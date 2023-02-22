ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) (the "Company") reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 and provided guidance for full year 2023.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:
- Consolidated Vacation Ownership contract sales were $454 million, a 12% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and VPG was $4,088. The Company estimates that hurricanes negatively impacted contract sales by approximately $13 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Net income attributable to common shareholders was $88 million, or $2.08 fully diluted earnings per share.
- Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $115 million, or $2.74 Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share. The Company estimates that hurricanes negatively impacted Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders by $5 million, or $0.12 per Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $239 million; excluding the impact of the Alignment (as defined below), Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% compared to the prior year fourth quarter to $232 million. The Company estimates that hurricanes negatively impacted Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- The Company repurchased 1.2 million shares of its common stock for $173 million during the quarter at an average price per share of $139.90.
Full Year 2022 Highlights and 2023 Outlook:
- Consolidated Vacation Ownership contract sales were $1.84 billion, a 34% increase compared to 2021, and VPG increased 1% to $4,421. The Company estimates that hurricanes negatively impacted contract sales by approximately $14 million in 2022.
- Net income attributable to common shareholders was $391 million, or $8.77 fully diluted earnings per share.
- Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $458 million, or $10.26 Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $966 million; excluding the impact of the Alignment (as defined below), Adjusted EBITDA was $915 million, an increase of 39% compared to the prior year. The Company estimates that hurricanes negatively impacted Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $8 million in 2022.
- During 2022, the Company repurchased 5.1 million shares of its common stock for $701 million at an average price of $137.83 and paid $99 million in dividends.
- The Company expects contract sales in 2023 to grow 5% to 9% compared to the prior year and for Net income attributable to common shareholders to be $405 million to $440 million, or $9.51 to $10.30 fully diluted earnings per share.
- Excluding the impact of the Alignment (as defined below) in 2022, the Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to grow 4% to 9% in 2023 and Adjusted earnings per share - diluted to increase 14% to 23%.
"2022 was a great year for Marriott Vacations Worldwide. We generated over $1.8 billion of contract sales, a new high for our Company, and returned more than $800 million in cash to shareholders. We also launched Abound by Marriott Vacations, added over 20,000 new owners in our Vacation Ownership business and grew active Interval International members by 21%," said John Geller, president & chief executive officer. "Looking forward, we expect occupancies in North America and Europe to remain strong this year and for Asia-Pacific to continue to improve. We also expect to grow contract sales this year by 5% to 9% compared to the prior year and for Adjusted Free Cash Flow to be between $600 million and $670 million, illustrating the continued demand for leisure travel and the strength of our business model."
Fourth Quarter 2022 Results:
In the third quarter of 2022, in connection with the unification of the Company's Marriott-, Westin-, and Sheraton-branded vacation ownership products under the Abound by Marriott Vacations program, the Company aligned its contract terms for the sale of vacation ownership products, resulting in the acceleration of revenue from the sale of Marriott-branded vacation ownership interests. In addition, the Company aligned its reserve methodology for these brands, resulting in an adjustment to its notes receivable reserve in the third quarter. Together, these changes are herein referred to as the "Alignment." As a result of the Alignment, the Company reported an additional $5 million of Net income attributable to common shareholders and an additional $7 million of Adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter. The tables and financial schedules below illustrate the impact of the Alignment on the Company's reported results.
In the tables below "*" denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
Consolidated
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Three
Change
As
Impact of
As
As Reported
As Adjusted*
($ in millions)
$
%
$
%
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
88
$
(5
)
$
83
$
61
$
27
45
%
$
22
35
%
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders*
$
115
$
(5
)
$
110
$
103
$
12
12
%
$
7
6
%
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
239
$
(7
)
$
232
$
219
$
20
10
%
$
13
6
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin*
28.7%
28.2%
27.4%
1.3 pts
0.8 pts
Vacation Ownership
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Three
Change
As
Impact of
As
As Reported
As Adjusted*
($ in millions)
$
%
$
%
Sale of vacation ownership products
$
439
$
(12
)
$
427
$
364
$
75
21
%
$
63
18
%
Development profit
$
162
$
(7
)
$
155
$
114
$
48
42
%
$
41
36
%
Segment financial results attributable to common shareholders
$
241
$
(5
)
$
236
$
205
$
36
17
%
$
31
14
%
Segment margin
31.9%
31.7%
29.3%
2.6 pts
2.4 pts
Segment Adjusted EBITDA*
$
261
$
(7
)
$
254
$
234
$
27
12
%
$
20
8
%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin*
34.6%
34.2%
33.4%
1.2 pts
0.8 pts
Exchange & Third-Party Management
Revenues excluding cost reimbursements decreased 7% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year and increased 4% excluding the results of VRI Americas, which was sold in April of 2022. Interval International active members increased 21% to 1.6 million and Average revenue per member decreased 17% compared to the prior year as the new accounts at Interval International that were added at the beginning of the year continued to ramp up.
Segment financial results attributable to common shareholders were $24 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, Segment margin was 41% and Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $31 million. Excluding the VRI Americas business, Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% compared to the prior year and Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 55%.
Corporate and Other
General and administrative costs were largely unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
The Company ended the quarter with approximately $1.3 billion in liquidity, including $524 million of cash and cash equivalents, $72 million of gross notes receivable that were eligible for securitization, and $749 million of available capacity under its revolving corporate credit facility.
In December 2022, the Company issued $575 million of 3.25% convertible notes due 2027 with an initial conversion price of $189.65. The Company used the proceeds from the offering to redeem $250 million of 6.125% secured notes due 2025 (which was paid in January), repurchase $55 million of its own shares, repay the outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility (which was used to redeem $230 million of convertible notes that matured in September 2022) and pay transaction expenses and other fees. In addition, to reduce the potential economic dilution to the Company's earnings per share upon conversion of the notes, the Company used a portion of the proceeds to enter into privately negotiated bond hedge and warrant transactions, with such warrant transactions at an initial strike price of $286.26 per share, which represented a premium of 100% over the last reported sale price of the Company's common stock on December 5, 2022.
At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, pro-forma for the repayment of the 2025 secured senior notes, the Company had $2.8 billion of corporate debt and $1.9 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivable.
The Company completed its second timeshare receivable securitization of 2022 in the fourth quarter, issuing $280 million of notes backed by a pool of $286 million of vacation ownership notes receivable from all of the Company's timeshare brands. The overall weighted average interest rate of the notes was 6.58%, without giving effect to the Company's retention of the Class D Notes, and the transaction had a gross advance rate of 98%.
Full Year 2023 Outlook (in millions, except per share amounts)
The Financial Schedules that follow reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures set forth below to the following full year 2023 expected GAAP results for the Company.
The Company is providing guidance for the full year 2023. In the table below "*" denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
(In millions, except per share amounts)
2023 Guidance
Contract sales
$1,930
to
$2,000
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$405
to
$440
Earnings per share - diluted
$9.51
to
$10.30
Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash provided by operating activities
$365
to
$415
Adjusted EBITDA*
$950
to
$1,000
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted*
$10.75
to
$11.54
Adjusted free cash flow*
$600
to
$670
In calculating diluted earnings per share and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, shares issuable upon conversion of our convertible notes are assumed to be converted into common stock, to the extent dilutive, and net interest expense associated with the convertible notes is added back to the numerator of the diluted earnings per share and Adjusted diluted earnings per share calculations.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled and adjustments are shown and described in further detail in the Financial Schedules that follow. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present certain key metrics as performance measures which are further described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be updated in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call on February 23, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these financial results and provide an update on business conditions. Participants may access the call by dialing (877) 407-8289 or (201) 689-8341 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.mvwc.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days on the Company's website.
About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates exchange networks and membership programs comprised of more than 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 countries and territories, and provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.
Note on forward-looking statements
This press release and accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements about expectations for future growth and projections for full year 2023. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "may," "might," "should," "could" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. The Company cautions you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous and evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to predict or assess, such as: the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or future health crises, including quarantines or other government-imposed travel or health-related restrictions; the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic or future health crises, including short and longer-term impacts on consumer confidence and demand for travel, and the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic or future health crises or as effective treatments or vaccines against variants of the COVID-19 pandemic or future health crises become widely available; variations in demand for vacation ownership and exchange products and services; worker absenteeism; price and wage inflation; global supply chain disruptions; volatility in the international and national economy and credit markets, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or future health crises and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions and other measures; our ability to attract and retain our global workforce; competitive conditions; the availability of capital to finance growth; the impact of rising interest rates; political or social strife, difficulties associated with implementing new or maintaining existing technology; changes in privacy laws and other matters referred to under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be updated in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict at this time or that we currently do not expect will have a material adverse effect on our financial position, results of operations or cash flows. Any such risks could cause our results to differ materially from those we express in forward-looking statements.
Financial Schedules Follow
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
FINANCIAL SCHEDULES
QUARTER 4, 2022
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Summary Financial Information
A-1
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
A-2
Consolidated Statements of Income
A-3
Revenues and Profit by Segment
A-5
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted
A-9
Adjusted EBITDA
A-10
Consolidated Contract Sales to Adjusted Development Profit
A-11
Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment Adjusted EBITDA
A-13
|Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow
A-14
Consolidated Balance Sheets
A-15
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
A-16
2023 Outlook
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders, Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted and Adjusted EBITDA
A-18
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
A-19
Quarterly Operating Metrics
A-20
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
A-21
A-1
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
(In millions, except VPG, tours, total active members, average revenue per member and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Change %
Fiscal Year Ended
Change %
December
December
December
December
Key Measures
Total consolidated contract sales
$
454
$
406
12%
$
1,837
$
1,374
34%
VPG
$
4,088
$
4,305
(5%)
$
4,421
$
4,356
1%
Tours
105,231
89,495
18%
390,593
299,364
30%
Total active members (000's)(1)
1,566
1,296
21%
1,566
1,296
21%
Average revenue per member(1)
$
35.60
$
42.93
(17%)
$
157.97
$
179.48
(12%)
GAAP Measures
Revenues
$
1,188
$
1,100
8%
$
4,656
$
3,890
20%
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
$
145
$
70
108%
$
582
$
127
NM
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
88
$
61
45%
$
391
$
49
NM
Earnings per share - diluted
$
2.08
$
1.39
50%
$
8.77
$
1.13
NM
Non-GAAP Measures*
Adjusted EBITDA
$
239
$
219
10%
$
966
$
657
47%
Adjusted pretax income
$
169
$
131
30%
$
677
$
296
128%
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders
$
115
$
103
12%
$
458
$
190
140%
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
$
2.74
$
2.38
15%
$
10.26
$
4.40
133%
Financial Measures, Excluding the Impact of Alignment*
Revenues
$
1,176
$
1,100
7%
$
4,617
$
3,890
19%
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
$
138
$
70
97%
$
531
$
127
NM
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
83
$
61
35%
$
353
$
49
NM
Earnings per share - diluted
$
1.94
$
1.39
40%
$
7.94
$
1.13
NM
Adjusted EBITDA
$
232
$
219
6%
$
915
$
657
39%
Adjusted pretax income
$
162
$
131
24%
$
626
$
296
111%
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders
$
110
$
103
6%
$
420
$
190
121%
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
$
2.60
$
2.38
9%
$
9.42
$
4.40
114%
(1) Includes members at the end of each period for the Interval International exchange network only.
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
NM = Not meaningful.
A-2
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
Quarter
Change
As
Impact of Alignment
As
As
As
Revenue
Reserve
Combined
Vacation Ownership
$
261
$
(7
)
$
-
$
(7
)
$
254
$
234
12%
8%
Exchange & Third-Party Management
31
-
-
-
31
31
5%
5%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA*
292
(7
)
-
(7
)
285
265
11%
8%
General and administrative
(53
)
-
-
-
(53
)
(46
)
(17%)
(17%)
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
239
$
(7
)
$
-
$
(7
)
$
232
$
219
10%
6%
Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022
Fiscal
Change
As Reported
Impact of Alignment
As Adjusted*
As Reported
As Adjusted*
Revenue
Reserve
Combined
Vacation Ownership
$
1,033
$
(46
)
$
(5
)
$
(51
)
$
982
$
699
48%
41%
Exchange & Third-Party Management
148
-
-
-
148
144
3%
3%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA*
1,181
(46
)
(5
)
(51
)
1,130
843
40%
34%
General and administrative
(215
)
-
-
-
(215
)
(186
)
(16%)
(16%)
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
966
$
(46
)
$
(5
)
$
(51
)
$
915
$
657
47%
39%
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-3
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31,
As
Impact of
As
REVENUES
Sale of vacation ownership products
$
439
$
(12
)
$
427
$
364
Management and exchange
204
-
204
217
Rental
113
-
113
146
Financing
76
-
76
72
Cost reimbursements
356
-
356
301
TOTAL REVENUES
1,188
(12
)
1,176
1,100
EXPENSES
Cost of vacation ownership products
73
(5
)
68
72
Marketing and sales
204
-
204
178
Management and exchange
114
-
114
140
Rental
88
-
88
97
Financing
26
-
26
24
General and administrative
62
-
62
61
Depreciation and amortization
34
-
34
34
Litigation charges
4
-
4
2
Royalty fee
30
-
30
28
Impairment
1
-
1
(2
)
Cost reimbursements
356
-
356
301
TOTAL EXPENSES
992
(5
)
987
935
Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net
1
-
1
(24
)
Interest expense
(27
)
-
(27
)
(36
)
Transaction and integration costs
(26
)
-
(26
)
(35
)
Other
1
-
1
-
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
145
(7
)
138
70
Provision for income taxes
(57
)
2
(55
)
(11
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
88
(5
)
83
59
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
2
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
88
$
(5
)
$
83
$
61
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
Basic shares
38.2
-
38.2
42.7
Basic
$
2.30
$
(0.16
)
$
2.14
$
1.42
Diluted shares(1)
43.0
-
43.0
43.6
Diluted
$
2.08
$
(0.14
)
$
1.94
$
1.39
(1) Diluted shares include 4.2 million shares for the quarter-ended December 31, 2022 related to our convertible notes, reflecting the impact of the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2020-06 in 2022.
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
NOTE: Earnings (loss) per share - Basic and Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted are calculated using whole dollars.
A-4
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Fiscal Year Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31,
As
Impact of
As
REVENUES
Sale of vacation ownership products
$
1,618
$
(39
)
$
1,579
$
1,153
Management and exchange
827
-
827
855
Rental
551
-
551
486
Financing
293
-
293
268
Cost reimbursements
1,367
-
1,367
1,128
TOTAL REVENUES
4,656
(39
)
4,617
3,890
EXPENSES
Cost of vacation ownership products
289
(7
)
282
250
Marketing and sales
807
-
807
617
Management and exchange
444
-
444
521
Rental
382
-
382
344
Financing
75
19
94
88
General and administrative
249
-
249
227
Depreciation and amortization
132
-
132
146
Litigation charges
11
-
11
10
Royalty fee
114
-
114
106
Impairment
2
-
2
3
Cost reimbursements
1,367
-
1,367
1,128
TOTAL EXPENSES
3,872
12
3,884
3,440
Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net
40
-
40
(51
)
Interest expense
(118
)
-
(118
)
(164
)
Transaction and integration costs
(125
)
-
(125
)
(110
)
Other
1
-
1
2
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
582
(51
)
531
127
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
(191
)
13
(178
)
(74
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
391
(38
)
353
53
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
(4
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
391
$
(38
)
$
353
$
49
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
Basic shares
40.4
-
40.4
42.5
Basic
$
9.69
$
(0.93
)
$
8.76
$
1.15
Diluted shares(1)
45.2
-
45.2
43.3
Diluted
$
8.77
$
(0.83
)
$
7.94
$
1.13
(1) Diluted shares include 4.3 million shares for the year-ended December 31, 2022 related to our convertible notes, reflecting the impact of the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2020-06 in 2022.
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
NOTE: Earnings (loss) per share - Basic and Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted are calculated using whole dollars.
A-5
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
for the three months ended December 31, 2022
(In millions)
Reportable Segment
Corporate
Total
Vacation Ownership
Exchange &
As
As
As
Impact of
As
REVENUES
Sales of vacation ownership products
$
439
$
(12
)
$
427
$
-
$
-
$
439
$
427
Management and exchange(1)
Ancillary revenues
58
-
58
1
-
59
59
Management fee revenues
42
-
42
6
-
48
48
Exchange and other services revenues
32
-
32
42
23
97
97
Management and exchange
132
-
132
49
23
204
204
Rental
104
-
104
9
-
113
113
Financing
76
-
76
-
-
76
76
Cost reimbursements(1)
362
-
362
4
(10
)
356
356
TOTAL REVENUES
$
1,113
$
(12
)
$
1,101
$
62
$
13
$
1,188
$
1,176
PROFIT (LOSS)
Development
$
162
$
(7
)
$
155
$
-
$
-
$
162
$
155
Management and exchange(1)
70
-
70
22
(2
)
90
90
Rental(1)
15
-
15
9
1
25
25
Financing
50
-
50
-
-
50
50
TOTAL PROFIT (LOSS)
297
(7
)
290
31
(1
)
327
320
OTHER
General and administrative
-
-
-
-
(62
)
(62
)
(62
)
Depreciation and amortization
(25
)
-
(25
)
(7
)
(2
)
(34
)
(34
)
Litigation charges
(2
)
-
(2
)
-
(2
)
(4
)
(4
)
Royalty fee
(30
)
-
(30
)
-
-
(30
)
(30
)
Impairment
(1
)
-
(1
)
-
-
(1
)
(1
)
Gains and other income, net
1
-
1
-
-
1
1
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
(27
)
(27
)
(27
)
Transaction and integration costs
-
-
-
-
(26
)
(26
)
(26
)
Other
1
-
1
-
-
1
1
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
241
(7
)
234
24
(120
)
145
138
Provision for income taxes
-
2
2
-
(57
)
(57
)
(55
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
241
(5
)
236
24
(177
)
88
83
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
241
$
(5
)
$
236
$
24
$
(177
)
$
88
$
83
SEGMENT MARGIN(2)
32%
32%
41%
(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.
(2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-6
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT
for the three months ended December 31, 2021
(In millions)
Reportable Segment
Corporate
Total
Vacation
Exchange &
REVENUES
Sales of vacation ownership products
$
364
$
-
$
-
$
364
Management and exchange(1)
Ancillary revenues
53
1
-
54
Management fee revenues
41
8
(4
)
45
Exchange and other services revenues
33
45
40
118
Management and exchange
127
54
36
217
Rental
138
8
-
146
Financing
72
-
-
72
Cost reimbursements(1)
320
9
(28
)
301
TOTAL REVENUES
$
1,021
$
71
$
8
$
1,100
PROFIT
Development
$
114
$
-
$
-
$
114
Management and exchange(1)
63
22
(8
)
77
Rental(1)
32
8
9
49
Financing
48
-
-
48
TOTAL PROFIT
257
30
1
288
OTHER
General and administrative
-
-
(61
)
(61
)
Depreciation and amortization
(23
)
(8
)
(3
)
(34
)
Litigation charges
(2
)
-
-
(2
)
Royalty fee
(28
)
-
-
(28
)
Impairment
-
-
2
2
Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net
1
-
(25
)
(24
)
Interest expense
-
-
(36
)
(36
)
Transaction and integration costs
-
-
(35
)
(35
)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
205
22
(157
)
70
Provision for income taxes
-
-
(11
)
(11
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
205
22
(168
)
59
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)
-
-
2
2
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
205
$
22
$
(166
)
$
61
SEGMENT MARGIN(2)
29%
33%
(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.
(2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.
A-7
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT
for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022
(In millions)
Reportable Segment
Corporate
Total
Vacation Ownership
Exchange &
As
As
As
Impact of
As
REVENUES
Sales of vacation ownership products
$
1,618
$
(39
)
$
1,579
$
-
$
-
$
1,618
$
1,579
Management and exchange(1)
Ancillary revenues
241
-
241
4
-
245
245
Management fee revenues
166
-
166
34
(5
)
195
195
Exchange and other services revenues
127
-
127
188
72
387
387
Management and exchange
534
-
534
226
67
827
827
Rental
509
-
509
42
-
551
551
Financing
293
-
293
-
-
293
293
Cost reimbursements(1)
1,388
-
1,388
23
(44
)
1,367
1,367
TOTAL REVENUES
$
4,342
$
(39
)
$
4,303
$
291
$
23
$
4,656
$
4,617
PROFIT (LOSS)
Development
$
522
$
(32
)
$
490
$
-
$
-
$
522
$
490
Management and exchange(1)
294
-
294
106
(17
)
383
383
Rental(1)
109
-
109
42
18
169
169
Financing
218
(19
)
199
-
-
218
199
TOTAL PROFIT (LOSS)
1,143
(51
)
1,092
148
1
1,292
1,241
OTHER
General and administrative
-
-
-
-
(249
)
(249
)
(249
)
Depreciation and amortization
(92
)
-
(92
)
(31
)
(9
)
(132
)
(132
)
Litigation charges
(9
)
-
(9
)
-
(2
)
(11
)
(11
)
Royalty fee
(114
)
-
(114
)
-
-
(114
)
(114
)
Impairment
(2
)
-
(2
)
-
-
(2
)
(2
)
Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net
37
-
37
15
(12
)
40
40
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
(118
)
(118
)
(118
)
Transaction and integration costs
(3
)
-
(3
)
-
(122
)
(125
)
(125
)
Other
1
-
1
-
-
1
1
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
961
(51
)
910
132
(511
)
582
531
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes
-
13
13
-
(191
)
(191
)
(178
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
961
(38
)
923
132
(702
)
391
353
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
961
$
(38
)
$
923
$
132
$
(702
)
$
391
$
353
SEGMENT MARGIN(2)
33%
32%
49%
(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.
(2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-8
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT
for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021
(In millions)
Reportable Segment
Corporate and
Total
Vacation
Exchange &
REVENUES
Sales of vacation ownership products
$
1,153
$
-
$
-
$
1,153
Management and exchange(1)
Ancillary revenues
188
3
-
191
Management fee revenues
158
32
(19
)
171
Exchange and other services revenues
124
198
171
493
Management and exchange
470
233
152
855
Rental
446
40
-
486
Financing
268
-
-
268
Cost reimbursements(1)
1,202
47
(121
)
1,128
TOTAL REVENUES
$
3,539
$
320
$
31
$
3,890
PROFIT
Development
$
286
$
-
$
-
$
286
Management and exchange(1)
270
102
(38
)
334
Rental(1)
52
40
50
142
Financing
180
-
-
180
TOTAL PROFIT
788
142
12
942
OTHER
General and administrative
-
-
(227
)
(227
)
Depreciation and amortization
(89
)
(48
)
(9
)
(146
)
Litigation charges
(9
)
-
(1
)
(10
)
Restructuring
-
(1
)
1
-
Royalty fee
(106
)
-
-
(106
)
Impairment
-
-
(3
)
(3
)
Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net
1
-
(52
)
(51
)
Interest expense
-
-
(164
)
(164
)
Transaction and integration costs
(2
)
-
(108
)
(110
)
Other
2
-
-
2
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
585
93
(551
)
127
Provision for income taxes
-
-
(74
)
(74
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
585
93
(625
)
53
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)
-
-
(4
)
(4
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
585
$
93
$
(629
)
$
49
SEGMENT MARGIN(2)
25%
34%
(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.
(2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.
A-9
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
88
$
61
$
391
$
49
Provision for income taxes
57
11
191
74
Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders
145
72
582
123
Certain items:
ILG integration
15
$
29
$
82
$
93
Welk acquisition and integration
4
8
14
16
I/T transformation
3
-
16
-
Other transformation initiatives
4
-
10
-
Other transaction costs
-
(2
)
3
1
Transaction and integration costs
26
35
125
110
Early redemption of senior unsecured notes
-
19
-
55
Gain on disposition of hotel
-
-
(33
)
-
Gain on disposition of VRI Americas
-
-
(17
)
-
Foreign currency translation
-
4
10
-
Insurance proceeds
(1
)
-
(6
)
-
Change in indemnification asset
1
(1
)
3
(7
)
Other
(1
)
2
3
3
(Gains) losses and other (income) expense, net
(1
)
24
(40
)
51
Purchase accounting adjustments
(2
)
3
11
10
Litigation charges
4
2
11
10
Impairment
1
(2
)
2
3
Expiration/forfeiture of deposits on pre-acquisition preview packages
-
-
(6
)
-
Early termination of VRI management contract
-
-
(2
)
-
Eliminate impact of Consolidated Property Owners' Associations
-
(3
)
-
(8
)
Change in estimate relating to pre-acquisition contingencies
(7
)
-
(12
)
-
Other
3
-
6
(3
)
Adjusted pretax income*
169
131
677
296
Provision for income taxes
(54
)
(28
)
(219
)
(106
)
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders*
$
115
$
103
$
458
$
190
Diluted shares(1)
43.0
43.6
45.2
43.3
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted*
$
2.74
$
2.38
$
10.26
$
4.40
Excluding the Impact of Alignment:
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders*
$
110
$
103
$
421
$
190
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted*
$
2.60
$
2.38
$
9.42
$
4.40
(1) Diluted shares include 4.2 million and 4.3 million shares for the quarter and year-ended December 31, 2022, respectively, related to our convertible notes, reflecting the impact of the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2020-06 in 2022.
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-10
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In millions)
Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
88
$
61
$
391
$
49
Interest expense
27
36
118
164
Provision for income taxes
57
11
191
74
Depreciation and amortization
34
34
132
146
Share-based compensation
9
18
39
51
Certain items:
ILG integration
15
$
29
$
82
$
93
Welk acquisition and integration
4
8
14
16
I/T transformation
3
-
16
-
Other transformation initiatives
4
-
10
-
Other transaction costs
-
(2
)
3
1
Transaction and integration costs
26
35
125
110
Early redemption of senior unsecured notes
-
19
-
55
Gain on disposition of hotel
-
-
(33
)
-
Gain on disposition of VRI Americas
-
-
(17
)
-
Foreign currency translation
-
4
10
-
Insurance proceeds
(1
)
-
(6
)
-
Change in indemnification asset
1
(1
)
3
(7
)
Other
(1
)
2
3
3
(Gains) losses and other (income) expense, net
(1
)
24
(40
)
51
Purchase accounting adjustments
(2
)
3
11
10
Litigation charges
4
2
11
10
Impairment
1
(2
)
2
3
Expiration/forfeiture of deposits on pre-acquisition preview packages
-
-
(6
)
-
Early termination of VRI management contract
-
-
(2
)
-
Eliminate impact of Consolidated Property Owners' Associations
-
(3
)
-
(8
)
Change in estimate relating to pre-acquisition contingencies
(7
)
-
(12
)
-
Other
3
-
6
(3
)
ADJUSTED EBITDA*
$
239
$
219
$
966
$
657
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*
29%
27%
29%
24%
Excluding the Impact of Alignment:
ADJUSTED EBITDA*
$
232
$
219
$
915
$
657
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*
28%
27%
28%
24%
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-11
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT PROFIT
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31,
As
Impact of
As
Consolidated contract sales
$
454
$
-
$
454
$
406
Less resales contract sales
(10
)
-
(10
)
(7
)
Consolidated contract sales, net of resales
444
-
444
399
Plus:
Settlement revenue
10
-
10
7
Resales revenue
7
-
7
4
Revenue recognition adjustments:
Reportability
36
(12
)
24
7
Sales reserve
(40
)
-
(40
)
(28
)
Other(1)
(18
)
-
(18
)
(25
)
Sale of vacation ownership products
439
(12
)
427
364
Less:
Cost of vacation ownership products
(73
)
5
(68
)
(72
)
Marketing and sales
(204
)
-
(204
)
(178
)
Development Profit (Loss)
162
(7
)
155
114
Revenue recognition reportability adjustment
(27
)
7
(20
)
(6
)
Purchase accounting adjustments
(1
)
-
(1
)
3
Other
(8
)
-
(8
)
-
Adjusted development profit*
$
126
$
-
$
126
$
111
Development profit margin
36.8%
36.2 %
31.3 %
Adjusted development profit margin*
31.5%
31.5%
31.1%
(1) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue.
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-12
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT PROFIT
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Fiscal Year Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31,
As
Impact of
As
Consolidated contract sales
$
1,837
$
-
$
1,837
$
1,374
Less resales contract sales
(40
)
-
(40
)
(26
)
Consolidated contract sales, net of resales
1,797
-
1,797
1,348
Plus:
Settlement revenue
36
-
36
28
Resales revenue
20
-
20
12
Revenue recognition adjustments:
Reportability
43
(58
)
(15
)
(44
)
Sales reserve
(170
)
19
(151
)
(101
)
Other(1)
(108
)
-
(108
)
(90
)
Sale of vacation ownership products
1,618
(39
)
1,579
1,153
Less:
Cost of vacation ownership products
(289
)
7
(282
)
(250
)
Marketing and sales
(807
)
-
(807
)
(617
)
Development Profit (Loss)
522
(32
)
490
286
Revenue recognition reportability adjustment
(35
)
46
11
32
Purchase accounting adjustments
13
-
13
12
Other
(13
)
-
(13
)
-
Adjusted development profit*
$
487
$
14
$
501
$
330
Development profit margin
32.2%
31.0%
24.8%
Adjusted development profit margin*
31.0%
31.5%
27.6%
(1) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue.
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-13
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
241
$
205
$
961
$
585
Depreciation and amortization
25
23
92
89
Share-based compensation expense
2
2
7
6
Certain items:
Transaction and integration costs
-
-
3
2
Gain on disposition of hotel
-
-
(33
)
-
Insurance proceeds
(1
)
-
(4
)
-
Other
-
(1
)
-
(1
)
Gains and other income, net
(1
)
(1
)
(37
)
(1
)
Purchase accounting adjustments
(2
)
3
11
10
Litigation charges
2
2
9
9
Impairment
1
-
2
-
Expiration/forfeiture of deposits on pre-acquisition preview packages
-
-
(6
)
-
Change in estimate relating to pre-acquisition contingencies
(7
)
-
(12
)
-
Other
-
-
3
(1
)
SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA*
$
261
$
234
$
1,033
$
699
SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*
35%
33%
35%
30%
Excluding the Impact of Alignment:
SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA*
$
254
$
234
$
982
$
699
SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*
34%
33%
34%
30%
EXCHANGE & THIRD-PARTY MANAGEMENT SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA
Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
24
$
22
$
132
$
93
Depreciation and amortization
7
8
31
48
Share-based compensation expense
-
1
2
2
Certain items:
Gain on disposition of VRI Americas
-
-
(17
)
-
Foreign currency translation
-
-
2
-
COVID-19 related restructuring
-
-
-
1
Other
-
-
(2
)
-
SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA*
$
31
$
31
$
148
$
144
SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*
55%
49%
55%
53%
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-14
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
(In millions)
CASH FLOW
2022
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities
$
522
Investing activities
16
Financing activities
(486
)
Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(1
)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
51
ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities
$
522
Capital expenditures for property and equipment (excluding inventory)
(65
)
Borrowings from securitization transactions
1,031
Repayment of debt related to securitizations
(945
)
Securitized debt issuance costs
(10
)
Free cash flow*
533
Adjustments:
Decrease in restricted cash
131
Transaction and integration costs(1)
93
Capital expenditures(2)
24
Litigation charges(3)
7
Insurance proceeds(4)
(4
)
Net change in borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable(5)
(40
)
Adjusted free cash flow*
$
744
(1) Represents adjustment to exclude the after-tax impact of transaction and integration costs in connection with the ILG Acquisition and Welk Acquisition.
(2) Represents adjustment to exclude capital expenditures, primarily related to our new global corporate headquarters in Orlando, FL.
(3) Represents adjustment to exclude the after-tax impact of litigation charges.
(4) Represents adjustment to exclude the after-tax impact of insurance proceeds.
(5) Represents the net change in borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable between the 2021 and 2022 year ends.
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
|A-15
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
FISCAL YEAR-END 2022 AND 2021
(In millions, except share and per share data)
2022
2021
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
524
$
342
Restricted cash (including $85 and $139 from VIEs, respectively)
330
461
Accounts receivable, net (including $13 and $12 from VIEs, respectively)
292
279
Vacation ownership notes receivable, net (including $1,792 and $1,662 from VIEs, respectively)
2,198
2,045
Inventory
660
719
Property and equipment, net
1,139
1,136
Goodwill
3,117
3,150
Intangibles, net
911
993
Other (including $76 and $76 from VIEs, respectively)
468
488
TOTAL ASSETS
$
9,639
$
9,613
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Accounts payable
$
356
$
265
Advance deposits
158
160
Accrued liabilities (including $5 and $2 from VIEs, respectively)
369
345
Deferred revenue
344
453
Payroll and benefits liability
251
201
Deferred compensation liability
139
142
Securitized debt, net (including $1,982 and $1,877 from VIEs, respectively)
1,938
1,856
Debt, net
3,088
2,631
Other
167
224
Deferred taxes
331
350
TOTAL LIABILITIES
7,141
6,627
Preferred stock - $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
-
-
Common stock - $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 75,744,524 and 75,519,049 shares issued, respectively
1
1
Treasury stock - at cost; 38,263,442 and 33,235,671 shares, respectively
(2,054
)
(1,356
)
Additional paid-in capital
3,941
4,072
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
15
(16
)
Retained earnings
593
275
TOTAL MVW SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
2,496
2,976
Noncontrolling interests
2
10
TOTAL EQUITY
2,498
2,986
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
9,639
$
9,613
The abbreviation VIEs above means Variable Interest Entities.
A-16
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FISCAL YEARS 2022 AND 2021
(In millions)
2022
2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
391
$
53<