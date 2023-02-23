DJ Leading Crypto Exchange MEXC Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement With Metacade

London, United Kingdom Metacade has signed a strategic partnership agreement with MEXC, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges. This follows the news that Metacade will list on Bitmart at the end of their presale. Founded in 2018, MEXC (also known as MEXC Global) is a rapidly-growing cryptocurrency exchange with more than 6 million users in over 200 countries, including the USA, Canada and Australia. MEXC is regularly featured as one the top exchanges globally for trading volume. The exchange offers one of the widest ranges of cryptocurrencies with over 1,500+ coins listed on the platform. This MEXC listing agreement is a significant development for Metacade as it will enable the GameFi platform to expand its reach to brand-new investors across the world. This will come as welcome news to the vibrant Metacade community already on a high from the impressive success of the current presale, which has raised over USD7.3m so far, and follows the recent announcement that MCADE will also be listed on Bitmart, another global cryptocurrency exchange ranked 21st in the CoinMarketCap exchange rankings. Additionally investors will be able to purchase MCADE on a range of decentralized exchanges, including Uniswap. Russell Bennett, CEO of Metacade said: "The MEXC partnership is fantastic news for Metacade. Being in partnership with such a reputable cryptocurrency exchange will only increase the credibility and trust in the Metacade project. We are very excited for the token to be released to the public." Metacade is an innovative platform that merges the worlds of gaming and blockchain technology. It is a community-driven play-to-earn (P2E) arcade that is built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is positioning itself as a hub for gamers and crypto enthusiasts to earn, learn and connect. The ambitious Metacade roadmap shows that the platform has something to keep everyone engaged. MCADE, the platform's native token, will fuel all transactions and activities on Metacade. Players can use it to access pay-to-play games and earn rewards. There will be additional earning opportunities through competitions, tournaments, sharing gaming alpha, and writing reviews. MCADE holders will also have the option to stake their tokens to increase their income. MCADE has a fixed total supply of 2 billion tokens, with 70% of these being made available during the presale. The presale opened with the token price of USD0.008 and will rise in stages until it reaches USD0.02. The first 5 stages have completely sold out, with only 4 stages left remaining. The remaining 30% of tokens are set to be released on exchanges, or reserved for development, liquidity provisions, and competition pool funding. Metacade, the P2E GameFi platform, has received the seal of approval from renowned blockchain auditing firm, Certik. The platform joins a well-known group of projects, including Polygon, Shiba Inu, and The Sandbox, that have been vetted and deemed trustworthy in the cryptocurrency sphere. Certik utilizes advanced techniques and mathematics to examine the design and code of blockchain ventures. Additionally, the auditing team conducted a thorough KYC check on the Metacade team to confirm their authenticity and enhance the project's transparency. The complete audit results can be found on Certik's website. About Metacade Metacade is the premier destination for gaming in the metaverse. As Web3's first community arcade that allows gamers to hang out, share gaming knowledge and play exclusive P2E games. The platform offers users multiple ways to generate income, build careers in Web3, and connect with the wider gaming community. Metacade will be the one-stop destination for users to play, earn, and network with other passionate gamers worldwide. Once the project reaches the end of its roadmap, Metacade will be handed over to the community as a full-fledged DAO. After all, Metacade wants you to have a hand in shaping the GameFi world of tomorrow. For more information, visit: Website | Whitepaper | Socials Contact CEO Russell Bennett Metacade pr@metacade.co

