Nanoveu, an Australian nanotechnology company, has developed a multifunctional anti-soiling coating for solar glass that is designed to prevent surface debris and algae growth from forming on PV panels.From pv magazine Australia Nanoveu has created a hydrophilic self-cleaning nano-coating for solar panels that it claims can mitigate potential-induced degradation while delivering reduced cleaning costs in PV power systems in dry, humid environments. The ASX-listed Nanovue said it has successfully expanded its Nanoshield product suite that purportedly includes the E-series hard coat, an antimicrobial ...

