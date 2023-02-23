Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023
WKN: 917165 ISIN: DK0015998017 Ticker-Symbol: BV3 
23.02.23
11:09 Uhr
29,090 Euro
-1,410
-4,62 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
GlobeNewswire
23.02.2023 | 09:46
118 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Bavarian Nordic A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue of new shares

The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S will be increased on Nasdaq
Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will
take effect as per 24 February 2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0015998017            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Bavarian Nordic          
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 70,735,376 shares (DKK 707,353,760)
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        7,046,839 shares (DKK 70,468,390) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  77,782,215 shares (DKK 777,822,150)
----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 233              
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 10               
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      BAVA                
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID      3333                
----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
