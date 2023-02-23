Tokyo Gas is planning what it claims will be the world's largest airport PV facility at Narita International Airport. The plant will be used to supply the facility with electricity and heat.Tokyo Gas has revealed that it plans to build a 180 MW solar plant at Tokyo's Narita International Airport in Japan's Chiba prefecture. The Japanese gas supplier will take a 50% stake in Green Energy Frontier, the special purpose vehicle that has been created for the project. Narita International Airport Corp. (NAA) will hold the remaining share. The facility will sell power to NAA under a long-term supply ...

