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Executes on Investment Pipeline - The Company's investment spending for 2022 totaled $402.5 million and consisted of experiential acquisitions and development and redevelopment projects. As of December 31, 2022, the Company has also committed an additional approximately $250.0 million for experiential development and redevelopment projects, which is expected to be funded over the next two years without the need to raise additional capital.

- The Company's investment spending for 2022 totaled $402.5 million and consisted of experiential acquisitions and development and redevelopment projects. As of December 31, 2022, the Company has also committed an additional approximately $250.0 million for experiential development and redevelopment projects, which is expected to be funded over the next two years without the need to raise additional capital. Solid Deferral Collections - During the fourth quarter, the Company collected $4.6 million of deferred rent from accrual basis customers that reduced receivables and $6.2 million of deferred rent from cash basis customers that were booked as additional revenue. Through December 31, 2022, the Company has collected over $120.0 million of rent and interest that had been deferred as a result of the pandemic.

- During the fourth quarter, the Company collected $4.6 million of deferred rent from accrual basis customers that reduced receivables and $6.2 million of deferred rent from cash basis customers that were booked as additional revenue. Through December 31, 2022, the Company has collected over $120.0 million of rent and interest that had been deferred as a result of the pandemic. Strong Liquidity Position - As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash on hand of $107.9 million, no borrowings on its $1.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and a consolidated debt profile, all at fixed interest rates with no maturities until 2024.

"We delivered significant earnings growth in 2022, demonstrating our strong recovery and the resiliency of experiential investments," stated Greg Silvers, President and CEO of EPR Properties. "We are pleased that in the fourth quarter and in January and February of 2023, we have received all scheduled rent and deferral payments from Regal, and we are working with them through the bankruptcy process toward a resolution. During the year, we also reinitiated our investment spending platform, deploying capital in a disciplined manner across a variety of experiential assets, and have an actionable growth pipeline including capital already committed to forward projects. We maintain a well-covered dividend and continue to generate strong free cash flow, which along with our well-positioned balance sheet, should allow us to continue to grow our experiential portfolio."

Investment Update

The Company's investment spending during the three months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $81.2 million, bringing the total of investment spending for the year ended December 31, 2022 to $402.5 million, and included funding of $56.8 million on a new mortgage note secured by six fitness & wellness properties, as well as the acquisition of a 92% interest in an experiential lodging property for $6.8 million. Investment spending for the quarter also included experiential build-to-suit development and redevelopment projects.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company has also committed an additional approximately $250.0 million for experiential development and redevelopment projects, which is expected to be funded over the next two years without the need to raise additional capital. During 2023, we intend to be more selective in making investments utilizing excess cash flow and borrowings under our line of credit, until such time as our cost of capital returns to acceptable levels.

Solid Deferral Collections

In addition to regular quarterly collections, during the fourth quarter, the Company collected $4.6 million of deferred rent from accrual basis customers that reduced receivables and $6.2 million of deferred rent from cash basis customers that were booked as additional revenue. Through December 31, 2022, the Company has collected over $120.0 million of rent and interest that had been deferred as a result of the pandemic.

At quarter-end, the Company had receivables from accrual basis tenants of approximately $2.1 million that were deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are included in accounts receivable in the accompanying consolidated balance sheet. The Company expects to collect $1.6 million from accrual basis tenants in 2023.

Regal Update

On September 7, 2022, Cineworld Group, plc, Regal Entertainment Group and the Company's other Regal theatre tenants (collectively, "Regal") filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (the "Code"). Regal leases 57 theatres from the Company pursuant to two master leases and 28 single property leases (the "Regal Leases"). Revenue for Regal continues to be recognized on a cash basis. As a result of the filing, Regal did not pay its rent or monthly deferral payment for September 2022 but subsequently paid portions of this amount pursuant to an order of the bankruptcy court. Regal resumed payment of rent and deferral payments for all Regal Leases commencing in October 2022 and has continued making these payments through February 2023. However, there can be no assurance that subsequent payments will be made in a timely and complete manner.

We are currently in negotiations with Regal regarding the properties Regal will continue to operate and the terms and conditions of leases for those properties. Regal is entitled to certain rights under the Code regarding the assumption or rejection of the Regal Leases. There can be no assurance that these negotiations will be successful and which Regal Leases, if any, will be assumed under the Code. In December of 2022, Regal filed a motion to reject leases for three of our properties, but subsequently elected not to proceed with these rejections as of February 22, 2023. Additionally, Regal owes us a significant amount of rent deferred during the COVID-19 pandemic pursuant to a Promissory Note. This amount is not on our balance sheet and there can be no assurance how much of the amount, if any, we will recover under the Promissory Note.

Other Income and Charges

During the fourth quarter, the Company recognized $7.0 million in other income related to a sale participation payment received in connection with the sale of Crème de la Crème's early childhood education business to KinderCare. KinderCare is expected to exercise a lease termination right effective during the second quarter of 2023 with respect to five early education properties, representing $2.8 million in annual rental income. The leases on the remaining 16 early education properties contain a contractual rent adjustment effective January 1, 2024, based on performance, which we anticipate will partially offset the anticipated rent reduction.

During the fourth quarter, the Company recognized $2.1 million in other income related to a sale participation payment received in connection with the sale of a ski property that secured a mortgage loan that had previously been paid in full in 2019.

During the fourth quarter, the Company reassessed the holding period of the five KinderCare properties subject to the lease terminations as well as two of the Regal theatre properties subject to the motion to reject leases, and determined that the estimated cash flows were not sufficient to recover the carrying values. Accordingly, during the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company recognized non-cash impairment charges totaling $23.0 million, which were comprised of $21.0 million of impairments of real estate investments and a $2.0 million impairment of an operating lease right-of-use asset at one of these properties. Because the outcome of the negotiations with Regal are unknown, there can be no assurance that there will not be future impairments related to other theatres currently leased to Regal.

The sale participation income totaling $9.1 million and the impairment charges of $23.0 million have been excluded from FFOAA and AFFO.

Strong Liquidity Position

The Company remains focused on maintaining strong liquidity and financial flexibility. The Company had $107.9 million of cash on hand at year-end, no borrowings on its $1.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and a consolidated debt profile all at fixed interest rates with no maturities until 2024.

Portfolio Update

The Company's total assets were approximately $5.8 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.3 billion) and total investments (a non-GAAP financial measure) were approximately $6.7 billion at December 31, 2022 with Experiential investments totaling $6.2 billion, or 92%, and Education investments totaling $0.5 billion, or 8%.

The Company's Experiential portfolio (excluding property under development and undeveloped land inventory) consisted of the following property types (owned or financed) at December 31, 2022:

172 theatre properties;

57 eat & play properties (including seven theatres located in entertainment districts);

23 attraction properties;

11 ski properties;

seven experiential lodging properties;

15 fitness & wellness properties;

one gaming property; and

three cultural properties.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company's owned Experiential portfolio consisted of approximately 20.0 million square feet, which was 97% leased and included a total of $76.0 million in property under development and $20.2 million in undeveloped land inventory.

The Company's Education portfolio consisted of the following property types (owned or financed) at December 31, 2022:

65 early childhood education center properties; and

nine private school properties.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company's owned Education portfolio consisted of approximately 1.4 million square feet, which was 100% leased.

The combined owned portfolio consisted of 21.5 million square feet and was 97% leased.

Guidance

Due to the uncertainty related to Regal's bankruptcy proceedings, the Company is not providing 2023 earnings guidance at this time. Earnings guidance is expected to be provided subsequent to the resolution of such proceedings.

The Company is providing 2023 investment spending guidance of a range of $200.0 million to $300.0 million.

Dividend Information

The Company declared regular monthly cash dividends during the fourth quarter of 2022 totaling $0.825 per common share. Additionally, the Board declared its regular quarterly dividends to preferred shareholders of $0.359375 per share on both the Company's 5.75% Series C cumulative convertible preferred shares and Series G cumulative redeemable preferred shares and $0.5625 per share on its 9.00% Series E cumulative convertible preferred shares.

Quarterly and Year-End Supplemental

The Company's supplemental information package for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 is available in the Investor Center on the Company's website located at https://investors.eprkc.com/earnings-supplementals.

EPR Properties Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Rental revenue $ 152,652 $ 137,345 $ 575,601 $ 478,882 Other income 16,756 9,014 47,382 18,816 Mortgage and other financing income 9,295 8,547 35,048 33,982 Total revenue 178,703 154,906 658,031 531,680 Property operating expense 13,747 12,933 55,985 56,739 Other expense 7,705 8,313 33,809 21,741 General and administrative expense 13,082 10,496 51,579 44,362 Transaction costs 993 60 4,533 3,402 Credit loss expense (benefit) 1,369 (2,295 ) 10,816 (21,972 ) Impairment charges 22,998 - 27,349 2,711 Depreciation and amortization 41,303 40,294 163,652 163,770 Total operating expenses 101,197 69,801 347,723 270,753 Gain on sale of real estate 347 16,382 651 17,881 Income from operations 77,853 101,487 310,959 278,808 Costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff - 20,469 - 25,451 Interest expense, net 31,879 34,005 131,175 148,095 Equity in loss from joint ventures 3,559 2,059 1,672 5,059 Impairment charges on joint ventures - - 647 - Income before income taxes 42,415 44,954 177,465 100,203 Income tax expense 86 397 1,236 1,597 Net income $ 42,329 $ 44,557 $ 176,229 $ 98,606 Preferred dividend requirements 6,042 6,034 24,141 24,134 Net income available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 36,287 $ 38,523 $ 152,088 $ 74,472 Net income available to common shareholders of EPR Properties per share: Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.51 $ 2.03 $ 1.00 Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.51 $ 2.03 $ 1.00 Shares used for computation (in thousands): Basic 75,022 74,806 74,967 74,755 Diluted 75,111 74,808 75,043 74,756

EPR Properties Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Real estate investments, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,302,640 and $1,167,734 at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively $ 4,714,136 $ 4,713,091 Land held for development 20,168 20,168 Property under development 76,029 42,362 Operating lease right-of-use assets 200,985 180,808 Mortgage notes and related accrued interest receivable 457,268 370,159 Investment in joint ventures 52,964 36,670 Cash and cash equivalents 107,934 288,822 Restricted cash 2,577 1,079 Accounts receivable 53,587 78,073 Other assets 73,053 69,918 Total assets $ 5,758,701 $ 5,801,150 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 80,087 $ 73,462 Operating lease liabilities 241,407 218,795 Dividends payable 27,438 24,930 Unearned rents and interest 63,939 61,559 Debt 2,810,111 2,804,365 Total liabilities 3,222,982 3,183,111 Total equity $ 2,535,719 $ 2,618,039 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,758,701 $ 5,801,150

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds From Operations (FFO), Funds From Operations As Adjusted (FFOAA) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) developed FFO as a relative non-GAAP financial measure of performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. Pursuant to the definition of FFO by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, the Company calculates FFO as net income available to common shareholders, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains and losses from disposition of real estate and impairment losses on real estate, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, joint ventures and other affiliates. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, joint ventures and other affiliates are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. The Company has calculated FFO for all periods presented in accordance with this definition.

In addition to FFO, the Company presents FFOAA and AFFO. FFOAA is presented by adding to FFO transaction costs, credit loss expense (benefit), costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff, severance expense, preferred share redemption costs and impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets and subtracting sale participation income, gain on insurance recovery and deferred income tax (benefit) expense. AFFO is presented by adding to FFOAA non-real estate depreciation and amortization, deferred financing fees amortization, share-based compensation expense to management and Trustees and amortization of above and below market leases, net and tenant allowances; and subtracting maintenance capital expenditures (including second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions), straight-lined rental revenue (removing the impact of straight-lined ground sublease expense), and the non-cash portion of mortgage and other financing income.

FFO, FFOAA and AFFO are widely used measures of the operating performance of real estate companies and are provided here as supplemental measures to GAAP net income available to common shareholders and earnings per share, and management provides FFO, FFOAA and AFFO herein because it believes this information is useful to investors in this regard. FFO, FFOAA and AFFO are non-GAAP financial measures. FFO, FFOAA and AFFO do not represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP and are not indicative that cash flows are adequate to fund all cash needs and are not to be considered alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measure as a measurement of the results of our operations or our cash flows or liquidity as defined by GAAP. It should also be noted that not all REITs calculate FFO, FFOAA and AFFO the same way so comparisons with other REITs may not be meaningful.

The following table reconciles net income available to common shareholders, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to FFO, FFOAA and AFFO for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

EPR Properties Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 FFO: Net income available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 36,287 $ 38,523 $ 152,088 $ 74,472 Gain on sale of real estate (347 ) (16,382 ) (651 ) (17,881 ) Impairment of real estate investments, net (1) 21,030 - 25,381 2,711 Real estate depreciation and amortization 41,100 40,095 162,821 162,951 Allocated share of joint venture depreciation 1,833 1,561 7,409 3,340 Impairment charges on joint ventures (1) - - 647 - FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 99,903 $ 63,797 $ 347,695 $ 225,593 FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 99,903 $ 63,797 $ 347,695 $ 225,593 Add: Preferred dividends for Series C preferred shares 1,938 - 7,752 - Add: Preferred dividends for Series E preferred shares 1,939 - 7,756 - Diluted FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 103,780 $ 63,797 $ 363,203 $ 225,593 FFOAA: FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 99,903 $ 63,797 $ 347,695 $ 225,593 Transaction costs 993 60 4,533 3,402 Credit loss expense (benefit) 1,369 (2,295 ) 10,816 (21,972 ) Costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff - 20,469 - 25,451 Sale participation income (included in other income) (9,134 ) - (9,134 ) - Gain on insurance recovery (included in other income) - (1,151 ) (552 ) (1,181 ) Impairment of operating lease right-of-use asset (1) 1,968 - 1,968 - Deferred income tax benefit (132 ) - (169 ) - FFOAA available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 94,967 $ 80,880 355,157 $ 231,293 FFOAA available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 94,967 $ 80,880 $ 355,157 $ 231,293 Add: Preferred dividends for Series C preferred shares 1,938 1,938 7,752 - Add: Preferred dividends for Series E preferred shares 1,939 1,939 7,756 - Diluted FFOAA available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 98,844 $ 84,757 $ 370,665 $ 231,293 AFFO: FFOAA available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 94,967 $ 80,880 $ 355,157 $ 231,293 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 203 199 831 819 Deferred financing fees amortization 2,109 2,335 8,360 7,666 Share-based compensation expense to management and trustees 4,114 3,685 16,666 14,903 Amortization of above and below market leases, net and tenant allowances (90 ) (92 ) (355 ) (385 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (2) (2,674 ) (1,718 ) (4,545 ) (4,631 ) Straight-lined rental revenue (2,291 ) (1,974 ) (6,993 ) (5,664 ) Straight-lined ground sublease expense 581 89 1,692 382 Non-cash portion of mortgage and other financing income (120 ) (114 ) (473 ) (446 ) AFFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 96,799 $ 83,290 $ 370,340 $ 243,937 AFFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 96,799 $ 83,290 $ 370,340 $ 243,937 Add: Preferred dividends for Series C preferred shares 1,938 1,938 7,752 - Add: Preferred dividends for Series E preferred shares 1,939 1,939 7,756 - Diluted AFFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 100,676 $ 87,167 $ 385,848 $ 243,937 FFO per common share: Basic $ 1.33 $ 0.85 $ 4.64 $ 3.02 Diluted 1.31 0.85 4.60 3.02 FFOAA per common share: Basic $ 1.27 $ 1.08 $ 4.74 $ 3.09 Diluted 1.25 1.08 4.69 3.09 AFFO per common share: Basic $ 1.29 $ 1.11 $ 4.94 $ 3.26 Diluted 1.27 1.11 4.89 3.26 Shares used for computation (in thousands): Basic 75,022 74,806 74,967 74,755 Diluted 75,111 74,808 75,043 74,756 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted EPS 75,111 74,808 75,043 74,756 Effect of dilutive Series C preferred shares 2,261 2,237 2,250 - Effect of dilutive Series E preferred shares 1,664 1,664 1,664 - Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding-diluted Series C and Series E 79,036 78,709 78,957 74,756 Other financial information: Dividends per common share $ 0.8250 $ 0.7500 $ 3.2500 $ 1.5000 (1) Impairment charges recognized during the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $28.0 million, which was comprised of $25.4 million of impairments of real estate investments, a $2.0 million impairment of an operating lease right-of-use asset and $0.6 million of impairments on joint ventures. (2) Includes maintenance capital expenditures and certain second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions.

The additional common shares that would result from the conversion of the 5.75% Series C cumulative convertible preferred shares and the 9.00% Series E cumulative convertible preferred shares for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the corresponding add-back of the preferred dividends declared on those shares are not included in the calculation of diluted FFO, FFOAA and AFFO per share for that period because the effect is anti-dilutive. The conversion of the 5.75% Series C cumulative convertible preferred shares and the 9.00% Series E cumulative convertible preferred shares would be dilutive to FFO, FFOAA and AFFO per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. Therefore, the additional common shares that would result from the conversion and the corresponding add-back of the preferred dividends declared on those shares are included in the calculation of diluted FFO, FFOAA and AFFO per share for those periods.

Net Debt

Net Debt represents debt (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude deferred financing costs, net and reduced for cash and cash equivalents. By excluding deferred financing costs, net and reducing debt for cash and cash equivalents on hand, the result provides an estimate of the contractual amount of borrowed capital to be repaid, net of cash available to repay it. The Company believes this calculation constitutes a beneficial supplemental non-GAAP financial disclosure to investors in understanding our financial condition. The Company's method of calculating Net Debt may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Gross Assets

Gross Assets represents total assets (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude accumulated depreciation and reduced for cash and cash equivalents. By excluding accumulated depreciation and reducing cash and cash equivalents, the result provides an estimate of the investment made by the Company. The Company believes that investors commonly use versions of this calculation in a similar manner. The Company's method of calculating Gross Assets may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Net Debt to Gross Assets Ratio

Net Debt to Gross Assets Ratio is a supplemental measure derived from non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to evaluate capital structure and the magnitude of debt to gross assets. The Company believes that investors commonly use versions of this ratio in a similar manner. The Company's method of calculating the Net Debt to Gross Assets Ratio may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

EBITDAre

NAREIT developed EBITDAre as a relative non-GAAP financial measure of REITs, independent of a company's capital structure, to provide a uniform basis to measure the enterprise value of a company. Pursuant to the definition of EBITDAre by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, the Company calculates EBITDAre as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding interest expense (net), income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, gains and losses from disposition of real estate, impairment losses on real estate, costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, joint ventures and other affiliates.

Management provides EBITDAre herein because it believes this information is useful to investors as a supplemental performance measure as it can help facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and with other REITs. The Company's method of calculating EBITDAre may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. EBITDAre is not a measure of performance under GAAP, does not represent cash generated from operations as defined by GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund all cash needs, including distributions. This measure should not be considered an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measure as a measurement of the results of the Company's operations or cash flows or liquidity as defined by GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDAre

Management uses Adjusted EBITDAre in its analysis of the performance of the business and operations of the Company. Management believes Adjusted EBITDAre is useful to investors because it excludes various items that management believes are not indicative of operating performance, and that it is an informative measure to use in computing various financial ratios to evaluate the Company. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAre as EBITDAre (defined above) for the quarter excluding sale participation income, gain on insurance recovery, severance expense, credit loss (benefit) expense, transaction costs, impairment losses on operating lease right-of-use assets and prepayment fees.

The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDAre may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Adjusted EBITDAre is not a measure of performance under GAAP, does not represent cash generated from operations as defined by GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund all cash needs, including distributions. This measure should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measure as a measurement of the results of the Company's operations or cash flows or liquidity as defined by GAAP.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre Ratio

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre Ratio is a supplemental measure derived from non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to evaluate our capital structure and the magnitude of our debt against our operating performance. The Company believes that investors commonly use versions of this ratio in a similar manner. In addition, financial institutions use versions of this ratio in connection with debt agreements to set pricing and covenant limitations. The Company's method of calculating the Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre Ratio may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Reconciliations of debt, total assets and net income (all reported in accordance with GAAP) to Net Debt, Gross Assets, Net Debt to Gross Assets Ratio, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre Ratio (each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure), as applicable, are included in the following tables (unaudited, in thousands except ratios):

December 31, 2022 2021 Net Debt: Debt $ 2,810,111 $ 2,804,365 Deferred financing costs, net 31,118 36,864 Cash and cash equivalents (107,934 ) (288,822 ) Net Debt $ 2,733,295 $ 2,552,407 Gross Assets: Total Assets $ 5,758,701 $ 5,801,150 Accumulated depreciation 1,302,640 1,167,734 Cash and cash equivalents (107,934 ) (288,822 ) Gross Assets $ 6,953,407 $ 6,680,062 Debt to Total Assets Ratio 49 % 48 % Net Debt to Gross Assets Ratio 39 % 38 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre: Net income $ 42,329 $ 44,557 Interest expense, net 31,879 34,005 Income tax expense 86 397 Depreciation and amortization 41,303 40,294 Gain on sale of real estate (347 ) (16,382 ) Impairment of real estate investments, net (1) 21,030 - Costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff - 20,469 Allocated share of joint venture depreciation 1,833 1,561 Allocated share of joint venture interest expense 2,215 1,145 EBITDAre $ 140,328 $ 126,046 Sale participation income (2) (9,134 ) - Gain on insurance recovery (2) - (1,151 ) Transaction costs 993 60 Credit loss expense (benefit) 1,369 (2,295 ) Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets (1) 1,968 - Adjusted EBITDAre $ 135,524 $ 122,660 Adjusted EBITDAre (annualized) (3) $ 542,096 $ 490,640 Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDAre Ratio 5.0 5.2 (1) Impairment charges recognized during the three months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $23.0 million, which was comprised of $21.0 million of impairments of real estate investments and $2.0 million of impairments of operating lease right-of-use assets. (2) Included in other income in the accompanying consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income for the quarter. Other income includes the following: Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Income from settlement of foreign currency swap contracts $ 246 $ 41 Sale participation income 9,134 - Gain on insurance recovery - 1,151 Operating income from operated properties 7,325 7,815 Miscellaneous income 51 7 Other income $ 16,756 $ 9,014 (3) Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter is multiplied by four to calculate an annualized amount.

Total Investments

Total investments is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the carrying values of real estate investments (before accumulated depreciation), land held for development, property under development, mortgage notes receivable (including related accrued interest receivable), investment in joint ventures, intangible assets, gross (before accumulated amortization and included in other assets) and notes receivable and related accrued interest receivable, net (included in other assets). Total investments is a useful measure for management and investors as it illustrates across which asset categories the Company's funds have been invested. Our method of calculating total investments may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of total assets (computed in accordance with GAAP) to total investments is included in the following table (unaudited, in thousands):

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Total assets $ 5,758,701 $ 5,801,150 Operating lease right-of-use assets (200,985 ) (180,808 ) Cash and cash equivalents (107,934 ) (288,822 ) Restricted cash (2,577 ) (1,079 ) Accounts receivable (53,587 ) (78,073 ) Add: accumulated depreciation on real estate investments 1,302,640 1,167,734 Add: accumulated amortization on intangible assets (1) 23,487 20,163 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1) (33,559 ) (24,865 ) Total investments $ 6,686,186 $ 6,415,400 Total Investments: Real estate investments, net of accumulated depreciation $ 4,714,136 $ 4,713,091 Add back accumulated depreciation on real estate investments 1,302,640 1,167,734 Land held for development 20,168 20,168 Property under development 76,029 42,362 Mortgage notes and related accrued interest receivable 457,268 370,159 Investment in joint ventures 52,964 36,670 Intangible assets, gross (1) 60,109 57,962 Notes receivable and related accrued interest receivable, net (1) 2,872 7,254 Total investments $ 6,686,186 $ 6,415,400 (1) Included in other assets in the accompanying consolidated balance sheet. Other assets include the following: December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Intangible assets, gross $ 60,109 $ 57,962 Less: accumulated amortization on intangible assets (23,487 ) (20,163 ) Notes receivable and related accrued interest receivable, net 2,872 7,254 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,559 24,865 Total other assets $ 73,053 $ 69,918

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.8 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.3 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.

