ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) (the "Company") reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 and provided guidance for full year 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Consolidated Vacation Ownership contract sales were $454 million, a 12% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and VPG was $4,088. The Company estimates that hurricanes negatively impacted contract sales by approximately $13 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $88 million, or $2.08 fully diluted earnings per share.

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $115 million, or $2.74 Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share. The Company estimates that hurricanes negatively impacted Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders by $5 million, or $0.12 per Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $239 million; excluding the impact of the Alignment (as defined below), Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% compared to the prior year fourth quarter to $232 million. The Company estimates that hurricanes negatively impacted Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company repurchased 1.2 million shares of its common stock for $173 million during the quarter at an average price per share of $139.90.

Full Year 2022 Highlights and 2023 Outlook:

Consolidated Vacation Ownership contract sales were $1.84 billion, a 34% increase compared to 2021, and VPG increased 1% to $4,421. The Company estimates that hurricanes negatively impacted contract sales by approximately $14 million in 2022.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $391 million, or $8.77 fully diluted earnings per share.

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $458 million, or $10.26 Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $966 million; excluding the impact of the Alignment (as defined below), Adjusted EBITDA was $915 million, an increase of 39% compared to the prior year. The Company estimates that hurricanes negatively impacted Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $8 million in 2022.

During 2022, the Company repurchased 5.1 million shares of its common stock for $701 million at an average price of $137.83 and paid $99 million in dividends.

The Company expects contract sales in 2023 to grow 5% to 9% compared to the prior year and for Net income attributable to common shareholders to be $405 million to $440 million, or $9.51 to $10.30 fully diluted earnings per share.

Excluding the impact of the Alignment (as defined below) in 2022, the Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to grow 4% to 9% in 2023 and Adjusted earnings per share - diluted to increase 14% to 23%.

"2022 was a great year for Marriott Vacations Worldwide. We generated over $1.8 billion of contract sales, a new high for our Company, and returned more than $800 million in cash to shareholders. We also launched Abound by Marriott Vacations, added over 20,000 new owners in our Vacation Ownership business and grew active Interval International members by 21%," said John Geller, president & chief executive officer. "Looking forward, we expect occupancies in North America and Europe to remain strong this year and for Asia-Pacific to continue to improve. We also expect to grow contract sales this year by 5% to 9% compared to the prior year and for Adjusted Free Cash Flow to be between $600 million and $670 million, illustrating the continued demand for leisure travel and the strength of our business model."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results:

In the third quarter of 2022, in connection with the unification of the Company's Marriott-, Westin-, and Sheraton-branded vacation ownership products under the Abound by Marriott Vacations program, the Company aligned its contract terms for the sale of vacation ownership products, resulting in the acceleration of revenue from the sale of Marriott-branded vacation ownership interests. In addition, the Company aligned its reserve methodology for these brands, resulting in an adjustment to its notes receivable reserve in the third quarter. Together, these changes are herein referred to as the "Alignment." As a result of the Alignment, the Company reported an additional $5 million of Net income attributable to common shareholders and an additional $7 million of Adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter. The tables and financial schedules below illustrate the impact of the Alignment on the Company's reported results.

In the tables below "*" denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

Consolidated

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Three

Months

Ended

December

31, 2021 Change As

Reported Impact of

Alignment As

Adjusted* As Reported As Adjusted* ($ in millions) $ % $ % Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 88 $ (5 ) $ 83 $ 61 $ 27 45 % $ 22 35 % Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders* $ 115 $ (5 ) $ 110 $ 103 $ 12 12 % $ 7 6 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 239 $ (7 ) $ 232 $ 219 $ 20 10 % $ 13 6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin* 28.7% 28.2% 27.4% 1.3 pts 0.8 pts

Vacation Ownership

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Three

Months

Ended

December

31, 2021 Change As

Reported Impact of

Alignment As

Adjusted* As Reported As Adjusted* ($ in millions) $ % $ % Sale of vacation ownership products $ 439 $ (12 ) $ 427 $ 364 $ 75 21 % $ 63 18 % Development profit $ 162 $ (7 ) $ 155 $ 114 $ 48 42 % $ 41 36 % Segment financial results attributable to common shareholders $ 241 $ (5 ) $ 236 $ 205 $ 36 17 % $ 31 14 % Segment margin 31.9% 31.7% 29.3% 2.6 pts 2.4 pts Segment Adjusted EBITDA* $ 261 $ (7 ) $ 254 $ 234 $ 27 12 % $ 20 8 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin* 34.6% 34.2% 33.4% 1.2 pts 0.8 pts

Exchange & Third-Party Management

Revenues excluding cost reimbursements decreased 7% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year and increased 4% excluding the results of VRI Americas, which was sold in April of 2022. Interval International active members increased 21% to 1.6 million and Average revenue per member decreased 17% compared to the prior year as the new accounts at Interval International that were added at the beginning of the year continued to ramp up.

Segment financial results attributable to common shareholders were $24 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, Segment margin was 41% and Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $31 million. Excluding the VRI Americas business, Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% compared to the prior year and Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 55%.

Corporate and Other

General and administrative costs were largely unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with approximately $1.3 billion in liquidity, including $524 million of cash and cash equivalents, $72 million of gross notes receivable that were eligible for securitization, and $749 million of available capacity under its revolving corporate credit facility.

In December 2022, the Company issued $575 million of 3.25% convertible notes due 2027 with an initial conversion price of $189.65. The Company used the proceeds from the offering to redeem $250 million of 6.125% secured notes due 2025 (which was paid in January), repurchase $55 million of its own shares, repay the outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility (which was used to redeem $230 million of convertible notes that matured in September 2022) and pay transaction expenses and other fees. In addition, to reduce the potential economic dilution to the Company's earnings per share upon conversion of the notes, the Company used a portion of the proceeds to enter into privately negotiated bond hedge and warrant transactions, with such warrant transactions at an initial strike price of $286.26 per share, which represented a premium of 100% over the last reported sale price of the Company's common stock on December 5, 2022.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, pro-forma for the repayment of the 2025 secured senior notes, the Company had $2.8 billion of corporate debt and $1.9 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivable.

The Company completed its second timeshare receivable securitization of 2022 in the fourth quarter, issuing $280 million of notes backed by a pool of $286 million of vacation ownership notes receivable from all of the Company's timeshare brands. The overall weighted average interest rate of the notes was 6.58%, without giving effect to the Company's retention of the Class D Notes, and the transaction had a gross advance rate of 98%.

Full Year 2023 Outlook (in millions, except per share amounts)

The Financial Schedules that follow reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures set forth below to the following full year 2023 expected GAAP results for the Company.

The Company is providing guidance for the full year 2023. In the table below "*" denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

(In millions, except per share amounts) 2023 Guidance Contract sales $1,930 to $2,000 Net income attributable to common shareholders $405 to $440 Earnings per share - diluted $9.51 to $10.30 Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash provided by operating activities $365 to $415 Adjusted EBITDA* $950 to $1,000 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted* $10.75 to $11.54 Adjusted free cash flow* $600 to $670

In calculating diluted earnings per share and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, shares issuable upon conversion of our convertible notes are assumed to be converted into common stock, to the extent dilutive, and net interest expense associated with the convertible notes is added back to the numerator of the diluted earnings per share and Adjusted diluted earnings per share calculations.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled and adjustments are shown and described in further detail in the Financial Schedules that follow. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present certain key metrics as performance measures which are further described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be updated in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on February 23, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these financial results and provide an update on business conditions. Participants may access the call by dialing (877) 407-8289 or (201) 689-8341 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.mvwc.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates exchange networks and membership programs comprised of more than 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 countries and territories, and provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

Note on forward-looking statements

This press release and accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements about expectations for future growth and projections for full year 2023. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "may," "might," "should," "could" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. The Company cautions you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous and evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to predict or assess, such as: the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or future health crises, including quarantines or other government-imposed travel or health-related restrictions; the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic or future health crises, including short and longer-term impacts on consumer confidence and demand for travel, and the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic or future health crises or as effective treatments or vaccines against variants of the COVID-19 pandemic or future health crises become widely available; variations in demand for vacation ownership and exchange products and services; worker absenteeism; price and wage inflation; global supply chain disruptions; volatility in the international and national economy and credit markets, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or future health crises and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions and other measures; our ability to attract and retain our global workforce; competitive conditions; the availability of capital to finance growth; the impact of rising interest rates; political or social strife, difficulties associated with implementing new or maintaining existing technology; changes in privacy laws and other matters referred to under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be updated in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict at this time or that we currently do not expect will have a material adverse effect on our financial position, results of operations or cash flows. Any such risks could cause our results to differ materially from those we express in forward-looking statements.

Financial Schedules Follow

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION FINANCIAL SCHEDULES QUARTER 4, 2022 TABLE OF CONTENTS Summary Financial Information A-1 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment A-2 Consolidated Statements of Income A-3 Revenues and Profit by Segment A-5 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted A-9 Adjusted EBITDA A-10 Consolidated Contract Sales to Adjusted Development Profit A-11 Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment Adjusted EBITDA A-13 Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow A-14 Consolidated Balance Sheets A-15 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows A-16 2023 Outlook Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders, Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted and Adjusted EBITDA A-18 Adjusted Free Cash Flow A-19 Quarterly Operating Metrics A-20 Non-GAAP Financial Measures A-21

A-1 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In millions, except VPG, tours, total active members, average revenue per member and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended Change % Fiscal Year Ended Change % December

31, 2022 December

31, 2021 December

31, 2022 December

31, 2021 Key Measures Total consolidated contract sales $ 454 $ 406 12% $ 1,837 $ 1,374 34% VPG $ 4,088 $ 4,305 (5%) $ 4,421 $ 4,356 1% Tours 105,231 89,495 18% 390,593 299,364 30% Total active members (000's)(1) 1,566 1,296 21% 1,566 1,296 21% Average revenue per member(1) $ 35.60 $ 42.93 (17%) $ 157.97 $ 179.48 (12%) GAAP Measures Revenues $ 1,188 $ 1,100 8% $ 4,656 $ 3,890 20% Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests $ 145 $ 70 108% $ 582 $ 127 NM Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 88 $ 61 45% $ 391 $ 49 NM Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.08 $ 1.39 50% $ 8.77 $ 1.13 NM Non-GAAP Measures* Adjusted EBITDA $ 239 $ 219 10% $ 966 $ 657 47% Adjusted pretax income $ 169 $ 131 30% $ 677 $ 296 128% Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 115 $ 103 12% $ 458 $ 190 140% Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 2.74 $ 2.38 15% $ 10.26 $ 4.40 133% Financial Measures, Excluding the Impact of Alignment* Revenues $ 1,176 $ 1,100 7% $ 4,617 $ 3,890 19% Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests $ 138 $ 70 97% $ 531 $ 127 NM Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 83 $ 61 35% $ 353 $ 49 NM Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.94 $ 1.39 40% $ 7.94 $ 1.13 NM Adjusted EBITDA $ 232 $ 219 6% $ 915 $ 657 39% Adjusted pretax income $ 162 $ 131 24% $ 626 $ 296 111% Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 110 $ 103 6% $ 420 $ 190 121% Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 2.60 $ 2.38 9% $ 9.42 $ 4.40 114% (1) Includes members at the end of each period for the Interval International exchange network only. * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. NM = Not meaningful.

A-2 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (In millions) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 Quarter

Ended

December

31, 2021 Change As

Reported Impact of Alignment As

Adjusted* As

Reported As

Adjusted* Revenue Reserve Combined Vacation Ownership $ 261 $ (7 ) $ - $ (7 ) $ 254 $ 234 12% 8% Exchange & Third-Party Management 31 - - - 31 31 5% 5% Segment Adjusted EBITDA* 292 (7 ) - (7 ) 285 265 11% 8% General and administrative (53 ) - - - (53 ) (46 ) (17%) (17%) Adjusted EBITDA* $ 239 $ (7 ) $ - $ (7 ) $ 232 $ 219 10% 6%

Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 Fiscal

Year

Ended

December

31, 2021 Change As Reported Impact of Alignment As Adjusted* As Reported As Adjusted* Revenue Reserve Combined Vacation Ownership $ 1,033 $ (46 ) $ (5 ) $ (51 ) $ 982 $ 699 48% 41% Exchange & Third-Party Management 148 - - - 148 144 3% 3% Segment Adjusted EBITDA* 1,181 (46 ) (5 ) (51 ) 1,130 843 40% 34% General and administrative (215 ) - - - (215 ) (186 ) (16%) (16%) Adjusted EBITDA* $ 966 $ (46 ) $ (5 ) $ (51 ) $ 915 $ 657 47% 39%

* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-3 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 December 31,

2021 As

Reported Impact of

Alignment As

Adjusted* REVENUES Sale of vacation ownership products $ 439 $ (12 ) $ 427 $ 364 Management and exchange 204 - 204 217 Rental 113 - 113 146 Financing 76 - 76 72 Cost reimbursements 356 - 356 301 TOTAL REVENUES 1,188 (12 ) 1,176 1,100 EXPENSES Cost of vacation ownership products 73 (5 ) 68 72 Marketing and sales 204 - 204 178 Management and exchange 114 - 114 140 Rental 88 - 88 97 Financing 26 - 26 24 General and administrative 62 - 62 61 Depreciation and amortization 34 - 34 34 Litigation charges 4 - 4 2 Royalty fee 30 - 30 28 Impairment 1 - 1 (2 ) Cost reimbursements 356 - 356 301 TOTAL EXPENSES 992 (5 ) 987 935 Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net 1 - 1 (24 ) Interest expense (27 ) - (27 ) (36 ) Transaction and integration costs (26 ) - (26 ) (35 ) Other 1 - 1 - INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 145 (7 ) 138 70 Provision for income taxes (57 ) 2 (55 ) (11 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 88 (5 ) 83 59 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - 2 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 88 $ (5 ) $ 83 $ 61 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS Basic shares 38.2 - 38.2 42.7 Basic $ 2.30 $ (0.16 ) $ 2.14 $ 1.42 Diluted shares(1) 43.0 - 43.0 43.6 Diluted $ 2.08 $ (0.14 ) $ 1.94 $ 1.39 (1) Diluted shares include 4.2 million shares for the quarter-ended December 31, 2022 related to our convertible notes, reflecting the impact of the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2020-06 in 2022. * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. NOTE: Earnings (loss) per share - Basic and Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted are calculated using whole dollars.

A-4 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts) Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31,

2021 As

Reported Impact of

Alignment As

Adjusted* REVENUES Sale of vacation ownership products $ 1,618 $ (39 ) $ 1,579 $ 1,153 Management and exchange 827 - 827 855 Rental 551 - 551 486 Financing 293 - 293 268 Cost reimbursements 1,367 - 1,367 1,128 TOTAL REVENUES 4,656 (39 ) 4,617 3,890 EXPENSES Cost of vacation ownership products 289 (7 ) 282 250 Marketing and sales 807 - 807 617 Management and exchange 444 - 444 521 Rental 382 - 382 344 Financing 75 19 94 88 General and administrative 249 - 249 227 Depreciation and amortization 132 - 132 146 Litigation charges 11 - 11 10 Royalty fee 114 - 114 106 Impairment 2 - 2 3 Cost reimbursements 1,367 - 1,367 1,128 TOTAL EXPENSES 3,872 12 3,884 3,440 Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net 40 - 40 (51 ) Interest expense (118 ) - (118 ) (164 ) Transaction and integration costs (125 ) - (125 ) (110 ) Other 1 - 1 2 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 582 (51 ) 531 127 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (191 ) 13 (178 ) (74 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 391 (38 ) 353 53 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - (4 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 391 $ (38 ) $ 353 $ 49 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS Basic shares 40.4 - 40.4 42.5 Basic $ 9.69 $ (0.93 ) $ 8.76 $ 1.15 Diluted shares(1) 45.2 - 45.2 43.3 Diluted $ 8.77 $ (0.83 ) $ 7.94 $ 1.13 (1) Diluted shares include 4.3 million shares for the year-ended December 31, 2022 related to our convertible notes, reflecting the impact of the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2020-06 in 2022. * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. NOTE: Earnings (loss) per share - Basic and Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted are calculated using whole dollars.

A-5 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the three months ended December 31, 2022 (In millions) Reportable Segment Corporate

and

Other Total Vacation Ownership Exchange &

Third-Party

Management As

Reported As

Adjusted* As

Reported Impact of

Alignment As

Adjusted* REVENUES Sales of vacation ownership products $ 439 $ (12 ) $ 427 $ - $ - $ 439 $ 427 Management and exchange(1) Ancillary revenues 58 - 58 1 - 59 59 Management fee revenues 42 - 42 6 - 48 48 Exchange and other services revenues 32 - 32 42 23 97 97 Management and exchange 132 - 132 49 23 204 204 Rental 104 - 104 9 - 113 113 Financing 76 - 76 - - 76 76 Cost reimbursements(1) 362 - 362 4 (10 ) 356 356 TOTAL REVENUES $ 1,113 $ (12 ) $ 1,101 $ 62 $ 13 $ 1,188 $ 1,176 PROFIT (LOSS) Development $ 162 $ (7 ) $ 155 $ - $ - $ 162 $ 155 Management and exchange(1) 70 - 70 22 (2 ) 90 90 Rental(1) 15 - 15 9 1 25 25 Financing 50 - 50 - - 50 50 TOTAL PROFIT (LOSS) 297 (7 ) 290 31 (1 ) 327 320 OTHER General and administrative - - - - (62 ) (62 ) (62 ) Depreciation and amortization (25 ) - (25 ) (7 ) (2 ) (34 ) (34 ) Litigation charges (2 ) - (2 ) - (2 ) (4 ) (4 ) Royalty fee (30 ) - (30 ) - - (30 ) (30 ) Impairment (1 ) - (1 ) - - (1 ) (1 ) Gains and other income, net 1 - 1 - - 1 1 Interest expense - - - - (27 ) (27 ) (27 ) Transaction and integration costs - - - - (26 ) (26 ) (26 ) Other 1 - 1 - - 1 1 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 241 (7 ) 234 24 (120 ) 145 138 Provision for income taxes - 2 2 - (57 ) (57 ) (55 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 241 (5 ) 236 24 (177 ) 88 83 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - - - - NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 241 $ (5 ) $ 236 $ 24 $ (177 ) $ 88 $ 83 SEGMENT MARGIN(2) 32% 32% 41% (1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners. (2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues. * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-6 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the three months ended December 31, 2021 (In millions) Reportable Segment Corporate

and Other Total Vacation

Ownership Exchange &

Third-Party

Management REVENUES Sales of vacation ownership products $ 364 $ - $ - $ 364 Management and exchange(1) Ancillary revenues 53 1 - 54 Management fee revenues 41 8 (4 ) 45 Exchange and other services revenues 33 45 40 118 Management and exchange 127 54 36 217 Rental 138 8 - 146 Financing 72 - - 72 Cost reimbursements(1) 320 9 (28 ) 301 TOTAL REVENUES $ 1,021 $ 71 $ 8 $ 1,100 PROFIT Development $ 114 $ - $ - $ 114 Management and exchange(1) 63 22 (8 ) 77 Rental(1) 32 8 9 49 Financing 48 - - 48 TOTAL PROFIT 257 30 1 288 OTHER General and administrative - - (61 ) (61 ) Depreciation and amortization (23 ) (8 ) (3 ) (34 ) Litigation charges (2 ) - - (2 ) Royalty fee (28 ) - - (28 ) Impairment - - 2 2 Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net 1 - (25 ) (24 ) Interest expense - - (36 ) (36 ) Transaction and integration costs - - (35 ) (35 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 205 22 (157 ) 70 Provision for income taxes - - (11 ) (11 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 205 22 (168 ) 59 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests(1) - - 2 2 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 205 $ 22 $ (166 ) $ 61 SEGMENT MARGIN(2) 29% 33% (1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners. (2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.

A-7 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 (In millions) Reportable Segment Corporate

and

Other Total Vacation Ownership Exchange &

Third-Party

Management As

Reported As

Adjusted* As

Reported Impact of

Alignment As

Adjusted* REVENUES Sales of vacation ownership products $ 1,618 $ (39 ) $ 1,579 $ - $ - $ 1,618 $ 1,579 Management and exchange(1) Ancillary revenues 241 - 241 4 - 245 245 Management fee revenues 166 - 166 34 (5 ) 195 195 Exchange and other services revenues 127 - 127 188 72 387 387 Management and exchange 534 - 534 226 67 827 827 Rental 509 - 509 42 - 551 551 Financing 293 - 293 - - 293 293 Cost reimbursements(1) 1,388 - 1,388 23 (44 ) 1,367 1,367 TOTAL REVENUES $ 4,342 $ (39 ) $ 4,303 $ 291 $ 23 $ 4,656 $ 4,617 PROFIT (LOSS) Development $ 522 $ (32 ) $ 490 $ - $ - $ 522 $ 490 Management and exchange(1) 294 - 294 106 (17 ) 383 383 Rental(1) 109 - 109 42 18 169 169 Financing 218 (19 ) 199 - - 218 199 TOTAL PROFIT (LOSS) 1,143 (51 ) 1,092 148 1 1,292 1,241 OTHER General and administrative - - - - (249 ) (249 ) (249 ) Depreciation and amortization (92 ) - (92 ) (31 ) (9 ) (132 ) (132 ) Litigation charges (9 ) - (9 ) - (2 ) (11 ) (11 ) Royalty fee (114 ) - (114 ) - - (114 ) (114 ) Impairment (2 ) - (2 ) - - (2 ) (2 ) Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net 37 - 37 15 (12 ) 40 40 Interest expense - - - - (118 ) (118 ) (118 ) Transaction and integration costs (3 ) - (3 ) - (122 ) (125 ) (125 ) Other 1 - 1 - - 1 1 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 961 (51 ) 910 132 (511 ) 582 531 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes - 13 13 - (191 ) (191 ) (178 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 961 (38 ) 923 132 (702 ) 391 353 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - - - - NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 961 $ (38 ) $ 923 $ 132 $ (702 ) $ 391 $ 353 SEGMENT MARGIN(2) 33% 32% 49% (1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners. (2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues. * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-8 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 (In millions) Reportable Segment Corporate and

Other Total Vacation

Ownership Exchange &

Third-Party

Management REVENUES Sales of vacation ownership products $ 1,153 $ - $ - $ 1,153 Management and exchange(1) Ancillary revenues 188 3 - 191 Management fee revenues 158 32 (19 ) 171 Exchange and other services revenues 124 198 171 493 Management and exchange 470 233 152 855 Rental 446 40 - 486 Financing 268 - - 268 Cost reimbursements(1) 1,202 47 (121 ) 1,128 TOTAL REVENUES $ 3,539 $ 320 $ 31 $ 3,890 PROFIT Development $ 286 $ - $ - $ 286 Management and exchange(1) 270 102 (38 ) 334 Rental(1) 52 40 50 142 Financing 180 - - 180 TOTAL PROFIT 788 142 12 942 OTHER General and administrative - - (227 ) (227 ) Depreciation and amortization (89 ) (48 ) (9 ) (146 ) Litigation charges (9 ) - (1 ) (10 ) Restructuring - (1 ) 1 - Royalty fee (106 ) - - (106 ) Impairment - - (3 ) (3 ) Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net 1 - (52 ) (51 ) Interest expense - - (164 ) (164 ) Transaction and integration costs (2 ) - (108 ) (110 ) Other 2 - - 2 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 585 93 (551 ) 127 Provision for income taxes - - (74 ) (74 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 585 93 (625 ) 53 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1) - - (4 ) (4 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 585 $ 93 $ (629 ) $ 49 SEGMENT MARGIN(2) 25% 34% (1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners. (2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.

A-9 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED (In millions, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 88 $ 61 $ 391 $ 49 Provision for income taxes 57 11 191 74 Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders 145 72 582 123 Certain items: ILG integration 15 $ 29 $ 82 $ 93 Welk acquisition and integration 4 8 14 16 I/T transformation 3 - 16 - Other transformation initiatives 4 - 10 - Other transaction costs - (2 ) 3 1 Transaction and integration costs 26 35 125 110 Early redemption of senior unsecured notes - 19 - 55 Gain on disposition of hotel - - (33 ) - Gain on disposition of VRI Americas - - (17 ) - Foreign currency translation - 4 10 - Insurance proceeds (1 ) - (6 ) - Change in indemnification asset 1 (1 ) 3 (7 ) Other (1 ) 2 3 3 (Gains) losses and other (income) expense, net (1 ) 24 (40 ) 51 Purchase accounting adjustments (2 ) 3 11 10 Litigation charges 4 2 11 10 Impairment 1 (2 ) 2 3 Expiration/forfeiture of deposits on pre-acquisition preview packages - - (6 ) - Early termination of VRI management contract - - (2 ) - Eliminate impact of Consolidated Property Owners' Associations - (3 ) - (8 ) Change in estimate relating to pre-acquisition contingencies (7 ) - (12 ) - Other 3 - 6 (3 ) Adjusted pretax income* 169 131 677 296 Provision for income taxes (54 ) (28 ) (219 ) (106 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders* $ 115 $ 103 $ 458 $ 190 Diluted shares(1) 43.0 43.6 45.2 43.3 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted* $ 2.74 $ 2.38 $ 10.26 $ 4.40 Excluding the Impact of Alignment: Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders* $ 110 $ 103 $ 421 $ 190 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted* $ 2.60 $ 2.38 $ 9.42 $ 4.40 (1) Diluted shares include 4.2 million and 4.3 million shares for the quarter and year-ended December 31, 2022, respectively, related to our convertible notes, reflecting the impact of the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2020-06 in 2022. * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-10 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION ADJUSTED EBITDA (In millions) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 88 $ 61 $ 391 $ 49 Interest expense 27 36 118 164 Provision for income taxes 57 11 191 74 Depreciation and amortization 34 34 132 146 Share-based compensation 9 18 39 51 Certain items: ILG integration 15 $ 29 $ 82 $ 93 Welk acquisition and integration 4 8 14 16 I/T transformation 3 - 16 - Other transformation initiatives 4 - 10 - Other transaction costs - (2 ) 3 1 Transaction and integration costs 26 35 125 110 Early redemption of senior unsecured notes - 19 - 55 Gain on disposition of hotel - - (33 ) - Gain on disposition of VRI Americas - - (17 ) - Foreign currency translation - 4 10 - Insurance proceeds (1 ) - (6 ) - Change in indemnification asset 1 (1 ) 3 (7 ) Other (1 ) 2 3 3 (Gains) losses and other (income) expense, net (1 ) 24 (40 ) 51 Purchase accounting adjustments (2 ) 3 11 10 Litigation charges 4 2 11 10 Impairment 1 (2 ) 2 3 Expiration/forfeiture of deposits on pre-acquisition preview packages - - (6 ) - Early termination of VRI management contract - - (2 ) - Eliminate impact of Consolidated Property Owners' Associations - (3 ) - (8 ) Change in estimate relating to pre-acquisition contingencies (7 ) - (12 ) - Other 3 - 6 (3 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA* $ 239 $ 219 $ 966 $ 657 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN* 29% 27% 29% 24% Excluding the Impact of Alignment: ADJUSTED EBITDA* $ 232 $ 219 $ 915 $ 657 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN* 28% 27% 28% 24% * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-11 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT PROFIT (In millions) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 December 31,

2021 As

Reported Impact of

Alignment As

Adjusted* Consolidated contract sales $ 454 $ - $ 454 $ 406 Less resales contract sales (10 ) - (10 ) (7 ) Consolidated contract sales, net of resales 444 - 444 399 Plus: Settlement revenue 10 - 10 7 Resales revenue 7 - 7 4 Revenue recognition adjustments: Reportability 36 (12 ) 24 7 Sales reserve (40 ) - (40 ) (28 ) Other(1) (18 ) - (18 ) (25 ) Sale of vacation ownership products 439 (12 ) 427 364 Less: Cost of vacation ownership products (73 ) 5 (68 ) (72 ) Marketing and sales (204 ) - (204 ) (178 ) Development Profit (Loss) 162 (7 ) 155 114 Revenue recognition reportability adjustment (27 ) 7 (20 ) (6 ) Purchase accounting adjustments (1 ) - (1 ) 3 Other (8 ) - (8 ) - Adjusted development profit* $ 126 $ - $ 126 $ 111 Development profit margin 36.8% 36.2 % 31.3 % Adjusted development profit margin* 31.5% 31.5% 31.1% (1) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue. * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-12 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT PROFIT (In millions) (Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31,

2021 As

Reported Impact of

Alignment As

Adjusted* Consolidated contract sales $ 1,837 $ - $ 1,837 $ 1,374 Less resales contract sales (40 ) - (40 ) (26 ) Consolidated contract sales, net of resales 1,797 - 1,797 1,348 Plus: Settlement revenue 36 - 36 28 Resales revenue 20 - 20 12 Revenue recognition adjustments: Reportability 43 (58 ) (15 ) (44 ) Sales reserve (170 ) 19 (151 ) (101 ) Other(1) (108 ) - (108 ) (90 ) Sale of vacation ownership products 1,618 (39 ) 1,579 1,153 Less: Cost of vacation ownership products (289 ) 7 (282 ) (250 ) Marketing and sales (807 ) - (807 ) (617 ) Development Profit (Loss) 522 (32 ) 490 286 Revenue recognition reportability adjustment (35 ) 46 11 32 Purchase accounting adjustments 13 - 13 12 Other (13 ) - (13 ) - Adjusted development profit* $ 487 $ 14 $ 501 $ 330 Development profit margin 32.2% 31.0% 24.8% Adjusted development profit margin* 31.0% 31.5% 27.6% (1) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue. * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-13 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION (In millions) (Unaudited)

VACATION OWNERSHIP SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 241 $ 205 $ 961 $ 585 Depreciation and amortization 25 23 92 89 Share-based compensation expense 2 2 7 6 Certain items: Transaction and integration costs - - 3 2 Gain on disposition of hotel - - (33 ) - Insurance proceeds (1 ) - (4 ) - Other - (1 ) - (1 ) Gains and other income, net (1 ) (1 ) (37 ) (1 ) Purchase accounting adjustments (2 ) 3 11 10 Litigation charges 2 2 9 9 Impairment 1 - 2 - Expiration/forfeiture of deposits on pre-acquisition preview packages - - (6 ) - Change in estimate relating to pre-acquisition contingencies (7 ) - (12 ) - Other - - 3 (1 ) SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA* $ 261 $ 234 $ 1,033 $ 699 SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN* 35% 33% 35% 30% Excluding the Impact of Alignment: SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA* $ 254 $ 234 $ 982 $ 699 SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN* 34% 33% 34% 30%

EXCHANGE & THIRD-PARTY MANAGEMENT SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 24 $ 22 $ 132 $ 93 Depreciation and amortization 7 8 31 48 Share-based compensation expense - 1 2 2 Certain items: Gain on disposition of VRI Americas - - (17 ) - Foreign currency translation - - 2 - COVID-19 related restructuring - - - 1 Other - - (2 ) - SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA* $ 31 $ 31 $ 148 $ 144 SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN* 55% 49% 55% 53% * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-14 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (In millions) CASH FLOW 2022 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 522 Investing activities 16 Financing activities (486 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 51 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities $ 522 Capital expenditures for property and equipment (excluding inventory) (65 ) Borrowings from securitization transactions 1,031 Repayment of debt related to securitizations (945 ) Securitized debt issuance costs (10 ) Free cash flow* 533 Adjustments: Decrease in restricted cash 131 Transaction and integration costs(1) 93 Capital expenditures(2) 24 Litigation charges(3) 7 Insurance proceeds(4) (4 ) Net change in borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable(5) (40 ) Adjusted free cash flow* $ 744

(1) Represents adjustment to exclude the after-tax impact of transaction and integration costs in connection with the ILG Acquisition and Welk Acquisition. (2) Represents adjustment to exclude capital expenditures, primarily related to our new global corporate headquarters in Orlando, FL. (3) Represents adjustment to exclude the after-tax impact of litigation charges. (4) Represents adjustment to exclude the after-tax impact of insurance proceeds. (5) Represents the net change in borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable between the 2021 and 2022 year ends. * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-15 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS FISCAL YEAR-END 2022 AND 2021 (In millions, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 524 $ 342 Restricted cash (including $85 and $139 from VIEs, respectively) 330 461 Accounts receivable, net (including $13 and $12 from VIEs, respectively) 292 279 Vacation ownership notes receivable, net (including $1,792 and $1,662 from VIEs, respectively) 2,198 2,045 Inventory 660 719 Property and equipment, net 1,139 1,136 Goodwill 3,117 3,150 Intangibles, net 911 993 Other (including $76 and $76 from VIEs, respectively) 468 488 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,639 $ 9,613 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 356 $ 265 Advance deposits 158 160 Accrued liabilities (including $5 and $2 from VIEs, respectively) 369 345 Deferred revenue 344 453 Payroll and benefits liability 251 201 Deferred compensation liability 139 142 Securitized debt, net (including $1,982 and $1,877 from VIEs, respectively) 1,938 1,856 Debt, net 3,088 2,631 Other 167 224 Deferred taxes 331 350 TOTAL LIABILITIES 7,141 6,627 Preferred stock - $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock - $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 75,744,524 and 75,519,049 shares issued, respectively 1 1 Treasury stock - at cost; 38,263,442 and 33,235,671 shares, respectively (2,054 ) (1,356 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,941 4,072 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 15 (16 ) Retained earnings 593 275 TOTAL MVW SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,496 2,976 Noncontrolling interests 2 10 TOTAL EQUITY 2,498 2,986 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 9,639 $ 9,613 The abbreviation VIEs above means Variable Interest Entities.