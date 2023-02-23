Data Bridge Market Research: Laser Projection Systems Market to Observe Prominent Expansion of USD 2,742.14 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Challenges and Competitive Outlook

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published the comprehensive business research on "Laser Projection Systems Market" includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. The rapidly revolutionizing market place demands the best market and business solutions to thrive in the market. This Laser Projection Systems report contains a comprehensive data of market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers and market restraints of this industry all of which is derived from SWOT analysis. Market definition covered in this Laser Projection Systems report gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. The sources of data and information mentioned in the Laser Projection Systems report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers, which are checked and validated by the market experts.





Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the laser projection systems market, valued at USD 915.34 million in 2022, will reach USD 2,742.14 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.70% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

A laser projector is a device that uses changing laser beams to create a moving image on a screen for professional use. It is made up of a housing with lasers, mirrors, galvanometer scanners, and other optical components. Over similar lamp-based models, laser-based projection provides longer-lasting brightness, lower maintenance, and improved colour and contrast. Laser projectors outperform all other forms of projection technology, especially when paired with the appropriate projection lenses.

Laser projection is widely used in a variety of applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential settings. It has largely replaced lamp-based projectors in a variety of settings, including enterprises, public places, cinemas, and education. Given the ease with which employees can perform operations, augmented reality segment is dominating the technology segment of the laser projection systems market.

This Laser Projection Systems report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market

Top Leading Key Players of Laser Projection Systems Market:

FARO (U.S.)

MET OPTIX ( Australia )

) LAP GmbH Laser Applications ( Germany )

) Aligned Vision (U.S.)

Virtek Vision International ULC ( Canada )

) Z-LASER GmbH ( Germany )

) SL-Laser GmbH ( Germany )

) Hutchinson Manufacturing. (U.S.)

asphericon GmbH ( Germany )

) Assyst Bullmer. (U.K.)

Carter Products Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Laserglow Technologies ( Canada )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) Sony Corporation ( Japan )

) Kvant Lasers, s.r.o. ( Slovakia )

) Eiki International, Inc. ( Japan )

) Canon Inc. ( Japan )

) LG Electronics ( South Korea )

Recent Developments

In 2019, Epson manufactured the world's smallest 3LCD laser projectors, the EPSON EF-100B and EF-100W, in Malaysia . They can project footage up to 150 inches in size and have a brightness of 2000 lumens.

. They can project footage up to 150 inches in size and have a brightness of 2000 lumens. In 2019, Nebra launched the Nebra AnyBeam, a pico laser projector. This projector is built on Raspberry Pi and has efficient, tiny, and affordable features for creating sharp images up to 150 inches in size.

Opportunities

Product innovation is a promising opportunity

With the increasing demand for laser projection systems from the end user verticals, the major market players are upgrading the product to provide the most technologically updated model. One of the key factors acting as a market opportunity is therefore, the increasing adoption of laser phosphor-based projectors, which are used in a variety of applications such as boardrooms, classrooms, houses of worship, museums, and location-based entertainment. Furthermore, the market is expected to expand due to laser projectors' numerous advantages, such as their low maintenance and cost-effectiveness.

Fundamental Aim of Laser Projection Systems Market Report

In the Laser Projection Systems market, every company has goals, but this report focus in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.

Factors influencing the Laser Projection Systems Market Size and growth rate.

and growth rate. Major alterations to the Laser Projection Systems Market in the near future.

Notable Market rivals around the world.

The Laser Projection Systems Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook

Future-promising emerging markets.

The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.

Sales data and profiles of the world's leading Laser Projection Systems Market Players

Laser Projection Systems Market Drivers

Longer product lifespan will bolster the market growth

Laser projectors are used in a variety of applications depending on the brightness and image quality requirements. As they use a laser light source to project the image on the screen, laser projectors have a longer lifespan than lamp projectors. Since the laser light source maintains its brightness, the picture quality is more consistent over the life of the projector. Among the major manufacturers of high-brightness laser projectors are Epson, Panasonic, and Sony.

Rising demand from the end user for its advantages is a major driver

Growing demand of laser projection technology across a variety of industries is positively influencing the market growth rate. Laser projectors offer a wide range of benefits such as easy to function at low temperature and not much requirement for cooling. Further, laser projectors offer a range of benefits over lamp-based projectors, such as their long lifespan, high brightness, higher contrast and clearer images. These are therefore preferred in a number of industries, including business, film, education, and retail.

Restraints/Challenges

High cost will derail the market growth rate

Laser projectors and laser projection systems are more expensive because of the latest innovations. The advantages of a laser projector during its lifetime, however, become obvious when compared to a lamp projector. For projectors with high lumen output, many manufacturers charge a hefty price. The lumens of a projector determine its price. The price of the projector increases with lumen level.

Laser Projection Systems Market Segmentations:

By Type

CAD Laser Projector Systems

Laser Projector

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Dimensional Type

2D

3D

By Power Range

5MW-10MW

11 MW-30 MW

Above 30MW

By Technology

Augmented Reality

Light Signal and Speech Instructions

Others

By Illumination Type

Laser Phosphor

Hybrid

RGB Laser

Laser Diode

Others

By Resolution

XGA (1024 x 768 pixels)

WXGA (1280 x 800 pixels)

HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)

4K (4096 x 2160 pixels)

(4096 x 2160 pixels) Others

By Application

Composite Lay-Ups

Interior Assembly

Welding

Guided Assembly

Prefabricated Construction

Picking and Assembly

Component Recognition

System Evaluation

Sequencing

Others

By End-user

Composite

Aerospace Defense

Automotive Heavy Equipment

Logistics

Shipbuilding Energy

Construction Rigging

Medical

Steel Industry

Wind Industry

Railway

Paper

Others

Laser Projection Systems Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the laser projection systems market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the laser projection systems market. During the forecast year, the laser projection market will be driven by rising demand for laser projection in the education and cinema segments from countries such as India and China.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Laser Projection Systems Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

How much revenue will the Laser Projection Systems market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which market segment is expected to have the maximum Laser Projection Systems Market share ?

? What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Laser Projection Systems market?

Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Laser Projection Systems market?

What indicators are likely to stimulate the Laser Projection Systems market?

What are the main strategies of the major players in the Laser Projection Systems market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the main advances in the Laser Projection Systems market?

How do regulatory standards affect the Laser Projection Systems market?

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Market Overview

6. Global Laser Projection Systems Market, By Type

7. Global Laser Projection Systems Market, By Component

8.Global Laser Projection Systems Market, By Dimensional Type

9. Global Laser Projection Systems Market, By Power Range

10. Global Laser Projection Systems Market, By Technology

11. Global Laser Projection Systems Market, By Illumination Type

12. Global Laser Projection Systems Market, By Resolution

13. Global Laser Projection Systems Market, By Application

14. Global Laser Projection Systems Market, By End-user

15. Global Laser Projection Systems Market, By Region

16. Global Laser Projection Systems Market, Company Landscape

17. SWOT Analysis

18. Company Profile

19. Questionnaire

20. Related Reports

