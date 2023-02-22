Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Neuvorstellung + Schlüssel-News! Jeder Diabetiker wird es haben wollen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JNDJ ISIN: US57164Y1073 Ticker-Symbol: M8V 
München
23.02.23
08:00 Uhr
145,90 Euro
+0,65
+0,45 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
145,10146,8010:24
145,40146,8010:24