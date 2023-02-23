Dutch importers that sell solar panels to clients in the Netherlands will have to pay a recycling charge of €40 ($42.50) per ton from July 1. They currently pay just €6.50 per ton. The Dutch government has announced plans to raise the fee for solar module recycling from July 1. "Originally, the fee was €6.50 per ton of sold panels, but it will be increased to €40 per ton," Jan Willem Jehee, manager operations at Stichting Zonne-energie Recycling Nederland (ZRN), told pv magazine, noting that the new rate will apply at least up to the end of 2025. "The fee will be used for solar panel recycling, ...

