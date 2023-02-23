The US government has introduced a new funding package to support residential solar and storage projects in Puerto Rico, followed by resilience solutions such as microgrids, community solar, and grid modernization.From pv magazine USA The US Department of Energy's Grid Deployment Office released a request for information (RFI) this week to gather feedback from stakeholders in Puerto Rico on how to allocate $1 billion managed through the Puerto Rico Energy Resilience Fund (PR-ERF). After recent hurricanes and decades of underinvestment in the island's electric grid, the new funds will be developed ...

